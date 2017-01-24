Выборы в США и их связь с Украиной

ВАШИНГТОН – Дональд Трамп официально вступил в должность президента США, но вопросы о вмешательстве России в выборы остаются на повестке дня. И все же один ключевой вопрос в пылу дискуссии часто упускают: зачем президент России Владимир Путин сделал это?
Конечно, нетрудно догадаться, почему Путин предпочел Трампа его противнице, бывшему госсекретарю Хиллари Клинтон. Но есть разница между надеждой на тот или иной результат и приложением больших усилий – притом с большим риском – к тому, чтобы помочь его обеспечить. По нашему мнению, заключение американских спецслужб о том, что, помогая Трампу, Кремль следовал своему «давнему стремлению подорвать либерально-демократический порядок, инициатором которого являются США», не совсем убедительно.
Вмешательство России в выборах в США было беспрецедентным. Всего три года назад это было бы немыслимо: хотя отношения Запада с Россией были далеки от идеала и во многом основывались на конкуренции, для них также характерно было сотрудничество. Совсем недавно, в июне 2013 года, Путин и президент США Барак Обама выступили с заявлением, вновь подтвердили «готовность активизировать двустороннее сотрудничество, основанное на принципах взаимного уважения, равенства и подлинного уважения интересов друг друга».
Все изменилось в феврале 2014 года, когда «майданная революция» в Украине завершилась смещением прокремлевского президента Виктора Януковича. Такое развитие событий – и реакция Путина на него – привело к фундаментальной трансформации отношений Запада с Россией.
Почти сразу же после того, как власть в Киеве перешла в другие руки, внешняя политика Кремля стала гораздо более воинственной. Россия вторглась в Крым и захватила его, а затем начала поддерживать вялотекущий сепаратистский мятеж в украинском Донбассе. США и Евросоюз отвечали на это все более жесткими и изощренными санкциями и расширенной кампанией по дипломатической «изоляции» России.
Россия перенесла свое напористое поведение в небо, что привело к ряду близких контактов между российской военной авиацией и западными самолетами (как гражданскими, так и военными), а также в море, активизировав свои подводные лодки в Северной Атлантике до уровня времен холодной войны. По мнению администрации Обамы, имел место всплеск преследований американских дипломатических кадров в России.
На политическом фронте Кремль начал поддерживать евроскептиков и противников Евросоюза. Он также сделал все возможное, чтобы сорвать усилия Запада по разрешению основных международных проблем, прежде всего гражданской войны в Сирии. Долгосрочные соглашения между США и Россией по вопросам ядерной безопасности и нераспространения ядерного оружия были гневно отвергнуты. Кульминацией всего этого стало предполагаемое распространение Россией добытых хакерами электронных писем, направленное на дискредитацию кампании Клинтон.
Хотя попытки России вмешаться в американские президентские выборы вписываются в более широкую модель эскалации, которая началась после 2014 года, они все равно представляют собой знаковое изменение. Вероятно, Россия, с ее огромными возможностями в киберсфере, взламывала и демократов, и республиканцев еще во время президентских выборов 2012 года. Но тогда ее спецслужбы спокойно анализировали информацию, чтобы лучше понять будущих лидеров потенциального противника – вряд ли такое поведение со стороны правительства можно назвать шокирующим.
Вмешательство в выборы к тому же является весьма рискованным делом для России. Хотя неизвестно, в какой степени утечка электронной почты повлияла на голосование, Кремль, безусловно, заплатил за свои действия отчуждением со стороны большей части американской общественности, а также почти всей американской политической элиты.
Решимость Кремля добиться своего в Украине вынудила его пойти на такой риск. Правительство России, как показывает его поведение с 2014 года, считает послереволюционный статус-кво в Украине – в частности, стремительное движение этой страны в сторону Запада – прямой угрозой национальной безопасности России. Аннексией Крыма, поддержкой сепаратистов Донбасса и прямыми выпадами в адрес Запада Россия хочет дать понять, что она любой ценой добьется того, чтобы ее интересы принимались во внимание.
