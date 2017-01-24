Las elecciones de EE.UU. y la conexión ucraniana

WASHINGTON, DC – Donald Trump ha asumido oficialmente el cargo de presidente estadounidense, pero no se desvanecerán las preguntas acerca de la interferencia de Rusia en las elecciones. Sin embargo, hay una pregunta clave que parece perderse en la refriega: ¿Por qué lo hizo el Presidente ruso Vladimir Putin?
Por supuesto, no cuesta ver por qué Putin prefería a Trump por sobre su oponente, la ex Secretaria de Estado Hillary Clinton. Pero hay una diferencia entre esperar un resultado y hacer todo lo posible (y correr grandes riesgos) para ayudar a alcanzarlo. En nuestra opinión, la conclusión de las agencias de inteligencia estadounidenses de que, al ayudar a Trump, el Kremlin quería impulsar “su antiguo deseo de socavar el orden democrático liberal encabezado por Estados Unidos” no es del todo convincente.
La interferencia rusa en las elecciones estadounidenses no tiene precedentes. Hace apenas tres años habría sido inimaginable: si bien la relación de Occidente con Rusia estaba lejos de lo ideal y tenía un alto nivel de competencia, también se caracterizaba por la cooperación. En días tan recientes como junio de 2013, Putin y el Presidente estadounidense Barack Obama hicieron pública una declaración que reafirmaba “su disposición a intensificar la cooperación bilateral basada en los principios del respeto mutuo, la igualdad y el respeto genuino hacia los intereses de cada uno”.
Todo cambió en febrero de 2014, cuando la Revolución del Maidán en Ucrania culminó con el derrocamiento del Presidente Viktor Yanukovich, amigo del Kremlin. Un acontecimiento, y la respuesta de Putin, que transformó de manera fundamental la relación de Occidente con Rusia.
Casi tan pronto como el poder cambió de manos en Kiev, la postura del Kremlin en cuanto a los asuntos exteriores se volvió mucho más belicosa. Rusia invadió y anexó a Crimea, y luego comenzó a apoyar a la insurgencia separatista en la región ucraniana del Donbás. Estados Unidos y la Unión Europea respondieron con sanciones cada vez más drásticas y sofisticadas, y una mayor campaña para “aislar” diplomáticamente a Rusia.
Rusia llevó a los cielos su conducta agresiva, donde hubo una serie de encuentros cercanos entre aviones de guerra rusos y aeronaves occidentales (tanto civiles como militares) y también al mar, elevando su actividad submarina en el Atlántico Norte a niveles no vistos desde la Guerra Fría. De acuerdo al gobierno de Obama, ha habido un aumento de las situaciones de acoso a personal diplomático estadounidense en Rusia.
En el frente político, el Kremlin comenzó a apoyar a las fuerzas euroescépticas y anti UE. Y ha hecho todo lo posible por frustrar los esfuerzos occidentales por dar respuesta a importantes desafíos internacionales, entre los cuales el más destacado es la guerra civil en Siria. Rusia ha renunciado airadamente a acuerdos de larga data con EE.UU. sobre seguridad nuclear y no proliferación, culminando todo en la supuesta filtración por parte de Rusia de correos electrónicos que apuntaban a desacreditar la campaña de Clinton.
Si bien los intentos de Rusia de interferir en las elecciones presidenciales estadounidenses corresponden al patrón más amplio de escaladas que comenzó después de 2014, siguen representando un cambio bastante abrupto. Dadas sus formidables capacidades cibernéticas, probablemente hizo pirateo informático en las campañas presidenciales de los partidos demócrata y republicano en 2012. Pero sus agencias de inteligencia analizaron sigilosamente la información, a fin de mejorar su comprensión de los potenciales líderes futuros de un adversario, lo cual no se puede considerar precisamente como escandaloso por parte de un gobierno.
La injerencia electoral también representó un importante riesgo para Rusia. Si bien no se conoce en qué medida los correos electrónicos filtrados afectaron la votación, ciertamente el Kremlin ha pagado un precio por sus acciones, que han causado el distanciamiento de la mayor parte del pueblo estadounidense, junto con toda la élite política del país.
La determinación del Kremlin de salirse con la suya en Ucrania le llevó a asumir un riesgo así. Como sugiere su conducta desde 2014, el gobierno ruso considera que el statu quo posrevolucionario en Ucrania –en particular, el precipitado giro del país hacia Occidente- es una amenaza directa a la seguridad nacional rusa. Al anexarse Crimea, apoyar a los separatistas del Donbás y machacar directamente a Occidente, Rusia quiere dejan en claro que hará lo que sea necesario para que sus intereses se tomen en cuenta.
Pero Occidente no ha cooperado. A pesar de la escalada del Kremlin, Estados Unidos y la UE no han querido aceptar la negociación que Rusia desea, y siguen apoyando la integración de Ucrania a la UE y la OTAN. Y si bien una oferta formal de ser miembro de cualquiera de las organizaciones es una posibilidad distante en el mejor de los casos, no se ha descartado del todo.
Una vez quedó claro que las autoridades occidentales no iban a ceder, aparentemente el Kremlin decidió reemplazarlas. A la luz del inflexible empeño de Rusia con mantener su influencia en Ucrania, bien puede ser que sea necesario un acuerdo incluyente para evitar que el Kremlin impulse opciones cada vez más agresivas para reafirmar su posición.
La constatación de esta incómoda realidad no debería llevar a Occidente a capitular ante Rusia. En su lugar, debería justificar la necesidad de un diálogo abierto y una negociación dura, precisamente lo que por mucho tiempo ha faltado en la política occidental en torno a la crisis ucraniana y toda la región eurasiática post soviética. Hemos llegado a este punto precisamente porque Rusia y Occidente han destinado más de una década a buscar ventajas unilaterales y evitado negociar compromisos.
Para entenderse en la actual atmósfera de desconfianza, recriminaciones mutuas y catastrofismo será necesario invertir una cantidad importante de capital político por un periodo prolongado. Tomará tiempo ir más allá de los actuales enfoques acusatorios para encontrar terreno en común.
No será posible llegar a un acuerdo rápido.
Como claramente lo demuestra la injerencia rusa en las elecciones estadounidenses, las consecuencias de permitir que la crisis de Ucrania continúe se extienden mucho más allá de las fronteras del país. Todas las partes deben hacer urgentemente un esfuerzo de buena fe por solucionarlo, a fin de arribar a un nuevo equilibrio de estabilidad entre Rusia y Occidente.
Traducido del inglés por David Meléndez Tormen
Comment Commented Павел Селезнев
Интересно, а финансируемые США не коммерческие организации не влияют на результаты выборов на Украине, в России? А разве США не устраивает перевороты в других странах? Есть такая русская поговорка, чья бы корова мычала, а ваша бы молчала!Рыльце в пушку по самое "не балуй"! Read more
Comment Commented Oleksandr Aleksandrovych
To answer Bernhard Kopp about Russians as "Eastern Slavs":
A combination of topohydronimic, historic, ethnographic, linguistic, archeological and anthropological data contained in the works of tsarist Russian scholars of 17-20 century, as well as many Western, Persian, Turkic, Greek sources show that between VI and XVI century A.D. there was no connection between the state of Moscovia-Tataria and the old Rus centered in Kyiv. The biggest "proof" that Moscow offers in support of the theory that Russians and Ukrainians come from the same ancestors are the allegedly very old manuscripts, which were "discovered" en masse in the times of Catherine II. Today, the Kremlin does not allow an independent expertise to analyze these manuscripts regarding their contents, paper, ink and handwriting.
Modern Russians are approx. 50% Finnish and 50% Tatar (Turkic). The only Slavic immersion occured after Peter I, when Ukraine (old Rus) was eventually occupied by Moscovia. In 1721, Peter I issued a decree by which his State - known to everyone at that time as Moscovia-Tataria - was arbitrarily renamed as Russia or Russian Empire. In other words, Moscow had stolen the history of Old Rus, whose territories had never covered the territory of modern Russia (with the exception of Novgorod and Pskov). Read more
Comment Commented олег вася
The Apple from the Apple does not fall far. Servants (suburb) and their hosts (US), can't think of anything to justify their mistakes and failures, but to blame others. This is the essence of liberalism...
