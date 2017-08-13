كليرمونت، كاليفورنيا ــ يقول دكتاتور كوريا الشمالية كيم جونج أون إن الولايات المتحدة سوف تدفع "ثمن كل الجرائم الشنيعة التي ارتكبتها ضد بلاده أضعافا مضاعفة". ويحذر الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترمب أن كوريا الشمالية ستلاقي "قدرا من قوة النيران والغضب لم يشهد له العالَم مثيلا قَط". ويهدد كيم بإطلاق أربعة صواريخ على الأراضي الأميركية في جوام. ويَعِد ترمب بأن كيم "سوف يندم حقا، وعلى الفور" إذا نفذ تهديده، أو صَدَر عنه أي تهديد آخر.
مع استمرار تصاعد هذا التبادل غير المسبوق للتصريحات النارية والتهديدات العسكرية الصريحة بين زعيمي دولتين مسلحتين نوويا، يتساءل العقلاء في مختلف أنحاء العالم ما إذا كان هناك أي سبيل سلمي للخروج من هذه الأزمة الوشيكة. ويرى بعض المراقبين أن الإجابة تتلخص في ممارسة "التجميد المزدوج"، حيث تجمد كوريا الشمالية أنشطتها النووية والصاروخية في مقابل تجميد الولايات المتحدة وكوريا الجنوبية مناوراتهما العسكرية المشتركة.
للوهلة الأولى، يبدو هذا الخيار ــ الذي اقترحته الصين في الأصل، وأقرته روسيا منذ ذلك الحين ــ تسوية معقولة. فبدون القدرة على اختبار التكنولوجيات النووية والصاروخية، تُصبِح كوريا الشمالية عالقة بما لديها بالفعل. وبدلا من امتلاك ترسانة قوية تشمل قدرات بعيدة المدى يمكن التعويل عليها، يُصبِح لديها ترسانة لا يمكن الاعتماد عليها وتفتقر إلى الرؤوس الحربية النووية المصغرة. ومن منظور الولايات المتحدة، يبدو تعليق التدريبات العسكرية المشتركة مع كوريا الجنوبية ثمنا ضئيلا تدفعه في مقابل هذه النتيجة، ولن يؤثر بأي قدر يُذكَر على التفوق العسكري الأميركي الساحق.
لكن الولايات المتحدة رفضت رفضا قاطعا اقتراح الصين، لأنه كما يبدو في الظاهر يخلط بين سعي كوريا الشمالية إلى امتلاك أسلحة الدمار الشامل (التي تبدو على استعداد كامل لاستخدامها) وحق أميركا في الدفاع عن نفسها وعن حلفائها. وبقبول التجميد المزدوج، تكافئ الولايات المتحدة في الأساس كوريا الشمالية لإيقافها أنشطة تنتهك بالفعل قرارات مجلس الأمن التابع للأمم المتحدة.
وبالإضافة إلى السابقة الخطيرة التي يضعها، فإن قرار التجميد المزدوج ينطوي على نقطتي ضعف أساسيتين. فأولا، لن تكون تكاليف عدم الامتثال لهذا الاتفاق متناظرة. ذلك أن نظام كيم لن يتحمل سوى تكاليف متواضعة لإعادة تشغيل برنامجه النووي، ولكنه ربما يكون قادرا على فرض تكاليف باهظة على الولايات المتحدة وكوريا الجنوبية، إذا ما أدى القرار إلى ترسانة نووية تامة النضج.
ويرجع هذا إلى نقطة ضعف أساسية ثانية: صعوبات التحقق. فمن السهل أن نعرف ما إذا كانت الولايات المتحدة تجري تدريبات عسكرية مع كوريا الجنوبية؛ ولكن من الأصعب كثيرا ضمان عدم انخراط كوريا الشمالية في أنشطة البحث والتطوير سرا.
الواقع أن أغلب أنشطة البحث والتطوير في كوريا الشمالية، وخاصة تخصيب المواد الانشطارية، تحدث في مرافق سرية يتعذر على المفتشين من الخارج الوصول إليها. وبموجب اتفاق التجميد المزدوج، ربما توقف كوريا الشمالية أنشطتها الملحوظة فقط، مثل التجارب الصاروخية والنووية. والأسوأ من ذلك أن هذا ربما يصب حتى في صالح كيم، من خلال كسب الوقت اللازم لتمكين علمائه من إتقان التكنولوجيات ــ وخاصة تصغير حجم الرؤوس النووية ــ والتي يمكن بعد ذلك إطلاقها بسرعة بمجرد انهيار الاتفاق علنا.
ولن يكون سلوك مثل هذا النهج جديدا من جانب كوريا الشمالية. ففي عام 1994، عندما اتفقت الولايات المتحدة وكوريا الشمالية آخر مرة على تجميد إنتاج البلوتونيوم في كوريا الشمالية، سارع كيم جونج إل (والد كيم جونج أون) إلى خرق الاتفاق، وشرع في تنفيذ برنامج سري لليورانيوم. وليس هناك ما قد يحمل الأميركيين على شراء نفس الجواد مرتين.
