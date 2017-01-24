6

Выборы в США и их связь с Украиной

ВАШИНГТОН – Дональд Трамп официально вступил в должность президента США, но вопросы о вмешательстве России в выборы остаются на повестке дня. И все же один ключевой вопрос в пылу дискуссии часто упускают: зачем президент России Владимир Путин сделал это?

Конечно, нетрудно догадаться, почему Путин предпочел Трампа его противнице, бывшему госсекретарю Хиллари Клинтон. Но есть разница между надеждой на тот или иной результат и приложением больших усилий – притом с большим риском – к тому, чтобы помочь его обеспечить. По нашему мнению, заключение американских спецслужб о том, что, помогая Трампу, Кремль следовал своему «давнему стремлению подорвать либерально-демократический порядок, инициатором которого являются США», не совсем убедительно.

Вмешательство России в выборах в США было беспрецедентным. Всего три года назад это было бы немыслимо: хотя отношения Запада с Россией были далеки от идеала и во многом основывались на конкуренции, для них также характерно было сотрудничество. Совсем недавно, в июне 2013 года, Путин и президент США Барак Обама выступили с заявлением, вновь подтвердили «готовность активизировать двустороннее сотрудничество, основанное на принципах взаимного уважения, равенства и подлинного уважения интересов друг друга».

Все изменилось в феврале 2014 года, когда «майданная революция» в Украине завершилась смещением прокремлевского президента Виктора Януковича. Такое развитие событий – и реакция Путина на него – привело к фундаментальной трансформации отношений Запада с Россией.

Почти сразу же после того, как власть в Киеве перешла в другие руки, внешняя политика Кремля стала гораздо более воинственной. Россия вторглась в Крым и захватила его, а затем начала поддерживать вялотекущий сепаратистский мятеж в украинском Донбассе. США и Евросоюз отвечали на это все более жесткими и изощренными санкциями и расширенной кампанией по дипломатической «изоляции» России.

Россия перенесла свое напористое поведение в небо, что привело к ряду близких контактов между российской военной авиацией и западными самолетами (как гражданскими, так и военными), а также в море, активизировав свои подводные лодки в Северной Атлантике до уровня времен холодной войны. По мнению администрации Обамы, имел место всплеск преследований американских дипломатических кадров в России.

На политическом фронте Кремль начал поддерживать евроскептиков и противников Евросоюза. Он также сделал все возможное, чтобы сорвать усилия Запада по разрешению основных международных проблем, прежде всего гражданской войны в Сирии. Долгосрочные соглашения между США и Россией по вопросам ядерной безопасности и нераспространения ядерного оружия были гневно отвергнуты. Кульминацией всего этого стало предполагаемое распространение Россией добытых хакерами электронных писем, направленное на дискредитацию кампании Клинтон.

Хотя попытки России вмешаться в американские президентские выборы вписываются в более широкую модель эскалации, которая началась после 2014 года, они все равно представляют собой знаковое изменение. Вероятно, Россия, с ее огромными возможностями в киберсфере, взламывала и демократов, и республиканцев еще во время президентских выборов 2012 года. Но тогда ее спецслужбы спокойно анализировали информацию, чтобы лучше понять будущих лидеров потенциального противника – вряд ли такое поведение со стороны правительства можно назвать шокирующим.

Вмешательство в выборы к тому же является весьма рискованным делом для России. Хотя неизвестно, в какой степени утечка электронной почты повлияла на голосование, Кремль, безусловно, заплатил за свои действия отчуждением со стороны большей части американской общественности, а также почти всей американской политической элиты.

Решимость Кремля добиться своего в Украине вынудила его пойти на такой риск. Правительство России, как показывает его поведение с 2014 года, считает послереволюционный статус-кво в Украине – в частности, стремительное движение этой страны в сторону Запада – прямой угрозой национальной безопасности России. Аннексией Крыма, поддержкой сепаратистов Донбасса и прямыми выпадами в адрес Запада Россия хочет дать понять, что она любой ценой добьется того, чтобы ее интересы принимались во внимание.

Но Запад не пошел на сотрудничество. Несмотря на эскалацию со стороны Кремля, США и ЕС не согласились на переговоры, которых желает Россия, и продолжают поддерживать интеграцию Украины с ЕС и НАТО. И, хотя официальное предложение членства в любой из этих организаций является в лучшем случае отдаленной перспективой, такой поворот событий не исключен.

После того как стало ясно, что западные политики не собираются закрывать глаза на происходящее, Кремль, видимо, решил попробовать заменить их. С учетом непоколебимого стремления приверженности России сохранить свое влияние в Украине, вполне может потребоваться всеобъемлющее урегулирование, чтобы предотвратить использование Кремлем все более агрессивных вариантов утверждения своей позиции.

Осознание этой неуютной реальности не должно привести Запад к капитуляции перед Россией. Вместо этого он должен более решительно настаивать на открытом диалоге и нелицеприятных переговорах – именно этого давно недостает политике Запада в отношении украинского кризиса и всего постсоветского Евразийского региона. Мы оказались в этой точке именно потому, что и Россия, и Запад более десяти лет стремились к односторонней выгоде и избегали договорных компромиссов.

Проведение переговоров в нынешней атмосфере недоверия, взаимных обвинений и страхов потребует значительных вложений политического капитала в течение длительного периода. Чтобы выйти за рамки нынешнего подхода, основанного на противостоянии, и найти общий язык, потребуется некоторое время. Быстрая сделка тут невозможна.

Как убедительно показывает вмешательство России в американские выборы, последствия попустительства кризису в Украине распространяются далеко за пределы этой страны. Чтобы найти новое устойчивое равновесие в отношениях между Россией и Западом, все стороны должны в срочном порядке предпринять добросовестные усилия по разрешению этого кризиса.