And now I understand. Nebrat us the main enemy. Shall be destroyed... Not behind the traitors leave.What horror in my head, but I more and more like hohlyatskaya Civil war. Because only shock can finally send stupid brains in the right direction, adjusting the amount of living and dead descendants of Bender and admirers of Hitler's fascism.... Read more
Comment Commented Jack Harllee
The geopolitical analysis seems sound. But why on earth would the Russians have thought Trump had a decent chance of becoming the US President, a good enough chance to justify the risks? The strong consensus of US experts was that he had little or no chance. Why should the Russians have thought differently? Assuming they did hack DNC emails, the purpose would appear to have been to delegitimize Hillary Clinton, in the expectation that she would be the next President. Delegitimizing her would make her less effective. Read more
Comment Commented Bernhard Kopp
Most Russians would probably dispute that Ukraine is a legitimate independent country. For them it is south-western borderland of Russia and nothing else. Even Western Ukraine, which was Polish and Austrian for quite some time in history, is predominantly populated be eastern slavs, i.e. Russians. Most Russians also do not believe that the Ukrainian language is an independent language. They view it as a regional dialect. Present time Ukraine is a coincidence of history born through the will of the former party chiefs of the SU of the region with the strong support of russophobe diaspoa-Ukrainians from the USA. The way present time Ukraine has earned legitimation as an independent state, segregation of state powers, rule of law, independent judiciary, recognition of state institutions by the population, etc. is weak, at best. The ruling elite in Kiev has learned, that 'proclaiming liberal democracy' as a goal has brought and still brings billions of outside financing which can then be spent to their benefit. It is no coincidence, that the Kiev parliament is a parliament of millionaires, a singular situation in Europe and the West. On and off for more than 20 years the US has publicly played with the plan to take Ukraine into Nato and before 2008 even Georgia. It did not help the Western position with Russians that President Obama received the then interim prime minister Arsenis in the Oval Office right after the putsch, and even before the interim government was legitimized through elections. In the Russian thinking, Mr. Arsenis was at that time solely legitimized by the CIA and the State Department. For Russians, Ukraine is and will remain much more sensitive then Cuba and the Soviet missiles where to the US under President Kennedy. Every Ukrainian knows, and every Russian knows as well, that Kiev is the 'Mother of all Russian cities'. Holy Russian soil. Read more
Comment Commented Paul Daley
Western states were foolish to provoke Russia by interfering so blatantly in Ukraine, but Russia's response reeks of desperation. It may have helped elect a friendlier administration in the United States but it has also helped label Trump as a potential Quisling whose capacity to act constructively in regard to Russia will be strictly limited. Going forward, Russia -- for lack of an effective negotiating partner -- may just have to grin and bear the Western sanctions, while doing the international community's work in stabilizing Syria. That's not a comfortable position for any Russian government. Read more
Comment Commented David Morgan
Russia cannot allow a democratic Ukraine, with all that goes along with it, free press seperation of the exective, judiciary and the church. Freedom of the press is very dangerous to a dictator, if the Ukrain has an uncorrupted democraticly elected government with good education, health and some form of welfare provision, the Russian people will begin to ask the most dangerous of questions if they can have it why can't we. Read more
Comment Commented Oleksandr Aleksandrovych
I have two comments to this piece of my good friend Sam:
First, Ukraine's drift toward EU and NATO is not so much the point; the real point is Ukraine's drift to having a non-corrupt political system. This is the biggest danger to Kremlin. EU and NATO are simply the embodiment of such a system, but - theoretically - Ukraine as a non-corrupt democratic state can exist without EU or NATO membership. EU and NATO are needed only as protection from assault by Russia on Ukraine and not because without them Ukraine cannot exist.
Secondly, it is not very clear to me what "an inclusive settlement" means, or "a new stable equilibrium". I am afraid that by pursuing this approach we fall into a trap that in any given conflict the truth is somewhere in-between. This is the wrong assumption for any conflict. In this particular case, the truth is not in-between. I do not see any reason why we should accommodate any Russian interest at all when we speak of Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity or the form of internal government. It is none of their business. Ukraine does not meddle into any internal affairs of Russia. So, if the initial premises of a renewed US-Russia dialog regarding Ukraine includes Ukraine around the table and presupposes return of Crimea and withdrawal of Russian troops and armaments from part of Donbas - that would be fair. Any other terms would mean betraying the values in exchange for Real Politik. Read more
Comment Commented Data DrivenFP
And perhaps Russia influenced the Brexit vote as well? Read more
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
As the Chinese are reported to have said: Ukraine lost Crimea, Russia los Ukraine, the West lost Russia. All of which plays into the hands of the Chinese government and its Eurasian Silk Road.
Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Samuel Charap and Timothy J. Colton say Ukraine is the key to "a new stable equilibrium in relations between Russia and the West." The authors say all parties are well advised to "urgently make a good-faith effort to resolve the conflict there, whose latest victim was Hillary Clinton. She lost the election due to Russia's meddling. Trump won, but doubt about his legitimacy will persist, but at least the public should understand why Putin helped him win.
Even though Putin bore a grudge against Clinton, whom he auccsed of fomenting anti-Kremlin protests ahead of his return to presidency in 2012, it may not have been sufficient enough for him to go to "great lengths" and take "great risks" to interfere, by spreading fake news and discrediting Clinton. Such hostile act was "unprecedented" and would have been "unimaginable " in the 2012 election. Despite frictions Russia and the US could still maintain a good working relationship.
It all changed in February 2014, when the Maidan Revolution in Ukraine led to the ouster of Viktor Yanukovych - a stooge, who had planned to join Putin's Eurasian Economic Union, instead of pivoting to the EU. Putin’s response "fundamentally transformed the West’s relationship with Russia." Apart from his resentments towards the West after the fall of the Soviet Union, which he said was "the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century," his fear of NATO's eastward enlargement, and his revisionist dream of restoring the Soviet's former glory, Ukraine has a special place in Russians' heart, mind and history. Putin couldn't stomach the idea of losing Ukraine to the West.
Over a thousand years ago, the Rurik dynasty ushered in the rule of Prince Vladimir the Great (Prince Volodymyr in Ukrainian), He founded the Kievan Rus and set the course for Christianity. Under Yaroslav the Wise (grand prince 1019-1054), Kiev was the capital of all the Russian states, as well as the main political and cultural centre in eastern Europe. The Rus brought stability to the emerging nation. But internal squabbles among the princes of different states, and warring tribes threatened to destroy what had been achieved. In 1237-40 the Mongols' invasion brought down the Kievan Rus which moved the capital to Moscow. Among the legacies it left through the centuries and up to the present day, were the Orthodox Christianity and the Cyrillic language.
As Putin failed to keep Ukraine in the fold, he decided to annex Crimea and launch a hybrid war in eastern Ukraine, which is being kept on low flame to destabilise the country. The West condemned Russia's expansionism and posed sanctions, which had taken a toll on Russia's economy. The dwindling oil revenues exacerbate the situation. In retaliation European countries have been witnessing increased Russian aggression at sea and in the air. The Kremlin began to undermine the West by supporting Euroskeptics in Britain and within the EU; frustrating "Western efforts to address major international challenges, most prominently the Syrian civil war"; scraping "longstanding US-Russia agreements on nuclear security and non-proliferation" etc.
Putin's meddling in the US election constituted "a significant risk for Russia," as it has alienated much of the public and "nearly the entire US political elite." Even if it is difficult to gauge "the extent to which the leaked emails affected the vote," Trump won't be able to have a normal relationship with Russia, without raising the spectre of a Manchurian candidate. He has suggested a lifting of the sanctions in return for nuclear arms reduction. But this is not right, Russia had violated Ukraine's territorial integrity and shouldn't get away with impunity. What Trump proposed meant that he would "capitulate to Russia."
The authors suggest, "in light of Russia’s unbending commitment to maintaining its influence in Ukraine, an inclusive settlement there may well be necessary to prevent the Kremlin from pursuing ever more aggressive options for asserting its position." They ask how to "strengthen the case for open dialogue and tough negotiation," when the West lacks such a policy. They say, "we have arrived at this point precisely because both Russia and the West have spent over a decade seeking unilateral advantages and eschewing negotiated compromises." Have they spoken to Ukrainians and aksed how they feel and what they want? They aspire to be part of Western Europe. What can outsiders do if both sides can't compromise? Read more
