Was die US-Wahl mit der Ukraine zu tun hat

WASHINGTON, DC – Donald Trump wurde offiziell als US-Präsident eingesetzt, aber die Beeinflussung der Wahl durch Russland ist immer noch ein Thema. Eine zentrale Frage allerdings wird oft übersehen: Welchen Grund hatte der russische Präsident Wladimir Putin dafür?
Natürlich ist es nicht schwer zu erraten, warum Putin Trump gegenüber der anderen Kandidatin, der ehemaligen Außenministerin Hillary Clinton, bevorzugt. Aber zwischen der Hoffnung auf ein bestimmtes Ergebnis und dem entschiedenen – und ziemlich riskanten – Versuch, es herbeizuführen, besteht ein Unterschied. Unserer Ansicht nach ist die Schlussfolgerung der US-Geheimdienste, der Kreml habe durch die Förderung Trumps seinen „seit langem bestehenden Wunsch, die von den USA angeführte liberale demokratische Ordnung zu untergraben“ in die Tat umgesetzt, nicht völlig überzeugend.
Die russische Beeinflussung der US-Wahlen ist ein beispielloser Vorgang. Noch vor drei Jahren wäre sie unvorstellbar gewesen: Obwohl das Verhältnis des Westens zu Russland auch damals schon nicht perfekt war und unter starker Konkurrenz litt, gab es doch noch eine gewisse Zusammenarbeit. Noch im Juni 2013 gaben Putin und US-Präsident Barack Obama eine Erklärung ab, in der sie ihre „Bereitschaft zur Intensivierung der bilateralen Zusammenarbeit auf Grundlage der Prinzipien gegenseitigen Respekts, Gleichheit und echter Anerkennung der Interessen des anderen“ bekräftigten.
Dies alles änderte sich im Februar 2014, als die ukrainische Maidan-Revolution in der Absetzung des kremlfreundlichen Präsidenten Viktor Janukowitsch ihren Höhepunkt erreichte. Diese Entwicklung – und Putins Reaktion darauf – hat das Verhältnis des Westens zu Russland grundlegend verändert.
Bald nach dem Machtwechsel in Kiew wurde die Außenpolitik des Kreml deutlich kriegerischer. Russland marschierte in der Krim ein und besetzte sie, und begann dann damit, in der ukrainischen Donbas-Region einen zermürbenden Separatistenaufstand zu unterstützen. Die USA und die Europäische Union konterten mit immer härteren und ausgefeilteren Sanktionen sowie einer umfassenden Kampagne, Russland diplomatisch zu „isolieren“.
Russland wiederum verlagerte seine Angriffslust in den Himmel, was zu einigen empfindlichen Begegnungen zwischen russischen Kampfflugzeugen und (sowohl zivilen als auch militärischen) westlichen Jets führte. Und auf See fuhr das Land seine U-Boot-Aktivitäten im Nordatlantik wieder auf das Niveau des Kalten Krieges hoch. Laut Aussagen der Obama-Regierung erreichte die Schikanierung von US-Diplomaten in Russland damals einen Höhepunkt.
An der politischen Front begann der Kreml, Euroskeptiker und EU-Gegner zu unterstützen. Und insbesondere versuchte er, die westlichen Bemühungen zur Lösung großer internationaler Probleme zu durchkreuzen, insbesondere beim Bürgerkrieg in Syrien. Traditionsreiche russisch-amerikanische Abkommen zur nuklearen Sicherheit und Nichtverbreitung wurden wütend aufgekündigt. Und all dies fand seinen Höhepunkt in der mutmaßlichen russischen Verbreitung gehackter E-Mails, um den Clinton-Wahlkampf in Misskredit zu bringen.
