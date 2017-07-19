19

«Макронэкономикалық» революция ма?

ЛОНДОН - Келесі айда 2007 жылғы 9 тамызда Париждің Ұлттық банкі ең қауіпсіз деп саналатын АҚШ-тың ипотекалық облигацияларының бірнеше қорлар құндылығы жойылды деп жариялаған жаһандық қаржы дағдарысының он жылдығы болады. Осы қатерлі күннен бастап озық капитализм әлемі 1929 жылы Уолл-стрит апатынан басталатын ең ұзақ экономикалық тоқырауды бастан кешті, ол он жыл өткен соң Ұлы Отан соғысының басталуымен аяқталды.

Бірнеше апта бұрын, Экс-ан-Провансте өткен Rencontres Économiques (Экономикалық кездесулер) конференциясында маған дағдарыстың салдарынан экономикалық сәтсіз «жоғалған онжылдықты» болдырмауға болар ма еді деген сұрақ қойылды. «Экономикалық саясатымыз бітті ма?» деп аталатын сессияда менің әріптестерім олай емес екенін көрсетті. Олар өндірістің өсуі, жұмыспен қамту, қаржылық тұрақтылық және кірісті бөлуді жақсартатын саясаттың көптеген мысалдарын ұсынды.

Бұл маған ең қызықты көрінген сұраққа тоқтап кетуге мүмкіндік берді: пайдалы идеялар көп бола тұра, неліктен дағдарыстан кейін экономикалық жағдайды жақсартып және қоғамдық ренішті жоятын саясат қолға аз алынды?

Бірінші кедергі нарықтық фундаментализм идеологиясы болды. 1980-шы жылдардың басынан бастап саясатта нарықтар әрдайым дұрыс және мемлекеттік экономикалық араласу әрдайым дұрыс емес деген догмалар басым болды. Бұл доктрина 1970-шы жылдардағы инфляциялық дағдарыстар салдарынан пайда болған Кейнсиандық экономикаға қарсы контрмонетаристтік революциямен бірге орын алды. Бұл Тетчер-Рейган саяси революциясын шабыттандырды, ал ол өз кезегінде 1982 жылы басталған 25 жылдық экономикалық серпілістің жандануына көмектесті.

Бірақ нарықтық фундаментализм сондай-ақ зияткерлік қате ойларды да тудырды: қаржы нарықтары әрдайым ұтымды және тиімді; орталық банктер тек қана инфляциямен айналысып, олардың қаржылық тұрақтылық пен жұмыссыздыққа қатысы жоқ; фискалдық саясаттың жалғыз заңды рөлі экономикалық өсуді тұрақтандыру емес, тек бюджеттерді теңестіру болып табылады. 2007 жылдан кейін нарықтық-фундаменталистік экономика осы ойлар салдарынан құлдырағанымен, нарықтық-фундаменталистік саясат жойылмай, дағдарысқа қарсы тиісті саясатты қолдануға жол бермеді.

Бұл таңқаларлық емес. Нарықтық фундаментализм тек интеллектуалды сән болмады. Күшті саяси мүдделер 1970-шы жылдары экономикалық ойлаудағы революцияға себеп болды. Мемлекеттік экономикалық араласу әрдайым өнімділікке қарсы болып табылады деген ғылыми дәлелдер байлықтың бөлінуінде үлкен өзгерістерге жол ашты, ол өнеркәсіптік жұмысшылардан қаржы капиталының меншік иелері мен менеджерлеріне дейін, сондай-ақ үкіметтен ұйымдасқан еңбек пен бизнес мүдделеріне дейін орын алды. Польша экономисі Михал Калецкий, Кейнсиандық экономиканың авторларының бірі (және де менің туысым) осы саяси идеологиялық қайта бұрылысты 1943 жылы дәл жорамалдаған:

«Үкімет жолын білсе, капиталистік экономикада толық жұмыспен қамтуды қамтамасыз етеді деген пікір жалған. Тұрақты жұмыспен қамту режимінде «жұмыстан шығарып жіберудің» тәртіптік шара ретіндегі рөлі жойылады, ал бұл үкімет тарапынан сайлау алдындағы наразылықты тудырады. Жұмысшылар басқарудан шығып кетіп, өндіріс капитандары оларды «тәрбиелеуге» қорқуы мүмкін. Ірі кәсіпкерлік пен рантье арасында күшті блок қалыптаса отырып, олар жағдай анық түрде негізсіз болды деп айтатын экономистерді тауып алуы әбден мүмкін.»

