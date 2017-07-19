لندن ــ يصادف الشهر القادم الذكرى السنوية العاشرة لاندلاع الأزمة المالية العالمية التي بدأت في التاسع من أغسطس/آب، عندما أعلن البنك الوطني في باريس أن قيمة العديد من صناديقه، التي كانت تحتوي على ما كان يفترض أنها سندات الرهن العقاري الأميركي الأكثر أمانا على الإطلاق، قد تبخرت. ومنذ ذلك اليوم المشؤوم، شهد العالَم الرأسمالي المتقدم أطول فترة من الركود الاقتصادي منذ العقد الذي بدأ بانهيار وال ستريت في عام 1929 وانتهى باندلاع الحرب العالمية الثانية بعد عشر سنوات.
قبل بضعة أسابيع، في المؤتمر الاقتصادي الذي استضافته مدينة آكس أون بروفانس في فرنسا، سُئِلت ما إذا كان أي شيء ليجنبنا "العقد الضائع" من الأداء الاقتصادي الضعيف منذ اندلاع الأزمة. وفي جلسة بعنوان "هل نفد رصيدنا من السياسات الاقتصادية؟" أظهر أعضاء فريقنا المشارك أن رصيدنا لم ينفد. وقد قدموا أمثلة عديدة لسياسات كانت لتعمل على تحسين نمو الناتج، وتشغيل العمالة، والاستقرار المالي، وتوزيع الدخل.
وسمح لي هذا بتناول المسألة التي أرى أنها أكثر إثارة للاهتمام: في ظل هذه الوفرة من الأفكار المفيدة، لماذا لم يُنَفَّذ سوى أقل القليل من السياسات التي كانت لتعمل على تحسين الظروف الاقتصادية والتخفيف من حِدة الاستياء العام منذ اندلاع الأزمة؟
كانت العقبة الأولى متمثلة في إيديولوجية أصولية السوق. فمنذ أوائل ثمانينيات القرن العشرين، كانت السياسة خاضعة لهيمنة معتقد مفاده أن الأسواق على حق دائما وأن تدخل الحكومة في الاقتصاد يكاد يكون خاطئا على الدوام. استقر هذا المبدأ في صميم الثورة المضادة النقدية ضد الاقتصاد الكينزي (الذي يتبع نظريات جون ماينارد كينز) الذي نتج عن الأزمات التضخمية في سبعينيات القرن العشرين. وقد ألهم ثورة تاتشر-ريجان السياسية، التي ساعدت بدورها في دفع طفرة الرواج الاقتصادي التي دامت 25 عاما بدءا من عام 1982.
بيد أن أصولية السوق ألهمت أيضا مغالطات فكرية بالغة الخطورة: ومنها أن الأسواق المالية عقلانية وفعّالة دائما؛ وأن البنوك المركزية يجب أن تستهدف ببساطة التضخم ولا تشغل بالها بالاستقرار المالي والبطالة؛ وأن الدور المشروع الوحيد للسياسة المالية يتلخص في ضبط الموازنة، وليس تثبيت استقرار النمو الاقتصادي. وحتى برغم أن هذه المغالطات فجرت اقتصاد أصولية السوق بعد عام 2007، ظلت سياسات أصولية السوق باقية، الأمر الذي حال دون التوصل إلى استجابة سياسية ملائمة للأزمة.
ولا ينبغي لهذا أن يدهشنا. ذلك أن أصولية السوق لم تكن مجرد أسلوب فكري. فقد حرضت المصالح السياسية القوية على الثورة في الفِكر الاقتصادي في السبعينيات. فكانت الأدلة العلمية المفترضة على أن تدخل الحكومة في الاقتصاد يكاد يكون هدّاما على الدوام سببا في إضفاء المشروعية على التحول الهائل في توزيع الثروة، من العمال الصناعيين إلى أصحاب ومديري رأس المال المالي، وتحويل القوة من العمل المنظم إلى المصالح التجارية. في عام 1943 تنبأ بقدر خارق من الدقة الخبير الاقتصادي البولندي ميشال كاليكي، الذي شارك في اختراع الاقتصاد الكينزي (وهو قريب لي من بعيد)، بهذا الانقلاب الإيديولوجي الذي حركته دوافع سياسية:
"إن الافتراض الذي يزعم أن الحكومة ستح��فظ على التشغيل الكامل للعمالة في ظل اقتصاد رأسمالي إذا كانت تعرف كيف تقوم بذلك ليس سوى خداع ينطوي على مغالطة. ففي ظل نظام التشغيل الكامل الدائم للعمالة، يتوقف الطرد عن أداء دوره كإجراء تأديبي، مما يؤدي إلى طفرات ما قبل الانتخابات التي تستحثها الحكومة. فيخرج العمال عن السيطرة ويُصبِح قادة الصناعة حريصين على تلقينهم درسا لا يُنسى. ومن المرجح أن تتشكل كتلة قوية بين المصالح التجارية الكبرى والمصالح الريعية، وربما يجدون أكثر من خبير اقتصادي يعلن أن الموقف كان غير سليم بشكل واضح".
كان رجل الاقتصاد الذي أعلن أن سياسات الحكومة الرامية إلى الحفاظ على التشغيل الكامل للعمالة "غير سليمة بشكل واضح" هو ميلتون فريدمان. ودامت ثورة أصولية السوق التي ساعد في قيادتها ضد الاقتصاد الكينزي طوال ثلاثين عاما. ولكن كما فقدت الكينزية مصداقيتها بفِعل الأزمات التضخمية في السبعينيات، انهارت أصولية السوق تحت وطأة تناقضاتها الداخلية في الأزمة الانكماشية التي اندلعت عام 2007.
ويشير تناقض محدد داخل أصولية السوق إلى سبب آخر لركود الأجور والارتفاع الأخير الذي سجلته المشاعر الشعبوية. إذ يعتقد أهل الاقتصاد أن السياسات التي تعمل على زيادة الدخل الوطني، مثل التجارة الحرة وإلغاء الضوابط التنظيمية، تعود دوما بفوائد اجتماعية، بصرف النظر عن كيفية توزيع هذه الدخول الأعلى. ويستند هذا الاعتقاد إلى مبدأ يسمى "أمثلية باريتو"، والذي يفترض أن الناس الذين يكتسبون دخلا أعلى يمكنهم دائما تعويض الخاسرين. وبالتالي فإن أي سياسة تعمل على زيادة الدخل الكلي لابد أن تكون مفيدة للمجتمع، لأنها من الممكن أن تجعل بعض الناس أكثر ثراءً من دون أن تدفع أي شخص إلى حال أسوأ.
ولكن ماذا لو كان التعويض الذي يفترضه الاقتصاديون نظريا لا يحدث عمليا؟ وماذا لو كانت سياسة أصولية السوق تحظر تحديدا إعادة توزيع الدخل أو إعانات الدعم الإقليمية والصناعية والتعليمية التي يمكنها تعويض أولئك الذين يعانون بسبب التجارة الحرة و"مرونة" سوق العمل؟ في هذه الحالة، تصبح أمثلية باريتو غير مثالية اجتماعيا على الإطلاق. بل إن السياسات التي تزيد من حدة المنافسة، سواء في التجارة، أو أسواق العمل، أو الإنتاج المحلي، ربما تكون مدمرة اجتماعيا ومتفجرة سياسيا.
وهذا يسلط الضوء على سبب آخر لفشل السياسة الاقتصادية منذ عام 2007. تعمل الإيديولوجية السائدة بشأن عدم التدخل الحكومي بطبيعتها على زيادة حدة مقاومة التغيير بين الخاسرين بسبب العولمة والتكنولوجيا، وتخلق مشاكل مربكة في تسلسل الإصلاحات الاقتصادية. ولضمان النجاح، لابد أن يجري تنفيذ السياسات النقدية والمالية والبنيوية معا، ووفقا لترتيب منطقي ومتعاضد. ولكن إذا تسببت أصولية السوق في اعتراض سبيل سياسات الاقتصاد الكلي التوسعية ومنعت الضرائب التي تعمل على إعادة التوزيع أو منعت الإنفاق العام، فمن المحتم أن تشتد حدة المقاومة الشعبوية للتجارة وإزالة القيود التنظيمية لسوق العمل، وإصلاح معاشات التقاعد. وفي المقابل، إذا تسببت المعارضة الشعبوية في استحالة تنفيذ الإصلاحات البنيوية، فإن هذا من شأنه أن يشجع المقاومة المحافظة لسياسة الاقتصاد الكلي التوسعية.
لنفترض من ناحية أخرى أن الاقتصاد "التقدمي" القائم على التشغيل الكامل للعمالة وإعادة التوزيع يمكن الجمع بينه وبين الاقتصاد "المحافظ" القائم على التجارة الحرة وتحرير سوق العمل. بهذا يُصبِح من الأسهل تبرير كل من سياسات الاقتصاد الكلي والسياسات البنيوية سياسيا ــ ويصبح من المرجح أن ينجح الكثير.
تُرى هل يحدث شيء من هذا القبيل في أوروبا قريبا؟ الواقع أن رئيس فرنسا الجديد إيمانويل ماكرون أقام حملته الانتخابية على توليفة من إصلاحات العمل "اليمينية" والأفكار اليسارية بشأن تخفيف الأوضاع المالية والنقدية ــ وتكتسب أفكاره الدعم في ألمانيا وبين صناع السياسات في الاتحاد الأوروبي. وإذا نجح "اقتصاد ماكرون" ــ محاولة الجمع بين السياسات البنيوية المحافظة والاقتصاد الكلي التقدمي ــ في إزاحة أصولية السوق التي فشلت في عام 2007، فربما ينتهي عقد الركود الاقتصادي المفقود قريبا ــ على الأقل في أوروبا.
ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (15)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Kevin Lecocq
Very fine essay, thanks.
I believe you've missed something important, however. A major problem with the redistribution of income or wealth to compensate the losers from global trade is that it addresses only economic loss, not social cost. Workers made redundant through globalisation or technology lose more than their livelihoods - they often lose their dignity that comes with being a breadwinner for a family. Family erosion, substance abuse, neighborhood degradation, and poor role modeling for the next generation often result. Inequality grows and, perhaps more important, social mobility declines.
Like you, I once thought that capital transfer or a guaranteed income could attain the pareto optimality sought; but the social side is equally important. Dignity is more than just dollars and cents. I do not oppose the transfers but they are not sufficient by themselves.
In the world of hyper-automation, relentless technological advancement to reduce labour costs, AI, driver-less autos and lorries and all the rest, the challenge society faces is how to maintain dignified paid employment for the majority of its citizens and not just receive a welfare check. Your hero, JM Keynes, had some pretty good ideas about this but in a different context (burying bank notes in bottles to be dug up by private enterprise).
Read more
Comment Commented Robert Bruce
Bizzare to suggest that "market fundamentalism" was the first obtsacle to more radical policies. The bail-out of private banks with public money, and then continuing to hose them with quantitative easing was about as far from free market economics as it is possible to get.
Governments indeed showed themselves willing to massively support the Global financial industry which simply had the effect of inflating asset prices while doing little to stimulate the real economy. Falling investment coupled with shrinking household disposable incomes in real terms made economic stagnation all but inevitable. The two policies which could have made a big difference were largely ignored for political rather than economic reasons:
First was to invest in sustainable infrastructure on a much greater scale, and encourage private investment through announcing a rising carbon tax. This would not only have stimulated the economy, but more importantly helped to defray future costs that will result from Global warming. However, this was rejected both because of ridiculous short sighted views about increased borrowing (even when rates are the lowest in memory) and because of the mistaken ideological belief that tax rises are deflationary, when in fact a Carbon Tax which started at a low level, but was set to rise over coming years would greatly stimulate investment, while having little effect on profits in the short term.
The second policy, which was even less likely to be accepted, was to address the stagnation of household income by introducing a "peoples" quantitative easing - giving money directly to households (a pre-emptive test for basic income). The idea of "helicopter money" was discussed but politicians were clearly far happier stuffing the pockets of banks and the owners of assets than giving it directly to individual citizens. But, as they discovered, throwing money at the supply side is like pushing on rope when consumer demand has already stalled.
We urgently need to overcome accepted neo-liberal narratives that are increasingly irrelevant in a World where elasticity of supply has become Global, and rich-World demand is stalling as returns to labour increasingly fall below returns to capital in the new digital economy. As John Maynard Keynes put it "The difficulty lies not so much in developing new ideas as in escaping from old ones." Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Bizarre. Macron's supply side measures will bring in more tax revenue and reduce unemployment and thus transfer payments. This 'right wing' fiscal nous means there is no need for 'left wing' monetary policy which, in any case, is scarcely germane.
'Macronomics' just means not pursuing a stupid and counter productive policy. This raises the question, did the French screw up the life chances of their young people on the advise of Milton Friedman? Did the theory of Rational Expectations and the Efficient Markets Hypothesis compel successive French administrations to sabotage the labour market? If not, why does Kaletsky mention these ideas as if they had some malign part to play in the French lost decade? What about Greece? Was Papandreou a Friedmanite addicted to the works of Ayn Rand? Is there any country which has had a 'lost decade' because its leaders are votaries of Market Fundamentalism?
In post war America, unemployment peaked in '83 and took 15 years to come down to where it is now. By comparison, during the present crisis. Unemployment fell back to its 1999 level within 7 years. It is true that the Americans could have fixed the underlying problem more quickly (essentially the Govt. took on the downside risk and used Q.E so contagion risk was countered by deleveraging) but there was a political angle to that which wasn't about 'market fundamentalism' but a paranoid sort of nativist ideology whose chief argument was that Obama was born in Kenya. Read more
Comment Commented David Olson
When a bank fails, goes bankrupt, what do you do with it? Our governments didn't have a good answer to that question in 2007 and 2008 (c.1992 in the case of Japan,) and they haven't had a good answer to it since then.
Much less to the question of how the banks got into trouble in the first place, and how to motivate the bankers to not get into trouble...
I also get a sense that all of our economies put too much faith in debt, and that we would be better off with more retained earnings and capital, and less outstanding debt, and less reliance on a credit line. Read more
Comment Commented Rick Puglisi
I write about Kalecki's profit equation often on this site. I find it ironic that instead of proposing the simplest solution of balanced trade, so many people propose the authoritarian solution of govt redistribution. The failure of our global economy is directly due to trade imbalances. Kalecki's profit equation explains it all. Fix the problem instead of proposing a Rube Goldberg solution. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Fixing trade imbalances works for offshoring but it won't work for automation taking jobs when the owners of that automation are local. For that redistribution is needed. Further, you distinction between what is authoritarian and what is not seems arbitrary as (like all economic interventions) both methods would have to be enforced by some sort of authority. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Immediately after the Crunch the priority for Guvnts was propping up the banks, this actually became propping up the banks+ because to avert the risk of a private housing property crash there had to be low interest rates. The entire action was a warp of any economic model beyond recognition. If I have a criticism of the article it is that it talks as though there was some considered strategy by Guvnts. I dont believe there was, and that is why there has been only moderate improvement in the situation and Guvnt debt has expanded. It is also why zombies who should have been cleared out are still with us which is less than helpful. The Thames river in London should be renamed the Zombiszi Read more
Comment Commented M M
Steve, of course there was no policy, they were acting like headless chicken, running in all directions, just to save the rotten financial system. History has been written. Read more
Comment Commented Douglas Carr
So, "The dominant ideology of government non-intervention" held us back post-Crisis? I must have missed this amidst deficits of 10% and unconventional monetary policies of 20% of GDP. We experienced the weakest recovery ever amidst these undisputably activist policies, which have proven only to fail in sparking growth while aggravating distribution issues due to inflated asset prices and soaring trade deficits. Read more
Comment Commented Guido Penido
"Economists believe that policies that increase national income, such as free trade and deregulation, are always socially beneficial, regardless of how these higher incomes are distributed. This belief is based on a principle called “Pareto optimality,” which assumes that the people who gain higher incomes can always compensate the losers."
ECONOMIC THEORY ALERT: The pareto improvement is deeply dependent on how these higher incomes are distributed as no single citizen can be left worse off (as you mention later, for instance...). You MUST compensate the losers for a reallocation to be Pareto optimal. Therefore the distribution aspect is key in theory. The problem is that, in practice, policy makers are distorting the theory, focusing only on higher incomes and not on the distribution, not being able to compensate the losers, who are being left worse off. The identification and implementation of such mechanisms are the missing step that must be addressed now... Read more
Comment Commented Guido Penido
"Suppose, on the other hand, that the “progressive” economics of full employment and redistribution could be combined with the “conservative” economics of free trade and labor-market liberalization. Both macroeconomic and structural policies would then be easier to justify politically – and much more likely to succeed."
Agreed. Read more
Comment Commented G. A. Pakela
Keynes indeed recognized that societies run on the basis of free markets can be unstable. However, macroeconomic policies to counter that instability contribute their own volatility. That is why we had raging inflation and four recessions in the U.S. between 1970 and 1982. The so-called market fundamentalist policies not only led to a boom, but it resulted in fewer, shallower recessions until the financial crisis. However, fighting the last war with excessive regulation leads to more stagnation. In the U.S. and E.U., people sit on their fannies and collect social welfare benefits that others have to work and be taxed to provide. Market fundamentalism works - just compare the era that Jane Austen lived with today's, as did Piketty. The massive improvements in the standard of living that brought millions out of poverty was not the result of government intervention, but market driven innovation that progressively reduced the costs of the necessities and added new products and services that could be purchased by almost anyone, whether they bother to work or not. Read more
Comment Commented Mauricio Aguilar
Mr(s) Pakela,
You neglect to mention that the 2007 recession was noticeably worse than even the worst post-war recession under keynesian policies. By the time other recessions had already surpassed pre-crisis % growth the 2007 crisis was well beneath breaking even.
Most importantly, the current state of the market and market related policies or lack thereof result in a highly manipulable system. The socio-economic middle class appears to be converging with the lower class, as the latter improves its quality of life and the former stagnates, and both drift from upper classes as income gap widens. Instead of having an evenly distributed socio-economic environment it now bears similarity to certain monarchic regimes but instead of people starving, people now drown in debt. Read more
Comment Commented Marendo Müller
Macaroneconomics, the necessity to combine short-termist love and solidarity with long-termist wisdom and productivity to hold the filler which seems to be social harmony. Read more
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
YES TO MACRONECONOMICS
In the success of "Macroneconomics" - lies the keys to success in Europe.
Neither Markets nor Monetary Policy alone can deliver - The State and Fiscal Departures needed in tandem.
In the euphoria over efficiencies in The Private Sector - The State became a bystander in Economic matters.
In the absence of capacity of Central Bank Governors to undertake Fiscal Initiatives - Monetary Myopia reigned.
Value Creation requires all cylinders of The Economic Engine to be firing in synchronization.
Democratization of Finance cannot be the prerogative of the few - Institutions and Assets both be accountable to Democracy. Read more
Featured
The Protocols of Donald J. Trump
Robert Skidelsky considers why the spread of "fake news" has accelerated – and what should be done about it.
Why Do Cities Become Unaffordable?
Robert J. Shiller considers why real-estate prices soar in some urban areas but not others.
The New Abnormal in Monetary Policy
Nouriel Roubini thinks central banks will have no choice but to use unconventional policies in the next recession.
PS authors in concise videos
Trump’s Yes to NATO
Jacek Rostowski discusses whether Donald Trump’s commitment in Warsaw to Article 5 of the NATO Treaty was the result of a carefully laid plot.