Was die US-Wahl mit der Ukraine zu tun hat

WASHINGTON, DC – Donald Trump wurde offiziell als US-Präsident eingesetzt, aber die Beeinflussung der Wahl durch Russland ist immer noch ein Thema. Eine zentrale Frage allerdings wird oft übersehen: Welchen Grund hatte der russische Präsident Wladimir Putin dafür?

Natürlich ist es nicht schwer zu erraten, warum Putin Trump gegenüber der anderen Kandidatin, der ehemaligen Außenministerin Hillary Clinton, bevorzugt. Aber zwischen der Hoffnung auf ein bestimmtes Ergebnis und dem entschiedenen – und ziemlich riskanten – Versuch, es herbeizuführen, besteht ein Unterschied. Unserer Ansicht nach ist die Schlussfolgerung der US-Geheimdienste, der Kreml habe durch die Förderung Trumps seinen „seit langem bestehenden Wunsch, die von den USA angeführte liberale demokratische Ordnung zu untergraben“ in die Tat umgesetzt, nicht völlig überzeugend.

Die russische Beeinflussung der US-Wahlen ist ein beispielloser Vorgang. Noch vor drei Jahren wäre sie unvorstellbar gewesen: Obwohl das Verhältnis des Westens zu Russland auch damals schon nicht perfekt war und unter starker Konkurrenz litt, gab es doch noch eine gewisse Zusammenarbeit. Noch im Juni 2013 gaben Putin und US-Präsident Barack Obama eine Erklärung ab, in der sie ihre „Bereitschaft zur Intensivierung der bilateralen Zusammenarbeit auf Grundlage der Prinzipien gegenseitigen Respekts, Gleichheit und echter Anerkennung der Interessen des anderen“ bekräftigten.

Dies alles änderte sich im Februar 2014, als die ukrainische Maidan-Revolution in der Absetzung des kremlfreundlichen Präsidenten Viktor Janukowitsch ihren Höhepunkt erreichte. Diese Entwicklung – und Putins Reaktion darauf – hat das Verhältnis des Westens zu Russland grundlegend verändert.

Bald nach dem Machtwechsel in Kiew wurde die Außenpolitik des Kreml deutlich kriegerischer. Russland marschierte in der Krim ein und besetzte sie, und begann dann damit, in der ukrainischen Donbas-Region einen zermürbenden Separatistenaufstand zu unterstützen. Die USA und die Europäische Union konterten mit immer härteren und ausgefeilteren Sanktionen sowie einer umfassenden Kampagne, Russland diplomatisch zu „isolieren“.

Russland wiederum verlagerte seine Angriffslust in den Himmel, was zu einigen empfindlichen Begegnungen zwischen russischen Kampfflugzeugen und (sowohl zivilen als auch militärischen) westlichen Jets führte. Und auf See fuhr das Land seine U-Boot-Aktivitäten im Nordatlantik wieder auf das Niveau des Kalten Krieges hoch. Laut Aussagen der Obama-Regierung erreichte die Schikanierung von US-Diplomaten in Russland damals einen Höhepunkt.

An der politischen Front begann der Kreml, Euroskeptiker und EU-Gegner zu unterstützen. Und insbesondere versuchte er, die westlichen Bemühungen zur Lösung großer internationaler Probleme zu durchkreuzen, insbesondere beim Bürgerkrieg in Syrien. Traditionsreiche russisch-amerikanische Abkommen zur nuklearen Sicherheit und Nichtverbreitung wurden wütend aufgekündigt. Und all dies fand seinen Höhepunkt in der mutmaßlichen russischen Verbreitung gehackter E-Mails, um den Clinton-Wahlkampf in Misskredit zu bringen.

Auch wenn die russischen Bemühungen zur Beeinflussung der US-Präsidentenwahl dem Eskalationsmuster seit 2014 folgen, stellen sie doch eine neue Stufe dar. Die enormen Cyber-Fähigkeiten des Landes machen es wahrscheinlich, dass Russland bereits während der US-Präsidentschaftswahlen von 2012 die Kampagnen der Demokraten und Republikaner gehackt hat. Damals werden die Geheimdienste des Landes diese Informationen im Stillen analysiert haben, um ihre Kenntnisse über die zukünftigen Führer einer gegnerischen Macht zu erweitern – ein Regierungsverhalten, das kaum überrascht.

Die Einmischung in die Wahl bedeutete für Russland auch ein erhebliches Risiko. Auch wenn unbekannt ist, wie stark die veröffentlichten E-Mails die Wahl wirklich beeinflusst haben, hat der Kreml durch die Entfremdung des Großteils der amerikanischen Öffentlichkeit und fast der gesamten politischen Elite der USA für seine Aktionen sicherlich einen hohen Preis bezahlt.

Dass der Kreml bereit war, ein solches Risiko einzugehen, liegt an seiner Entschlossenheit, in der Ukraine seinen Willen durchzusetzen. Wie ihr Verhalten seit 2014 nahelegt, hält die russische Regierung den nachrevolutionären Status Quo in der Ukraine – insbesondere die schnelle Westausrichtung des Landes – für eine direkte Bedrohung der nationalen Sicherheit Russlands. Durch die Besatzung der Krim, die Unterstützung der Donbas-Separatisten und die direkte Konfrontation mit dem Westen will das Land klar machen, dass es zur Durchsetzung seiner Interessen alles in seiner Macht stehende tun wird.

Aber der Westen hat nicht kooperiert. Trotz der russischen Eskalation haben die USA und die EU dem Kreml die von ihm gewünschten Verhandlungen verweigert und unterstützen weiterhin die Integration der Ukraine in die EU und die NATO. Und obwohl ein formales Angebot der Mitgliedschaft in einer dieser Organisationen bestenfalls eine vage Möglichkeit ist, wurde dies nicht ausgeschlossen.

Sobald klar wurde, dass die westlichen Politiker nicht nachgeben würden, versuchte der Kreml offensichtlich, sie zu ersetzen. Angesichts der unbeugsamen Absicht Russlands, seinen Einfluss in der Ukraine zu bewahren, könnte es in der Tat nötig sein, dort eine gemeinsame Lösung zu finden, um den Kreml daran zu hindern, seine Position noch aggressiver durchzusetzen.

Die Erkenntnis dieser unbequemen Realität sollte den Westen nicht dazu bewegen, Russland gegenüber zu kapitulieren. Statt dessen muss er sich stärker für offenen Dialog und zähe Verhandlungen einsetzen – also für genau das, was in der westlichen Politik gegenüber der Ukrainekrise und der gesamten nachsowjetischen eurasischen Region bisher gefehlt hat. An diesem Punkt sind wir genau deshalb angekommen, weil Russland und der Westen über ein Jahrzehnt lang versucht haben, einseitige Vorteile zu erlangen und Kompromisse zu vermeiden.

Um in der aktuellen Atmosphäre von Misstrauen, gegenseitigen Schuldzuweisungen und Panikmache Verhandlungen zu tätigen, muss mittelfristig erhebliches politisches Kapital investiert werden. Um über den momentanen feindseligen Ansatz hinauszugehen und gemeinsame Interessen zu finden, braucht es Zeit. Schnelle Ergebnisse werden nicht möglich sein.

Wie Russlands Beeinflussung der US-Wahlen zeigt, reichen die Folgen der anhaltenden Krise in der Ukraine weit über die Grenzen dieses Landes hinaus. Um die Beziehungen zwischen Russland und dem Westen in ein neues, stabiles Gleichgewicht zu bringen, müssen alle Beteiligten dringend Vertrauen schaffen und Lösungen finden.

Aus dem Englischen von Harald Eckhoff