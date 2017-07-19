“马克龙经济学”革命？

伦敦—下个月，全球金融危机就将迎来十周年。这场危机始于2007年8月9日，巴黎国民银行（Banque National de Paris）宣布旗下几只持有理应是最安全的美国按揭债券的基金出现巨亏。从这个决定命运的日子开始，发达资本主义世界经历了自1929年华尔街大崩盘到十年后的二战爆发期间以来的持续时间最常的经济停滞。
几周前，在普罗旺斯埃克斯（Aix-en-Provence）经济学会议（Rencontres Économiques）上，我提出了一个问题。对于危机发生后经济表现萎靡的“失去的十年”，我们本可以采取哪些措施来避免？在“我们的经济政策如何黔驴技穷？”的讨论会上，与会者们讲出了我们没有想到过的东西。他们提出了许多可以本可以改善产出增长、就业、金融稳定和收入分配的政策例子。
这让我开始思考我最感兴趣的问题：既然有用的思想如此丰富，为何或许能够改善经济环境、疏解公共怨恨的政策，自危机以来几乎没有得到任何实施？
第一个障碍是市场原教旨主义思想。自20世纪80年代初以来，政坛一直被市场永远是对的、政府经济干预永远错误的思想所主宰。这一思维兴起于20世纪70年代货币危机所带来的反对凯恩斯主义经济学的货币主义反革命（counter-revolution）。它启发了撒切尔-里根政治革命，后者反过来推动了1982年以来长达25年的经济繁荣。
但市场原教旨主义也带来了危险的智识谬误：金融市场永远是理性而有效的；央行必须只关注通胀目标，而不要去兼顾金融稳定和就业；财政政策唯一的合理作用是平衡预算，而不是稳定经济增长。即使在2007年后这些谬误令市场原教旨主义经济学颜面扫地，但市场原教旨主义政治学仍然大行其道，阻止人们对危机采取充分的政策反应。
这本不足为奇。市场原教旨主义不仅仅是一种学术时髦。强大的政治利益驱动了20世纪70年代的经济学革命。关于政府经济干预几乎总是适得其反的所谓的科学证据使得财富和权力分配的巨大转变变得合理化——即财富从产业工人向金融资本的所有者和管理者转变，权力从劳工组织向企业利益集团的转变。凯恩斯主义经济学的共同发明者之一波兰经济学家米哈尔·卡莱茨基（Michal Kalecki，也是我的一个远房亲戚）在1943年时就以惊人的准确性预测了这一政治推动的意识形态反转：
“资本主义经济中的政府，如果知道如何做就能保持经济的充分就业，这一假设是荒谬的。在永久性充分就业的机制中，‘解雇’将不再是一个纪律手段，这导致政府营造的选举前繁荣。工人将失控，产业巨头将磨刀霍霍地准备‘给他们一点教训。’在大企业和食租者利益集团之间将形成一个强大的联盟，并且他们可以找到不止一个经济学家宣称现状根本站不住。”
宣称保持充分就业的政府政策“根本站不住”的经济学家就是米尔顿·弗里德曼（Milton Friedman）。他起到推波助澜作用的针对凯恩斯主义经济学的市场原教旨主义革命持续了30年。但是，正如凯恩斯主义因为20世纪70年代的通胀危机颜面扫地，市场原教旨主义也因为2007年的通缩危机而充分暴露了自己的内部矛盾。
市场原教旨主义的一个具体矛盾说明了收入停滞和最近民粹主义情绪复燃的另一个原因。经济学家认为，增加国民收入的政策，比如自由贸易和去监管化，永远对社会有利，不论提高的收入如何分配。这一信念是基于一个叫作“帕累托最优”的概念。帕累托最优认为，获得更高收入的人永远可以补偿输家。因此，一切增加总收入的政策，都必然是对社会有益的，因为它让一些人变得更富，其他人也没有变得更糟。
但经济学家在理论上所保证的补偿在实际中没有发生会如何？如果市场原教旨主义政治明确地禁止收入再分配或者，或者禁止可以补偿因为自由贸易和劳动力市场“灵活性”而蒙受损失者的地区、行业和教育补贴��如何？在这一情形中，帕累托最优就再也不是社会最优了。相反，加剧竞争——不管是在贸易、劳动力市场还是国内生产方面——的政策可能起到干扰社会、扰乱政治的作用。
这突显出2007年以来经济政策失灵的另一个原因。政府不干预的主导思维自然而然地加剧了全球化和技术输家对变化的抵制，也形成了经济改革该如何排序这一难以解决的问题。要想成功，必须货币、财政和结构性政策多管齐下，按照逻辑的、互相强化的顺序进行。但如果市场原教旨主义阻挠扩张性宏观经济政策、阻止再分配性税收或公共支出，那么针对贸易、劳动力市场去监管和退休金改革的民粹主义反对必然会加剧。反之，如果民粹主义反对导致结构性改革无从下手，也将刺激针对扩张性宏观经济学的保守主义反对。
另一方面，假设充分就业和再分配的“进步主义”经济学可以与自由贸易和劳动力市场自由化的“保守主义”经济学相结合，那么宏观经济和结构性政策都将更容易在政治上得到论证——成功的可能性也会大大的提高。
欧洲是否马上就要迎来这一局面？法国新总统马克龙在竞选中胜出就要归功于他将“右翼”的劳动力改革和“左翼”的放松财政和货币条件综合在了一起——并且他的思想正在受到德国和欧盟决策者的支持。如果“马克龙经济学”——结合保守主义结构政策和进步主义宏观经济学——成功地取代了在2007年破产的市场原教主主义，那么经济停滞的失去的十年可能很快就会结束——至少对欧洲是如此。
