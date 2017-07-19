15

ثورة "اقتصاد ماكرون"؟

لندن ــ يصادف الشهر القادم الذكرى السنوية العاشرة لاندلاع الأزمة المالية العالمية التي بدأت في التاسع من أغسطس/آب، عندما أعلن البنك الوطني في باريس أن قيمة العديد من صناديقه، التي كانت تحتوي على ما كان يفترض أنها سندات الرهن العقاري الأميركي الأكثر أمانا على الإطلاق، قد تبخرت. ومنذ ذلك اليوم المشؤوم، شهد العالَم الرأسمالي المتقدم أطول فترة من الركود الاقتصادي منذ العقد الذي بدأ بانهيار وال ستريت في عام 1929 وانتهى باندلاع الحرب العالمية الثانية بعد عشر سنوات.

قبل بضعة أسابيع، في المؤتمر الاقتصادي الذي استضافته مدينة آكس أون بروفانس في فرنسا، سُئِلت ما إذا كان أي شيء ليجنبنا "العقد الضائع" من الأداء الاقتصادي الضعيف منذ اندلاع الأزمة. وفي جلسة بعنوان "هل نفد رصيدنا من السياسات الاقتصادية؟" أظهر أعضاء فريقنا المشارك أن رصيدنا لم ينفد. وقد قدموا أمثلة عديدة لسياسات كانت لتعمل على تحسين نمو الناتج، وتشغيل العمالة، والاستقرار المالي، وتوزيع الدخل.

وسمح لي هذا بتناول المسألة التي أرى أنها أكثر إثارة للاهتمام: في ظل هذه الوفرة من الأفكار المفيدة، لماذا لم يُنَفَّذ سوى أقل القليل من السياسات التي كانت لتعمل على تحسين الظروف الاقتصادية والتخفيف من حِدة الاستياء العام منذ اندلاع الأزمة؟

كانت العقبة الأولى متمثلة في إيديولوجية أصولية السوق. فمنذ أوائل ثمانينيات القرن العشرين، كانت السياسة خاضعة لهيمنة معتقد مفاده أن الأسواق على حق دائما وأن تدخل الحكومة في الاقتصاد يكاد يكون خاطئا على الدوام. استقر هذا المبدأ في صميم الثورة المضادة النقدية ضد الاقتصاد الكينزي (الذي يتبع نظريات جون ماينارد كينز) الذي نتج عن الأزمات التضخمية في سبعينيات القرن العشرين. وقد ألهم ثورة تاتشر-ريجان السياسية، التي ساعدت بدورها في دفع طفرة الرواج الاقتصادي التي دامت 25 عاما بدءا من عام 1982.

بيد أن أصولية السوق ألهمت أيضا مغالطات فكرية بالغة الخطورة: ومنها أن الأسواق المالية عقلانية وفعّالة دائما؛ وأن البنوك المركزية يجب أن تستهدف ببساطة التضخم ولا تشغل بالها بالاستقرار المالي والبطالة؛ وأن الدور المشروع الوحيد للسياسة المالية يتلخص في ضبط الموازنة، وليس تثبيت استقرار النمو الاقتصادي. وحتى برغم أن هذه المغالطات فجرت اقتصاد أصولية السوق بعد عام 2007، ظلت سياسات أصولية السوق باقية، الأمر الذي حال دون التوصل إلى استجابة سياسية ملائمة للأزمة.

ولا ينبغي لهذا أن يدهشنا. ذلك أن أصولية السوق لم تكن مجرد أسلوب فكري. فقد حرضت المصالح السياسية القوية على الثورة في الفِكر الاقتصادي في السبعينيات. فكانت الأدلة العلمية المفترضة على أن تدخل الحكومة في الاقتصاد يكاد يكون هدّاما على الدوام سببا في إضفاء المشروعية على التحول الهائل في توزيع الثروة، من العمال الصناعيين إلى أصحاب ومديري رأس المال المالي، وتحويل القوة من العمل المنظم إلى المصالح التجارية. في عام 1943 تنبأ بقدر خارق من الدقة الخبير الاقتصادي البولندي ميشال كاليكي، الذي شارك في اختراع الاقتصاد الكينزي (وهو قريب لي من بعيد)، بهذا الانقلاب الإيديولوجي الذي حركته دوافع سياسية:

"إن الافتراض الذي يزعم أن الحكومة ستح��فظ على التشغيل الكامل للعمالة في ظل اقتصاد رأسمالي إذا كانت تعرف كيف تقوم بذلك ليس سوى خداع ينطوي على مغالطة. ففي ظل نظام التشغيل الكامل الدائم للعمالة، يتوقف الطرد عن أداء دوره كإجراء تأديبي، مما يؤدي إلى طفرات ما قبل الانتخابات التي تستحثها الحكومة. فيخرج العمال عن السيطرة ويُصبِح قادة الصناعة حريصين على تلقينهم درسا لا يُنسى. ومن المرجح أن تتشكل كتلة قوية بين المصالح التجارية الكبرى والمصالح الريعية، وربما يجدون أكثر من خبير اقتصادي يعلن أن الموقف كان غير سليم بشكل واضح".