Auch wenn die russischen Bemühungen zur Beeinflussung der US-Präsidentenwahl dem Eskalationsmuster seit 2014 folgen, stellen sie doch eine neue Stufe dar. Die enormen Cyber-Fähigkeiten des Landes machen es wahrscheinlich, dass Russland bereits während der US-Präsidentschaftswahlen von 2012 die Kampagnen der Demokraten und Republikaner gehackt hat. Damals werden die Geheimdienste des Landes diese Informationen im Stillen analysiert haben, um ihre Kenntnisse über die zukünftigen Führer einer gegnerischen Macht zu erweitern – ein Regierungsverhalten, das kaum überrascht.
Die Einmischung in die Wahl bedeutete für Russland auch ein erhebliches Risiko. Auch wenn unbekannt ist, wie stark die veröffentlichten E-Mails die Wahl wirklich beeinflusst haben, hat der Kreml durch die Entfremdung des Großteils der amerikanischen Öffentlichkeit und fast der gesamten politischen Elite der USA für seine Aktionen sicherlich einen hohen Preis bezahlt.
Dass der Kreml bereit war, ein solches Risiko einzugehen, liegt an seiner Entschlossenheit, in der Ukraine seinen Willen durchzusetzen. Wie ihr Verhalten seit 2014 nahelegt, hält die russische Regierung den nachrevolutionären Status Quo in der Ukraine – insbesondere die schnelle Westausrichtung des Landes – für eine direkte Bedrohung der nationalen Sicherheit Russlands. Durch die Besatzung der Krim, die Unterstützung der Donbas-Separatisten und die direkte Konfrontation mit dem Westen will das Land klar machen, dass es zur Durchsetzung seiner Interessen alles in seiner Macht stehende tun wird.
Aber der Westen hat nicht kooperiert. Trotz der russischen Eskalation haben die USA und die EU dem Kreml die von ihm gewünschten Verhandlungen verweigert und unterstützen weiterhin die Integration der Ukraine in die EU und die NATO. Und obwohl ein formales Angebot der Mitgliedschaft in einer dieser Organisationen bestenfalls eine vage Möglichkeit ist, wurde dies nicht ausgeschlossen.
Sobald klar wurde, dass die westlichen Politiker nicht nachgeben würden, versuchte der Kreml offensichtlich, sie zu ersetzen. Angesichts der unbeugsamen Absicht Russlands, seinen Einfluss in der Ukraine zu bewahren, könnte es in der Tat nötig sein, dort eine gemeinsame Lösung zu finden, um den Kreml daran zu hindern, seine Position noch aggressiver durchzusetzen.
Die Erkenntnis dieser unbequemen Realität sollte den Westen nicht dazu bewegen, Russland gegenüber zu kapitulieren. Statt dessen muss er sich stärker für offenen Dialog und zähe Verhandlungen einsetzen – also für genau das, was in der westlichen Politik gegenüber der Ukrainekrise und der gesamten nachsowjetischen eurasischen Region bisher gefehlt hat. An diesem Punkt sind wir genau deshalb angekommen, weil Russland und der Westen über ein Jahrzehnt lang versucht haben, einseitige Vorteile zu erlangen und Kompromisse zu vermeiden.
Um in der aktuellen Atmosphäre von Misstrauen, gegenseitigen Schuldzuweisungen und Panikmache Verhandlungen zu tätigen, muss mittelfristig erhebliches politisches Kapital investiert werden. Um über den momentanen feindseligen Ansatz hinauszugehen und gemeinsame Interessen zu finden, braucht es Zeit. Schnelle Ergebnisse werden nicht möglich sein.
Wie Russlands Beeinflussung der US-Wahlen zeigt, reichen die Folgen der anhaltenden Krise in der Ukraine weit über die Grenzen dieses Landes hinaus. Um die Beziehungen zwischen Russland und dem Westen in ein neues, stabiles Gleichgewicht zu bringen, müssen alle Beteiligten dringend Vertrauen schaffen und Lösungen finden.
