الصين وحيلة "التجميد المزدوج"

كليرمونت، كاليفورنيا ــ يقول دكتاتور كوريا الشمالية كيم جونج أون إن الولايات المتحدة سوف تدفع "ثمن كل الجرائم الشنيعة التي ارتكبتها ضد بلاده أضعافا مضاعفة". ويحذر الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترمب أن كوريا الشمالية ستلاقي "قدرا من قوة النيران والغضب لم يشهد له العالَم مثيلا قَط". ويهدد كيم بإطلاق أربعة صواريخ على الأراضي الأميركية في جوام. ويَعِد ترمب بأن كيم "سوف يندم حقا، وعلى الفور" إذا نفذ تهديده، أو صَدَر عنه أي تهديد آخر.

مع استمرار تصاعد هذا التبادل غير المسبوق للتصريحات النارية والتهديدات العسكرية الصريحة بين زعيمي دولتين مسلحتين نوويا، يتساءل العقلاء في مختلف أنحاء العالم ما إذا كان هناك أي سبيل سلمي للخروج من هذه الأزمة الوشيكة. ويرى بعض المراقبين أن الإجابة تتلخص في ممارسة "التجميد المزدوج"، حيث تجمد كوريا الشمالية أنشطتها النووية والصاروخية في مقابل تجميد الولايات المتحدة وكوريا الجنوبية مناوراتهما العسكرية المشتركة.

للوهلة الأولى، يبدو هذا الخيار ــ الذي اقترحته الصين في الأصل، وأقرته روسيا منذ ذلك الحين ــ تسوية معقولة. فبدون القدرة على اختبار التكنولوجيات النووية والصاروخية، تُصبِح كوريا الشمالية عالقة بما لديها بالفعل. وبدلا من امتلاك ترسانة قوية تشمل قدرات بعيدة المدى يمكن التعويل عليها، يُصبِح لديها ترسانة لا يمكن الاعتماد عليها وتفتقر إلى الرؤوس الحربية النووية المصغرة. ومن منظور الولايات المتحدة، يبدو تعليق التدريبات العسكرية المشتركة مع كوريا الجنوبية ثمنا ضئيلا تدفعه في مقابل هذه النتيجة، ولن يؤثر بأي قدر يُذكَر على التفوق العسكري الأميركي الساحق.

لكن الولايات المتحدة رفضت رفضا قاطعا اقتراح الصين، لأنه كما يبدو في الظاهر يخلط بين سعي كوريا الشمالية إلى امتلاك أسلحة الدمار الشامل (التي تبدو على استعداد كامل لاستخدامها) وحق أميركا في الدفاع عن نفسها وعن حلفائها. وبقبول التجميد المزدوج، تكافئ الولايات المتحدة في الأساس كوريا الشمالية لإيقافها أنشطة تنتهك بالفعل قرارات مجلس الأمن التابع للأمم المتحدة.

وبالإضافة إلى السابقة الخطيرة التي يضعها، فإن قرار التجميد المزدوج ينطوي على نقطتي ضعف أساسيتين. فأولا، لن تكون تكاليف عدم الامتثال لهذا الاتفاق متناظرة. ذلك أن نظام كيم لن يتحمل سوى تكاليف متواضعة لإعادة تشغيل برنامجه النووي، ولكنه ربما يكون قادرا على فرض تكاليف باهظة على الولايات المتحدة وكوريا الجنوبية، إذا ما أدى القرار إلى ترسانة نووية تامة النضج.

ويرجع هذا إلى نقطة ضعف أساسية ثانية: صعوبات التحقق. فمن السهل أن نعرف ما إذا كانت الولايات المتحدة تجري تدريبات عسكرية مع كوريا الجنوبية؛ ولكن من الأصعب كثيرا ضمان عدم انخراط كوريا الشمالية في أنشطة البحث والتطوير سرا.

الواقع أن أغلب أنشطة البحث والتطوير في كوريا الشمالية، وخاصة تخصيب المواد الانشطارية، تحدث في مرافق سرية يتعذر على المفتشين من الخارج الوصول إليها. وبموجب اتفاق التجميد المزدوج، ربما توقف كوريا الشمالية أنشطتها الملحوظة فقط، مثل التجارب الصاروخية والنووية. والأسوأ من ذلك أن هذا ربما يصب حتى في صالح كيم، من خلال كسب الوقت اللازم لتمكين علمائه من إتقان التكنولوجيات ــ وخاصة تصغير حجم الرؤوس النووية ــ والتي يمكن بعد ذلك إطلاقها بسرعة بمجرد انهيار الاتفاق علنا.

ولن يكون سلوك مثل هذا النهج جديدا من جانب كوريا الشمالية. ففي عام 1994، عندما اتفقت الولايات المتحدة وكوريا الشمالية آخر مرة على تجميد إنتاج البلوتونيوم في كوريا الشمالية، سارع كيم جونج إل (والد كيم جونج أون) إلى خرق الاتفاق، وشرع في تنفيذ برنامج سري لليورانيوم. وليس هناك ما قد يحمل الأميركيين على شراء نفس الجواد مرتين.

بطبيعة الحال، لم تفت نقاط الضعف التي تعيب نهج التجميد المزدوج على الصين أيضا. والواقع أن عرض هذا الحل كان في الأرجح قرارا تكتيكيا إلى حد كبير. فبوصفها الراعي الرئيسي لنظام كيم، يُنظَر إلى الصين باعتبارها المفتاح إلى احتواء طموحات كيم النووية. ولكن الصين عازفة عن ممارسة الضغوط على كوريا الشمالية، لأنها تخشى أن يؤدي ذلك إلى انهيار نظام كيم، وبالتالي خسارة حاجزها الاستراتيجي ضد الولايات المتحدة.

على هذه الخلفية، لم يكن المقصود من اقتراح التجميد المزدوج حل الأزمة حقا؛ بل ربما توقعت الصين أن ترفضه الولايات المتحدة. وبدلا من ذلك، أرادت الصين تحويل انتباه المجتمع الدولي بعيدا عن نفوذها المحتمل على نظام كيم، ونحو النهج الضال المقلق الذي تتبناه إدارة ترمب. ومن خلال عرض حل التجميد المزدوج، وضعت الصين الكرة في ملعب أميركا، وألقت عبء حل الأزمة بشكل كامل على عاتق ترمب.

إذا كانت الصين راغبة حقا في التوصل إلى حل سلمي للأزمة النووية المتصاعدة، فينبغي لها أن تعالج نقطتي الضعف الرئيسيتين اللتين تعيبان حل التجميد المزدوج، فتقترح نظاما مفصلا ومتدخلا وصارما للتحقق وتُلزِم نفسها بالعمل كأداة إنفاذ رئيسية للاتفاق. وينبغي للصين أن توضح بما لا يدع مجالا لأي لبس أن انتهاك كوريا الشمالية للاتفاق يعني خسارتها الفورية لكل ما تتلقاه من سبل الحماية والدعم. وسوف يكون ذلك رادعا حقيقيا.

ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي          Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali