Китайская уловка «двойного замораживания»

КЛЕРМОНТ (КАЛИФОРНИЯ, США) – Северокорейский диктатор Ким Чен Ын заявил, что США заплатят «в тысячекратном размере за все свои гнусные преступления», совершённые против его страны. А президент США Дональд Трамп предупредил, что Северную Корею настигнет «огонь и ярость, каких никогда не видел мир». Ким пригрозил выпустить четыре ракеты по американской территории Гуам. А Трамп пообещал, что Ким «по-настоящему пожалеет об этом», причём «быстро пожалеет», если реализует эту угрозу или выступит с новыми.
Пока лидеры двух ядерных стран продолжают обострять этот беспрецедентный обмен разгорячёнными заявлениями и неприкрытыми военными угрозами, разумные люди во всём мире задаются вопросом: а существует ли мирный выход из этого нарастающего кризиса. По мнению некоторых, ответом могло быть стать «двойное замораживание»: Северная Корея замораживает свою ядерную и ракетную программы в обмен на замораживание США и Южной Кореей совместных военных учений.
На первый взгляд, такой вариант, изначально предложенный Китаем, а затем поддержанный Россией, выглядит разумным компромиссом. Не имея возможности проводить испытания новых ядерных и ракетных технологий, Северная Корея останется только с тем, что у неё уже есть. Вместо мощного арсенала с реальным потенциалом дальнего действия, у неё останется сомнительный арсенал с вероятно нерешённой проблемой миниатюризации ядерных боеголовок. Для США прекращение совместных военных учений с Южной Кореей выглядит невысокой ценой за такое достижение, потому что это никак не уменьшит подавляющего военного превосходства Америки.
Однако США решительно отвергли предложение Китая под предлогом того, что оно выглядит ставящим моральное равенство между попытками Северной Кореи обзавестись оружием массового поражения (которое она, видимо, полностью готова применять) и правом Америки защищать себя и своих союзников. Согласившись на двойное замораживание, США, по сути, вознаградили бы Северную Корею за прекращение деятельности, которая уже и так ведётся в нарушение резолюций Совета Безопасности ООН.
Помимо создания опасного прецедента, у концепции двойного замораживания есть два фундаментальных недостатка. Во-первых, издержки несоблюдения этого соглашения будут несимметричными. Если режим Кима возобновит работу над ядерной программой, цена этого решения для него будут весьма умеренной, в то время как для США и Южной Кореи – в случае появления у КНДР полноценного ядерного арсенала – последствия будут крайне ��ерьёзными и необратимыми.
Причиной этой несимметричности отчасти является второй ключевой недостаток «двойного замораживания» – трудности контроля. Узнать, проводят или нет США военные ученые с Южной Кореей, легко; намного труднее убедиться в том, что Северная Корея не занимается подпольными исследованиями и разработками.
Основная часть северокорейских исследований, в том числе обогащение расщепляющихся материалов, ведётся на секретных объектах, недоступных для посторонних инспекторов. В рамках двойного замораживания Северная Корея сможет приостановить только ту деятельность, за которой можно наблюдать, например, ракетные и ядерные испытания. Хуже того, всё это может даже пойти на пользу Киму, поскольку даст его учёным время на совершенствование технологий, в частности, на миниатюризацию ядерных боеголовок, которые затем, как только соглашение будет открыто расторгнуто, можно будет быстро применить.
Для Северной Кореи такие методы являются далеко не новыми. В 1994 году США и КНДР договорились о заморозке северокорейского производства плутония, но отец Кима, Ким Чен Ир, вскоре нарушил это соглашение, занявшись секретной урановой программой. У американцев нет причин покупать одну и ту же лошадь дважды.
Конечно, недостатки концепции двойного замораживания вряд ли ускользнули от внимания Китая. Более того, предложение такого решения стало, скорее всего, тактическим приёмом. Поскольку Китай является основным покровителем режима Кима, его воспринимают как ключ к сдерживанию ядерных амбиций Кима. Однако Китай отказывается давить на КНДР, опасаясь, что это может привести к краху режима Кима и к потере стратегического буфера против США.
В таких обстоятельствах предложение двойного замораживания на самом деле не было призвано урегулировать этот кризис; Китай, наверное, даже ожидал, что США его отвергнут. