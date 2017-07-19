«Макронэкономикалық» революция ма?

ЛОНДОН - Келесі айда 2007 жылғы 9 тамызда Париждің Ұлттық банкі ең қауіпсіз деп саналатын АҚШ-тың ипотекалық облигацияларының бірнеше қорлар құндылығы жойылды деп жариялаған жаһандық қаржы дағдарысының он жылдығы болады. Осы қатерлі күннен бастап озық капитализм әлемі 1929 жылы Уолл-стрит апатынан басталатын ең ұзақ экономикалық тоқырауды бастан кешті, ол он жыл өткен соң Ұлы Отан соғысының басталуымен аяқталды.
Бірнеше апта бұрын, Экс-ан-Провансте өткен Rencontres Économiques (Экономикалық кездесулер) конференциясында маған дағдарыстың салдарынан экономикалық сәтсіз «жоғалған онжылдықты» болдырмауға болар ма еді деген сұрақ қойылды. «Экономикалық саясатымыз бітті ма?» деп аталатын сессияда менің әріптестерім олай емес екенін көрсетті. Олар өндірістің өсуі, жұмыспен қамту, қаржылық тұрақтылық және кірісті бөлуді жақсартатын саясаттың көптеген мысалдарын ұсынды.
Бұл маған ең қызықты көрінген сұраққа тоқтап кетуге мүмкіндік берді: пайдалы идеялар көп бола тұра, неліктен дағдарыстан кейін экономикалық жағдайды жақсартып және қоғамдық ренішті жоятын саясат қолға аз алынды?
Бірінші кедергі нарықтық фундаментализм идеологиясы болды. 1980-шы жылдардың басынан бастап саясатта нарықтар әрдайым дұрыс және мемлекеттік экономикалық араласу әрдайым дұрыс емес деген догмалар басым болды. Бұл доктрина 1970-шы жылдардағы инфляциялық дағдарыстар салдарынан пайда болған Кейнсиандық экономикаға қарсы контрмонетаристтік революциямен бірге орын алды. Бұл Тетчер-Рейган саяси революциясын шабыттандырды, ал ол өз кезегінде 1982 жылы басталған 25 жылдық экономикалық серпілістің жандануына көмектесті.
Бірақ нарықтық фундаментализм сондай-ақ зияткерлік қате ойларды да тудырды: қаржы нарықтары әрдайым ұтымды және тиімді; орталық банктер тек қана инфляциямен айналысып, олардың қаржылық тұрақтылық пен жұмыссыздыққа қатысы жоқ; фискалдық саясаттың жалғыз заңды рөлі экономикалық өсуді тұрақтандыру емес, тек бюджеттерді теңестіру болып табылады. 2007 жылдан кейін нарықтық-фундаменталистік экономика осы ойлар салдарынан құлдырағанымен, нарықтық-фундаменталистік саясат жойылмай, дағдарысқа қарсы тиісті саясатты қолдануға жол бермеді.
Бұл таңқаларлық емес. Нарықтық фундаментализм тек интеллектуалды сән болмады. Күшті саяси мүдделер 1970-шы жылдары экономикалық ойлаудағы революцияға себеп болды. Мемлекеттік экономикалық араласу әрдайым өнімділікке қарсы болып табылады деген ғылыми дәлелдер байлықтың бөлінуінде үлкен өзгерістерге жол ашты, ол өнеркәсіптік жұмысшылардан қаржы капиталының меншік иелері мен менеджерлеріне дейін, сондай-ақ үкіметтен ұйымдасқан еңбек пен бизнес мүдделеріне дейін орын алды. Польша экономисі Михал Калецкий, Кейнсиандық экономиканың авторларының бірі (және де менің туысым) осы саяси идеологиялық қайта бұрылысты 1943 жылы дәл жорамалдаған:
«Үкімет жолын білсе, капиталистік экономикада толық жұмыспен қамтуды қамтамасыз етеді деген пікір жалған. Тұрақты жұмыспен қамту режимінде «жұмыстан шығарып жіберудің» тәртіптік шара ретіндегі рөлі жойылады, ал бұл үкімет тарапынан сайлау алдындағы наразылықты тудырады. Жұмысшылар басқарудан шығып кетіп, өндіріс капитандары оларды «тәрбиелеуге» қорқуы мүмкін. Ірі кәсіпкерлік пен рантье арасында күшті блок қалыптаса отырып, олар жағдай анық түрде негізсіз болды деп айтатын экономистерді тауып алуы әбден мүмкін.»
