„Alternative Fakten” und die US-Wirtschaftspolitik

WASHINGTON, DC – US-Präsident Donald Trump hat offensichtlich ein Problem mit Daten, die er nicht mag, wie er an seinem ersten vollen Tag im Amt bewies, als er die Medien angriff, weil sie korrekt über die Größe der Menschenmenge berichteten, die seiner Amtseinführung beiwohnte. Es dürfte klar sein, dass genau dieses Vertrauen auf „alternative Fakten” im Bereich der Wirtschaftspolitik ein großes Risiko darstellt.

Die Anzahl der Menschen, die an der Amtseinführung teilnahmen – wesentlich geringer, als Trump glauben wollte – war aus den vorhandenen Beweisen leicht ersichtlich, dazu gehörten Fotos von der National Mall und die Anzahl der Passagiere der öffentlichen Verkehrsmittel. Aber die Diskussion ist jetzt in die ernstere Frage abgeglitten, ob Millionen von Menschen illegal gewählt haben, worauf Trump seit der Wahl besteht. Er hat indirekt zugegeben, dass er insgesamt fast drei Millionen Stimmen weniger erhalten hat, besteht aber weiterhin darauf, dass die Wahl massiv gefälscht wurde.

Trump fordert dazu eine umfassende Untersuchung, und die Demokraten sollten jede Gelegenheit willkommen heißen, die Beweislage gründlich von Experten prüfen zu lassen. Aber wir müssen das volle Ausmaß der Gefahr erkennen. Andere prominente Republikaner, einschließlich des Repräsentantenhauses, leben schon seit geraumer Zeit in ihrer eigenen Welt.

Das offensichtlichste Beispiel ist der Klimawandel. Wissenschaftler sind sich in ihrer überwältigenden Mehrheit einig, dass sich das Klima verändert – und dass menschliche Aktivitäten, zu welchen auch der Kohlendioxidausstoß zählt, dabei eine Rolle spielt. In jeder wissenschaftlichen oder anders gearteten Untersuchung gibt es einen gewissen Spielraum für Irrtümer oder angemessene Uneinigkeit. Aber die republikanische Strategie ist seit langem zu behaupten, das Klima ändere sich nicht oder wenn es sich doch ändere, habe das nichts mit den Menschen, ihren Autos, Fabriken und Kraftwerken zu tun.

Diejenigen, die das glauben, sind jetzt in den USA an der Macht. Was sie genau mit der Bundesumweltschutzbehörde tun (oder was sie ihr antun) werden, wird man noch sehen, aber nach den ersten Anzeichen zu beurteilen, sollen Wissenschaftler mundtot gemacht oder ihre Tätigkeiten beschränkt werden. Auf ähnliche Weise können die geowissenschaftlichen Initiativen der NASA anderen Regierungsbehörden unterstellt werden, wo man ihnen die Finanzierung entziehen und sie langsam verkümmern lassen kann.

Das ist die Strategie, die sich langsam als Regierungsform entpuppt: ein Problem leugnen (trotz der Fakten), die Mittel für politisch nicht erwünschte Forschung kappen und behaupten, alle Aussichten seien rosig.

Die erste praktische Umsetzung dieser Strategie auf die Wirtschaftspolitik erfolgte schnell, nämlich als sich Trumps Pressesprecher Sean Spicer weigerte, die aktuellen Arbeitslosenzahlen zu nennen, und einer Frage auswich, deren Beantwortung die Nennung einer tatsächlichen Zahl verlangte. Die offizielle Arbeitslosenquote liegt laut dem US-amerikanischen Büro für Arbeitsmarktstatistiken (BLS) aktuell bei 4,7 Prozent. Aber Trump hat wiederholt behauptet, die Arbeitslosigkeit liege bei 42 Prozent, eine Zahl, die auf der Annahme beruht, dass jede Person, die keinen Arbeitsplatz hat, einschließlich Rentner und Studierende, gerne arbeiten würde.

Man kann jetzt davon ausgehen, dass das BLS bald Finanzierungsprobleme haben wird und politischen Druck aushalten muss. Unter dem ehemaligen Präsidenten George W. Bush beispielsweise war der Zugang zu Dokumenten der Bibliotheken der Umweltschutzbehörde zumindest teilweise eingeschränkt. Und das Congressional Budget Office wurde bereits von Republikanern des Kongresses angewiesen, die Art und Weise zu ändern, wie die Auswirkungen von Steuersenkungen berechnet werden, um den Eindruck zu erwecken, sie seien besser für die Wirtschaft als staatliche Ausgaben.

Diese Themen werden sich noch zuspitzen, wenn Trump beginnt, Vorstandsmitglieder für die amerikanische Notenbank zu ernennen. Zurzeit sind zwei Stellen im siebenköpfigen Vorstand unbesetzt – und möglicherweise wird es bald weitere freie Stellen geben (die Amtszeiten der Vorsitzenden und des Vizevorsitzenden laufen Anfang nächsten Jahres aus).

Es gibt Grund zu der Annahme, dass Trump Personen berücksichtigen wird, die denken, die „wahre” Arbeitslosenquote betrage 42 Prozent, nicht, diejenigen, die von 4,7 Prozent ausgehen. Diese und andere seltsame Überzeugungen könnten gravierende Auswirkungen auf die Geldpolitik haben, zum Beispiel, dass diejenigen unterstützt werden, die die Zinssätze länger niedrig halten wollen.

Die Erholung der USA von der Finanzkrise 2008 war langsam und schwierig, darauf können sich alle einigen. Aber wollen wir eine Notenbank, die die Tatsachen berücksichtigt, wenn sie entscheidet, wann und wie sie die Zinssätze anhebt? Oder wollen wir Beamte, deren „Fakten” nicht mit dem tatsächlichen Zustand der Wirtschaft übereinstimmen? Wenn die USA letzteres bekommen, wird das Ergebnis eine hohe Inflationsrate sein – kein gutes Ergebnis für die meisten Amerikaner. Das letzte Mal, als das geschah, in den 1970ern, haben die Menschen mit niedrigen Einkommen am meisten darunter gelitten.

Sollte sich Trump weiterhin weigern, seine Entscheidungen auf Tatsachen zu stützen, kann mit einem ähnlichen Ergebnis gerechnet werden. Und viele seiner Wähler müssen das Schlimmste befürchten.

Aus dem Englischen von Eva Göllner.