La propuesta china de “doble suspensión”, una treta

CLAREMONT, CALIFORNIA – El dictador norcoreano Kim Jong-un dice que Estados Unidos pagará “mil veces por los crímenes atroces” que cometió contra su país. El presidente estadounidense Donald Trump advierte a Corea del Norte que sufrirá “fuego y furia como el mundo nunca ha visto”. Kim amenaza con lanzar cuatro misiles al territorio estadounidense de Guam. Trump promete que si Kim sigue con sus amenazas o cumple una sola de ellas, “lo va a lamentar” y “pronto”.

Mientras continúa esta escalada en un intercambio inédito de retórica incendiaria y amenazas militares indisimuladas entre los líderes de dos países con armas nucleares, la gente sensata en todo el mundo se pregunta si hay una manera pacífica de salir de esta crisis en desarrollo. Para algunos la respuesta consistiría en una “doble suspensión”: que Corea del Norte detenga sus actividades nucleares y misilísticas a cambio de que Estados Unidos y Corea del Sur hagan lo propio con sus ejercicios militares conjuntos.

A primera vista, esta opción (propuesta al principio por China, y luego avalada por Rusia) parece hallar el justo medio. Privada de probar tecnologías nucleares y misilísticas, Corea del Norte se quedará con lo que ya tiene: en vez de un arsenal potente, con capacidad creíble de atacar objetivos remotos, un arsenal poco fiable, posiblemente sin ojivas nucleares miniaturizadas. A cambio de lograr ese objetivo, que Estados Unidos suspenda los ejercicios militares conjuntos con Corea del Sur parece un precio razonable, ya que apenas afectaría su aplastante superioridad militar.

Pero Estados Unidos rechazó de plano la propuesta china, al parecer porque igualaría moralmente el intento norcoreano de hacerse con armas de destrucción masiva (que el régimen parece totalmente dispuesto a usar) con el derecho de Estados Unidos a defenderse y defender a sus aliados. Aceptar la doble suspensión sería recompensar a Corea del Norte por cesar actividades que ya están en infracción de resoluciones del Consejo de Seguridad de las Naciones Unidas.

Además del peligroso precedente que sentaría, la propuesta de doble suspensión tiene dos defectos fundamentales. En primer lugar, los costos de incumplir el acuerdo serían asimétricos. Reiniciar el programa nuclear le costaría poco al régimen de Kim, pero si de esa decisión surgiera un arsenal nuclear funcional, podría provocar costos graves e irreversibles a Estados Unidos y Corea del Sur.

Esto se debe en parte a un segundo defecto clave: la dificultad de verificar el cumplimiento. Determinar si Estados Unidos realiza ejercicios militares con Corea del Sur es fácil; garantizar que Corea del Norte no mantenga actividades de investigación y desarrollo en secreto es mucho más difícil.

De hecho, la mayor parte de la I+D norcoreana, en particular el enriquecimiento de materiales fisibles, tiene lugar en instalaciones secretas inaccesibles para inspectores extranjeros. En un acuerdo de doble suspensión, Corea del Norte sólo tendría que detener las actividades observables, por ejemplo, pruebas misilísticas y nucleares. Peor aún, esto podría favorecer a Kim, al dar tiempo a sus científicos para dominar tecnologías (en particular, la miniaturización de ojivas nucleares) que tras una ruptura pública del acuerdo podrían implementarse en poco tiempo.

No sería la primera vez que Corea del Norte emplee una estrategia así. En 1994, cuando el régimen acordó con Estados Unidos suspender la producción de plutonio, al poco tiempo Kim Jong-il (padre de Kim Jong-un) violó el acuerdo e inició un programa secreto de desarrollo de uranio. Los estadounidenses no van a caer dos veces en la misma trampa.

China no puede ignorar los defectos de su propuesta, antes bien, es casi seguro que presentarla fue una decisión táctica. Siendo el principal protector del régimen de Kim, la contención de sus ambiciones nucleares parece ser ante todo responsabilidad de China; pero esta no quiere apretar demasiado a Corea del Norte, por temor a provocar la caída de Kim y perder así el cordón estratégico que la separa de Estados Unidos.

Planteadas así las cosas, el objetivo real de la propuesta de doble suspensión no fue resolver la crisis (seguramente China sabía que Estados Unidos la rechazaría), sino más bien, lograr que la comunidad internacional se fije menos en la capacidad china de influir sobre el régimen de Kim y más en la estrategia errática y preocupante del gobierno de Trump. Con su propuesta, China descarga en Trump la responsabilidad de hallar solución a la crisis.

Si China realmente quiere una solución pacífica para esta escalada nuclear, debe resolver los dos grandes defectos de su propuesta. Esto supone proponer un régimen de verificación detallado, intrusivo y estricto, y comprometerse a ser el principal garante del acuerdo. China debe dejar claro que si Corea del Norte lo incumple, perderá inmediatamente toda la protección y el apoyo que recibe. Eso sí que sería una amenaza eficaz.

