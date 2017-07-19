15

Революция “Макронэкономики”?

ЛОНДОН – В следующем месяце исполнится десять лет мировому финансовому кризису, который начался 9 августа 2007 года, когда Banque National de Paris объявил, что стоимость нескольких его фондов, содержащих, то что считалось самым надежным, ипотечные облигации США, испарилась. С того рокового дня, передовой капиталистический мир пережил свой самый долгий период экономической стагнации с начала десятилетия, которое началось с краха Уолл-стрит 1929 года и закончилось десять лет спустя с началом Второй мировой войны.

Пару недель назад на конференции Rencontres Économiques (Экономические Встречи) в Экс-ан-Провансе меня спросили, если можно ли что-либо сделать, чтобы предотвратить “потерянное десятилетие” экономического отставания после кризиса. На сессии, озаглавленной “Исчерпали ли мы экономические политики?”, мои коллеги показали, что это не так. Они привели множество примеров политик, которые могли бы улучшить рост производства, трудовую занятость, финансовую стабильность и распределение доходов.

Это позволило мне остановиться на вопросе, который мне представился мне наиболее интересным: Учитывая множество полезных идей, почему так мало политик, которые могли бы улучшить экономические условия и смягчить негодование со стороны общественности, было реализовано с начала кризиса?

Первым препятствием была идеология рыночного фундаментализма. С начала 1980-х годов, в политике доминировала догма, что рынки всегда правы, а государственное экономическое вмешательство практически всегда ошибочно. Эта доктрина вместе с монетаристской контрреволюцией развернулась против Кейнсианской экономики, которая возникла в результате инфляционных кризисов 1970-х годов. Это вдохновило политическую революцию Тэтчер-Рейгана, которая, в свою очередь, способствовала ускорению 25-летнего экономического бума, начиная с 1982 года.

Но рыночный фундаментализм, также вдохновил опасные интеллектуальные заблуждения: что финансовые рынки всегда рациональны и эффективны; что центральные банки должны просто планировать инфляцию и не заботиться о финансовой стабильности и безработице; что единственной законной ролью фискальной политики является сбалансирование бюджетов, а не стабилизация экономического роста. Даже после того, как эти ошибки взорвали рыночно-фундаменталистскую экономику после 2007 года, рыночно-фундаменталистская политика выжила, предотвратив адекватную политическую реакцию на кризис.

Это не должно вызывать удивления. Рыночный фундаментализм был не просто интеллектуальной модой. Мощные политические интересы мотивировали революцию в экономическом мышлении 1970-х годов. Предполагаемое научное доказательство того, что государственное экономическое вмешательство, практически всегда контрпродуктивное, узаконило колоссальные перемены в распределении богатства: от профсоюзов до владельцев и менеджеров финансового капитала, и от власти к организованному труду до деловых интересов. Польский экономист Михал Калецкий, соавтор Кейнсианской экономики (и мой дальний родственник), предсказал этот политически мотивированный идеологический разворот со сверхъестественной точностью еще в 1943 году:

“Предположение о том, что правительство будет поддерживать полную занятость в капиталистической экономике, если оно знает, как это сделать, ошибочно. При режиме постоянной полной занятости “увольнение” перестанет играть свою роль дисциплинарной меры, что приведет к предвыборным бумам, вызванными правительством. Рабочие выйдут из-под контроля, а капитаны промышленности будут бояться “преподать им урок”. Вероятно, между интересами крупного бизнеса и рантье будет сформирован мощный блок, и, возможно, они найдут нескольких экономистов, чтобы заявить, что ситуация была явно необоснованна”.

Экономист, который заявил, что политика правительства по поддержанию полной трудовой занятости “явно необоснованна”, – это Милтон Фридман. А рыночно-фундаменталистская революция против Кейнсианской экономики, которой он способствовал, продолжалась 30 лет. Но, подобно тому как Кейнсианство было дискредитировано инфляционными кризисами 1970-х годов, рыночный фундаментализм не устоял перед собственными внутренними противоречиями в дефляционном кризисе 2007 года.

Специфическое противоречие рыночного фундаментализма предлагает еще одну причину застоя доходов и недавнего подъема популистских настроений. Экономисты считают, что политики, которые увеличивают национальный доход, например, свободную торговля и дерегулирование, всегда социально выгодны, независимо от того, как распределяются эти более высокие доходы. Это убеждение основано на принципе “оптимальности Парето”, который предполагает, что люди, которые получают более высокие доходы, всегда могут компенсировать потерю проигравшим. Поэтому любая политика, которая увеличивает совокупный доход, должна быть полезной для общества, поскольку она может сделать некоторых людей богаче, при этом, не оставляя никого в худшем положении.

Но что, если компенсация, на которую теоретически полагаются экономисты, не происходит на практике? Что если рыночно-фундаменталистская политика прямо запрещает перераспределение доходов или региональные, промышленные и образовательные субсидии, которые могли бы возместить ущерб тем, кто пострадал от свободной торговли и “гибкости” рынка труда? В этом случае, с социальной точки зрения оптимальность Парето не является оптимальной. Вместо этого политики, усиливающие конкуренцию, будь то торговля, рынки труда или внутреннее производство, могут быть социально разрушительны и политически взрывоопасны.

Это подчеркивает еще одну причину провала экономической политики после 2007 года. Доминирующая идеология невмешательства правительства, естественно, усиливает сопротивление изменениям среди проигравших от глобализации и технологий и создает огромные проблемы в последовательности экономических реформ. Для того чтобы добиться успеха, денежные, фискальные и структурные политики должны осуществляться вместе, в логическом и взаимодополняющем порядке. Но если рыночный фундаментализм блокирует экспансионистскую макроэкономическую политику и препятствует перераспределительному налогообложению или государственным расходам, популистское сопротивление торговле, дерегулированию на рынке труда и пенсионной реформе неизбежно активизируется. И наоборот, если популистская оппозиция делает структурные реформы невозможными, это способствует консервативному сопротивлению экспансионистской макроэкономике.

С другой стороны, предположим, что “прогрессивная” экономика полной занятости и перераспределения могла бы сочетаться с “консервативной” экономикой свободной торговли и либерализацией рынка труда. В этом случае, как макроэкономическую, так и структурную политику было бы легче обосновать политически – и, иметь гораздо больше шансов на успех

Может ли это произойти в Европе? Новый президент Франции Эммануэль Макрон построил свою избирательную кампанию на синтезе “правых” трудовых реформ и “левого” смягчения фискальных и денежных условий, и его идеи получают все большую поддержку в Германии и среди политиков Европейского Союза. Если “Макронэкономике” – попытке сочетать консервативную структурную политику с прогрессивной макроэкономикой – удастся заменить рыночный фундаментализм, который провалился в 2007 году, потерянное десятилетие экономической стагнации вскоре может закончиться – по крайней мере, для Европы.