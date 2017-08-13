Китайская уловка «двойного замораживания»

j. von Hettlingen AUG 14, 2017

Minxin Pei explains why a "double freeze" won't resolve the nuclear crisis, pitting North Korea against the US. Although China is the author of this initiative supported by Russia, it may in short-term tone down the incendiary rhetoric blaring out from Pyongyang and Washington, but it won't achieve the goal that is sourly missed - mutual trust between North Korea and the US.

China's proposal would invole North Korea freezing "its nuclear and missile activities in exchange for the US and South Korea freezing their joint military exercises." However "sensible" the compromise appears, it is easier said than done. Halting its missile programme means NorthKorea sticks to status quo, without the possibility to develop "miniaturized nuclear warheads" for its ICBMs. Yet the US would pay a smaller price - the suspension of annual joint military exercises with South Korea - for the double freeze. But the US has "flatly rejected" the proposal, as it refuses to link North Korea’s "quest" for weapons of mass destruction with "America’s right to defend itself and its allies." The North shouldn't be rewarded for shelving its nuclear programme that is in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

The author says "the double-freeze solution has two fundamental weaknesses." To begin with, "the costs of non-compliance for such a deal would not be symmetrical." Should the Kim regime reume its activities, that would "lead to a full-fledged nuclear arsenal," the costs incurred would just be "modest." On the contrary the costs for the US and South Korea could be "severe and irreversible." The other weakness is "the difficulties of verification." While the military exercises the US conducts with South Korea are an open book, it is more difficult to ensure that North Korea "is not engaging in underground research and development activities" - mostly - in secret locations that are "inaccessible to outside inspectors."

A double freeze deal would oblige the regime to "halt only its observable activities, such as its missile and nuclear tests." On the other hand the regime could benefit from the freeze, allowing the scientists to buy time and to perfect their skills, like miniaturising nuclear warheads that could be "quickly deployed" should the deal be scuttled. The US had learned its lesson in 1994, when a freeze was agreed on North Korea’s plutonium production. "Kim’s father, Kim Jong-il, quickly broke the deal, embarking on a secret uranium program."

The author criticises China for not being whole-heartedly committed to resolving the crisis, saying it merely focuses on self-interests, instead of a durable stability. Beijing would have been able to rein in Pyongyang's nuclear ambitions, but its fear of a collapse of the Kim regime and the loss of the North as its "strategic buffer" against the US, which backs South Korea, outweighs.

In the face of these circumstances, "the double-freeze proposal was not intended to actually resolve the crisis; after all, China probably expected the US to reject it. Rather, China wanted to shift the international community’s attention away from its own potential leverage over the Kim regime, and toward the Trump administration’s erratic and worrying policy approach. By raising the double-freeze solution, China put the ball in America’s court, and placed the onus for resolving the crisis squarely on Trump’s shoulders."

For this reason Beijing is not keen on mediating between Pyongyang and Washington, helping the two build mutual trust. If Kim can be reassured that there would be no regime change and his personal safety be guaranteed, he might agree to freezing his nuclear programme, which he sees as a deterrent.

If China is eager to resolve the crisis, "it should address the two key weaknesses of the double-freeze solution, proposing a detailed, intrusive, and stringent verification regime and committing itself to serve as the principal enforcer of the agreement." Only when China demonstrates its seriousness and readiness to be tough on Pyongyang, "were North Korea to violate the deal," could there be sustainable stability on the Korean Peninsula.