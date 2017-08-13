中国的“双重冻结”计

克莱蒙特，加利福尼亚—朝鲜独裁者金正恩说，将为其对朝鲜犯下的“滔天罪行付出千倍代价”。美国总统特朗普警告朝鲜将经历“世界前所未有的火与怒。”金正恩威胁要向美国的领土关岛发射四枚导弹。特朗普承诺如果金正恩兑现这一威胁，或发出其他威胁的话，将“将真正后悔”并且“很快后悔”。
随着这两个有核国家领导人之间前所未有的白热化嘴仗和公然军事威胁不断升级，全世界的理性之士都在怀疑是否有和平之道解决这场危机。有些人提出，出路在于“双重冻结”，即朝鲜冻结其核和导弹活动，换取美国和韩国冻结联合军事演习。
乍一看，这一选择——最初由中国提出，并获得俄罗斯支持——似乎是合理的妥协。失去了测试核和导弹技术的朝鲜，其军事能力将被固定在既成阶段。它不再拥有具备可靠远程能力的强大武器，而只拥有可能无法实现核弹头微型化的不可靠的武器。
但美国断然拒绝了中国的方案，表面上的原因是其从道德层面上，将朝鲜追求大规模杀伤性武器（并且表现出万事俱备只欠点火的态势）与美国捍卫自己和盟友的权利混为一谈。如果接受双重冻结，美国实际上是在奖励朝鲜中止已经违反了联合国安理会决议的活动。
除了可能树立危险的先例，双重冻结方案还有两个根本性弱点。第一，不遵守协议的代价是不对称的。金氏政权如果重启核计划，只需要付出非常有限的代价，而如果这一决定使其拥有成熟的核武器，美国和韩国将承受严重的、不可恢复的代价。
这部分是因为第二大关键弱点：核实的困难性。美国是否与韩国进行联合军事演习，这很容易看出；但要确保朝鲜没有在进行地下研究和开发活动，要困难得多。
事实上，朝鲜的大部分研发活动，包括对核裂变材料的浓缩活动，都是在外部调查者难以进入的秘密设施中进行的。在双重冻结安排下，朝鲜可能之停止可观察到的活动，比如导弹和核试验。更糟糕的是，这可能正中金正恩的下怀，因为他的科学家赢得了掌握技术的时间——特别是核武器微型化技术，一旦成功，就能在公开撕破协议之后迅速列装。
这样的伎俩对于朝鲜而言并不新鲜。1994年，美国和朝鲜上一次同意冻结朝鲜钚生产计划时，金正恩的父亲金正日很快就撕毁了协议，开始了一项秘密铀计划。美国没有理由重蹈覆辙。
当然，双重冻结方案的弱点，中国可能也知道。事实上，提出这样一个方案极有可能主要出于策略性考虑。作为金氏政权的主要保护人，中国被视为遏制金氏核野心的关键。但中国不愿意向朝鲜施压，担心这可能导致金氏政权倒台，从而失去面对美国的战略性缓冲。
在这样的背景下，双重冻结计划实际上并不是为了解决危机；毕竟，中国可能预计到美国会拒绝。相反，中国向借此让国际社会的注意力不再集中在其自身可能如何利用金氏政权上，而转向特朗普政府的反覆无常、令人担忧的政策方针上。通过提出双重冻结方案，中国将皮球踢给了美国，把解决危机的责任一股脑儿全部压在了特朗普肩上。
如果中国真的想要一个解决核危机升级的和平方案，就应该解决双重冻结方案的两大关键弱点，提出一个详细的、进入式的、严格的检查机制，并承诺自己将作为协议的主要执行方。中国应该明确表示，如果朝鲜违反协议，就会立即失去所有保护和支持。现在，这将是一个威慑。
