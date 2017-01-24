انتخابات الولايات المتحدة والشأن الأوكراني

واشنطن، العاصمة ــ الآن أصبح دونالد ترامب رئيسا للولايات المتحدة رسميا، ولكن التساؤلات حول تدخل روسيا في الانتخابات لن تنصرف. غير أن سؤالا أساسيا واحدا كثيرا ما يتوه في المعمعة: لماذا فعل الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتن هذا؟
بطبيعة الحال، ليس من الصعب أن نخمن لماذا فَضَّل بوتن الرئيس ترامب على خصمته وزيرة الخارجية السابقة هيلاري كلينتون. ولكن هناك فارق بين الأمل في نتيجة بعينها وبين بذل جهود عظيمة ــ وتحمل مخاطر كبيرة ــ للمساعدة في تحقيق هذه النتيجة. من منظورنا، لم يكن الاستنتاج الذي توصلت إليه وكالات الاستخبارات الأميركية بأن الكرملين كان يسعى بمساعدة ترامب إلى تحقيق "رغبته القديمة في تقويض النظام الديمقراطي الليبرالي بقيادة الولايات المتحدة" مقنعا على الإطلاق.
كان تدخل روسيا في انتخابات الولايات المتحدة غير مسبوق. وما كان أحد ليتصور مثل هذا التدخل قبل ثلاث سنوات فقط: فبرغم أن علاقات الغرب مع روسيا كانت بعيدة تماما عن المثالية، ولم تخل من الكثير من أوجه المنافسة، فإنها كانت تتسم أيضا بالتعاون. ففي يونيو/حزيران 2013، أصدر بوتن والرئيس الأميركي باراك أوباما بيانا أكَّد مجددا على "استعدادهما لتكثيف التعاون الثنائي على أساس مبادئ الاحترام المتبادل، والمساواة، والاحترام الحقيقي لمصالح الطرف الآخر".
ثم تغير كل شيء في فبراير/شباط 2014، عندما تُوِّجَت ثورة الميدان في أوكرانيا بالإطاحة بالرئيس الموالي للكرملين فيكتور يانوكوفيتش. فكان ذلك التطور ــ واستجابة بوتن له ــ سببا في تحويل علاقة الغرب مع روسيا جوهريا.
فبمجرد تغير السلطة تقريبا في كييف، أصبح موقف السياسة الخارجية في الكرملين أكثر ميلا إلى القتال. فأقدمت روسيا على غزو شبه جزيرة القرم وضمها، ثم بدأت دعم التمرد الانفصالي الساحق في إقليم دونباس في أوكرانيا. وردَّت الولايات المتحدة والاتحاد الأوروبي بفرض عقوبات متزايدة القسوة والتطور فضلا عن شن حملة أوسع تهدف إلى "عزل" روسيا دبلوماسيا.
امتد سلوك روسيا العدواني إلى السماء، فدخلت في عدد من المواجهات القريبة بين طائرات حربية روسية وطائرات نفاثة غربية (مدنية وعسكرية)، وإلى البحر، فصعدت نشاط غواصاتها في شمال المحيط الأطلسي إلى مستويات عصر الحرب الباردة. ووفقا لإدارة أوباما، تصاعدت المضايقات للموظفين الدبلوماسيين الأميركيين في روسيا.
وعلى الجبهة السياسية، بدأ الكرملين يدعم القوى المتشككة في أوروبا والمناهضة للاتحاد الأوروبي. كما انحرف عن مساره في محاولة لإحباط الجهود الغربية في مواجهة تحديات دولية كبرى، وأبرزها الحرب الأهلية السورية. وكان مصير الاتفاقيات التي ظلت سارية لفترة طويلة بين الولايات المتحدة وروسيا بشأن الأمن النووي ومنع الانتشار النبذ الغاضب. وبلغ كل هذا ذروته في التسريب الروسي المزعوم لرسائل البريد الإلكتروني المخترقة بهدف تقويض حملة هيلاري كلينتون.
