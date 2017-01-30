“另类事实”与美国经济政策

华盛顿—美国总统特朗普显然与他不喜欢的数据不“对付”，在上任第一天，他的这一点就表现得淋漓尽致：攻击媒体准确地报道其就职典礼的观众规模。同样显然的是，这一对“另类事实”的依赖给经济决策造成了严重的威胁。
出席就职典礼的人数——远远少于特朗普愿意相信的规模——可以从现成的证据（包括国家广场的照片和地铁乘客人数等）很容易地推断。但这一问题的讨论目前已经扩展到更加严重的问题——是否如特朗普从选举时就坚持认为的那样，有数百万人的投票是非法的。他含蓄地承认了他在普选中输了近三百万票，但仍然表示存在大规模投票欺诈，尽管证据表明这纯属无稽之谈。
特朗普要求彻查，而民主党应该欢迎一切让专家仔细评估证据的机会。但必须充分认识真正的危险：特朗普不是唯一一个自私地否认现实的人。其他共和党要人，包括许多众议员，都一直生活在自己的世界里。
最显著的例子就是气候变化。绝大部分科学家都认为气候正在变化——而人类活动，包括二氧化碳排放，在其中扮演了重要角色。在所有科学和其他调查中，都会存在一些边际上的错误或空间可以合理地质疑。但共和党的策略长期以来一直是宣称气候根本没有变化，或变化与人类和他们的汽车、工厂和发电厂没有任何关系。
如今，相信这些的人掌握了美国的权力。他们会与（或对）联邦环境保护署做些什么仍有待观察，但初期信号显示，科学研究者将被封口，研究活动也将被取消。类似地，国家宇航局的重要地球科学研究项目也会分流给其他政府机构——并削减预算，让它们无以为继。
这一策略将成为一种政府形式：否认问题的存在（尽管事实就摆在面前），削减政治不正确的研究的预算，宣称所有结果都令人振奋。
这一方针在经济政策上的应用很快就来了。特朗普新闻秘书西恩·斯派塞（Sean Spicer）拒绝透露失业率是多少——从而回避要求他说出实际数字的问题。劳工统计局测算的官方失业率目前为4.7%。但特朗普一再宣称真正的失业率是42%——这个数字假设所有没有工作的人，包括已退休的人士和学生，都想去工作。
现在，我们可以预见劳工统计局将面临拨款问题和各种政治压力。比如，前总统小布什执政时，环境保护署图书馆的资料接触至少一度曾经受限。国会预算办公室已接到国会共和党的通知，要求其修改对减税计划效果的测算，让它们看起来比政府支出计划更有利于经济。
这些问题将在特朗普开始任命美联储理事时变得尤其严重。目前，七人的理事会已经出现两个空缺——很快还会有更多空缺出现（主席和副主席任期都将在明年初到期）。
特朗普更想让认为“真正的”失业率是42%的人，而不是认同失业率是4.7%的人填补这些空缺，看起来就是如此。这与其他怪异的信念将给货币政策造成巨大的影响——比如，这有可能增强希望在更长时间里保持更低利率的人的优势。
美国从2008年金融危机中的恢复既缓慢又艰难；所有人都同意这一点。但我们希望美联储在决定何时和多大幅度地提高利率的时候看清事实吗？还是说，我们希望官员认定的“事实”与经济的实际状态完全相反吗？如果美国得到的是后者，结果将是高通胀——对于大部分美国人来说，这绝不是好结果。上一次发生这样的情况是在20世纪70年代，低收入人民承担了大部分痛苦。
如果特朗普坚持与基于事实的决策分道扬镳，那么我们很有可能重蹈覆辙。而许多投票给他的人将承担最糟糕的结果。
Comment Commented Michael Public
This general disregard for science is an intentional backlash against the previous practices of abusing science, the press and experts to 'manaufacture facts', which were often not facts at all but rather part of a corporate or government marketing campaign.
The way to fix this is to divorce fact finding from both government and business. In other words, let there be a science corp and an in investigative press corp paid for with a tax. Let people choose their 'truth investigators' locally. Essentially, once you remove the meddling and conflicts of interest there will far less dispute about whether something is factual.
As far as climate change is concerned I think GOP picked a loser here. The reason is that it will within a couple years become self evident whether global warming is real, for instance the last few years have been the hottest on record, and so on. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
2nd Post was supposed to be below. Oops. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
I am with Curtis here. Nazi support was initially quite low, but after they systematically went about murdering or defaming their competition it grew and grew. Don't underestimate the potential for something really ugly to happen under Trump. I don't think it will, but I think the chance should not be considered as zero. Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Simon Johnson warns against Congress Republicans' dismissal of facts, who together with conservative media have created an echo chamber of denial. He fears if their "facts /were/ completely at odds with the actual state of the economy," this could lead to disaster - high inflation - an outcome that would hurt most Americans, especially the "lower income people."
The author points out that "Trump is not alone in his self-serving disregard for reality. Other prominent Republicans, including in the House of Representatives, have been living in their own world for some time." Since Trump has accused mainstream media of bias and denounced their reports as "falsehoods" and "lies," it highlights also Republicans' particular problem with reality and fiction, who have sought to redefine facts to suit their agenda.
The GOP became a party of ideological extremism with the rise of the Tea Party, whose members have fixed worldviews and embrace ideological nostalgia. What appears a paradox is that while Republicans maintain they love freedoms, they also endorse Trump's uniformity and order rhetoric, which evokes the desire for an authoritative leadership.
Not only Trump denies climate change, the GOP is also the only major political party in the world that rejects the need to tackle climate change, because Republicans rely on donations from fossil fuel industry for their campaigns. Conservative media were to blame that only 48% of Americans – and 15% of conservative Republicans – realise that humans are causing global warming. Trump voters take their cues from the GOP and often get their information from conservative media outlets. On climate change, Republican leaders and media sources reject reality and substitute their own denial and misinformation, because it benefits them. Their voters become misinformed as a result, and thus don’t demand change from party leaders.
The Wall Street Journal and Fox News have been terribly inaccurate and biased in their climate change reporting, undermining viewer trust in scientists. There is a risk that Republicans cut funding for the Environmental Protection Agency, and scientific researchers "muzzled" or their activities discontinued, because they can't stomach facts.
The author points out another issue that Trump's cabinet seeks to falsify - the unemployment rate. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) the official unemployment rate "currently stands at 4.7%." Yet Trump begrudges Obama's legacy deeply, and has "repeatedly claimed that true unemployment is 42% – a number based on the assumption that everyone who does not have a job, including retired people and students, would like to work." That Trump wants the public to listen to him instead of reliable agencies, could "have a major effect on monetary policy, like interest rates. If Trump insists on "dispensing with fact-based decision-making.... many of those who voted for him can expect the worst of it."
As Republicans won't put aside their political ideology and accept realities, Democrats need to focus on addressing the economic grievances of working-class Americans, many of whom have been battered by the trends of the past 15 years. Heading into 2018, Democrats might benefit from Republicans' inability to deliver. Scraping the Obama-care wouldn't wreck the Democratic party, while Republicans could risk their own downfall. A poll taken at the end of 2016 found that Trump voters were even less supportive of cuts to Social Security and Medicare than were Clinton voters, and both groups were very hostile to such measures. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
If voter fraud _were_ rampant, it would be important to consider that the dead and other fraudsters that vote for presidents probably vote for senators and congressmen as well. Thus we would be a little naive to expect much enthusiasm for an investigation from those quarters.
It's enough, I think, to accept the evidence of the academic community and simply chalk Trump's voter fraud whine to more self aggrandizing "alternative facts." Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
If things go so wrong in a country like USA where Trump is considered a leader and gets elected, I can understand why the Fuhrer become the leader of Germany in 1930s!
But, today's USA is not prewar Germany, for 50 plus percent of people are dead against him and very watchful. Watch recent TV and Radio shows. This is only a passing phase a strange abnormality. US has a long history of democracy of 225 years and Trumpies can not wipe it out in 4 years.
So take it easy. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
The citizens of Berlin in 1936 were also saying "this is only a passing phase, a strange anomaly..."
The people of the United States have no idea how fragile their constitution and their republic are, and if Trump and Bannon are allowed to break it, the price will be high for all of us.
Alarmist? Consider this bit of scholarship:
http://www.historyworkshop.org.uk/unsettling-echoes-joseph-goebbels-1933-sean-spicer-2017-steve-bannon-2017/comment-page-1/#comment-434020 Read more
