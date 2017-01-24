11

Las elecciones de EE.UU. y la conexión ucraniana

WASHINGTON, DC – Donald Trump ha asumido oficialmente el cargo de presidente estadounidense, pero no se desvanecerán las preguntas acerca de la interferencia de Rusia en las elecciones. Sin embargo, hay una pregunta clave que parece perderse en la refriega: ¿Por qué lo hizo el Presidente ruso Vladimir Putin?

Por supuesto, no cuesta ver por qué Putin prefería a Trump por sobre su oponente, la ex Secretaria de Estado Hillary Clinton. Pero hay una diferencia entre esperar un resultado y hacer todo lo posible (y correr grandes riesgos) para ayudar a alcanzarlo. En nuestra opinión, la conclusión de las agencias de inteligencia estadounidenses de que, al ayudar a Trump, el Kremlin quería impulsar “su antiguo deseo de socavar el orden democrático liberal encabezado por Estados Unidos” no es del todo convincente.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

La interferencia rusa en las elecciones estadounidenses no tiene precedentes. Hace apenas tres años habría sido inimaginable: si bien la relación de Occidente con Rusia estaba lejos de lo ideal y tenía un alto nivel de competencia, también se caracterizaba por la cooperación. En días tan recientes como junio de 2013, Putin y el Presidente estadounidense Barack Obama hicieron pública una declaración que reafirmaba “su disposición a intensificar la cooperación bilateral basada en los principios del respeto mutuo, la igualdad y el respeto genuino hacia los intereses de cada uno”.

Todo cambió en febrero de 2014, cuando la Revolución del Maidán en Ucrania culminó con el derrocamiento del Presidente Viktor Yanukovich, amigo del Kremlin. Un acontecimiento, y la respuesta de Putin, que transformó de manera fundamental la relación de Occidente con Rusia.

Casi tan pronto como el poder cambió de manos en Kiev, la postura del Kremlin en cuanto a los asuntos exteriores se volvió mucho más belicosa. Rusia invadió y anexó a Crimea, y luego comenzó a apoyar a la insurgencia separatista en la región ucraniana del Donbás. Estados Unidos y la Unión Europea respondieron con sanciones cada vez más drásticas y sofisticadas, y una mayor campaña para “aislar” diplomáticamente a Rusia.

Rusia llevó a los cielos su conducta agresiva, donde hubo una serie de encuentros cercanos entre aviones de guerra rusos y aeronaves occidentales (tanto civiles como militares) y también al mar, elevando su actividad submarina en el Atlántico Norte a niveles no vistos desde la Guerra Fría. De acuerdo al gobierno de Obama, ha habido un aumento de las situaciones de acoso a personal diplomático estadounidense en Rusia.

En el frente político, el Kremlin comenzó a apoyar a las fuerzas euroescépticas y anti UE. Y ha hecho todo lo posible por frustrar los esfuerzos occidentales por dar respuesta a importantes desafíos internacionales, entre los cuales el más destacado es la guerra civil en Siria. Rusia ha renunciado airadamente a acuerdos de larga data con EE.UU. sobre seguridad nuclear y no proliferación, culminando todo en la supuesta filtración por parte de Rusia de correos electrónicos que apuntaban a desacreditar la campaña de Clinton.

Si bien los intentos de Rusia de interferir en las elecciones presidenciales estadounidenses corresponden al patrón más amplio de escaladas que comenzó después de 2014, siguen representando un cambio bastante abrupto. Dadas sus formidables capacidades cibernéticas, probablemente hizo pirateo informático en las campañas presidenciales de los partidos demócrata y republicano en 2012. Pero sus agencias de inteligencia analizaron sigilosamente la información, a fin de mejorar su comprensión de los potenciales líderes futuros de un adversario, lo cual no se puede considerar precisamente como escandaloso por parte de un gobierno.

La injerencia electoral también representó un importante riesgo para Rusia. Si bien no se conoce en qué medida los correos electrónicos filtrados afectaron la votación, ciertamente el Kremlin ha pagado un precio por sus acciones, que han causado el distanciamiento de la mayor parte del pueblo estadounidense, junto con toda la élite política del país.

La determinación del Kremlin de salirse con la suya en Ucrania le llevó a asumir un riesgo así. Como sugiere su conducta desde 2014, el gobierno ruso considera que el statu quo posrevolucionario en Ucrania –en particular, el precipitado giro del país hacia Occidente- es una amenaza directa a la seguridad nacional rusa. Al anexarse Crimea, apoyar a los separatistas del Donbás y machacar directamente a Occidente, Rusia quiere dejan en claro que hará lo que sea necesario para que sus intereses se tomen en cuenta.

Pero Occidente no ha cooperado. A pesar de la escalada del Kremlin, Estados Unidos y la UE no han querido aceptar la negociación que Rusia desea, y siguen apoyando la integración de Ucrania a la UE y la OTAN. Y si bien una oferta formal de ser miembro de cualquiera de las organizaciones es una posibilidad distante en el mejor de los casos, no se ha descartado del todo.

Una vez quedó claro que las autoridades occidentales no iban a ceder, aparentemente el Kremlin decidió reemplazarlas. A la luz del inflexible empeño de Rusia con mantener su influencia en Ucrania, bien puede ser que sea necesario un acuerdo incluyente para evitar que el Kremlin impulse opciones cada vez más agresivas para reafirmar su posición.

La constatación de esta incómoda realidad no debería llevar a Occidente a capitular ante Rusia. En su lugar, debería justificar la necesidad de un diálogo abierto y una negociación dura, precisamente lo que por mucho tiempo ha faltado en la política occidental en torno a la crisis ucraniana y toda la región eurasiática post soviética. Hemos llegado a este punto precisamente porque Rusia y Occidente han destinado más de una década a buscar ventajas unilaterales y evitado negociar compromisos.

Para entenderse en la actual atmósfera de desconfianza, recriminaciones mutuas y catastrofismo será necesario invertir una cantidad importante de capital político por un periodo prolongado. Tomará tiempo ir más allá de los actuales enfoques acusatorios para encontrar terreno en común.

No será posible llegar a un acuerdo rápido.

Fake news or real views Learn More

Como claramente lo demuestra la injerencia rusa en las elecciones estadounidenses, las consecuencias de permitir que la crisis de Ucrania continúe se extienden mucho más allá de las fronteras del país. Todas las partes deben hacer urgentemente un esfuerzo de buena fe por solucionarlo, a fin de arribar a un nuevo equilibrio de estabilidad entre Rusia y Occidente.

Traducido del inglés por David Meléndez Tormen