بطبيعة الحال، لم تفت نقاط الضعف التي تعيب نهج التجميد المزدوج على الصين أيضا. والواقع أن عرض هذا الحل كان في الأرجح قرارا تكتيكيا إلى حد كبير. فبوصفها الراعي الرئيسي لنظام كيم، يُنظَر إلى الصين باعتبارها المفتاح إلى احتواء طموحات كيم النووية. ولكن الصين عازفة عن ممارسة الضغوط على كوريا الشمالية، لأنها تخشى أن يؤدي ذلك إلى انهيار نظام كيم، وبالتالي خسارة حاجزها الاستراتيجي ضد الولايات المتحدة.
على هذه الخلفية، لم يكن المقصود من اقتراح التجميد المزدوج حل الأزمة حقا؛ بل ربما توقعت الصين أن ترفضه الولايات المتحدة. وبدلا من ذلك، أرادت الصين تحويل انتباه المجتمع الدولي بعيدا عن نفوذها المحتمل على نظام كيم، ونحو النهج الضال المقلق الذي تتبناه إدارة ترمب. ومن خلال عرض حل التجميد المزدوج، وضعت الصين الكرة في ملعب أميركا، وألقت عبء حل الأزمة بشكل كامل على عاتق ترمب.
إذا كانت الصين راغبة حقا في التوصل إلى حل سلمي للأزمة النووية المتصاعدة، فينبغي لها أن تعالج نقطتي الضعف الرئيسيتين اللتين تعيبان حل التجميد المزدوج، فتقترح نظاما مفصلا ومتدخلا وصارما للتحقق وتُلزِم نفسها بالعمل كأداة إنفاذ رئيسية للاتفاق. وينبغي للصين أن توضح بما لا يدع مجالا لأي لبس أن انتهاك كوريا الشمالية للاتفاق يعني خسارتها الفورية لكل ما تتلقاه من سبل الحماية والدعم. وسوف يكون ذلك رادعا حقيقيا.
ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (11)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Kamil Bayye
Why are the parties unable to replace the armistice by a peace treaty? It is now more than half a century since they stopped fighting. Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Minxin Pei explains why a "double freeze" won't resolve the nuclear crisis, pitting North Korea against the US. Although China is the author of this initiative supported by Russia, it may in short-term tone down the incendiary rhetoric blaring out from Pyongyang and Washington, but it won't achieve the goal that is sourly missed - mutual trust between North Korea and the US.
China's proposal would invole North Korea freezing "its nuclear and missile activities in exchange for the US and South Korea freezing their joint military exercises." However "sensible" the compromise appears, it is easier said than done. Halting its missile programme means NorthKorea sticks to status quo, without the possibility to develop "miniaturized nuclear warheads" for its ICBMs. Yet the US would pay a smaller price - the suspension of annual joint military exercises with South Korea - for the double freeze. But the US has "flatly rejected" the proposal, as it refuses to link North Korea’s "quest" for weapons of mass destruction with "America’s right to defend itself and its allies." The North shouldn't be rewarded for shelving its nuclear programme that is in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.
The author says "the double-freeze solution has two fundamental weaknesses." To begin with, "the costs of non-compliance for such a deal would not be symmetrical." Should the Kim regime reume its activities, that would "lead to a full-fledged nuclear arsenal," the costs incurred would just be "modest." On the contrary the costs for the US and South Korea could be "severe and irreversible." The other weakness is "the difficulties of verification." While the military exercises the US conducts with South Korea are an open book, it is more difficult to ensure that North Korea "is not engaging in underground research and development activities" - mostly - in secret locations that are "inaccessible to outside inspectors."
A double freeze deal would oblige the regime to "halt only its observable activities, such as its missile and nuclear tests." On the other hand the regime could benefit from the freeze, allowing the scientists to buy time and to perfect their skills, like miniaturising nuclear warheads that could be "quickly deployed" should the deal be scuttled. The US had learned its lesson in 1994, when a freeze was agreed on North Korea’s plutonium production. "Kim’s father, Kim Jong-il, quickly broke the deal, embarking on a secret uranium program."
The author criticises China for not being whole-heartedly committed to resolving the crisis, saying it merely focuses on self-interests, instead of a durable stability. Beijing would have been able to rein in Pyongyang's nuclear ambitions, but its fear of a collapse of the Kim regime and the loss of the North as its "strategic buffer" against the US, which backs South Korea, outweighs.
In the face of these circumstances, "the double-freeze proposal was not intended to actually resolve the crisis; after all, China probably expected the US to reject it. Rather, China wanted to shift the international community’s attention away from its own potential leverage over the Kim regime, and toward the Trump administration’s erratic and worrying policy approach. By raising the double-freeze solution, China put the ball in America’s court, and placed the onus for resolving the crisis squarely on Trump’s shoulders."
For this reason Beijing is not keen on mediating between Pyongyang and Washington, helping the two build mutual trust. If Kim can be reassured that there would be no regime change and his personal safety be guaranteed, he might agree to freezing his nuclear programme, which he sees as a deterrent.
If China is eager to resolve the crisis, "it should address the two key weaknesses of the double-freeze solution, proposing a detailed, intrusive, and stringent verification regime and committing itself to serve as the principal enforcer of the agreement." Only when China demonstrates its seriousness and readiness to be tough on Pyongyang, "were North Korea to violate the deal," could there be sustainable stability on the Korean Peninsula. Read more
Comment Commented Marc Laventurier
I look forward to a scenario where some newly nuclear state, ideally Iran, on the eve of sworn intervention by the US, sends a robotic all terrain vehicle into the Trinity test site park in New Mexico and detonates a 'backpack' nuclear device. (Except on the two days a year when there are guided tours.) Alamogordo and the area will no doubt suffer some damage, but likely less than Iran Air Flight 655. Let the laws of physics deal with the pretense and hypocrisy of diplomacy. Read more
Comment Commented Paul Daley
Good article. The US really cannot compromise on its commitment to its allies in pursuit of a solution. Sanctions are meant to create bargaining chips. If more are needed, the international community can create them, now that all Security Council members appear inclined towards that approach. Read more
Comment Commented Thomas Lloyd
I partially agree with Steve Hurst that The Donald is talking to his domestic audience, as he desperately needs his approval ratings to up, however, Kim is using T Rumps manic ranting's to reinforce his view that N Korea is under dire threat of destruction by America. Kim will ramp up the tension so that he can increase the size of his begging bowl at the negotiations. When they start, he will get as much as he can then break all his promises and continue on his way to a fully fledge nuclear power. T rump should fire off a few missiles at Kim and get it sorted before he becomes a real threat. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Trump is talking to Americans not North Koreans
North Korean is talking to North Koreans not Americans
http://uk.businessinsider.com/the-game-is-over-and-north-korea-has-already-won-2017-8 Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
China has supplieď nuke technology and products to Pdkistan against UN ban during Reagan's time. Ie special magnets for centrfuges. US simply ignored it. So Chinese will not have slightest scruples to break UN sanctions if it becomes neceßary! Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Sweet and Sour Chinese takeaway, No thanks Read more
Comment Commented Bei De Zhu
Plausible deniability and NBB (no blowback) technology are very powerful tools. Read more
Comment Commented ROHIT CHANDAVARKER
The sine qua non of China's propping up of North Korea is the containment of Japan & South Korea & by extension, the US. The weapons technology that Kim possesses, as also Pakistan, is gifted by China. Both rogue nations are meant to act as strategic assets against South Korea & India respectively. As such, China would be least inclined to clamp down on these nations. Kim' belligerence is perhaps, at China's bidding to test US' resolve. China has been vehemently opposed to THAAD deployment in South Korea & is presumably using Kim to get back at South Korea & US. China intends to fire at the US over Kim's shoulders. Trump's clamping down on Chinese businesses linked to North Korean trade is likely to be expanded. However, Trump seems diffident on following through despite a breakdown over the trade dialogue last month. So long as the US does not clamp down hard on China, one can expect Kim to needle his opponents.
A related development that adds spice is the suggestion by Admiral Harry Harris of PACOM, wherein he urges India to act as an honest broker as India's 'loud voice' might convince Kim to back down. India has had trade relations with Pyongyang until it acceded to US' request to abandon trade. North Koreans have been studying in India through exchange programmes &the person heading North Korea's nuclear facility is an alumni of Centre for Space Science & Technology Education in Asia & the Pacific based in India. One suspects India might not be enthusiastic at the proposal in the midst of the Doklam standoff with China, though Harris' proposal is worth a try. China is bound to oppose India's entry into its 'domain' & under the present circumstance, might construe it to be strategic defiance thus aggravating the Doklam stalemate. Read more
Comment Commented James Drogan
It seems to me that one significant issue is that there is no intermediary with sufficient standing that is trusted by both sides. Read more
Featured
A Dangerous Game of Chicken
Yoon Young-kwan fears that Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un's war of words could morph quickly into all-out conflict.
Surviving America’s Political Meltdown
Jeffrey D. Sachs proposes several steps to mitigate the disarray that now characterizes the presidency and Congress.
Trump and the Cosmopolitans
Ian Buruma asks whether a White House policy adviser's use of a anti-Semitic epithet was malicious or ignorant.
PS authors in concise videos
Trump’s Yes to NATO
Jacek Rostowski discusses whether Donald Trump’s commitment in Warsaw to Article 5 of the NATO Treaty was the result of a carefully laid plot.