Но Запад не пошел на сотрудничество. Несмотря на эскалацию со стороны Кремля, США и ЕС не согласились на переговоры, которых желает Россия, и продолжают поддерживать интеграцию Украины с ЕС и НАТО. И, хотя официальное предложение членства в любой из этих организаций является в лучшем случае отдаленной перспективой, такой поворот событий не исключен.
После того как стало ясно, что западные политики не собираются закрывать глаза на происходящее, Кремль, видимо, решил попробовать заменить их. С учетом непоколебимого стремления приверженности России сохранить свое влияние в Украине, вполне может потребоваться всеобъемлющее урегулирование, чтобы предотвратить использование Кремлем все более агрессивных вариантов утверждения своей позиции.
Осознание этой неуютной реальности не должно привести Запад к капитуляции перед Россией. Вместо этого он должен более решительно настаивать на открытом диалоге и нелицеприятных переговорах – именно этого давно недостает политике Запада в отношении украинского кризиса и всего постсоветского Евразийского региона. Мы оказались в этой точке именно потому, что и Россия, и Запад более десяти лет стремились к односторонней выгоде и избегали договорных компромиссов.
Проведение переговоров в нынешней атмосфере недоверия, взаимных обвинений и страхов потребует значительных вложений политического капитала в течение длительного периода. Чтобы выйти за рамки нынешнего подхода, основанного на противостоянии, и найти общий язык, потребуется некоторое время. Быстрая сделка тут невозможна.
Как убедительно показывает вмешательство России в американские выборы, последствия попустительства кризису в Украине распространяются далеко за пределы этой страны. Чтобы найти новое устойчивое равновесие в отношениях между Россией и Западом, все стороны должны в срочном порядке предпринять добросовестные усилия по разрешению этого кризиса.
Comment Commented Paul Daley
Western states were foolish to provoke Russia by interfering so blatantly in Ukraine, but Russia's response reeks of desperation. It may have helped elect a friendlier administration in the United States but it has also helped label Trump as a potential Quisling whose capacity to act constructively in regard to Russia will be strictly limited. Going forward, Russia -- for lack of an effective negotiating partner -- may just have to grin and bear the Western sanctions, while doing the international community's work in stabilizing Syria. That's not a comfortable position for any Russian government. Read more
Comment Commented David Morgan
Russia cannot allow a democratic Ukraine, with all that goes along with it, free press seperation of the exective, judiciary and the church. Freedom of the press is very dangerous to a dictator, if the Ukrain has an uncorrupted democraticly elected government with good education, health and some form of welfare provision, the Russian people will begin to ask the most dangerous of questions if they can have it why can't we. Read more
Comment Commented Oleksandr Aleksandrovych
I have two comments to this piece of my good friend Sam:
First, Ukraine's drift toward EU and NATO is not so much the point; the real point is Ukraine's drift to having a non-corrupt political system. This is the biggest danger to Kremlin. EU and NATO are simply the embodiment of such a system, but - theoretically - Ukraine as a non-corrupt democratic state can exist without EU or NATO membership. EU and NATO are needed only as protection from assault by Russia on Ukraine and not because without them Ukraine cannot exist.
Secondly, it is not very clear to me what "an inclusive settlement" means, or "a new stable equilibrium". I am afraid that by pursuing this approach we fall into a trap that in any given conflict the truth is somewhere in-between. This is the wrong assumption for any conflict. In this particular case, the truth is not in-between. I do not see any reason why we should accommodate any Russian interest at all when we speak of Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity or the form of internal government. It is none of their business. Ukraine does not meddle into any internal affairs of Russia. So, if the initial premises of a renewed US-Russia dialog regarding Ukraine includes Ukraine around the table and presupposes return of Crimea and withdrawal of Russian troops and armaments from part of Donbas - that would be fair. Any other terms would mean betraying the values in exchange for Real Politik. Read more
Comment Commented Data DrivenFP
And perhaps Russia influenced the Brexit vote as well? Read more
Comment Commented Ariel Tejera
As the Chinese are reported to have said: Ukraine lost Crimea, Russia los Ukraine, the West lost Russia. All of which plays into the hands of the Chinese government and its Eurasian Silk Road.
Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Samuel Charap and Timothy J. Colton say Ukraine is the key to "a new stable equilibrium in relations between Russia and the West." The authors say all parties are well advised to "urgently make a good-faith effort to resolve the conflict there, whose latest victim was Hillary Clinton. She lost the election due to Russia's meddling. Trump won, but doubt about his legitimacy will persist, but at least the public should understand why Putin helped him win.
Even though Putin bore a grudge against Clinton, whom he auccsed of fomenting anti-Kremlin protests ahead of his return to presidency in 2012, it may not have been sufficient enough for him to go to "great lengths" and take "great risks" to interfere, by spreading fake news and discrediting Clinton. Such hostile act was "unprecedented" and would have been "unimaginable " in the 2012 election. Despite frictions Russia and the US could still maintain a good working relationship.
It all changed in February 2014, when the Maidan Revolution in Ukraine led to the ouster of Viktor Yanukovych - a stooge, who had planned to join Putin's Eurasian Economic Union, instead of pivoting to the EU. Putin’s response "fundamentally transformed the West’s relationship with Russia." Apart from his resentments towards the West after the fall of the Soviet Union, which he said was "the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century," his fear of NATO's eastward enlargement, and his revisionist dream of restoring the Soviet's former glory, Ukraine has a special place in Russians' heart, mind and history. Putin couldn't stomach the idea of losing Ukraine to the West.
Over a thousand years ago, the Rurik dynasty ushered in the rule of Prince Vladimir the Great (Prince Volodymyr in Ukrainian), He founded the Kievan Rus and set the course for Christianity. Under Yaroslav the Wise (grand prince 1019-1054), Kiev was the capital of all the Russian states, as well as the main political and cultural centre in eastern Europe. The Rus brought stability to the emerging nation. But internal squabbles among the princes of different states, and warring tribes threatened to destroy what had been achieved. In 1237-40 the Mongols' invasion brought down the Kievan Rus which moved the capital to Moscow. Among the legacies it left through the centuries and up to the present day, were the Orthodox Christianity and the Cyrillic language.
As Putin failed to keep Ukraine in the fold, he decided to annex Crimea and launch a hybrid war in eastern Ukraine, which is being kept on low flame to destabilise the country. The West condemned Russia's expansionism and posed sanctions, which had taken a toll on Russia's economy. The dwindling oil revenues exacerbate the situation. In retaliation European countries have been witnessing increased Russian aggression at sea and in the air. The Kremlin began to undermine the West by supporting Euroskeptics in Britain and within the EU; frustrating "Western efforts to address major international challenges, most prominently the Syrian civil war"; scraping "longstanding US-Russia agreements on nuclear security and non-proliferation" etc.
Putin's meddling in the US election constituted "a significant risk for Russia," as it has alienated much of the public and "nearly the entire US political elite." Even if it is difficult to gauge "the extent to which the leaked emails affected the vote," Trump won't be able to have a normal relationship with Russia, without raising the spectre of a Manchurian candidate. He has suggested a lifting of the sanctions in return for nuclear arms reduction. But this is not right, Russia had violated Ukraine's territorial integrity and shouldn't get away with impunity. What Trump proposed meant that he would "capitulate to Russia."
The authors suggest, "in light of Russia’s unbending commitment to maintaining its influence in Ukraine, an inclusive settlement there may well be necessary to prevent the Kremlin from pursuing ever more aggressive options for asserting its position." They ask how to "strengthen the case for open dialogue and tough negotiation," when the West lacks such a policy. They say, "we have arrived at this point precisely because both Russia and the West have spent over a decade seeking unilateral advantages and eschewing negotiated compromises." Have they spoken to Ukrainians and aksed how they feel and what they want? They aspire to be part of Western Europe. What can outsiders do if both sides can't compromise? Read more