Aus dem Englischen von Harald Eckhoff
Comment Commented Jack Harllee
The geopolitical analysis seems sound. But why on earth would the Russians have thought Trump had a decent chance of becoming the US President, a good enough chance to justify the risks? The strong consensus of US experts was that he had little or no chance. Why should the Russians have thought differently? Assuming they did hack DNC emails, the purpose would appear to have been to delegitimize Hillary Clinton, in the expectation that she would be the next President. Delegitimizing her would make her less effective. Read more
Comment Commented Bernhard Kopp
Most Russians would probably dispute that Ukraine is a legitimate independent country. For them it is south-western borderland of Russia and nothing else. Even Western Ukraine, which was Polish and Austrian for quite some time in history, is predominantly populated be eastern slavs, i.e. Russians. Most Russians also do not believe that the Ukrainian language is an independent language. They view it as a regional dialect. Present time Ukraine is a coincidence of history born through the will of the former party chiefs of the SU of the region with the strong support of russophobe diaspoa-Ukrainians from the USA. The way present time Ukraine has earned legitimation as an independent state, segregation of state powers, rule of law, independent judiciary, recognition of state institutions by the population, etc. is weak, at best. The ruling elite in Kiev has learned, that 'proclaiming liberal democracy' as a goal has brought and still brings billions of outside financing which can then be spent to their benefit. It is no coincidence, that the Kiev parliament is a parliament of millionaires, a singular situation in Europe and the West. On and off for more than 20 years the US has publicly played with the plan to take Ukraine into Nato and before 2008 even Georgia. It did not help the Western position with Russians that President Obama received the then interim prime minister Arsenis in the Oval Office right after the putsch, and even before the interim government was legitimized through elections. In the Russian thinking, Mr. Arsenis was at that time solely legitimized by the CIA and the State Department. For Russians, Ukraine is and will remain much more sensitive then Cuba and the Soviet missiles where to the US under President Kennedy. Every Ukrainian knows, and every Russian knows as well, that Kiev is the 'Mother of all Russian cities'. Holy Russian soil. Read more
Comment Commented Paul Daley
Western states were foolish to provoke Russia by interfering so blatantly in Ukraine, but Russia's response reeks of desperation. It may have helped elect a friendlier administration in the United States but it has also helped label Trump as a potential Quisling whose capacity to act constructively in regard to Russia will be strictly limited. Going forward, Russia -- for lack of an effective negotiating partner -- may just have to grin and bear the Western sanctions, while doing the international community's work in stabilizing Syria. That's not a comfortable position for any Russian government. Read more
Comment Commented David Morgan
Russia cannot allow a democratic Ukraine, with all that goes along with it, free press seperation of the exective, judiciary and the church. Freedom of the press is very dangerous to a dictator, if the Ukrain has an uncorrupted democraticly elected government with good education, health and some form of welfare provision, the Russian people will begin to ask the most dangerous of questions if they can have it why can't we. Read more
Comment Commented Oleksandr Aleksandrovych
I have two comments to this piece of my good friend Sam:
First, Ukraine's drift toward EU and NATO is not so much the point; the real point is Ukraine's drift to having a non-corrupt political system. This is the biggest danger to Kremlin. EU and NATO are simply the embodiment of such a system, but - theoretically - Ukraine as a non-corrupt democratic state can exist without EU or NATO membership. EU and NATO are needed only as protection from assault by Russia on Ukraine and not because without them Ukraine cannot exist.
Secondly, it is not very clear to me what "an inclusive settlement" means, or "a new stable equilibrium". I am afraid that by pursuing this approach we fall into a trap that in any given conflict the truth is somewhere in-between. This is the wrong assumption for any conflict. In this particular case, the truth is not in-between. I do not see any reason why we should accommodate any Russian interest at all when we speak of Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity or the form of internal government. It is none of their business. Ukraine does not meddle into any internal affairs of Russia. So, if the initial premises of a renewed US-Russia dialog regarding Ukraine includes Ukraine around the table and presupposes return of Crimea and withdrawal of Russian troops and armaments from part of Donbas - that would be fair. Any other terms would mean betraying the values in exchange for Real Politik. Read more
Comment Commented Data DrivenFP
And perhaps Russia influenced the Brexit vote as well? Read more
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
As the Chinese are reported to have said: Ukraine lost Crimea, Russia los Ukraine, the West lost Russia. All of which plays into the hands of the Chinese government and its Eurasian Silk Road.
Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Samuel Charap and Timothy J. Colton say Ukraine is the key to "a new stable equilibrium in relations between Russia and the West." The authors say all parties are well advised to "urgently make a good-faith effort to resolve the conflict there, whose latest victim was Hillary Clinton. She lost the election due to Russia's meddling. Trump won, but doubt about his legitimacy will persist, but at least the public should understand why Putin helped him win.
Even though Putin bore a grudge against Clinton, whom he auccsed of fomenting anti-Kremlin protests ahead of his return to presidency in 2012, it may not have been sufficient enough for him to go to "great lengths" and take "great risks" to interfere, by spreading fake news and discrediting Clinton. Such hostile act was "unprecedented" and would have been "unimaginable " in the 2012 election. Despite frictions Russia and the US could still maintain a good working relationship.
It all changed in February 2014, when the Maidan Revolution in Ukraine led to the ouster of Viktor Yanukovych - a stooge, who had planned to join Putin's Eurasian Economic Union, instead of pivoting to the EU. Putin’s response "fundamentally transformed the West’s relationship with Russia." Apart from his resentments towards the West after the fall of the Soviet Union, which he said was "the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century," his fear of NATO's eastward enlargement, and his revisionist dream of restoring the Soviet's former glory, Ukraine has a special place in Russians' heart, mind and history. Putin couldn't stomach the idea of losing Ukraine to the West.
Over a thousand years ago, the Rurik dynasty ushered in the rule of Prince Vladimir the Great (Prince Volodymyr in Ukrainian), He founded the Kievan Rus and set the course for Christianity. Under Yaroslav the Wise (grand prince 1019-1054), Kiev was the capital of all the Russian states, as well as the main political and cultural centre in eastern Europe. The Rus brought stability to the emerging nation. But internal squabbles among the princes of different states, and warring tribes threatened to destroy what had been achieved. In 1237-40 the Mongols' invasion brought down the Kievan Rus which moved the capital to Moscow. Among the legacies it left through the centuries and up to the present day, were the Orthodox Christianity and the Cyrillic language.
As Putin failed to keep Ukraine in the fold, he decided to annex Crimea and launch a hybrid war in eastern Ukraine, which is being kept on low flame to destabilise the country. The West condemned Russia's expansionism and posed sanctions, which had taken a toll on Russia's economy. The dwindling oil revenues exacerbate the situation. In retaliation European countries have been witnessing increased Russian aggression at sea and in the air. The Kremlin began to undermine the West by supporting Euroskeptics in Britain and within the EU; frustrating "Western efforts to address major international challenges, most prominently the Syrian civil war"; scraping "longstanding US-Russia agreements on nuclear security and non-proliferation" etc.
Putin's meddling in the US election constituted "a significant risk for Russia," as it has alienated much of the public and "nearly the entire US political elite." Even if it is difficult to gauge "the extent to which the leaked emails affected the vote," Trump won't be able to have a normal relationship with Russia, without raising the spectre of a Manchurian candidate. He has suggested a lifting of the sanctions in return for nuclear arms reduction. But this is not right, Russia had violated Ukraine's territorial integrity and shouldn't get away with impunity. What Trump proposed meant that he would "capitulate to Russia."
The authors suggest, "in light of Russia’s unbending commitment to maintaining its influence in Ukraine, an inclusive settlement there may well be necessary to prevent the Kremlin from pursuing ever more aggressive options for asserting its position." They ask how to "strengthen the case for open dialogue and tough negotiation," when the West lacks such a policy. They say, "we have arrived at this point precisely because both Russia and the West have spent over a decade seeking unilateral advantages and eschewing negotiated compromises." Have they spoken to Ukrainians and aksed how they feel and what they want? They aspire to be part of Western Europe. What can outsiders do if both sides can't compromise? Read more