في حين تتناسب جهود روسيا للتدخل في الانتخابات الرئاسية الأميركية مع النمط الأوسع للتصعيد والذي بدأ بعد عام 2014، فإنها تظل تمثل تغيرا متدرجا. فربما اخترقت روسيا الحملتين الديمقراطية والجمهورية في الانتخابات الرئاسية في عام 2012 أيضا، نظرا لقدراتها السيبرانية الهائلة. ولكن وكالات المخابرات الروسية قامت بهدوء بتحليل المعلومات، في محاولة لتحسين فهمها للخصوم من قادة المستقبل المحتملين ــ وهو ليس بالسلوك الصادِم من قِبَل حكومة كحكومة روسيا.
كما شكل التدخل في الانتخابات خطورة كبيرة لروسيا. ففي حين كان مدى تأثير رسائل البريد الإلكتروني المسربة على التصويت غير معلوم، فمن المؤكد أن الكرملين دفع ثمن تصرفاته، بتأليب أغلب الرأي العام الأميركي ضده، فضلا عن كل النخبة السياسية الأميركية تقريبا.
الواقع أن إصرار الكرملين على فرض إرادته على أوكرانيا دفعه إلى خوض مثل هذه المجازفة. وكما يشير سلوكه منذ عام 2014، فإن الحكومة الروسية تعتبر الوضع الراهن بعد الثورة في أوكرانيا ــ وخاصة اندفاعها المتهور نحو الغرب ــ تهديدا مباشرا للأمن القومي الروسي. ومن خلال ضم شبه جزيرة القرم، ودعم الانفصاليين في إقليم دونباس، وشن حملة شديدة على الغرب بشكل مباشر، تريد روسيا أن تجعل من الواضح أنها لن تدخر جهدا لحمل الجميع على وضع مصالحها في الحسبان.
ولكن الغرب لم يتعاون. فعلى الرغم من تصعيد الكرملين، رفضت الولايات المتحدة والاتحاد الأوروبي الإذعان للتفاوض الذي تريده روسيا، وواصلا دعمهما لدمج أوكرانيا في الاتحاد الأوروبي وحلف شمال الأطلسي. ورغم أن التقدم بطلب رسمي للالتحاق بعضوية أي من المنظمتين احتمال بعيد في أفضل تقدير، فإنه لم يُستَبعَد.
بعد أن بات من الواضح أن صناع السياسة في الغرب لن يتنازلوا، يبدو أن الكرملين قرر محاولة تغييرهم. وفي ضوء التزام روسيا الراسخ بالحفاظ على نفوذها في أوكرانيا، فربما يكون التوصل إلى تسوية شاملة هناك ضروريا لمنع الكرملين من ملاحقة خيارات متزايدة العدوانية للتأكيد على موقفه.
لا ينبغي لإدراك هذا الواقع غير المريح أن يدفع الغرب إلى الاستسلام لروسيا. بل ينبغي له بدلا من ذلك أن يعمل على تعزيز الحجة لصالح الحوار المفتوح والمفاوضات الصعبة ــ وهو على وجه التحديد ما كان مفقودا في السياسة الغربية في التعامل مع أزمة أوكرانيا ومجمل المنطقة الأوراسية بعد انهيار الاتحاد السوفييتي. لقد بلغنا هذه النقطة بسبب إهدار روسيا والغرب أكثر من عشر سنوات في السعي إلى الحصول على مزايا أحادية الجانب ونبذ التسويات التفاوضية.
سوف يتطلب إجراء محادثات في ظل الأجواء الحالية من انعدام الثقة وتبادل الاتهامات وتأجيج المخاوف استثمارا كبيرا في رأس المال السياسي لفترة طويلة. وسوف يستغرق تجاوز أساليب الخصومة الحالية بحثا عن أرض مشتركة بعض الوقت. ولن يكون في الإمكان إبرام اتفاق سريع.
كما يتبين لنا بوضوح من التدخل الروسي في الانتخابات الأميركية، فإن العواقب المترتبة على السماح لأزمة أوكرانيا بالاستمرار تمتد إلى ما هو أبعد من حدود البلاد. ومن أجل إيجاد توازن جديد مستقر في العلاقات بين روسيا والغرب، يتعين على الأطراف كافة أن تبذل بشكل عاجل جهدا صادقا لحلها.
ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali
Comment Commented Jack Harllee
The geopolitical analysis seems sound. But why on earth would the Russians have thought Trump had a decent chance of becoming the US President, a good enough chance to justify the risks? The strong consensus of US experts was that he had little or no chance. Why should the Russians have thought differently? Assuming they did hack DNC emails, the purpose would appear to have been to delegitimize Hillary Clinton, in the expectation that she would be the next President. Delegitimizing her would make her less effective. Read more
Comment Commented Bernhard Kopp
Most Russians would probably dispute that Ukraine is a legitimate independent country. For them it is south-western borderland of Russia and nothing else. Even Western Ukraine, which was Polish and Austrian for quite some time in history, is predominantly populated be eastern slavs, i.e. Russians. Most Russians also do not believe that the Ukrainian language is an independent language. They view it as a regional dialect. Present time Ukraine is a coincidence of history born through the will of the former party chiefs of the SU of the region with the strong support of russophobe diaspoa-Ukrainians from the USA. The way present time Ukraine has earned legitimation as an independent state, segregation of state powers, rule of law, independent judiciary, recognition of state institutions by the population, etc. is weak, at best. The ruling elite in Kiev has learned, that 'proclaiming liberal democracy' as a goal has brought and still brings billions of outside financing which can then be spent to their benefit. It is no coincidence, that the Kiev parliament is a parliament of millionaires, a singular situation in Europe and the West. On and off for more than 20 years the US has publicly played with the plan to take Ukraine into Nato and before 2008 even Georgia. It did not help the Western position with Russians that President Obama received the then interim prime minister Arsenis in the Oval Office right after the putsch, and even before the interim government was legitimized through elections. In the Russian thinking, Mr. Arsenis was at that time solely legitimized by the CIA and the State Department. For Russians, Ukraine is and will remain much more sensitive then Cuba and the Soviet missiles where to the US under President Kennedy. Every Ukrainian knows, and every Russian knows as well, that Kiev is the 'Mother of all Russian cities'. Holy Russian soil. Read more
Comment Commented Paul Daley
Western states were foolish to provoke Russia by interfering so blatantly in Ukraine, but Russia's response reeks of desperation. It may have helped elect a friendlier administration in the United States but it has also helped label Trump as a potential Quisling whose capacity to act constructively in regard to Russia will be strictly limited. Going forward, Russia -- for lack of an effective negotiating partner -- may just have to grin and bear the Western sanctions, while doing the international community's work in stabilizing Syria. That's not a comfortable position for any Russian government. Read more
Comment Commented David Morgan
Russia cannot allow a democratic Ukraine, with all that goes along with it, free press seperation of the exective, judiciary and the church. Freedom of the press is very dangerous to a dictator, if the Ukrain has an uncorrupted democraticly elected government with good education, health and some form of welfare provision, the Russian people will begin to ask the most dangerous of questions if they can have it why can't we. Read more
Comment Commented Oleksandr Aleksandrovych
I have two comments to this piece of my good friend Sam:
First, Ukraine's drift toward EU and NATO is not so much the point; the real point is Ukraine's drift to having a non-corrupt political system. This is the biggest danger to Kremlin. EU and NATO are simply the embodiment of such a system, but - theoretically - Ukraine as a non-corrupt democratic state can exist without EU or NATO membership. EU and NATO are needed only as protection from assault by Russia on Ukraine and not because without them Ukraine cannot exist.
Secondly, it is not very clear to me what "an inclusive settlement" means, or "a new stable equilibrium". I am afraid that by pursuing this approach we fall into a trap that in any given conflict the truth is somewhere in-between. This is the wrong assumption for any conflict. In this particular case, the truth is not in-between. I do not see any reason why we should accommodate any Russian interest at all when we speak of Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity or the form of internal government. It is none of their business. Ukraine does not meddle into any internal affairs of Russia. So, if the initial premises of a renewed US-Russia dialog regarding Ukraine includes Ukraine around the table and presupposes return of Crimea and withdrawal of Russian troops and armaments from part of Donbas - that would be fair. Any other terms would mean betraying the values in exchange for Real Politik. Read more
Comment Commented Data DrivenFP
And perhaps Russia influenced the Brexit vote as well? Read more
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
As the Chinese are reported to have said: Ukraine lost Crimea, Russia los Ukraine, the West lost Russia. All of which plays into the hands of the Chinese government and its Eurasian Silk Road.
Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Samuel Charap and Timothy J. Colton say Ukraine is the key to "a new stable equilibrium in relations between Russia and the West." The authors say all parties are well advised to "urgently make a good-faith effort to resolve the conflict there, whose latest victim was Hillary Clinton. She lost the election due to Russia's meddling. Trump won, but doubt about his legitimacy will persist, but at least the public should understand why Putin helped him win.
Even though Putin bore a grudge against Clinton, whom he auccsed of fomenting anti-Kremlin protests ahead of his return to presidency in 2012, it may not have been sufficient enough for him to go to "great lengths" and take "great risks" to interfere, by spreading fake news and discrediting Clinton. Such hostile act was "unprecedented" and would have been "unimaginable " in the 2012 election. Despite frictions Russia and the US could still maintain a good working relationship.
It all changed in February 2014, when the Maidan Revolution in Ukraine led to the ouster of Viktor Yanukovych - a stooge, who had planned to join Putin's Eurasian Economic Union, instead of pivoting to the EU. Putin’s response "fundamentally transformed the West’s relationship with Russia." Apart from his resentments towards the West after the fall of the Soviet Union, which he said was "the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century," his fear of NATO's eastward enlargement, and his revisionist dream of restoring the Soviet's former glory, Ukraine has a special place in Russians' heart, mind and history. Putin couldn't stomach the idea of losing Ukraine to the West.
Over a thousand years ago, the Rurik dynasty ushered in the rule of Prince Vladimir the Great (Prince Volodymyr in Ukrainian), He founded the Kievan Rus and set the course for Christianity. Under Yaroslav the Wise (grand prince 1019-1054), Kiev was the capital of all the Russian states, as well as the main political and cultural centre in eastern Europe. The Rus brought stability to the emerging nation. But internal squabbles among the princes of different states, and warring tribes threatened to destroy what had been achieved. In 1237-40 the Mongols' invasion brought down the Kievan Rus which moved the capital to Moscow. Among the legacies it left through the centuries and up to the present day, were the Orthodox Christianity and the Cyrillic language.
As Putin failed to keep Ukraine in the fold, he decided to annex Crimea and launch a hybrid war in eastern Ukraine, which is being kept on low flame to destabilise the country. The West condemned Russia's expansionism and posed sanctions, which had taken a toll on Russia's economy. The dwindling oil revenues exacerbate the situation. In retaliation European countries have been witnessing increased Russian aggression at sea and in the air. The Kremlin began to undermine the West by supporting Euroskeptics in Britain and within the EU; frustrating "Western efforts to address major international challenges, most prominently the Syrian civil war"; scraping "longstanding US-Russia agreements on nuclear security and non-proliferation" etc.
Putin's meddling in the US election constituted "a significant risk for Russia," as it has alienated much of the public and "nearly the entire US political elite." Even if it is difficult to gauge "the extent to which the leaked emails affected the vote," Trump won't be able to have a normal relationship with Russia, without raising the spectre of a Manchurian candidate. He has suggested a lifting of the sanctions in return for nuclear arms reduction. But this is not right, Russia had violated Ukraine's territorial integrity and shouldn't get away with impunity. What Trump proposed meant that he would "capitulate to Russia."
The authors suggest, "in light of Russia’s unbending commitment to maintaining its influence in Ukraine, an inclusive settlement there may well be necessary to prevent the Kremlin from pursuing ever more aggressive options for asserting its position." They ask how to "strengthen the case for open dialogue and tough negotiation," when the West lacks such a policy. They say, "we have arrived at this point precisely because both Russia and the West have spent over a decade seeking unilateral advantages and eschewing negotiated compromises." Have they spoken to Ukrainians and aksed how they feel and what they want? They aspire to be part of Western Europe. What can outsiders do if both sides can't compromise? Read more
