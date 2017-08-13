La propuesta china de “doble suspensión”, una treta

CLAREMONT, CALIFORNIA – El dictador norcoreano Kim Jong-un dice que Estados Unidos pagará “mil veces por los crímenes atroces” que cometió contra su país. El presidente estadounidense Donald Trump advierte a Corea del Norte que sufrirá “fuego y furia como el mundo nunca ha visto”. Kim amenaza con lanzar cuatro misiles al territorio estadounidense de Guam. Trump promete que si Kim sigue con sus amenazas o cumple una sola de ellas, “lo va a lamentar” y “pronto”.
Mientras continúa esta escalada en un intercambio inédito de retórica incendiaria y amenazas militares indisimuladas entre los líderes de dos países con armas nucleares, la gente sensata en todo el mundo se pregunta si hay una manera pacífica de salir de esta crisis en desarrollo. Para algunos la respuesta consistiría en una “doble suspensión”: que Corea del Norte detenga sus actividades nucleares y misilísticas a cambio de que Estados Unidos y Corea del Sur hagan lo propio con sus ejercicios militares conjuntos.
A primera vista, esta opción (propuesta al principio por China, y luego avalada por Rusia) parece hallar el justo medio. Privada de probar tecnologías nucleares y misilísticas, Corea del Norte se quedará con lo que ya tiene: en vez de un arsenal potente, con capacidad creíble de atacar objetivos remotos, un arsenal poco fiable, posiblemente sin ojivas nucleares miniaturizadas. A cambio de lograr ese objetivo, que Estados Unidos suspenda los ejercicios militares conjuntos con Corea del Sur parece un precio razonable, ya que apenas afectaría su aplastante superioridad militar.
Pero Estados Unidos rechazó de plano la propuesta china, al parecer porque igualaría moralmente el intento norcoreano de hacerse con armas de destrucción masiva (que el régimen parece totalmente dispuesto a usar) con el derecho de Estados Unidos a defenderse y defender a sus aliados. Aceptar la doble suspensión sería recompensar a Corea del Norte por cesar actividades que ya están en infracción de resoluciones del Consejo de Seguridad de las Naciones Unidas.
Además del peligroso precedente que sentaría, la propuesta de doble suspensión tiene dos defectos fundamentales. En primer lugar, los costos de incumplir el acuerdo serían asimétricos. Reiniciar el programa nuclear le costaría poco al régimen de Kim, pero si de esa decisión surgiera un arsenal nuclear funcional, podría provocar costos graves e irreversibles a Estados Unidos y Corea del Sur.
Esto se debe en parte a un segundo defecto clave: la dificultad de verificar el cumplimiento. Determinar si Estados Unidos realiza ejercicios militares con Corea del Sur es fácil; garantizar que Corea del Norte no mantenga actividades de investigación y desarrollo en secreto es mucho más difícil.
De hecho, la mayor parte de la I+D norcoreana, en particular el enriquecimiento de materiales fisibles, tiene lugar en instalaciones secretas inaccesibles para inspectores extranjeros. En un acuerdo de doble suspensión, Corea del Norte sólo tendría que detener las actividades observables, por ejemplo, pruebas misilísticas y nucleares. Peor aún, esto podría favorecer a Kim, al dar tiempo a sus científicos para dominar tecnologías (en particular, la miniaturización de ojivas nucleares) que tras una ruptura pública del acuerdo podrían implementarse en poco tiempo.
No sería la primera vez que Corea del Norte emplee una estrategia así. En 1994, cuando el régimen acordó con Estados Unidos suspender la producción de plutonio, al poco tiempo Kim Jong-il (padre de Kim Jong-un) violó el acuerdo e inició un programa secreto de desarrollo de uranio. Los estadounidenses no van a caer dos veces en la misma trampa.
China no puede ignorar los defectos de su propuesta, antes bien, es casi seguro que presentarla fue una decisión táctica. Siendo el principal protector del régimen de Kim, la contención de sus ambiciones nucleares parece ser ante todo responsabilidad de China; pero esta no quiere apretar demasiado a Corea del Norte, por temor a provocar la caída de Kim y perder así el cordón estratégico que la separa de Estados Unidos.
