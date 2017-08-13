China: Der Schwindel mit der „Double Freeze“-Lösung

CLAREMONT (KALIFORNIEN) – Der nordkoreanische Diktator Kim Jong-un hat erklärt, die USA würden „tausendfach für all die schändlichen Verbrechen“ bezahlen, die sie seinem Land angetan hätten. US-Präsident Donald Trump warnt, Nordkorea würde „Feuer und Wut“ erleben, wie sie „die Welt noch nie gesehen hat“. Kim droht, vier Raketen auf das US-Territorium Guam abzufeuern. Trump hat versprochen, dass Kim „das ernsthaft bereuen wird“ und „es schnell bereuen wird“, falls er diese Drohung umsetzt oder eine weitere äußert.
Während der beispiellose Austausch aufgeheizter Rhetorik und offener militärischer Drohungen zwischen den Regierungschefs zweier Atommächte weiter eskaliert, fragen sich vernünftige Menschen überall auf der Welt, ob es einen friedlichen Ausweg aus dieser sich entfaltenden Krise gibt. Laut einigen ist die Antwort ein „Double Freeze“; dabei würde Nordkorea seine Nuklear- und Raketenaktivitäten einfrieren, und die USA und Südkorea würden im Gegenzug ihre gemeinsamen Militärmanöver einstellen.
Auf den ersten Blick erscheint dieser Vorschlag, der ursprünglich aus China stammt und inzwischen von Russland unterstützt wird, wie ein vernünftiger Kompromiss. Ohne die Fähigkeit, seine Atom- und Raketentechnologie zu testen, würde Nordkorea in diesem Bereich keine weiteren Fortschritte machen. Statt eines machtvollen Arsenals mit glaubwürdigen Langstreckenkapazitäten hätte es ein unzuverlässiges Arsenal potenziell ohne miniaturisierte Atomsprengköpfe. Für die USA wäre die Einstellung gemeinsamer Militärübungen mit Südkorea scheinbar ein geringer Preis für ein derartiges Ergebnis, da Amerikas überwältigende Militärmacht dadurch kaum eingeschränkt würde.
Doch die USA haben Chinas Vorschlag entschieden abgelehnt, vordergründig, weil es Nordkoreas Streben nach Massenvernichtungswaffen (die einzusetzen das Land uneingeschränkt bereit erscheint) moralisch mit Amerikas Recht auf Verteidigung seiner selbst und seiner Verbündeten in einen Topf wirft. Würden die USA einen „Double Freeze“ akzeptieren, so würden sie im Wesentlichen Nordkorea für die Einstellung von Aktivitäten belohnen, die bereits gegen Resolutionen des UN-Sicherheitsrates verstoßen.
Zusätzlich zu dem gefährlichen Präzedenzfall, den diese Lösung schaffen würde, hat sie zwei grundlegende Schwächen. Erstens wären die Kosten der Nichteinhaltung einer derartigen Übereinkunft ungleich verteilt. Dem Kim-Regime entstünden lediglich bescheidene Kosten entstehen, wenn es sein Atomprogramm wieder hochführe, aber es wäre möglicherweise imstande, den USA und Südkorea hohe, irreversible Kosten aufzuzwingen, wenn diese Entscheidung zu einem vollwertigen Atomarsenal führen sollte.
Dies liegt teilweise an der zweiten großen Schwäche: den Schwierigkeiten der Verifizierung. Es ist einfach zu ermitteln, ob die USA Militärmanöver mit Südkorea abhält, aber viel schwieriger, sicherzustellen, dass Nordkorea keine unterirdischen Forschungs- und Entwicklungsmaßnahmen verfolgt.
Tatsächlich erfolgen die meisten von Nordkoreas Forschungs- und Entwicklungsaktivitäten, darunter nicht zuletzt seine Anreicherung spaltbaren Materials, in geheimen Einrichtungen, die externen Inspektoren nicht zugänglich sind. Im Rahmen einer „Double Freeze“-Übereinkunft würde Nordkorea möglicherweise nur seine beobachtbaren Aktivitäten wie Raketen- und Atomtests einstellen. Schlimmer noch: Kim würde möglicherweise noch profitieren, weil diese Lösung seinen Wissenschaftlern die Zeit erkaufen würde, Technologien – darunter insbesondere die Miniaturisierung von Atomsprengköpfen – zu meistern, die dann nach einem öffentlichen Bruch der Übereinkunft schnell eingesetzt werden könnten.
Eine derartige Strategie Nordkoreas wäre nichts Neues. Im Jahr 1994, als die USA und Nordkorea zuletzt ein Einfrieren der nordkoreanischen Plutoniumproduktion vereinbarten, verstieß Kims Vater Kim Jong-il schon nach kurzer Zeit gegen das Abkommen und begann ein geheimes Uranprogramm. Die Amerikaner haben keinen Grund, dasselbe Pferd zweimal zu kaufen.
Natürlich dürften auch China die Schwächen des „Double Freeze“-Ansatzes nicht entgangen sein. Tatsächlich war dieser Lösungsvorschlag aller Wahrscheinlichkeit nach eine weitgehend taktische Entscheidung. Als hauptsächlicher Schutzpatron des Kim-Regimes gilt China als der Schlüssel zur Begrenzung von Kims Atomambitionen. Doch China zögert, Druck auf Nordkorea auszuüben, denn es fürchtet, dass dies zum Zusammenbruch des Kim-Regimes und damit zum Verlust seines eigenen strategischen Puffers gegenüber den USA führen könnte.
Vor diesem Hintergrund war der Vorschlag nicht dazu gedacht, die Krise tatsächlich beizulegen; schließlich dürfte China erwartet haben, dass die USA ihn ablehnen würden. Vielmehr wollte China die Aufmerksamkeit der internationalen Gemeinschaft von seinem eigenen potenziellen Einfluss auf das Kim-Regime weg- und auf den erratischen und beängstigenden politischen Ansatz der Trump-Regierung hinlenken. Indem es die „Double Freeze“-Lösung aufgeworfen hat, hat China den USA den Ball zugespielt und die Verpflichtung zur Beilegung der Krise voll und ganz Trump zugeschoben.
Falls China wirklich an einer friedlichen Beilegung der eskalierenden Atomkrise interessiert ist, sollte es den beiden zentralen Schwächen der „Double Freeze“-Lösung begegnen, indem es detaillierte, intrusive und stringente Verifizierungsregelungen vorschlägt und sich verpflichtet, als wesentlicher Durchsetzer der Übereinkunft zu fungieren. Dabei sollte es klarstellen, dass Nordkorea bei einem Verstoß gegen die Übereinkunft jeden Schutz und jegliche Unterstützung, die ihm gewährt werden, unmittelbar verlieren würde. Das wäre dann eine echte Abschreckung.
Comment Commented Kamil Bayye
Why are the parties unable to replace the armistice by a peace treaty? It is now more than half a century since they stopped fighting. Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Minxin Pei explains why a "double freeze" won't resolve the nuclear crisis, pitting North Korea against the US. Although China is the author of this initiative supported by Russia, it may in short-term tone down the incendiary rhetoric blaring out from Pyongyang and Washington, but it won't achieve the goal that is sourly missed - mutual trust between North Korea and the US.
China's proposal would invole North Korea freezing "its nuclear and missile activities in exchange for the US and South Korea freezing their joint military exercises." However "sensible" the compromise appears, it is easier said than done. Halting its missile programme means NorthKorea sticks to status quo, without the possibility to develop "miniaturized nuclear warheads" for its ICBMs. Yet the US would pay a smaller price - the suspension of annual joint military exercises with South Korea - for the double freeze. But the US has "flatly rejected" the proposal, as it refuses to link North Korea’s "quest" for weapons of mass destruction with "America’s right to defend itself and its allies." The North shouldn't be rewarded for shelving its nuclear programme that is in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.
The author says "the double-freeze solution has two fundamental weaknesses." To begin with, "the costs of non-compliance for such a deal would not be symmetrical." Should the Kim regime reume its activities, that would "lead to a full-fledged nuclear arsenal," the costs incurred would just be "modest." On the contrary the costs for the US and South Korea could be "severe and irreversible." The other weakness is "the difficulties of verification." While the military exercises the US conducts with South Korea are an open book, it is more difficult to ensure that North Korea "is not engaging in underground research and development activities" - mostly - in secret locations that are "inaccessible to outside inspectors."
A double freeze deal would oblige the regime to "halt only its observable activities, such as its missile and nuclear tests." On the other hand the regime could benefit from the freeze, allowing the scientists to buy time and to perfect their skills, like miniaturising nuclear warheads that could be "quickly deployed" should the deal be scuttled. The US had learned its lesson in 1994, when a freeze was agreed on North Korea’s plutonium production. "Kim’s father, Kim Jong-il, quickly broke the deal, embarking on a secret uranium program."
The author criticises China for not being whole-heartedly committed to resolving the crisis, saying it merely focuses on self-interests, instead of a durable stability. Beijing would have been able to rein in Pyongyang's nuclear ambitions, but its fear of a collapse of the Kim regime and the loss of the North as its "strategic buffer" against the US, which backs South Korea, outweighs.
