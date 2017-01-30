„Alternative Fakten” und die US-Wirtschaftspolitik

WASHINGTON, DC – US-Präsident Donald Trump hat offensichtlich ein Problem mit Daten, die er nicht mag, wie er an seinem ersten vollen Tag im Amt bewies, als er die Medien angriff, weil sie korrekt über die Größe der Menschenmenge berichteten, die seiner Amtseinführung beiwohnte. Es dürfte klar sein, dass genau dieses Vertrauen auf „alternative Fakten” im Bereich der Wirtschaftspolitik ein großes Risiko darstellt.
Die Anzahl der Menschen, die an der Amtseinführung teilnahmen – wesentlich geringer, als Trump glauben wollte – war aus den vorhandenen Beweisen leicht ersichtlich, dazu gehörten Fotos von der National Mall und die Anzahl der Passagiere der öffentlichen Verkehrsmittel. Aber die Diskussion ist jetzt in die ernstere Frage abgeglitten, ob Millionen von Menschen illegal gewählt haben, worauf Trump seit der Wahl besteht. Er hat indirekt zugegeben, dass er insgesamt fast drei Millionen Stimmen weniger erhalten hat, besteht aber weiterhin darauf, dass die Wahl massiv gefälscht wurde.
Trump fordert dazu eine umfassende Untersuchung, und die Demokraten sollten jede Gelegenheit willkommen heißen, die Beweislage gründlich von Experten prüfen zu lassen. Aber wir müssen das volle Ausmaß der Gefahr erkennen. Andere prominente Republikaner, einschließlich des Repräsentantenhauses, leben schon seit geraumer Zeit in ihrer eigenen Welt.
Das offensichtlichste Beispiel ist der Klimawandel. Wissenschaftler sind sich in ihrer überwältigenden Mehrheit einig, dass sich das Klima verändert – und dass menschliche Aktivitäten, zu welchen auch der Kohlendioxidausstoß zählt, dabei eine Rolle spielt. In jeder wissenschaftlichen oder anders gearteten Untersuchung gibt es einen gewissen Spielraum für Irrtümer oder angemessene Uneinigkeit. Aber die republikanische Strategie ist seit langem zu behaupten, das Klima ändere sich nicht oder wenn es sich doch ändere, habe das nichts mit den Menschen, ihren Autos, Fabriken und Kraftwerken zu tun.
Diejenigen, die das glauben, sind jetzt in den USA an der Macht. Was sie genau mit der Bundesumweltschutzbehörde tun (oder was sie ihr antun) werden, wird man noch sehen, aber nach den ersten Anzeichen zu beurteilen, sollen Wissenschaftler mundtot gemacht oder ihre Tätigkeiten beschränkt werden. Auf ähnliche Weise können die geowissenschaftlichen Initiativen der NASA anderen Regierungsbehörden unterstellt werden, wo man ihnen die Finanzierung entziehen und sie langsam verkümmern lassen kann.
Das ist die Strategie, die sich langsam als Regierungsform entpuppt: ein Problem leugnen (trotz der Fakten), die Mittel für politisch nicht erwünschte Forschung kappen und behaupten, alle Aussichten seien rosig.
Die erste praktische Umsetzung dieser Strategie auf die Wirtschaftspolitik erfolgte schnell, nämlich als sich Trumps Pressesprecher Sean Spicer weigerte, die aktuellen Arbeitslosenzahlen zu nennen, und einer Frage auswich, deren Beantwortung die Nennung einer tatsächlichen Zahl verlangte. Die offizielle Arbeitslosenquote liegt laut dem US-amerikanischen Büro für Arbeitsmarktstatistiken (BLS) aktuell bei 4,7 Prozent. Aber Trump hat wiederholt behauptet, die Arbeitslosigkeit liege bei 42 Prozent, eine Zahl, die auf der Annahme beruht, dass jede Person, die keinen Arbeitsplatz hat, einschließlich Rentner und Studierende, gerne arbeiten würde.