Planteadas así las cosas, el objetivo real de la propuesta de doble suspensión no fue resolver la crisis (seguramente China sabía que Estados Unidos la rechazaría), sino más bien, lograr que la comunidad internacional se fije menos en la capacidad china de influir sobre el régimen de Kim y más en la estrategia errática y preocupante del gobierno de Trump. Con su propuesta, China descarga en Trump la responsabilidad de hallar solución a la crisis.
Si China realmente quiere una solución pacífica para esta escalada nuclear, debe resolver los dos grandes defectos de su propuesta. Esto supone proponer un régimen de verificación detallado, intrusivo y estricto, y comprometerse a ser el principal garante del acuerdo. China debe dejar claro que si Corea del Norte lo incumple, perderá inmediatamente toda la protección y el apoyo que recibe. Eso sí que sería una amenaza eficaz.
Traducción: Esteban Flamini
Comment Commented Kamil Bayye
Why are the parties unable to replace the armistice by a peace treaty? It is now more than half a century since they stopped fighting. Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Minxin Pei explains why a "double freeze" won't resolve the nuclear crisis, pitting North Korea against the US. Although China is the author of this initiative supported by Russia, it may in short-term tone down the incendiary rhetoric blaring out from Pyongyang and Washington, but it won't achieve the goal that is sourly missed - mutual trust between North Korea and the US.
China's proposal would invole North Korea freezing "its nuclear and missile activities in exchange for the US and South Korea freezing their joint military exercises." However "sensible" the compromise appears, it is easier said than done. Halting its missile programme means NorthKorea sticks to status quo, without the possibility to develop "miniaturized nuclear warheads" for its ICBMs. Yet the US would pay a smaller price - the suspension of annual joint military exercises with South Korea - for the double freeze. But the US has "flatly rejected" the proposal, as it refuses to link North Korea’s "quest" for weapons of mass destruction with "America’s right to defend itself and its allies." The North shouldn't be rewarded for shelving its nuclear programme that is in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.
The author says "the double-freeze solution has two fundamental weaknesses." To begin with, "the costs of non-compliance for such a deal would not be symmetrical." Should the Kim regime reume its activities, that would "lead to a full-fledged nuclear arsenal," the costs incurred would just be "modest." On the contrary the costs for the US and South Korea could be "severe and irreversible." The other weakness is "the difficulties of verification." While the military exercises the US conducts with South Korea are an open book, it is more difficult to ensure that North Korea "is not engaging in underground research and development activities" - mostly - in secret locations that are "inaccessible to outside inspectors."
A double freeze deal would oblige the regime to "halt only its observable activities, such as its missile and nuclear tests." On the other hand the regime could benefit from the freeze, allowing the scientists to buy time and to perfect their skills, like miniaturising nuclear warheads that could be "quickly deployed" should the deal be scuttled. The US had learned its lesson in 1994, when a freeze was agreed on North Korea’s plutonium production. "Kim’s father, Kim Jong-il, quickly broke the deal, embarking on a secret uranium program."
The author criticises China for not being whole-heartedly committed to resolving the crisis, saying it merely focuses on self-interests, instead of a durable stability. Beijing would have been able to rein in Pyongyang's nuclear ambitions, but its fear of a collapse of the Kim regime and the loss of the North as its "strategic buffer" against the US, which backs South Korea, outweighs.
In the face of these circumstances, "the double-freeze proposal was not intended to actually resolve the crisis; after all, China probably expected the US to reject it. Rather, China wanted to shift the international community’s attention away from its own potential leverage over the Kim regime, and toward the Trump administration’s erratic and worrying policy approach. By raising the double-freeze solution, China put the ball in America’s court, and placed the onus for resolving the crisis squarely on Trump’s shoulders."
For this reason Beijing is not keen on mediating between Pyongyang and Washington, helping the two build mutual trust. If Kim can be reassured that there would be no regime change and his personal safety be guaranteed, he might agree to freezing his nuclear programme, which he sees as a deterrent.
If China is eager to resolve the crisis, "it should address the two key weaknesses of the double-freeze solution, proposing a detailed, intrusive, and stringent verification regime and committing itself to serve as the principal enforcer of the agreement." Only when China demonstrates its seriousness and readiness to be tough on Pyongyang, "were North Korea to violate the deal," could there be sustainable stability on the Korean Peninsula. Read more
Comment Commented Marc Laventurier
I look forward to a scenario where some newly nuclear state, ideally Iran, on the eve of sworn intervention by the US, sends a robotic all terrain vehicle into the Trinity test site park in New Mexico and detonates a 'backpack' nuclear device. (Except on the two days a year when there are guided tours.) Alamogordo and the area will no doubt suffer some damage, but likely less than Iran Air Flight 655. Let the laws of physics deal with the pretense and hypocrisy of diplomacy. Read more
Comment Commented Paul Daley
Good article. The US really cannot compromise on its commitment to its allies in pursuit of a solution. Sanctions are meant to create bargaining chips. If more are needed, the international community can create them, now that all Security Council members appear inclined towards that approach. Read more
Comment Commented Thomas Lloyd
I partially agree with Steve Hurst that The Donald is talking to his domestic audience, as he desperately needs his approval ratings to up, however, Kim is using T Rumps manic ranting's to reinforce his view that N Korea is under dire threat of destruction by America. Kim will ramp up the tension so that he can increase the size of his begging bowl at the negotiations. When they start, he will get as much as he can then break all his promises and continue on his way to a fully fledge nuclear power. T rump should fire off a few missiles at Kim and get it sorted before he becomes a real threat. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Trump is talking to Americans not North Koreans
North Korean is talking to North Koreans not Americans
http://uk.businessinsider.com/the-game-is-over-and-north-korea-has-already-won-2017-8 Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
China has supplieď nuke technology and products to Pdkistan against UN ban during Reagan's time. Ie special magnets for centrfuges. US simply ignored it. So Chinese will not have slightest scruples to break UN sanctions if it becomes neceßary! Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Sweet and Sour Chinese takeaway, No thanks Read more
Comment Commented Bei De Zhu
Plausible deniability and NBB (no blowback) technology are very powerful tools. Read more
Comment Commented ROHIT CHANDAVARKER
The sine qua non of China's propping up of North Korea is the containment of Japan & South Korea & by extension, the US. The weapons technology that Kim possesses, as also Pakistan, is gifted by China. Both rogue nations are meant to act as strategic assets against South Korea & India respectively. As such, China would be least inclined to clamp down on these nations. Kim' belligerence is perhaps, at China's bidding to test US' resolve. China has been vehemently opposed to THAAD deployment in South Korea & is presumably using Kim to get back at South Korea & US. China intends to fire at the US over Kim's shoulders. Trump's clamping down on Chinese businesses linked to North Korean trade is likely to be expanded. However, Trump seems diffident on following through despite a breakdown over the trade dialogue last month. So long as the US does not clamp down hard on China, one can expect Kim to needle his opponents.
A related development that adds spice is the suggestion by Admiral Harry Harris of PACOM, wherein he urges India to act as an honest broker as India's 'loud voice' might convince Kim to back down. India has had trade relations with Pyongyang until it acceded to US' request to abandon trade. North Koreans have been studying in India through exchange programmes &the person heading North Korea's nuclear facility is an alumni of Centre for Space Science & Technology Education in Asia & the Pacific based in India. One suspects India might not be enthusiastic at the proposal in the midst of the Doklam standoff with China, though Harris' proposal is worth a try. China is bound to oppose India's entry into its 'domain' & under the present circumstance, might construe it to be strategic defiance thus aggravating the Doklam stalemate. Read more
Comment Commented James Drogan
It seems to me that one significant issue is that there is no intermediary with sufficient standing that is trusted by both sides. Read more