Henry Rech
"....the lost decade of economic stagnation could soon be over..."
Depends. If labour reforms means kicking workers in the head and reducing labour wages and easing of fiscal policies means lower corporate taxes and for the wealthy, then this is neoliberal economics on steroids. The mal-distribution of income will deteriorate and drive more stagnation. Read more
Alejandro Arauz L
This very truth.....!! Read more
artheek vijay
WHAT GOOD IS THE STATE IF IT DOES NOT TAKE INTO ACCOUNT IT'S NOT SO WELL OFF CITIZENS?FREE TRADE CAN FLOURISH ,EVEN IN KINGDOMS LIKE BEFORE 1900 Read more
Kevin Lecocq
Very fine essay, thanks.
I believe you've missed something important, however. A major problem with the redistribution of income or wealth to compensate the losers from global trade is that it addresses only economic loss, not social cost. Workers made redundant through globalisation or technology lose more than their livelihoods - they often lose their dignity that comes with being a breadwinner for a family. Family erosion, substance abuse, neighborhood degradation, and poor role modeling for the next generation often result. Inequality grows and, perhaps more important, social mobility declines.
Like you, I once thought that capital transfer or a guaranteed income could attain the pareto optimality sought; but the social side is equally important. Dignity is more than just dollars and cents. I do not oppose the transfers but they are not sufficient by themselves.
In the world of hyper-automation, relentless technological advancement to reduce labour costs, AI, driver-less autos and lorries and all the rest, the challenge society faces is how to maintain dignified paid employment for the majority of its citizens and not just receive a welfare check. Your hero, JM Keynes, had some pretty good ideas about this but in a different context (burying bank notes in bottles to be dug up by private enterprise).
Read more
Robert Bruce
Bizzare to suggest that "market fundamentalism" was the first obtsacle to more radical policies. The bail-out of private banks with public money, and then continuing to hose them with quantitative easing was about as far from free market economics as it is possible to get.
Governments indeed showed themselves willing to massively support the Global financial industry which simply had the effect of inflating asset prices while doing little to stimulate the real economy. Falling investment coupled with shrinking household disposable incomes in real terms made economic stagnation all but inevitable. The two policies which could have made a big difference were largely ignored for political rather than economic reasons:
First was to invest in sustainable infrastructure on a much greater scale, and encourage private investment through announcing a rising carbon tax. This would not only have stimulated the economy, but more importantly helped to defray future costs that will result from Global warming. However, this was rejected both because of ridiculous short sighted views about increased borrowing (even when rates are the lowest in memory) and because of the mistaken ideological belief that tax rises are deflationary, when in fact a Carbon Tax which started at a low level, but was set to rise over coming years would greatly stimulate investment, while having little effect on profits in the short term.
The second policy, which was even less likely to be accepted, was to address the stagnation of household income by introducing a "peoples" quantitative easing - giving money directly to households (a pre-emptive test for basic income). The idea of "helicopter money" was discussed but politicians were clearly far happier stuffing the pockets of banks and the owners of assets than giving it directly to individual citizens. But, as they discovered, throwing money at the supply side is like pushing on rope when consumer demand has already stalled.
We urgently need to overcome accepted neo-liberal narratives that are increasingly irrelevant in a World where elasticity of supply has become Global, and rich-World demand is stalling as returns to labour increasingly fall below returns to capital in the new digital economy. As John Maynard Keynes put it "The difficulty lies not so much in developing new ideas as in escaping from old ones." Read more
vivek iyer
Bizarre. Macron's supply side measures will bring in more tax revenue and reduce unemployment and thus transfer payments. This 'right wing' fiscal nous means there is no need for 'left wing' monetary policy which, in any case, is scarcely germane.
'Macronomics' just means not pursuing a stupid and counter productive policy. This raises the question, did the French screw up the life chances of their young people on the advise of Milton Friedman? Did the theory of Rational Expectations and the Efficient Markets Hypothesis compel successive French administrations to sabotage the labour market? If not, why does Kaletsky mention these ideas as if they had some malign part to play in the French lost decade? What about Greece? Was Papandreou a Friedmanite addicted to the works of Ayn Rand? Is there any country which has had a 'lost decade' because its leaders are votaries of Market Fundamentalism?
In post war America, unemployment peaked in '83 and took 15 years to come down to where it is now. By comparison, during the present crisis. Unemployment fell back to its 1999 level within 7 years. It is true that the Americans could have fixed the underlying problem more quickly (essentially the Govt. took on the downside risk and used Q.E so contagion risk was countered by deleveraging) but there was a political angle to that which wasn't about 'market fundamentalism' but a paranoid sort of nativist ideology whose chief argument was that Obama was born in Kenya. Read more
David Olson
When a bank fails, goes bankrupt, what do you do with it? Our governments didn't have a good answer to that question in 2007 and 2008 (c.1992 in the case of Japan,) and they haven't had a good answer to it since then.
Much less to the question of how the banks got into trouble in the first place, and how to motivate the bankers to not get into trouble...
I also get a sense that all of our economies put too much faith in debt, and that we would be better off with more retained earnings and capital, and less outstanding debt, and less reliance on a credit line. Read more
Rick Puglisi
I write about Kalecki's profit equation often on this site. I find it ironic that instead of proposing the simplest solution of balanced trade, so many people propose the authoritarian solution of govt redistribution. The failure of our global economy is directly due to trade imbalances. Kalecki's profit equation explains it all. Fix the problem instead of proposing a Rube Goldberg solution. Read more
Michael Public
Fixing trade imbalances works for offshoring but it won't work for automation taking jobs when the owners of that automation are local. For that redistribution is needed. Further, you distinction between what is authoritarian and what is not seems arbitrary as (like all economic interventions) both methods would have to be enforced by some sort of authority. Read more
Steve Hurst
Immediately after the Crunch the priority for Guvnts was propping up the banks, this actually became propping up the banks+ because to avert the risk of a private housing property crash there had to be low interest rates. The entire action was a warp of any economic model beyond recognition. If I have a criticism of the article it is that it talks as though there was some considered strategy by Guvnts. I dont believe there was, and that is why there has been only moderate improvement in the situation and Guvnt debt has expanded. It is also why zombies who should have been cleared out are still with us which is less than helpful. The Thames river in London should be renamed the Zombiszi Read more
Steve Hurst
MM
Yeah but they keep talking as though it can be sorted by a model Read more
M M
Steve, of course there was no policy, they were acting like headless chicken, running in all directions, just to save the rotten financial system. History has been written. Read more
Douglas Carr
So, "The dominant ideology of government non-intervention" held us back post-Crisis? I must have missed this amidst deficits of 10% and unconventional monetary policies of 20% of GDP. We experienced the weakest recovery ever amidst these undisputably activist policies, which have proven only to fail in sparking growth while aggravating distribution issues due to inflated asset prices and soaring trade deficits. Read more
Guido Penido
"Economists believe that policies that increase national income, such as free trade and deregulation, are always socially beneficial, regardless of how these higher incomes are distributed. This belief is based on a principle called “Pareto optimality,” which assumes that the people who gain higher incomes can always compensate the losers."
