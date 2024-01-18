The Global Consequences of the War in Ukraine

Many thanks for the visionary's clear view. The perspective shown is frightening. Even more frightening is the persistent refusal of many responsible politicians to wake up and shake off their wishful thinking. Still no German Taurus for Ukraine, only 31 Abrahams tanks, still no F-16s, far fewer artillery shells supplied than North Korea supplied to Russia. This hesitant attitude is currently costing lives in Ukraine and will also cost lives in the rest of Europe later on.