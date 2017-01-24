8

انتخابات الولايات المتحدة والشأن الأوكراني

واشنطن، العاصمة ــ الآن أصبح دونالد ترامب رئيسا للولايات المتحدة رسميا، ولكن التساؤلات حول تدخل روسيا في الانتخابات لن تنصرف. غير أن سؤالا أساسيا واحدا كثيرا ما يتوه في المعمعة: لماذا فعل الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتن هذا؟

بطبيعة الحال، ليس من الصعب أن نخمن لماذا فَضَّل بوتن الرئيس ترامب على خصمته وزيرة الخارجية السابقة هيلاري كلينتون. ولكن هناك فارق بين الأمل في نتيجة بعينها وبين بذل جهود عظيمة ــ وتحمل مخاطر كبيرة ــ للمساعدة في تحقيق هذه النتيجة. من منظورنا، لم يكن الاستنتاج الذي توصلت إليه وكالات الاستخبارات الأميركية بأن الكرملين كان يسعى بمساعدة ترامب إلى تحقيق "رغبته القديمة في تقويض النظام الديمقراطي الليبرالي بقيادة الولايات المتحدة" مقنعا على الإطلاق.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

كان تدخل روسيا في انتخابات الولايات المتحدة غير مسبوق. وما كان أحد ليتصور مثل هذا التدخل قبل ثلاث سنوات فقط: فبرغم أن علاقات الغرب مع روسيا كانت بعيدة تماما عن المثالية، ولم تخل من الكثير من أوجه المنافسة، فإنها كانت تتسم أيضا بالتعاون. ففي يونيو/حزيران 2013، أصدر بوتن والرئيس الأميركي باراك أوباما بيانا أكَّد مجددا على "استعدادهما لتكثيف التعاون الثنائي على أساس مبادئ الاحترام المتبادل، والمساواة، والاحترام الحقيقي لمصالح الطرف الآخر".

ثم تغير كل شيء في فبراير/شباط 2014، عندما تُوِّجَت ثورة الميدان في أوكرانيا بالإطاحة بالرئيس الموالي للكرملين فيكتور يانوكوفيتش. فكان ذلك التطور ــ واستجابة بوتن له ــ سببا في تحويل علاقة الغرب مع روسيا جوهريا.

فبمجرد تغير السلطة تقريبا في كييف، أصبح موقف السياسة الخارجية في الكرملين أكثر ميلا إلى القتال. فأقدمت روسيا على غزو شبه جزيرة القرم وضمها، ثم بدأت دعم التمرد الانفصالي الساحق في إقليم دونباس في أوكرانيا. وردَّت الولايات المتحدة والاتحاد الأوروبي بفرض عقوبات متزايدة القسوة والتطور فضلا عن شن حملة أوسع تهدف إلى "عزل" روسيا دبلوماسيا.

امتد سلوك روسيا العدواني إلى السماء، فدخلت في عدد من المواجهات القريبة بين طائرات حربية روسية وطائرات نفاثة غربية (مدنية وعسكرية)، وإلى البحر، فصعدت نشاط غواصاتها في شمال المحيط الأطلسي إلى مستويات عصر الحرب الباردة. ووفقا لإدارة أوباما، تصاعدت المضايقات للموظفين الدبلوماسيين الأميركيين في روسيا.

وعلى الجبهة السياسية، بدأ الكرملين يدعم القوى المتشككة في أوروبا والمناهضة للاتحاد الأوروبي. كما انحرف عن مساره في محاولة لإحباط الجهود الغربية في مواجهة تحديات دولية كبرى، وأبرزها الحرب الأهلية السورية. وكان مصير الاتفاقيات التي ظلت سارية لفترة طويلة بين الولايات المتحدة وروسيا بشأن الأمن النووي ومنع الانتشار النبذ الغاضب. وبلغ كل هذا ذروته في التسريب الروسي المزعوم لرسائل البريد الإلكتروني المخترقة بهدف تقويض حملة هيلاري كلينتون.

في حين تتناسب جهود روسيا للتدخل في الانتخابات الرئاسية الأميركية مع النمط الأوسع للتصعيد والذي بدأ بعد عام 2014، فإنها تظل تمثل تغيرا متدرجا. فربما اخترقت روسيا الحملتين الديمقراطية والجمهورية في الانتخابات الرئاسية في عام 2012 أيضا، نظرا لقدراتها السيبرانية الهائلة. ولكن وكالات المخابرات الروسية قامت بهدوء بتحليل المعلومات، في محاولة لتحسين فهمها للخصوم من قادة المستقبل المحتملين ــ وهو ليس بالسلوك الصادِم من قِبَل حكومة كحكومة روسيا.

كما شكل التدخل في الانتخابات خطورة كبيرة لروسيا. ففي حين كان مدى تأثير رسائل البريد الإلكتروني المسربة على التصويت غير معلوم، فمن المؤكد أن الكرملين دفع ثمن تصرفاته، بتأليب أغلب الرأي العام الأميركي ضده، فضلا عن كل النخبة السياسية الأميركية تقريبا.

الواقع أن إصرار الكرملين على فرض إرادته على أوكرانيا دفعه إلى خوض مثل هذه المجازفة. وكما يشير سلوكه منذ عام 2014، فإن الحكومة الروسية تعتبر الوضع الراهن بعد الثورة في أوكرانيا ــ وخاصة اندفاعها المتهور نحو الغرب ــ تهديدا مباشرا للأمن القومي الروسي. ومن خلال ضم شبه جزيرة القرم، ودعم الانفصاليين في إقليم دونباس، وشن حملة شديدة على الغرب بشكل مباشر، تريد روسيا أن تجعل من الواضح أنها لن تدخر جهدا لحمل الجميع على وضع مصالحها في الحسبان.

ولكن الغرب لم يتعاون. فعلى الرغم من تصعيد الكرملين، رفضت الولايات المتحدة والاتحاد الأوروبي الإذعان للتفاوض الذي تريده روسيا، وواصلا دعمهما لدمج أوكرانيا في الاتحاد الأوروبي وحلف شمال الأطلسي. ورغم أن التقدم بطلب رسمي للالتحاق بعضوية أي من المنظمتين احتمال بعيد في أفضل تقدير، فإنه لم يُستَبعَد.

بعد أن بات من الواضح أن صناع السياسة في الغرب لن يتنازلوا، يبدو أن الكرملين قرر محاولة تغييرهم. وفي ضوء التزام روسيا الراسخ بالحفاظ على نفوذها في أوكرانيا، فربما يكون التوصل إلى تسوية شاملة هناك ضروريا لمنع الكرملين من ملاحقة خيارات متزايدة العدوانية للتأكيد على موقفه.

لا ينبغي لإدراك هذا الواقع غير المريح أن يدفع الغرب إلى الاستسلام لروسيا. بل ينبغي له بدلا من ذلك أن يعمل على تعزيز الحجة لصالح الحوار المفتوح والمفاوضات الصعبة ــ وهو على وجه التحديد ما كان مفقودا في السياسة الغربية في التعامل مع أزمة أوكرانيا ومجمل المنطقة الأوراسية بعد انهيار الاتحاد السوفييتي. لقد بلغنا هذه النقطة بسبب إهدار روسيا والغرب أكثر من عشر سنوات في السعي إلى الحصول على مزايا أحادية الجانب ونبذ التسويات التفاوضية.

سوف يتطلب إجراء محادثات في ظل الأجواء الحالية من انعدام الثقة وتبادل الاتهامات وتأجيج المخاوف استثمارا كبيرا في رأس المال السياسي لفترة طويلة. وسوف يستغرق تجاوز أساليب الخصومة الحالية بحثا عن أرض مشتركة بعض الوقت. ولن يكون في الإمكان إبرام اتفاق سريع.

Fake news or real views Learn More

كما يتبين لنا بوضوح من التدخل الروسي في الانتخابات الأميركية، فإن العواقب المترتبة على السماح لأزمة أوكرانيا بالاستمرار تمتد إلى ما هو أبعد من حدود البلاد. ومن أجل إيجاد توازن جديد مستقر في العلاقات بين روسيا والغرب، يتعين على الأطراف كافة أن تبذل بشكل عاجل جهدا صادقا لحلها.

ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي          Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali