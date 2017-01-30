7

“另类事实”与美国经济政策

华盛顿—美国总统特朗普显然与他不喜欢的数据不“对付”，在上任第一天，他的这一点就表现得淋漓尽致：攻击媒体准确地报道其就职典礼的观众规模。同样显然的是，这一对“另类事实”的依赖给经济决策造成了严重的威胁。

出席就职典礼的人数——远远少于特朗普愿意相信的规模——可以从现成的证据（包括国家广场的照片和地铁乘客人数等）很容易地推断。但这一问题的讨论目前已经扩展到更加严重的问题——是否如特朗普从选举时就坚持认为的那样，有数百万人的投票是非法的。他含蓄地承认了他在普选中输了近三百万票，但仍然表示存在大规模投票欺诈，尽管证据表明这纯属无稽之谈。

特朗普要求彻查，而民主党应该欢迎一切让专家仔细评估证据的机会。但必须充分认识真正的危险：特朗普不是唯一一个自私地否认现实的人。其他共和党要人，包括许多众议员，都一直生活在自己的世界里。

最显著的例子就是气候变化。绝大部分科学家都认为气候正在变化——而人类活动，包括二氧化碳排放，在其中扮演了重要角色。在所有科学和其他调查中，都会存在一些边际上的错误或空间可以合理地质疑。但共和党的策略长期以来一直是宣称气候根本没有变化，或变化与人类和他们的汽车、工厂和发电厂没有任何关系。

如今，相信这些的人掌握了美国的权力。他们会与（或对）联邦环境保护署做些什么仍有待观察，但初期信号显示，科学研究者将被封口，研究活动也将被取消。类似地，国家宇航局的重要地球科学研究项目也会分流给其他政府机构——并削减预算，让它们无以为继。

这一策略将成为一种政府形式：否认问题的存在（尽管事实就摆在面前），削减政治不正确的研究的预算，宣称所有结果都令人振奋。

这一方针在经济政策上的应用很快就来了。特朗普新闻秘书西恩·斯派塞（Sean Spicer）拒绝透露失业率是多少——从而回避要求他说出实际数字的问题。劳工统计局测算的官方失业率目前为4.7%。但特朗普一再宣称真正的失业率是42%——这个数字假设所有没有工作的人，包括已退休的人士和学生，都想去工作。

现在，我们可以预见劳工统计局将面临拨款问题和各种政治压力。比如，前总统小布什执政时，环境保护署图书馆的资料接触至少一度曾经受限。国会预算办公室已接到国会共和党的通知，要求其修改对减税计划效果的测算，让它们看起来比政府支出计划更有利于经济。

这些问题将在特朗普开始任命美联储理事时变得尤其严重。目前，七人的理事会已经出现两个空缺——很快还会有更多空缺出现（主席和副主席任期都将在明年初到期）。

特朗普更想让认为“真正的”失业率是42%的人，而不是认同失业率是4.7%的人填补这些空缺，看起来就是如此。这与其他怪异的信念将给货币政策造成巨大的影响——比如，这有可能增强希望在更长时间里保持更低利率的人的优势。

美国从2008年金融危机中的恢复既缓慢又艰难；所有人都同意这一点。但我们希望美联储在决定何时和多大幅度地提高利率的时候看清事实吗？还是说，我们希望官员认定的“事实”与经济的实际状态完全相反吗？如果美国得到的是后者，结果将是高通胀——对于大部分美国人来说，这绝不是好结果。上一次发生这样的情况是在20世纪70年代，低收入人民承担了大部分痛苦。

如果特朗普坚持与基于事实的决策分道扬镳，那么我们很有可能重蹈覆辙。而许多投票给他的人将承担最糟糕的结果。