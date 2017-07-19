«Макронэкономикалық» революция ма?

Robert Bruce JUL 20, 2017

Bizzare to suggest that "market fundamentalism" was the first obtsacle to more radical policies. The bail-out of private banks with public money, and then continuing to hose them with quantitative easing was about as far from free market economics as it is possible to get.



Governments indeed showed themselves willing to massively support the Global financial industry which simply had the effect of inflating asset prices while doing little to stimulate the real economy. Falling investment coupled with shrinking household disposable incomes in real terms made economic stagnation all but inevitable. The two policies which could have made a big difference were largely ignored for political rather than economic reasons:



First was to invest in sustainable infrastructure on a much greater scale, and encourage private investment through announcing a rising carbon tax. This would not only have stimulated the economy, but more importantly helped to defray future costs that will result from Global warming. However, this was rejected both because of ridiculous short sighted views about increased borrowing (even when rates are the lowest in memory) and because of the mistaken ideological belief that tax rises are deflationary, when in fact a Carbon Tax which started at a low level, but was set to rise over coming years would greatly stimulate investment, while having little effect on profits in the short term.



The second policy, which was even less likely to be accepted, was to address the stagnation of household income by introducing a "peoples" quantitative easing - giving money directly to households (a pre-emptive test for basic income). The idea of "helicopter money" was discussed but politicians were clearly far happier stuffing the pockets of banks and the owners of assets than giving it directly to individual citizens. But, as they discovered, throwing money at the supply side is like pushing on rope when consumer demand has already stalled.



We urgently need to overcome accepted neo-liberal narratives that are increasingly irrelevant in a World where elasticity of supply has become Global, and rich-World demand is stalling as returns to labour increasingly fall below returns to capital in the new digital economy. As John Maynard Keynes put it "The difficulty lies not so much in developing new ideas as in escaping from old ones." Read more