Толық жұмыспен қамтамасыз етудегі үкімет саясаты құр бекер негізсіз деп жариялаған экономист Милтон Фридман болды. Ал ол бастаған Кейнсиандық экономикаға қарсы нарықтық-фундаменталистік төңкеріс 30 жылға созылды. Алайда, 1970-шы жылдардағы инфляциялық дағдарыстарға төтеп бере алмаған Кейнсианизм тәрізді, нарықтық фундаментализм 2007 жылы дефляциялық дағдарыста өзінің ішкі қарама-қайшылықтарына тап болды.
Нарықтық фундаментализмнің нақты қайшылықтары табыстың тоқырауы мен популистік көңіл-күйдің жақында көтерілуінің тағы бір себебін ұсынады. Экономистердің пікірінше, еркін сауда мен дерегуляция сияқты ұлттық табыс деңгейін көтеретін саясаттар мұндай кірістердің қалай бөлінгеніне қарамастан, әрдайым әлеуметтік жағынан пайдалы. Бұл сенім «Парето оптималдылығы» қағидасына негізделген, ол жоғары табысқа қол жеткізген адамдар әрқашан жеңілгендердің шығындарын өтей алады деп есептейді. Сондықтан, жиынтық кірісті көбейтетін кез келген саясат қоғам үшін жақсы болуы керек, өйткені ол ешкімді жаман жағдайда қалдырмай, кейбір адамдарды бай ете алады.
Бірақ, егер экономистердің теорияда айтылған өтемақысы іс жүзінде болмаса ше? Егер нарықтық-фундаменталистік саясат еркін сауда және еңбек нарығындағы «икемділік» жағдайында зардап шеккендердің шығыстарын өтеуге мүмкіндік беретін, табыстарды қайта бөлу немесе аймақтық, индустриалдық және білім беру субсидияларына тыйым салса ше? Бұл жағдайда Парето оңтайлығы әлеуметтік жағынан мүлдем оңтайлы емес болады. Керісінше, сауда, еңбек нарығында немесе отандық өндірісте бәсекелестікті күшейтетін саясат әлеуметтік тұрғыдан деструктивті және саяси жарылғыш қаупі болуы мүмкін.
Бұл 2007 жылдан бастап орын алған экономикалық саясаттың сәтсіздігінің тағы бір себебін айқындайды. Үкіметтің араласпауын қолдаған басым идеология, әрине, жаһандану мен технология салдарынан жеңілгендер арасында өзгерістерге қарсылықты күшейтеді және экономикалық реформаларды жүйелеуде көптеген қиындық тудыртады. Табысқа жету үшін ақша, фискалдық және құрылымдық саясат логикалық және өзара күшейтетін тәртіпте бірге жүзеге асырылуы тиіс. Бірақ егер нарықтық фундаментализм экспансиялық макроэкономикалық саясатын тоқтатса және қайта таратқыш салық салуды немесе мемлекеттік шығындарды болдырмаса, саудаға, еңбек нарығын реттеуге және зейнетақы реформасына қарсы популистік қарсыласу міндетті түрде асқынады. Керісінше, егер популистік оппозиция құрылымдық реформаларды мүмкін емес етсе, бұл экспансиялық макроэкономикаға консервативті қарсылықты тудырады.
Екінші жағынан, толық жұмыспен қамту және қайта бөлудің «прогрессивті» экономикасы еркін сауда және еңбек нарығын ырықтандырудың «консервативті» экономикасымен біріктірілуі мүмкін. Макроэкономикалық және құрылымдық саясатты саяси тұрғыдан ақтауға мүмкін болып, және олар одан да табысты болар еді.
Бұл Еуропада орын алуы мүмкін бе? Францияның жаңа президенті Эммануэль Макрон өзінің сайлауалды науқанын «оң жақ» еңбек реформалары мен фискальды, ақшалай шарттарды «сол жақты» жеңілдету синтезіне негіздеді. Оның идеялары Германия мен Еуропалық Одақ саясаткерлерінің үлкен қолдауына ие болды. Егер «макронэкономика» - консервативті құрылымдық саясатты прогрессивті макроэкономикамен біріктіру әрекеті - 2007 жылы сәтсіздікке ұшыраған нарықтық фундаментализмді алмастыра алмаса, экономикалық тоқыраудың жоғалған онжылдығы жуық арада тым болмаса, Еуропада аяқталуы мүмкін.
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (19)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Henry Rech
"....the lost decade of economic stagnation could soon be over..."
Depends. If labour reforms means kicking workers in the head and reducing labour wages and easing of fiscal policies means lower corporate taxes and for the wealthy, then this is neoliberal economics on steroids. The mal-distribution of income will deteriorate and drive more stagnation. Read more
Comment Commented Alejandro Arauz L
This very truth.....!! Read more
Comment Commented artheek vijay
WHAT GOOD IS THE STATE IF IT DOES NOT TAKE INTO ACCOUNT IT'S NOT SO WELL OFF CITIZENS?FREE TRADE CAN FLOURISH ,EVEN IN KINGDOMS LIKE BEFORE 1900 Read more
Comment Commented Kevin Lecocq
Very fine essay, thanks.
I believe you've missed something important, however. A major problem with the redistribution of income or wealth to compensate the losers from global trade is that it addresses only economic loss, not social cost. Workers made redundant through globalisation or technology lose more than their livelihoods - they often lose their dignity that comes with being a breadwinner for a family. Family erosion, substance abuse, neighborhood degradation, and poor role modeling for the next generation often result. Inequality grows and, perhaps more important, social mobility declines.
Like you, I once thought that capital transfer or a guaranteed income could attain the pareto optimality sought; but the social side is equally important. Dignity is more than just dollars and cents. I do not oppose the transfers but they are not sufficient by themselves.
In the world of hyper-automation, relentless technological advancement to reduce labour costs, AI, driver-less autos and lorries and all the rest, the challenge society faces is how to maintain dignified paid employment for the majority of its citizens and not just receive a welfare check. Your hero, JM Keynes, had some pretty good ideas about this but in a different context (burying bank notes in bottles to be dug up by private enterprise).
Read more
Comment Commented Robert Bruce
Bizzare to suggest that "market fundamentalism" was the first obtsacle to more radical policies. The bail-out of private banks with public money, and then continuing to hose them with quantitative easing was about as far from free market economics as it is possible to get.
Governments indeed showed themselves willing to massively support the Global financial industry which simply had the effect of inflating asset prices while doing little to stimulate the real economy. Falling investment coupled with shrinking household disposable incomes in real terms made economic stagnation all but inevitable. The two policies which could have made a big difference were largely ignored for political rather than economic reasons:
First was to invest in sustainable infrastructure on a much greater scale, and encourage private investment through announcing a rising carbon tax. This would not only have stimulated the economy, but more importantly helped to defray future costs that will result from Global warming. However, this was rejected both because of ridiculous short sighted views about increased borrowing (even when rates are the lowest in memory) and because of the mistaken ideological belief that tax rises are deflationary, when in fact a Carbon Tax which started at a low level, but was set to rise over coming years would greatly stimulate investment, while having little effect on profits in the short term.