ECONOMIC THEORY ALERT: The pareto improvement is deeply dependent on how these higher incomes are distributed as no single citizen can be left worse off (as you mention later, for instance...). You MUST compensate the losers for a reallocation to be Pareto optimal. Therefore the distribution aspect is key in theory. The problem is that, in practice, policy makers are distorting the theory, focusing only on higher incomes and not on the distribution, not being able to compensate the losers, who are being left worse off. The identification and implementation of such mechanisms are the missing step that must be addressed now... Read more
Guido Penido
"Suppose, on the other hand, that the “progressive” economics of full employment and redistribution could be combined with the “conservative” economics of free trade and labor-market liberalization. Both macroeconomic and structural policies would then be easier to justify politically – and much more likely to succeed."
Agreed. Read more
G. A. Pakela
Keynes indeed recognized that societies run on the basis of free markets can be unstable. However, macroeconomic policies to counter that instability contribute their own volatility. That is why we had raging inflation and four recessions in the U.S. between 1970 and 1982. The so-called market fundamentalist policies not only led to a boom, but it resulted in fewer, shallower recessions until the financial crisis. However, fighting the last war with excessive regulation leads to more stagnation. In the U.S. and E.U., people sit on their fannies and collect social welfare benefits that others have to work and be taxed to provide. Market fundamentalism works - just compare the era that Jane Austen lived with today's, as did Piketty. The massive improvements in the standard of living that brought millions out of poverty was not the result of government intervention, but market driven innovation that progressively reduced the costs of the necessities and added new products and services that could be purchased by almost anyone, whether they bother to work or not. Read more
Mauricio Aguilar
Mr(s) Pakela,
You neglect to mention that the 2007 recession was noticeably worse than even the worst post-war recession under keynesian policies. By the time other recessions had already surpassed pre-crisis % growth the 2007 crisis was well beneath breaking even.
Most importantly, the current state of the market and market related policies or lack thereof result in a highly manipulable system. The socio-economic middle class appears to be converging with the lower class, as the latter improves its quality of life and the former stagnates, and both drift from upper classes as income gap widens. Instead of having an evenly distributed socio-economic environment it now bears similarity to certain monarchic regimes but instead of people starving, people now drown in debt. Read more
Marendo Müller
Macaroneconomics, the necessity to combine short-termist love and solidarity with long-termist wisdom and productivity to hold the filler which seems to be social harmony. Read more
jagjeet sinha
YES TO MACRONECONOMICS
In the success of "Macroneconomics" - lies the keys to success in Europe.
Neither Markets nor Monetary Policy alone can deliver - The State and Fiscal Departures needed in tandem.
In the euphoria over efficiencies in The Private Sector - The State became a bystander in Economic matters.
In the absence of capacity of Central Bank Governors to undertake Fiscal Initiatives - Monetary Myopia reigned.
Value Creation requires all cylinders of The Economic Engine to be firing in synchronization.
Democratization of Finance cannot be the prerogative of the few - Institutions and Assets both be accountable to Democracy. Read more