Man kann jetzt davon ausgehen, dass das BLS bald Finanzierungsprobleme haben wird und politischen Druck aushalten muss. Unter dem ehemaligen Präsidenten George W. Bush beispielsweise war der Zugang zu Dokumenten der Bibliotheken der Umweltschutzbehörde zumindest teilweise eingeschränkt. Und das Congressional Budget Office wurde bereits von Republikanern des Kongresses angewiesen, die Art und Weise zu ändern, wie die Auswirkungen von Steuersenkungen berechnet werden, um den Eindruck zu erwecken, sie seien besser für die Wirtschaft als staatliche Ausgaben.
Diese Themen werden sich noch zuspitzen, wenn Trump beginnt, Vorstandsmitglieder für die amerikanische Notenbank zu ernennen. Zurzeit sind zwei Stellen im siebenköpfigen Vorstand unbesetzt – und möglicherweise wird es bald weitere freie Stellen geben (die Amtszeiten der Vorsitzenden und des Vizevorsitzenden laufen Anfang nächsten Jahres aus).
Es gibt Grund zu der Annahme, dass Trump Personen berücksichtigen wird, die denken, die „wahre” Arbeitslosenquote betrage 42 Prozent, nicht, diejenigen, die von 4,7 Prozent ausgehen. Diese und andere seltsame Überzeugungen könnten gravierende Auswirkungen auf die Geldpolitik haben, zum Beispiel, dass diejenigen unterstützt werden, die die Zinssätze länger niedrig halten wollen.
Die Erholung der USA von der Finanzkrise 2008 war langsam und schwierig, darauf können sich alle einigen. Aber wollen wir eine Notenbank, die die Tatsachen berücksichtigt, wenn sie entscheidet, wann und wie sie die Zinssätze anhebt? Oder wollen wir Beamte, deren „Fakten” nicht mit dem tatsächlichen Zustand der Wirtschaft übereinstimmen? Wenn die USA letzteres bekommen, wird das Ergebnis eine hohe Inflationsrate sein – kein gutes Ergebnis für die meisten Amerikaner. Das letzte Mal, als das geschah, in den 1970ern, haben die Menschen mit niedrigen Einkommen am meisten darunter gelitten.
Sollte sich Trump weiterhin weigern, seine Entscheidungen auf Tatsachen zu stützen, kann mit einem ähnlichen Ergebnis gerechnet werden. Und viele seiner Wähler müssen das Schlimmste befürchten.
Aus dem Englischen von Eva Göllner.
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (7)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Michael Public
This general disregard for science is an intentional backlash against the previous practices of abusing science, the press and experts to 'manaufacture facts', which were often not facts at all but rather part of a corporate or government marketing campaign.
The way to fix this is to divorce fact finding from both government and business. In other words, let there be a science corp and an in investigative press corp paid for with a tax. Let people choose their 'truth investigators' locally. Essentially, once you remove the meddling and conflicts of interest there will far less dispute about whether something is factual.
As far as climate change is concerned I think GOP picked a loser here. The reason is that it will within a couple years become self evident whether global warming is real, for instance the last few years have been the hottest on record, and so on. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
2nd Post was supposed to be below. Oops. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
I am with Curtis here. Nazi support was initially quite low, but after they systematically went about murdering or defaming their competition it grew and grew. Don't underestimate the potential for something really ugly to happen under Trump. I don't think it will, but I think the chance should not be considered as zero. Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Simon Johnson warns against Congress Republicans' dismissal of facts, who together with conservative media have created an echo chamber of denial. He fears if their "facts /were/ completely at odds with the actual state of the economy," this could lead to disaster - high inflation - an outcome that would hurt most Americans, especially the "lower income people."
The author points out that "Trump is not alone in his self-serving disregard for reality. Other prominent Republicans, including in the House of Representatives, have been living in their own world for some time." Since Trump has accused mainstream media of bias and denounced their reports as "falsehoods" and "lies," it highlights also Republicans' particular problem with reality and fiction, who have sought to redefine facts to suit their agenda.
The GOP became a party of ideological extremism with the rise of the Tea Party, whose members have fixed worldviews and embrace ideological nostalgia. What appears a paradox is that while Republicans maintain they love freedoms, they also endorse Trump's uniformity and order rhetoric, which evokes the desire for an authoritative leadership.
Not only Trump denies climate change, the GOP is also the only major political party in the world that rejects the need to tackle climate change, because Republicans rely on donations from fossil fuel industry for their campaigns. Conservative media were to blame that only 48% of Americans – and 15% of conservative Republicans – realise that humans are causing global warming. Trump voters take their cues from the GOP and often get their information from conservative media outlets. On climate change, Republican leaders and media sources reject reality and substitute their own denial and misinformation, because it benefits them. Their voters become misinformed as a result, and thus don’t demand change from party leaders.
The Wall Street Journal and Fox News have been terribly inaccurate and biased in their climate change reporting, undermining viewer trust in scientists. There is a risk that Republicans cut funding for the Environmental Protection Agency, and scientific researchers "muzzled" or their activities discontinued, because they can't stomach facts.
The author points out another issue that Trump's cabinet seeks to falsify - the unemployment rate. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) the official unemployment rate "currently stands at 4.7%." Yet Trump begrudges Obama's legacy deeply, and has "repeatedly claimed that true unemployment is 42% – a number based on the assumption that everyone who does not have a job, including retired people and students, would like to work." That Trump wants the public to listen to him instead of reliable agencies, could "have a major effect on monetary policy, like interest rates. If Trump insists on "dispensing with fact-based decision-making.... many of those who voted for him can expect the worst of it."
As Republicans won't put aside their political ideology and accept realities, Democrats need to focus on addressing the economic grievances of working-class Americans, many of whom have been battered by the trends of the past 15 years. Heading into 2018, Democrats might benefit from Republicans' inability to deliver. Scraping the Obama-care wouldn't wreck the Democratic party, while Republicans could risk their own downfall. A poll taken at the end of 2016 found that Trump voters were even less supportive of cuts to Social Security and Medicare than were Clinton voters, and both groups were very hostile to such measures. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
If voter fraud _were_ rampant, it would be important to consider that the dead and other fraudsters that vote for presidents probably vote for senators and congressmen as well. Thus we would be a little naive to expect much enthusiasm for an investigation from those quarters.
It's enough, I think, to accept the evidence of the academic community and simply chalk Trump's voter fraud whine to more self aggrandizing "alternative facts." Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
If things go so wrong in a country like USA where Trump is considered a leader and gets elected, I can understand why the Fuhrer become the leader of Germany in 1930s!
But, today's USA is not prewar Germany, for 50 plus percent of people are dead against him and very watchful. Watch recent TV and Radio shows. This is only a passing phase a strange abnormality. US has a long history of democracy of 225 years and Trumpies can not wipe it out in 4 years.
So take it easy. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
The citizens of Berlin in 1936 were also saying "this is only a passing phase, a strange anomaly..."
The people of the United States have no idea how fragile their constitution and their republic are, and if Trump and Bannon are allowed to break it, the price will be high for all of us.
Alarmist? Consider this bit of scholarship:
http://www.historyworkshop.org.uk/unsettling-echoes-joseph-goebbels-1933-sean-spicer-2017-steve-bannon-2017/comment-page-1/#comment-434020 Read more
Featured
An Unstable Economic Order?
Mohamed A. El-Erian foresees dire consequences if political attacks on multilateralism intensify.
Donald Trump’s Plot Against America
Bernard-Henri Lévy recounts a recent visit with Philip Roth, who in 2004 imagined today's surreal political moment.
Germany in the Age of Trump
Joschka Fischer urges his country to leverage its economic strength to shore up European security.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air with Mark Leonard, Part 2
[Listen to the podcast version here.] Mark Leonard, Director of the European Council on Foreign Relations, discusses Russia and the Obama legacy with PS contributing editor John Andrews and Slawomir Sierakowski of Krytyka Polityczna.