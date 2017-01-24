Выборы в США и их связь с Украиной

j. von Hettlingen JAN 25, 2017

Samuel Charap and Timothy J. Colton say Ukraine is the key to "a new stable equilibrium in relations between Russia and the West." The authors say all parties are well advised to "urgently make a good-faith effort to resolve the conflict there, whose latest victim was Hillary Clinton. She lost the election due to Russia's meddling. Trump won, but doubt about his legitimacy will persist, but at least the public should understand why Putin helped him win.

Even though Putin bore a grudge against Clinton, whom he auccsed of fomenting anti-Kremlin protests ahead of his return to presidency in 2012, it may not have been sufficient enough for him to go to "great lengths" and take "great risks" to interfere, by spreading fake news and discrediting Clinton. Such hostile act was "unprecedented" and would have been "unimaginable " in the 2012 election. Despite frictions Russia and the US could still maintain a good working relationship.

It all changed in February 2014, when the Maidan Revolution in Ukraine led to the ouster of Viktor Yanukovych - a stooge, who had planned to join Putin's Eurasian Economic Union, instead of pivoting to the EU. Putin’s response "fundamentally transformed the West’s relationship with Russia." Apart from his resentments towards the West after the fall of the Soviet Union, which he said was "the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century," his fear of NATO's eastward enlargement, and his revisionist dream of restoring the Soviet's former glory, Ukraine has a special place in Russians' heart, mind and history. Putin couldn't stomach the idea of losing Ukraine to the West.

Over a thousand years ago, the Rurik dynasty ushered in the rule of Prince Vladimir the Great (Prince Volodymyr in Ukrainian), He founded the Kievan Rus and set the course for Christianity. Under Yaroslav the Wise (grand prince 1019-1054), Kiev was the capital of all the Russian states, as well as the main political and cultural centre in eastern Europe. The Rus brought stability to the emerging nation. But internal squabbles among the princes of different states, and warring tribes threatened to destroy what had been achieved. In 1237-40 the Mongols' invasion brought down the Kievan Rus which moved the capital to Moscow. Among the legacies it left through the centuries and up to the present day, were the Orthodox Christianity and the Cyrillic language.

As Putin failed to keep Ukraine in the fold, he decided to annex Crimea and launch a hybrid war in eastern Ukraine, which is being kept on low flame to destabilise the country. The West condemned Russia's expansionism and posed sanctions, which had taken a toll on Russia's economy. The dwindling oil revenues exacerbate the situation. In retaliation European countries have been witnessing increased Russian aggression at sea and in the air. The Kremlin began to undermine the West by supporting Euroskeptics in Britain and within the EU; frustrating "Western efforts to address major international challenges, most prominently the Syrian civil war"; scraping "longstanding US-Russia agreements on nuclear security and non-proliferation" etc.

Putin's meddling in the US election constituted "a significant risk for Russia," as it has alienated much of the public and "nearly the entire US political elite." Even if it is difficult to gauge "the extent to which the leaked emails affected the vote," Trump won't be able to have a normal relationship with Russia, without raising the spectre of a Manchurian candidate. He has suggested a lifting of the sanctions in return for nuclear arms reduction. But this is not right, Russia had violated Ukraine's territorial integrity and shouldn't get away with impunity. What Trump proposed meant that he would "capitulate to Russia."

The authors suggest, "in light of Russia’s unbending commitment to maintaining its influence in Ukraine, an inclusive settlement there may well be necessary to prevent the Kremlin from pursuing ever more aggressive options for asserting its position." They ask how to "strengthen the case for open dialogue and tough negotiation," when the West lacks such a policy. They say, "we have arrived at this point precisely because both Russia and the West have spent over a decade seeking unilateral advantages and eschewing negotiated compromises." Have they spoken to Ukrainians and aksed how they feel and what they want? They aspire to be part of Western Europe. What can outsiders do if both sides can't compromise? Read more