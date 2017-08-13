11

Китайская уловка «двойного замораживания»

КЛЕРМОНТ (КАЛИФОРНИЯ, США) – Северокорейский диктатор Ким Чен Ын заявил, что США заплатят «в тысячекратном размере за все свои гнусные преступления», совершённые против его страны. А президент США Дональд Трамп предупредил, что Северную Корею настигнет «огонь и ярость, каких никогда не видел мир». Ким пригрозил выпустить четыре ракеты по американской территории Гуам. А Трамп пообещал, что Ким «по-настоящему пожалеет об этом», причём «быстро пожалеет», если реализует эту угрозу или выступит с новыми.

Пока лидеры двух ядерных стран продолжают обострять этот беспрецедентный обмен разгорячёнными заявлениями и неприкрытыми военными угрозами, разумные люди во всём мире задаются вопросом: а существует ли мирный выход из этого нарастающего кризиса. По мнению некоторых, ответом могло быть стать «двойное замораживание»: Северная Корея замораживает свою ядерную и ракетную программы в обмен на замораживание США и Южной Кореей совместных военных учений.

На первый взгляд, такой вариант, изначально предложенный Китаем, а затем поддержанный Россией, выглядит разумным компромиссом. Не имея возможности проводить испытания новых ядерных и ракетных технологий, Северная Корея останется только с тем, что у неё уже есть. Вместо мощного арсенала с реальным потенциалом дальнего действия, у неё останется сомнительный арсенал с вероятно нерешённой проблемой миниатюризации ядерных боеголовок. Для США прекращение совместных военных учений с Южной Кореей выглядит невысокой ценой за такое достижение, потому что это никак не уменьшит подавляющего военного превосходства Америки.

Однако США решительно отвергли предложение Китая под предлогом того, что оно выглядит ставящим моральное равенство между попытками Северной Кореи обзавестись оружием массового поражения (которое она, видимо, полностью готова применять) и правом Америки защищать себя и своих союзников. Согласившись на двойное замораживание, США, по сути, вознаградили бы Северную Корею за прекращение деятельности, которая уже и так ведётся в нарушение резолюций Совета Безопасности ООН.

Помимо создания опасного прецедента, у концепции двойного замораживания есть два фундаментальных недостатка. Во-первых, издержки несоблюдения этого соглашения будут несимметричными. Если режим Кима возобновит работу над ядерной программой, цена этого решения для него будут весьма умеренной, в то время как для США и Южной Кореи – в случае появления у КНДР полноценного ядерного арсенала – последствия будут крайне ��ерьёзными и необратимыми.

Причиной этой несимметричности отчасти является второй ключевой недостаток «двойного замораживания» – трудности контроля. Узнать, проводят или нет США военные ученые с Южной Кореей, легко; намного труднее убедиться в том, что Северная Корея не занимается подпольными исследованиями и разработками.

Основная часть северокорейских исследований, в том числе обогащение расщепляющихся материалов, ведётся на секретных объектах, недоступных для посторонних инспекторов. В рамках двойного замораживания Северная Корея сможет приостановить только ту деятельность, за которой можно наблюдать, например, ракетные и ядерные испытания. Хуже того, всё это может даже пойти на пользу Киму, поскольку даст его учёным время на совершенствование технологий, в частности, на миниатюризацию ядерных боеголовок, которые затем, как только соглашение будет открыто расторгнуто, можно будет быстро применить.

Для Северной Кореи такие методы являются далеко не новыми. В 1994 году США и КНДР договорились о заморозке северокорейского производства плутония, но отец Кима, Ким Чен Ир, вскоре нарушил это соглашение, занявшись секретной урановой программой. У американцев нет причин покупать одну и ту же лошадь дважды.

Конечно, недостатки концепции двойного замораживания вряд ли ускользнули от внимания Китая. Более того, предложение такого решения стало, скорее всего, тактическим приёмом. Поскольку Китай является основным покровителем режима Кима, его воспринимают как ключ к сдерживанию ядерных амбиций Кима. Однако Китай отказывается давить на КНДР, опасаясь, что это может привести к краху режима Кима и к потере стратегического буфера против США.

В таких обстоятельствах предложение двойного замораживания на самом деле не было призвано урегулировать этот кризис; Китай, наверное, даже ожидал, что США его отвергнут. Скорее всего, Китай хотел переключить внимание международного сообщества с вопроса о своём потенциальном влиянии на режим Кима на проблему беспорядочной и вызывающей тревогу политики администрации Трампа. Выступив с идеей двойного замораживания, Китай перебросил мяч на сторону Америку и возложил ответственность за урегулирование кризиса исключительно на плечи Трампа.

Если Китай действительно хочет мирного урегулирования этого нарастающего ядерного кризиса, ему следует устранить два главных недостатка концепции двойного замораживания, предложив более детальный, навязчивый и строгий режим контроля, а также обязавшись стать главным гарантом соблюдения соглашения. Китай должен дать ясно понять: если Северная Корея нарушит этот договор, она немедленно потеряет всю защиту и поддержку, которыми до сих пор пользуется. Вот это было бы сдерживание.