Толық жұмыспен қамтамасыз етудегі үкімет саясаты құр бекер негізсіз деп жариялаған экономист Милтон Фридман болды. Ал ол бастаған Кейнсиандық экономикаға қарсы нарықтық-фундаменталистік төңкеріс 30 жылға созылды. Алайда, 1970-шы жылдардағы инфляциялық дағдарыстарға төтеп бере алмаған Кейнсианизм тәрізді, нарықтық фундаментализм 2007 жылы дефляциялық дағдарыста өзінің ішкі қарама-қайшылықтарына тап болды.

Нарықтық фундаментализмнің нақты қайшылықтары табыстың тоқырауы мен популистік көңіл-күйдің жақында көтерілуінің тағы бір себебін ұсынады. Экономистердің пікірінше, еркін сауда мен дерегуляция сияқты ұлттық табыс деңгейін көтеретін саясаттар мұндай кірістердің қалай бөлінгеніне қарамастан, әрдайым әлеуметтік жағынан пайдалы. Бұл сенім «Парето оптималдылығы» қағидасына негізделген, ол жоғары табысқа қол жеткізген адамдар әрқашан жеңілгендердің шығындарын өтей алады деп есептейді. Сондықтан, жиынтық кірісті көбейтетін кез келген саясат қоғам үшін жақсы болуы керек, өйткені ол ешкімді жаман жағдайда қалдырмай, кейбір адамдарды бай ете алады.

Бірақ, егер экономистердің теорияда айтылған өтемақысы іс жүзінде болмаса ше? Егер нарықтық-фундаменталистік саясат еркін сауда және еңбек нарығындағы «икемділік» жағдайында зардап шеккендердің шығыстарын өтеуге мүмкіндік беретін, табыстарды қайта бөлу немесе аймақтық, индустриалдық және білім беру субсидияларына тыйым салса ше? Бұл жағдайда Парето оңтайлығы әлеуметтік жағынан мүлдем оңтайлы емес болады. Керісінше, сауда, еңбек нарығында немесе отандық өндірісте бәсекелестікті күшейтетін саясат әлеуметтік  тұрғыдан деструктивті және саяси жарылғыш қаупі болуы мүмкін.

Бұл 2007 жылдан бастап орын алған экономикалық саясаттың сәтсіздігінің тағы бір себебін айқындайды. Үкіметтің араласпауын қолдаған басым идеология, әрине, жаһандану мен технология салдарынан жеңілгендер арасында өзгерістерге қарсылықты күшейтеді және экономикалық реформаларды жүйелеуде көптеген қиындық тудыртады. Табысқа жету үшін ақша, фискалдық және құрылымдық саясат логикалық және өзара күшейтетін тәртіпте бірге жүзеге асырылуы тиіс. Бірақ егер нарықтық фундаментализм экспансиялық макроэкономикалық саясатын тоқтатса және қайта таратқыш салық салуды немесе мемлекеттік шығындарды болдырмаса, саудаға, еңбек нарығын реттеуге және зейнетақы реформасына қарсы популистік қарсыласу міндетті түрде асқынады. Керісінше, егер популистік оппозиция құрылымдық реформаларды мүмкін емес етсе, бұл экспансиялық макроэкономикаға консервативті қарсылықты тудырады.

Екінші жағынан, толық жұмыспен қамту және қайта бөлудің «прогрессивті» экономикасы еркін сауда және еңбек нарығын ырықтандырудың «консервативті» экономикасымен біріктірілуі мүмкін. Макроэкономикалық және құрылымдық саясатты саяси тұрғыдан ақтауға мүмкін болып, және олар одан да табысты болар еді.

Бұл Еуропада орын алуы мүмкін бе? Францияның жаңа президенті Эммануэль Макрон өзінің сайлауалды науқанын «оң жақ» еңбек реформалары мен фискальды, ақшалай шарттарды «сол жақты» жеңілдету синтезіне негіздеді. Оның идеялары Германия мен Еуропалық Одақ саясаткерлерінің үлкен қолдауына ие болды. Егер «макронэкономика» - консервативті құрылымдық саясатты прогрессивті макроэкономикамен біріктіру әрекеті - 2007 жылы сәтсіздікке ұшыраған нарықтық фундаментализмді алмастыра алмаса, экономикалық тоқыраудың жоғалған онжылдығы жуық арада тым болмаса, Еуропада аяқталуы мүмкін.