中国的“双重冻结”计

ROHIT CHANDAVARKER AUG 13, 2017

The sine qua non of China's propping up of North Korea is the containment of Japan & South Korea & by extension, the US. The weapons technology that Kim possesses, as also Pakistan, is gifted by China. Both rogue nations are meant to act as strategic assets against South Korea & India respectively. As such, China would be least inclined to clamp down on these nations. Kim' belligerence is perhaps, at China's bidding to test US' resolve. China has been vehemently opposed to THAAD deployment in South Korea & is presumably using Kim to get back at South Korea & US. China intends to fire at the US over Kim's shoulders. Trump's clamping down on Chinese businesses linked to North Korean trade is likely to be expanded. However, Trump seems diffident on following through despite a breakdown over the trade dialogue last month. So long as the US does not clamp down hard on China, one can expect Kim to needle his opponents.

A related development that adds spice is the suggestion by Admiral Harry Harris of PACOM, wherein he urges India to act as an honest broker as India's 'loud voice' might convince Kim to back down. India has had trade relations with Pyongyang until it acceded to US' request to abandon trade. North Koreans have been studying in India through exchange programmes &the person heading North Korea's nuclear facility is an alumni of Centre for Space Science & Technology Education in Asia & the Pacific based in India. One suspects India might not be enthusiastic at the proposal in the midst of the Doklam standoff with China, though Harris' proposal is worth a try. China is bound to oppose India's entry into its 'domain' & under the present circumstance, might construe it to be strategic defiance thus aggravating the Doklam stalemate.