In the face of these circumstances, "the double-freeze proposal was not intended to actually resolve the crisis; after all, China probably expected the US to reject it. Rather, China wanted to shift the international community’s attention away from its own potential leverage over the Kim regime, and toward the Trump administration’s erratic and worrying policy approach. By raising the double-freeze solution, China put the ball in America’s court, and placed the onus for resolving the crisis squarely on Trump’s shoulders."
For this reason Beijing is not keen on mediating between Pyongyang and Washington, helping the two build mutual trust. If Kim can be reassured that there would be no regime change and his personal safety be guaranteed, he might agree to freezing his nuclear programme, which he sees as a deterrent.
If China is eager to resolve the crisis, "it should address the two key weaknesses of the double-freeze solution, proposing a detailed, intrusive, and stringent verification regime and committing itself to serve as the principal enforcer of the agreement." Only when China demonstrates its seriousness and readiness to be tough on Pyongyang, "were North Korea to violate the deal," could there be sustainable stability on the Korean Peninsula. Read more
Comment Commented Marc Laventurier
I look forward to a scenario where some newly nuclear state, ideally Iran, on the eve of sworn intervention by the US, sends a robotic all terrain vehicle into the Trinity test site park in New Mexico and detonates a 'backpack' nuclear device. (Except on the two days a year when there are guided tours.) Alamogordo and the area will no doubt suffer some damage, but likely less than Iran Air Flight 655. Let the laws of physics deal with the pretense and hypocrisy of diplomacy. Read more
Comment Commented Paul Daley
Good article. The US really cannot compromise on its commitment to its allies in pursuit of a solution. Sanctions are meant to create bargaining chips. If more are needed, the international community can create them, now that all Security Council members appear inclined towards that approach. Read more
Comment Commented Thomas Lloyd
I partially agree with Steve Hurst that The Donald is talking to his domestic audience, as he desperately needs his approval ratings to up, however, Kim is using T Rumps manic ranting's to reinforce his view that N Korea is under dire threat of destruction by America. Kim will ramp up the tension so that he can increase the size of his begging bowl at the negotiations. When they start, he will get as much as he can then break all his promises and continue on his way to a fully fledge nuclear power. T rump should fire off a few missiles at Kim and get it sorted before he becomes a real threat. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Trump is talking to Americans not North Koreans
North Korean is talking to North Koreans not Americans
http://uk.businessinsider.com/the-game-is-over-and-north-korea-has-already-won-2017-8 Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
China has supplieď nuke technology and products to Pdkistan against UN ban during Reagan's time. Ie special magnets for centrfuges. US simply ignored it. So Chinese will not have slightest scruples to break UN sanctions if it becomes neceßary! Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Sweet and Sour Chinese takeaway, No thanks Read more
Comment Commented Bei De Zhu
Plausible deniability and NBB (no blowback) technology are very powerful tools. Read more
Comment Commented ROHIT CHANDAVARKER
The sine qua non of China's propping up of North Korea is the containment of Japan & South Korea & by extension, the US. The weapons technology that Kim possesses, as also Pakistan, is gifted by China. Both rogue nations are meant to act as strategic assets against South Korea & India respectively. As such, China would be least inclined to clamp down on these nations. Kim' belligerence is perhaps, at China's bidding to test US' resolve. China has been vehemently opposed to THAAD deployment in South Korea & is presumably using Kim to get back at South Korea & US. China intends to fire at the US over Kim's shoulders. Trump's clamping down on Chinese businesses linked to North Korean trade is likely to be expanded. However, Trump seems diffident on following through despite a breakdown over the trade dialogue last month. So long as the US does not clamp down hard on China, one can expect Kim to needle his opponents.
A related development that adds spice is the suggestion by Admiral Harry Harris of PACOM, wherein he urges India to act as an honest broker as India's 'loud voice' might convince Kim to back down. India has had trade relations with Pyongyang until it acceded to US' request to abandon trade. North Koreans have been studying in India through exchange programmes &the person heading North Korea's nuclear facility is an alumni of Centre for Space Science & Technology Education in Asia & the Pacific based in India. One suspects India might not be enthusiastic at the proposal in the midst of the Doklam standoff with China, though Harris' proposal is worth a try. China is bound to oppose India's entry into its 'domain' & under the present circumstance, might construe it to be strategic defiance thus aggravating the Doklam stalemate. Read more
Comment Commented James Drogan
It seems to me that one significant issue is that there is no intermediary with sufficient standing that is trusted by both sides. Read more