The second policy, which was even less likely to be accepted, was to address the stagnation of household income by introducing a "peoples" quantitative easing - giving money directly to households (a pre-emptive test for basic income). The idea of "helicopter money" was discussed but politicians were clearly far happier stuffing the pockets of banks and the owners of assets than giving it directly to individual citizens. But, as they discovered, throwing money at the supply side is like pushing on rope when consumer demand has already stalled.
We urgently need to overcome accepted neo-liberal narratives that are increasingly irrelevant in a World where elasticity of supply has become Global, and rich-World demand is stalling as returns to labour increasingly fall below returns to capital in the new digital economy. As John Maynard Keynes put it "The difficulty lies not so much in developing new ideas as in escaping from old ones." Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Bizarre. Macron's supply side measures will bring in more tax revenue and reduce unemployment and thus transfer payments. This 'right wing' fiscal nous means there is no need for 'left wing' monetary policy which, in any case, is scarcely germane.
'Macronomics' just means not pursuing a stupid and counter productive policy. This raises the question, did the French screw up the life chances of their young people on the advise of Milton Friedman? Did the theory of Rational Expectations and the Efficient Markets Hypothesis compel successive French administrations to sabotage the labour market? If not, why does Kaletsky mention these ideas as if they had some malign part to play in the French lost decade? What about Greece? Was Papandreou a Friedmanite addicted to the works of Ayn Rand? Is there any country which has had a 'lost decade' because its leaders are votaries of Market Fundamentalism?
In post war America, unemployment peaked in '83 and took 15 years to come down to where it is now. By comparison, during the present crisis. Unemployment fell back to its 1999 level within 7 years. It is true that the Americans could have fixed the underlying problem more quickly (essentially the Govt. took on the downside risk and used Q.E so contagion risk was countered by deleveraging) but there was a political angle to that which wasn't about 'market fundamentalism' but a paranoid sort of nativist ideology whose chief argument was that Obama was born in Kenya. Read more
Comment Commented David Olson
When a bank fails, goes bankrupt, what do you do with it? Our governments didn't have a good answer to that question in 2007 and 2008 (c.1992 in the case of Japan,) and they haven't had a good answer to it since then.
Much less to the question of how the banks got into trouble in the first place, and how to motivate the bankers to not get into trouble...
I also get a sense that all of our economies put too much faith in debt, and that we would be better off with more retained earnings and capital, and less outstanding debt, and less reliance on a credit line. Read more
Comment Commented Rick Puglisi
I write about Kalecki's profit equation often on this site. I find it ironic that instead of proposing the simplest solution of balanced trade, so many people propose the authoritarian solution of govt redistribution. The failure of our global economy is directly due to trade imbalances. Kalecki's profit equation explains it all. Fix the problem instead of proposing a Rube Goldberg solution. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Fixing trade imbalances works for offshoring but it won't work for automation taking jobs when the owners of that automation are local. For that redistribution is needed. Further, you distinction between what is authoritarian and what is not seems arbitrary as (like all economic interventions) both methods would have to be enforced by some sort of authority. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Immediately after the Crunch the priority for Guvnts was propping up the banks, this actually became propping up the banks+ because to avert the risk of a private housing property crash there had to be low interest rates. The entire action was a warp of any economic model beyond recognition. If I have a criticism of the article it is that it talks as though there was some considered strategy by Guvnts. I dont believe there was, and that is why there has been only moderate improvement in the situation and Guvnt debt has expanded. It is also why zombies who should have been cleared out are still with us which is less than helpful. The Thames river in London should be renamed the Zombiszi Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
MM
Yeah but they keep talking as though it can be sorted by a model Read more
Comment Commented M M
Steve, of course there was no policy, they were acting like headless chicken, running in all directions, just to save the rotten financial system. History has been written. Read more
Comment Commented Douglas Carr
So, "The dominant ideology of government non-intervention" held us back post-Crisis? I must have missed this amidst deficits of 10% and unconventional monetary policies of 20% of GDP. We experienced the weakest recovery ever amidst these undisputably activist policies, which have proven only to fail in sparking growth while aggravating distribution issues due to inflated asset prices and soaring trade deficits. Read more
Comment Commented Guido Penido
"Economists believe that policies that increase national income, such as free trade and deregulation, are always socially beneficial, regardless of how these higher incomes are distributed. This belief is based on a principle called “Pareto optimality,” which assumes that the people who gain higher incomes can always compensate the losers."
ECONOMIC THEORY ALERT: The pareto improvement is deeply dependent on how these higher incomes are distributed as no single citizen can be left worse off (as you mention later, for instance...). You MUST compensate the losers for a reallocation to be Pareto optimal. Therefore the distribution aspect is key in theory. The problem is that, in practice, policy makers are distorting the theory, focusing only on higher incomes and not on the distribution, not being able to compensate the losers, who are being left worse off. The identification and implementation of such mechanisms are the missing step that must be addressed now... Read more
Comment Commented Guido Penido
"Suppose, on the other hand, that the “progressive” economics of full employment and redistribution could be combined with the “conservative” economics of free trade and labor-market liberalization. Both macroeconomic and structural policies would then be easier to justify politically – and much more likely to succeed."
Agreed. Read more
Comment Commented G. A. Pakela
Keynes indeed recognized that societies run on the basis of free markets can be unstable. However, macroeconomic policies to counter that instability contribute their own volatility. That is why we had raging inflation and four recessions in the U.S. between 1970 and 1982. The so-called market fundamentalist policies not only led to a boom, but it resulted in fewer, shallower recessions until the financial crisis. However, fighting the last war with excessive regulation leads to more stagnation. In the U.S. and E.U., people sit on their fannies and collect social welfare benefits that others have to work and be taxed to provide. Market fundamentalism works - just compare the era that Jane Austen lived with today's, as did Piketty. The massive improvements in the standard of living that brought millions out of poverty was not the result of government intervention, but market driven innovation that progressively reduced the costs of the necessities and added new products and services that could be purchased by almost anyone, whether they bother to work or not. Read more
Comment Commented Mauricio Aguilar
Mr(s) Pakela,
You neglect to mention that the 2007 recession was noticeably worse than even the worst post-war recession under keynesian policies. By the time other recessions had already surpassed pre-crisis % growth the 2007 crisis was well beneath breaking even.
Most importantly, the current state of the market and market related policies or lack thereof result in a highly manipulable system. The socio-economic middle class appears to be converging with the lower class, as the latter improves its quality of life and the former stagnates, and both drift from upper classes as income gap widens. Instead of having an evenly distributed socio-economic environment it now bears similarity to certain monarchic regimes but instead of people starving, people now drown in debt. Read more
Comment Commented Marendo Müller
Macaroneconomics, the necessity to combine short-termist love and solidarity with long-termist wisdom and productivity to hold the filler which seems to be social harmony. Read more
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
YES TO MACRONECONOMICS
In the success of "Macroneconomics" - lies the keys to success in Europe.
Neither Markets nor Monetary Policy alone can deliver - The State and Fiscal Departures needed in tandem.
In the euphoria over efficiencies in The Private Sector - The State became a bystander in Economic matters.
In the absence of capacity of Central Bank Governors to undertake Fiscal Initiatives - Monetary Myopia reigned.
Value Creation requires all cylinders of The Economic Engine to be firing in synchronization.
Democratization of Finance cannot be the prerogative of the few - Institutions and Assets both be accountable to Democracy. Read more
Featured
The Protocols of Donald J. Trump
Robert Skidelsky considers why the spread of "fake news" has accelerated – and what should be done about it.
Why Do Cities Become Unaffordable?
Robert J. Shiller considers why real-estate prices soar in some urban areas but not others.
The New Abnormal in Monetary Policy
Nouriel Roubini thinks central banks will have no choice but to use unconventional policies in the next recession.
PS authors in concise videos
Trump’s Yes to NATO
Jacek Rostowski discusses whether Donald Trump’s commitment in Warsaw to Article 5 of the NATO Treaty was the result of a carefully laid plot.