كان رجل الاقتصاد الذي أعلن أن سياسات الحكومة الرامية إلى الحفاظ على التشغيل الكامل للعمالة "غير سليمة بشكل واضح" هو ميلتون فريدمان. ودامت ثورة أصولية السوق التي ساعد في قيادتها ضد الاقتصاد الكينزي طوال ثلاثين عاما. ولكن كما فقدت الكينزية مصداقيتها بفِعل الأزمات التضخمية في السبعينيات، انهارت أصولية السوق تحت وطأة تناقضاتها الداخلية في الأزمة الانكماشية التي اندلعت عام 2007.

ويشير تناقض محدد داخل أصولية السوق إلى سبب آخر لركود الأجور والارتفاع الأخير الذي سجلته المشاعر الشعبوية. إذ يعتقد أهل الاقتصاد أن السياسات التي تعمل على زيادة الدخل الوطني، مثل التجارة الحرة وإلغاء الضوابط التنظيمية، تعود دوما بفوائد اجتماعية، بصرف النظر عن كيفية توزيع هذه الدخول الأعلى. ويستند هذا الاعتقاد إلى مبدأ يسمى "أمثلية باريتو"، والذي يفترض أن الناس الذين يكتسبون دخلا أعلى يمكنهم دائما تعويض الخاسرين. وبالتالي فإن أي سياسة تعمل على زيادة الدخل الكلي لابد أن تكون مفيدة للمجتمع، لأنها من الممكن أن تجعل بعض الناس أكثر ثراءً من دون أن تدفع أي شخص إلى حال أسوأ.

ولكن ماذا لو كان التعويض الذي يفترضه الاقتصاديون نظريا لا يحدث عمليا؟ وماذا لو كانت سياسة أصولية السوق تحظر تحديدا إعادة توزيع الدخل أو إعانات الدعم الإقليمية والصناعية والتعليمية التي يمكنها تعويض أولئك الذين يعانون بسبب التجارة الحرة و"مرونة" سوق العمل؟ في هذه الحالة، تصبح أمثلية باريتو غير مثالية اجتماعيا على الإطلاق. بل إن السياسات التي تزيد من حدة المنافسة، سواء في التجارة، أو أسواق العمل، أو الإنتاج المحلي، ربما تكون مدمرة اجتماعيا ومتفجرة سياسيا.

وهذا يسلط الضوء على سبب آخر لفشل السياسة الاقتصادية منذ عام 2007. تعمل الإيديولوجية السائدة بشأن عدم التدخل الحكومي بطبيعتها على زيادة حدة مقاومة التغيير بين الخاسرين بسبب العولمة والتكنولوجيا، وتخلق مشاكل مربكة في تسلسل الإصلاحات الاقتصادية. ولضمان النجاح، لابد أن يجري تنفيذ السياسات النقدية والمالية والبنيوية معا، ووفقا لترتيب منطقي ومتعاضد. ولكن إذا تسببت أصولية السوق في اعتراض سبيل سياسات الاقتصاد الكلي التوسعية ومنعت الضرائب التي تعمل على إعادة التوزيع أو منعت الإنفاق العام، فمن المحتم أن تشتد حدة المقاومة الشعبوية للتجارة وإزالة القيود التنظيمية لسوق العمل، وإصلاح معاشات التقاعد. وفي المقابل، إذا تسببت المعارضة الشعبوية في استحالة تنفيذ الإصلاحات البنيوية، فإن هذا من شأنه أن يشجع المقاومة المحافظة لسياسة الاقتصاد الكلي التوسعية.

لنفترض من ناحية أخرى أن الاقتصاد "التقدمي" القائم على التشغيل الكامل للعمالة وإعادة التوزيع يمكن الجمع بينه وبين الاقتصاد "المحافظ" القائم على التجارة الحرة وتحرير سوق العمل. بهذا يُصبِح من الأسهل تبرير كل من سياسات الاقتصاد الكلي والسياسات البنيوية سياسيا ــ ويصبح من المرجح أن ينجح الكثير.

DONATE NOW

تُرى هل يحدث شيء من هذا القبيل في أوروبا قريبا؟ الواقع أن رئيس فرنسا الجديد إيمانويل ماكرون أقام حملته الانتخابية على توليفة من إصلاحات العمل "اليمينية" والأفكار اليسارية بشأن تخفيف الأوضاع المالية والنقدية ــ وتكتسب أفكاره الدعم في ألمانيا وبين صناع السياسات في الاتحاد الأوروبي. وإذا نجح "اقتصاد ماكرون" ــ محاولة الجمع بين السياسات البنيوية المحافظة والاقتصاد الكلي التقدمي ــ في إزاحة أصولية السوق التي فشلت في عام 2007، فربما ينتهي عقد الركود الاقتصادي المفقود قريبا ــ على الأقل في أوروبا.

ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي          Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali