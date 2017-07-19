Революция “Макронэкономики”?

ЛОНДОН – В следующем месяце исполнится десять лет мировому финансовому кризису, который начался 9 августа 2007 года, когда Banque National de Paris объявил, что стоимость нескольких его фондов, содержащих, то что считалось самым надежным, ипотечные облигации США, испарилась. С того рокового дня, передовой капиталистический мир пережил свой самый долгий период экономической стагнации с начала десятилетия, которое началось с краха Уолл-стрит 1929 года и закончилось десять лет спустя с началом Второй мировой войны.
Пару недель назад на конференции Rencontres Économiques (Экономические Встречи) в Экс-ан-Провансе меня спросили, если можно ли что-либо сделать, чтобы предотвратить “потерянное десятилетие” экономического отставания после кризиса. На сессии, озаглавленной “Исчерпали ли мы экономические политики?”, мои коллеги показали, что это не так. Они привели множество примеров политик, которые могли бы улучшить рост производства, трудовую занятость, финансовую стабильность и распределение доходов.
Это позволило мне остановиться на вопросе, который мне представился мне наиболее интересным: Учитывая множество полезных идей, почему так мало политик, которые могли бы улучшить экономические условия и смягчить негодование со стороны общественности, было реализовано с начала кризиса?
Первым препятствием была идеология рыночного фундаментализма. С начала 1980-х годов, в политике доминировала догма, что рынки всегда правы, а государственное экономическое вмешательство практически всегда ошибочно. Эта доктрина вместе с монетаристской контрреволюцией развернулась против Кейнсианской экономики, которая возникла в результате инфляционных кризисов 1970-х годов. Это вдохновило политическую революцию Тэтчер-Рейгана, которая, в свою очередь, способствовала ускорению 25-летнего экономического бума, начиная с 1982 года.
Но рыночный фундаментализм, также вдохновил опасные интеллектуальные заблуждения: что финансовые рынки всегда рациональны и эффективны; что центральные банки должны просто планировать инфляцию и не заботиться о финансовой стабильности и безработице; что единственной законной ролью фискальной политики является сбалансирование бюджетов, а не стабилизация экономического роста. Даже после того, как эти ошибки взорвали рыночно-фундаменталистскую экономику после 2007 года, рыночно-фундаменталистская политика выжила, предотвратив адекватную политическую реакцию на кризис.
Это не должно вызывать удивления. Рыночный фундаментализм был не просто интеллектуальной модой. Мощные политические интересы мотивировали революцию в экономическом мышлении 1970-х годов. Предполагаемое научное доказательство того, что государственное экономическое вмешательство, практически всегда контрпродуктивное, узаконило колоссальные перемены в распределении богатства: от профсоюзов до владельцев и менеджеров финансового капитала, и от власти к организованному труду до деловых интересов. Польский экономист Михал Калецкий, соавтор Кейнсианской экономики (и мой дальний родственник), предсказал этот политически мотивированный идеологический разворот со сверхъестественной точностью еще в 1943 году:
“Предположение о том, что правительство будет поддерживать полную занятость в капиталистической экономике, если оно знает, как это сделать, ошибочно. При режиме постоянной полной занятости “увольнение” перестанет играть свою роль дисциплинарной меры, что приведет к предвыборным бумам, вызванными правительством. Рабочие выйдут из-под контроля, а капитаны промышленности будут бояться “преподать им урок”. Вероятно, между интересами крупного бизнеса и рантье будет сформирован мощный блок, и, возможно, они найдут нескольких экономистов, чтобы заявить, что ситуация была явно необоснованна”.
Экономист, который заявил, что политика правительства по поддержанию полной трудовой занятости “явно необоснованна”, – это Милтон Фридман. А рыночно-фундаменталистская революция против Кейнсианской экономики, которой он способствовал, продолжалась 30 лет. Но, подобно тому как Кейнсианство было дискредитировано инфляционными кризисами 1970-х годов, рыночный фундаментализм не устоял перед собственными внутренними противоречиями в дефляционном кризисе 2007 года.
Специфическое противоречие рыночного фундаментализма предлагает еще одну причину застоя доходов и недавнего подъема популистских настроений. Экономисты считают, что политики, которые увеличивают национальный доход, например, свободную торговля и дерегулирование, всегда социально выгодны, независимо от того, как распределяются эти более высокие доходы. Это убеждение основано на принципе “оптимальности Парето”, который предполагает, что люди, которые получают более высокие доходы, всегда могут компенсировать потерю проигравшим. Поэтому любая политика, которая увеличивает совокупный доход, должна быть полезной для общества, поскольку она может сделать некоторых людей богаче, при этом, не оставляя никого в худшем положении.
Но что, если компенсация, на которую теоретически полагаются экономисты, не происходит на практике? Что если рыночно-фундаменталистская политика прямо запрещает перераспределение доходов или региональные, промышленные и образовательные субсидии, которые могли бы возместить ущерб тем, кто пострадал от свободной торговли и “гибкости” рынка труда? В этом случае, с социальной точки зрения оптимальность Парето не является оптимальной. Вместо этого политики, усиливающие конкуренцию, будь то торговля, рынки труда или внутреннее производство, могут быть социально разрушительны и политически взрывоопасны.
Это подчеркивает еще одну причину провала экономической политики после 2007 года. Доминирующая идеология невмешательства правительства, естественно, усиливает сопротивление изменениям среди проигравших от глобализации и технологий и создает огромные проблемы в последовательности экономических реформ. Для того чтобы добиться успеха, денежные, фискальные и структурные политики должны осуществляться вместе, в логическом и взаимодополняющем порядке. Но если рыночный фундаментализм блокирует экспансионистскую макроэкономическую политику и препятствует перераспределительному налогообложению или государственным расходам, популистское сопротивление торговле, дерегулированию на рынке труда и пенсионной реформе неизбежно активизируется. И наоборот, если популистская оппозиция делает структурные реформы невозможными, это способствует консервативному сопротивлению экспансионистской макроэкономике.
С другой стороны, предположим, что “прогрессивная” экономика полной занятости и перераспределения могла бы сочетаться с “консервативной” экономикой свободной торговли и либерализацией рынка труда. В этом случае, как макроэкономическую, так и структурную политику было бы легче обосновать политически – и, иметь гораздо больше шансов на успех
Может ли это произойти в Европе? Новый президент Франции Эммануэль Макрон построил свою избирательную кампанию на синтезе “правых” трудовых реформ и “левого” смягчения фискальных и денежных условий, и его идеи получают все большую поддержку в Германии и среди политиков Европейского Союза. Если “Макронэкономике” – попытке сочетать консервативную структурную политику с прогрессивной макроэкономикой – удастся заменить рыночный фундаментализм, который провалился в 2007 году, потерянное десятилетие экономической стагнации вскоре может закончиться – по крайней мере, для Европы.
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (15)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Kevin Lecocq
Very fine essay, thanks.
I believe you've missed something important, however. A major problem with the redistribution of income or wealth to compensate the losers from global trade is that it addresses only economic loss, not social cost. Workers made redundant through globalisation or technology lose more than their livelihoods - they often lose their dignity that comes with being a breadwinner for a family. Family erosion, substance abuse, neighborhood degradation, and poor role modeling for the next generation often result. Inequality grows and, perhaps more important, social mobility declines.
Like you, I once thought that capital transfer or a guaranteed income could attain the pareto optimality sought; but the social side is equally important. Dignity is more than just dollars and cents. I do not oppose the transfers but they are not sufficient by themselves.
In the world of hyper-automation, relentless technological advancement to reduce labour costs, AI, driver-less autos and lorries and all the rest, the challenge society faces is how to maintain dignified paid employment for the majority of its citizens and not just receive a welfare check. Your hero, JM Keynes, had some pretty good ideas about this but in a different context (burying bank notes in bottles to be dug up by private enterprise).
Read more
Comment Commented Robert Bruce
Bizzare to suggest that "market fundamentalism" was the first obtsacle to more radical policies. The bail-out of private banks with public money, and then continuing to hose them with quantitative easing was about as far from free market economics as it is possible to get.
Governments indeed showed themselves willing to massively support the Global financial industry which simply had the effect of inflating asset prices while doing little to stimulate the real economy. Falling investment coupled with shrinking household disposable incomes in real terms made economic stagnation all but inevitable. The two policies which could have made a big difference were largely ignored for political rather than economic reasons:
First was to invest in sustainable infrastructure on a much greater scale, and encourage private investment through announcing a rising carbon tax. This would not only have stimulated the economy, but more importantly helped to defray future costs that will result from Global warming. However, this was rejected both because of ridiculous short sighted views about increased borrowing (even when rates are the lowest in memory) and because of the mistaken ideological belief that tax rises are deflationary, when in fact a Carbon Tax which started at a low level, but was set to rise over coming years would greatly stimulate investment, while having little effect on profits in the short term.
The second policy, which was even less likely to be accepted, was to address the stagnation of household income by introducing a "peoples" quantitative easing - giving money directly to households (a pre-emptive test for basic income). The idea of "helicopter money" was discussed but politicians were clearly far happier stuffing the pockets of banks and the owners of assets than giving it directly to individual citizens. But, as they discovered, throwing money at the supply side is like pushing on rope when consumer demand has already stalled.
We urgently need to overcome accepted neo-liberal narratives that are increasingly irrelevant in a World where elasticity of supply has become Global, and rich-World demand is stalling as returns to labour increasingly fall below returns to capital in the new digital economy. As John Maynard Keynes put it "The difficulty lies not so much in developing new ideas as in escaping from old ones." Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Bizarre. Macron's supply side measures will bring in more tax revenue and reduce unemployment and thus transfer payments. This 'right wing' fiscal nous means there is no need for 'left wing' monetary policy which, in any case, is scarcely germane.
'Macronomics' just means not pursuing a stupid and counter productive policy. This raises the question, did the French screw up the life chances of their young people on the advise of Milton Friedman? Did the theory of Rational Expectations and the Efficient Markets Hypothesis compel successive French administrations to sabotage the labour market? If not, why does Kaletsky mention these ideas as if they had some malign part to play in the French lost decade? What about Greece? Was Papandreou a Friedmanite addicted to the works of Ayn Rand? Is there any country which has had a 'lost decade' because its leaders are votaries of Market Fundamentalism?
In post war America, unemployment peaked in '83 and took 15 years to come down to where it is now. By comparison, during the present crisis. Unemployment fell back to its 1999 level within 7 years. It is true that the Americans could have fixed the underlying problem more quickly (essentially the Govt. took on the downside risk and used Q.E so contagion risk was countered by deleveraging) but there was a political angle to that which wasn't about 'market fundamentalism' but a paranoid sort of nativist ideology whose chief argument was that Obama was born in Kenya. Read more
Comment Commented David Olson
When a bank fails, goes bankrupt, what do you do with it? Our governments didn't have a good answer to that question in 2007 and 2008 (c.1992 in the case of Japan,) and they haven't had a good answer to it since then.
Much less to the question of how the banks got into trouble in the first place, and how to motivate the bankers to not get into trouble...
I also get a sense that all of our economies put too much faith in debt, and that we would be better off with more retained earnings and capital, and less outstanding debt, and less reliance on a credit line. Read more
Comment Commented Rick Puglisi
I write about Kalecki's profit equation often on this site. I find it ironic that instead of proposing the simplest solution of balanced trade, so many people propose the authoritarian solution of govt redistribution. The failure of our global economy is directly due to trade imbalances. Kalecki's profit equation explains it all. Fix the problem instead of proposing a Rube Goldberg solution. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Fixing trade imbalances works for offshoring but it won't work for automation taking jobs when the owners of that automation are local. For that redistribution is needed. Further, you distinction between what is authoritarian and what is not seems arbitrary as (like all economic interventions) both methods would have to be enforced by some sort of authority. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Immediately after the Crunch the priority for Guvnts was propping up the banks, this actually became propping up the banks+ because to avert the risk of a private housing property crash there had to be low interest rates. The entire action was a warp of any economic model beyond recognition. If I have a criticism of the article it is that it talks as though there was some considered strategy by Guvnts. I dont believe there was, and that is why there has been only moderate improvement in the situation and Guvnt debt has expanded. It is also why zombies who should have been cleared out are still with us which is less than helpful. The Thames river in London should be renamed the Zombiszi Read more
Comment Commented M M
Steve, of course there was no policy, they were acting like headless chicken, running in all directions, just to save the rotten financial system. History has been written. Read more
Comment Commented Douglas Carr
So, "The dominant ideology of government non-intervention" held us back post-Crisis? I must have missed this amidst deficits of 10% and unconventional monetary policies of 20% of GDP. We experienced the weakest recovery ever amidst these undisputably activist policies, which have proven only to fail in sparking growth while aggravating distribution issues due to inflated asset prices and soaring trade deficits. Read more
Comment Commented Guido Penido
"Economists believe that policies that increase national income, such as free trade and deregulation, are always socially beneficial, regardless of how these higher incomes are distributed. This belief is based on a principle called “Pareto optimality,” which assumes that the people who gain higher incomes can always compensate the losers."
ECONOMIC THEORY ALERT: The pareto improvement is deeply dependent on how these higher incomes are distributed as no single citizen can be left worse off (as you mention later, for instance...). You MUST compensate the losers for a reallocation to be Pareto optimal. Therefore the distribution aspect is key in theory. The problem is that, in practice, policy makers are distorting the theory, focusing only on higher incomes and not on the distribution, not being able to compensate the losers, who are being left worse off. The identification and implementation of such mechanisms are the missing step that must be addressed now... Read more
Comment Commented Guido Penido
"Suppose, on the other hand, that the “progressive” economics of full employment and redistribution could be combined with the “conservative” economics of free trade and labor-market liberalization. Both macroeconomic and structural policies would then be easier to justify politically – and much more likely to succeed."
Agreed. Read more
Comment Commented G. A. Pakela
Keynes indeed recognized that societies run on the basis of free markets can be unstable. However, macroeconomic policies to counter that instability contribute their own volatility. That is why we had raging inflation and four recessions in the U.S. between 1970 and 1982. The so-called market fundamentalist policies not only led to a boom, but it resulted in fewer, shallower recessions until the financial crisis. However, fighting the last war with excessive regulation leads to more stagnation. In the U.S. and E.U., people sit on their fannies and collect social welfare benefits that others have to work and be taxed to provide. Market fundamentalism works - just compare the era that Jane Austen lived with today's, as did Piketty. The massive improvements in the standard of living that brought millions out of poverty was not the result of government intervention, but market driven innovation that progressively reduced the costs of the necessities and added new products and services that could be purchased by almost anyone, whether they bother to work or not. Read more
Comment Commented Mauricio Aguilar
Mr(s) Pakela,
You neglect to mention that the 2007 recession was noticeably worse than even the worst post-war recession under keynesian policies. By the time other recessions had already surpassed pre-crisis % growth the 2007 crisis was well beneath breaking even.
Most importantly, the current state of the market and market related policies or lack thereof result in a highly manipulable system. The socio-economic middle class appears to be converging with the lower class, as the latter improves its quality of life and the former stagnates, and both drift from upper classes as income gap widens. Instead of having an evenly distributed socio-economic environment it now bears similarity to certain monarchic regimes but instead of people starving, people now drown in debt. Read more
Comment Commented Marendo Müller
Macaroneconomics, the necessity to combine short-termist love and solidarity with long-termist wisdom and productivity to hold the filler which seems to be social harmony. Read more
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
YES TO MACRONECONOMICS
In the success of "Macroneconomics" - lies the keys to success in Europe.
Neither Markets nor Monetary Policy alone can deliver - The State and Fiscal Departures needed in tandem.
In the euphoria over efficiencies in The Private Sector - The State became a bystander in Economic matters.
In the absence of capacity of Central Bank Governors to undertake Fiscal Initiatives - Monetary Myopia reigned.
Value Creation requires all cylinders of The Economic Engine to be firing in synchronization.
Democratization of Finance cannot be the prerogative of the few - Institutions and Assets both be accountable to Democracy. Read more
Featured
The Protocols of Donald J. Trump
Robert Skidelsky considers why the spread of "fake news" has accelerated – and what should be done about it.
Why Do Cities Become Unaffordable?
Robert J. Shiller considers why real-estate prices soar in some urban areas but not others.
The New Abnormal in Monetary Policy
Nouriel Roubini thinks central banks will have no choice but to use unconventional policies in the next recession.
PS authors in concise videos
Trump’s Yes to NATO
Jacek Rostowski discusses whether Donald Trump’s commitment in Warsaw to Article 5 of the NATO Treaty was the result of a carefully laid plot.