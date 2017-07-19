19

“马克龙经济学”革命？

伦敦—下个月，全球金融危机就将迎来十周年。这场危机始于2007年8月9日，巴黎国民银行（Banque National de Paris）宣布旗下几只持有理应是最安全的美国按揭债券的基金出现巨亏。从这个决定命运的日子开始，发达资本主义世界经历了自1929年华尔街大崩盘到十年后的二战爆发期间以来的持续时间最常的经济停滞。

几周前，在普罗旺斯埃克斯（Aix-en-Provence）经济学会议（Rencontres Économiques）上，我提出了一个问题。对于危机发生后经济表现萎靡的“失去的十年”，我们本可以采取哪些措施来避免？在“我们的经济政策如何黔驴技穷？”的讨论会上，与会者们讲出了我们没有想到过的东西。他们提出了许多可以本可以改善产出增长、就业、金融稳定和收入分配的政策例子。

这让我开始思考我最感兴趣的问题：既然有用的思想如此丰富，为何或许能够改善经济环境、疏解公共怨恨的政策，自危机以来几乎没有得到任何实施？

第一个障碍是市场原教旨主义思想。自20世纪80年代初以来，政坛一直被市场永远是对的、政府经济干预永远错误的思想所主宰。这一思维兴起于20世纪70年代货币危机所带来的反对凯恩斯主义经济学的货币主义反革命（counter-revolution）。它启发了撒切尔-里根政治革命，后者反过来推动了1982年以来长达25年的经济繁荣。

但市场原教旨主义也带来了危险的智识谬误：金融市场永远是理性而有效的；央行必须只关注通胀目标，而不要去兼顾金融稳定和就业；财政政策唯一的合理作用是平衡预算，而不是稳定经济增长。即使在2007年后这些谬误令市场原教旨主义经济学颜面扫地，但市场原教旨主义政治学仍然大行其道，阻止人们对危机采取充分的政策反应。

这本不足为奇。市场原教旨主义不仅仅是一种学术时髦。强大的政治利益驱动了20世纪70年代的经济学革命。关于政府经济干预几乎总是适得其反的所谓的科学证据使得财富和权力分配的巨大转变变得合理化——即财富从产业工人向金融资本的所有者和管理者转变，权力从劳工组织向企业利益集团的转变。凯恩斯主义经济学的共同发明者之一波兰经济学家米哈尔·卡莱茨基（Michal Kalecki，也是我的一个远房亲戚）在1943年时就以惊人的准确性预测了这一政治推动的意识形态反转：

 “资本主义经济中的政府，如果知道如何做就能保持经济的充分就业，这一假设是荒谬的。在永久性充分就业的机制中，‘解雇’将不再是一个纪律手段，这导致政府营造的选举前繁荣。工人将失控，产业巨头将磨刀霍霍地准备‘给他们一点教训。’在大企业和食租者利益集团之间将形成一个强大的联盟，并且他们可以找到不止一个经济学家宣称现状根本站不住。”

宣称保持充分就业的政府政策“根本站不住”的经济学家就是米尔顿·弗里德曼（Milton Friedman）。他起到推波助澜作用的针对凯恩斯主义经济学的市场原教旨主义革命持续了30年。但是，正如凯恩斯主义因为20世纪70年代的通胀危机颜面扫地，市场原教旨主义也因为2007年的通缩危机而充分暴露了自己的内部矛盾。

市场原教旨主义的一个具体矛盾说明了收入停滞和最近民粹主义情绪复燃的另一个原因。经济学家认为，增加国民收入的政策，比如自由贸易和去监管化，永远对社会有利，不论提高的收入如何分配。这一信念是基于一个叫作“帕累托最优”的概念。帕累托最优认为，获得更高收入的人永远可以补偿输家。因此，一切增加总收入的政策，都必然是对社会有益的，因为它让一些人变得更富，其他人也没有变得更糟。

但经济学家在理论上所保证的补偿在实际中没有发生会如何？如果市场原教旨主义政治明确地禁止收入再分配或者，或者禁止可以补偿因为自由贸易和劳动力市场“灵活性”而蒙受损失者的地区、行业和教育补贴��如何？在这一情形中，帕累托最优就再也不是社会最优了。相反，加剧竞争——不管是在贸易、劳动力市场还是国内生产方面——的政策可能起到干扰社会、扰乱政治的作用。

这突显出2007年以来经济政策失灵的另一个原因。政府不干预的主导思维自然而然地加剧了全球化和技术输家对变化的抵制，也形成了经济改革该如何排序这一难以解决的问题。要想成功，必须货币、财政和结构性政策多管齐下，按照逻辑的、互相强化的顺序进行。但如果市场原教旨主义阻挠扩张性宏观经济政策、阻止再分配性税收或公共支出，那么针对贸易、劳动力市场去监管和退休金改革的民粹主义反对必然会加剧。反之，如果民粹主义反对导致结构性改革无从下手，也将刺激针对扩张性宏观经济学的保守主义反对。

另一方面，假设充分就业和再分配的“进步主义”经济学可以与自由贸易和劳动力市场自由化的“保守主义”经济学相结合，那么宏观经济和结构性政策都将更容易在政治上得到论证——成功的可能性也会大大的提高。

欧洲是否马上就要迎来这一局面？法国新总统马克龙在竞选中胜出就要归功于他将“右翼”的劳动力改革和“左翼”的放松财政和货币条件综合在了一起——并且他的思想正在受到德国和欧盟决策者的支持。如果“马克龙经济学”——结合保守主义结构政策和进步主义宏观经济学——成功地取代了在2007年破产的市场原教主主义，那么经济停滞的失去的十年可能很快就会结束——至少对欧洲是如此。