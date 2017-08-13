11

China: Der Schwindel mit der „Double Freeze“-Lösung

CLAREMONT (KALIFORNIEN) – Der nordkoreanische Diktator Kim Jong-un hat erklärt, die USA würden „tausendfach für all die schändlichen Verbrechen“ bezahlen, die sie seinem Land angetan hätten. US-Präsident Donald Trump warnt, Nordkorea würde „Feuer und Wut“ erleben, wie sie „die Welt noch nie gesehen hat“. Kim droht, vier Raketen auf das US-Territorium Guam abzufeuern. Trump hat versprochen, dass Kim „das ernsthaft bereuen wird“ und „es schnell bereuen wird“, falls er diese Drohung umsetzt oder eine weitere äußert.

Während der beispiellose Austausch aufgeheizter Rhetorik und offener militärischer Drohungen zwischen den Regierungschefs zweier Atommächte weiter eskaliert, fragen sich vernünftige Menschen überall auf der Welt, ob es einen friedlichen Ausweg aus dieser sich entfaltenden Krise gibt. Laut einigen ist die Antwort ein „Double Freeze“; dabei würde Nordkorea seine Nuklear- und Raketenaktivitäten einfrieren, und die USA und Südkorea würden im Gegenzug ihre gemeinsamen Militärmanöver einstellen.

Auf den ersten Blick erscheint dieser Vorschlag, der ursprünglich aus China stammt und inzwischen von Russland unterstützt wird, wie ein vernünftiger Kompromiss. Ohne die Fähigkeit, seine Atom- und Raketentechnologie zu testen, würde Nordkorea in diesem Bereich keine weiteren Fortschritte machen. Statt eines machtvollen Arsenals mit glaubwürdigen Langstreckenkapazitäten hätte es ein unzuverlässiges Arsenal potenziell ohne miniaturisierte Atomsprengköpfe. Für die USA wäre die Einstellung gemeinsamer Militärübungen mit Südkorea scheinbar ein geringer Preis für ein derartiges Ergebnis, da Amerikas überwältigende Militärmacht dadurch kaum eingeschränkt würde.

Doch die USA haben Chinas Vorschlag entschieden abgelehnt, vordergründig, weil es Nordkoreas Streben nach Massenvernichtungswaffen (die einzusetzen das Land uneingeschränkt bereit erscheint) moralisch mit Amerikas Recht auf Verteidigung seiner selbst und seiner Verbündeten in einen Topf wirft. Würden die USA einen „Double Freeze“ akzeptieren, so würden sie im Wesentlichen Nordkorea für die Einstellung von Aktivitäten belohnen, die bereits gegen Resolutionen des UN-Sicherheitsrates verstoßen.

Zusätzlich zu dem gefährlichen Präzedenzfall, den diese Lösung schaffen würde, hat sie zwei grundlegende Schwächen. Erstens wären die Kosten der Nichteinhaltung einer derartigen Übereinkunft ungleich verteilt. Dem Kim-Regime entstünden lediglich bescheidene Kosten entstehen, wenn es sein Atomprogramm wieder hochführe, aber es wäre möglicherweise imstande, den USA und Südkorea hohe, irreversible Kosten aufzuzwingen, wenn diese Entscheidung zu einem vollwertigen Atomarsenal führen sollte.

Dies liegt teilweise an der zweiten großen Schwäche: den Schwierigkeiten der Verifizierung. Es ist einfach zu ermitteln, ob die USA Militärmanöver mit Südkorea abhält, aber viel schwieriger, sicherzustellen, dass Nordkorea keine unterirdischen Forschungs- und Entwicklungsmaßnahmen verfolgt.

Tatsächlich erfolgen die meisten von Nordkoreas Forschungs- und Entwicklungsaktivitäten, darunter nicht zuletzt seine Anreicherung spaltbaren Materials, in geheimen Einrichtungen, die externen Inspektoren nicht zugänglich sind. Im Rahmen einer „Double Freeze“-Übereinkunft würde Nordkorea möglicherweise nur seine beobachtbaren Aktivitäten wie Raketen- und Atomtests einstellen. Schlimmer noch: Kim würde möglicherweise noch profitieren, weil diese Lösung seinen Wissenschaftlern die Zeit erkaufen würde, Technologien – darunter insbesondere die Miniaturisierung von Atomsprengköpfen – zu meistern, die dann nach einem öffentlichen Bruch der Übereinkunft schnell eingesetzt werden könnten.

Eine derartige Strategie Nordkoreas wäre nichts Neues. Im Jahr 1994, als die USA und Nordkorea zuletzt ein Einfrieren der nordkoreanischen Plutoniumproduktion vereinbarten, verstieß Kims Vater Kim Jong-il schon nach kurzer Zeit gegen das Abkommen und begann ein geheimes Uranprogramm. Die Amerikaner haben keinen Grund, dasselbe Pferd zweimal zu kaufen.

Natürlich dürften auch China die Schwächen des „Double Freeze“-Ansatzes nicht entgangen sein. Tatsächlich war dieser Lösungsvorschlag aller Wahrscheinlichkeit nach eine weitgehend taktische Entscheidung. Als hauptsächlicher Schutzpatron des Kim-Regimes gilt China als der Schlüssel zur Begrenzung von Kims Atomambitionen. Doch China zögert, Druck auf Nordkorea auszuüben, denn es fürchtet, dass dies zum Zusammenbruch des Kim-Regimes und damit zum Verlust seines eigenen strategischen Puffers gegenüber den USA führen könnte.

Vor diesem Hintergrund war der Vorschlag nicht dazu gedacht, die Krise tatsächlich beizulegen; schließlich dürfte China erwartet haben, dass die USA ihn ablehnen würden. Vielmehr wollte China die Aufmerksamkeit der internationalen Gemeinschaft von seinem eigenen potenziellen Einfluss auf das Kim-Regime weg- und auf den erratischen und beängstigenden politischen Ansatz der Trump-Regierung hinlenken. Indem es die „Double Freeze“-Lösung aufgeworfen hat, hat China den USA den Ball zugespielt und die Verpflichtung zur Beilegung der Krise voll und ganz Trump zugeschoben.

Falls China wirklich an einer friedlichen Beilegung der eskalierenden Atomkrise interessiert ist, sollte es den beiden zentralen Schwächen der „Double Freeze“-Lösung begegnen, indem es detaillierte, intrusive und stringente Verifizierungsregelungen vorschlägt und sich verpflichtet, als wesentlicher Durchsetzer der Übereinkunft zu fungieren. Dabei sollte es klarstellen, dass Nordkorea bei einem Verstoß gegen die Übereinkunft jeden Schutz und jegliche Unterstützung, die ihm gewährt werden, unmittelbar verlieren würde. Das wäre dann eine echte Abschreckung.

Aus dem Englischen von Jan Doolan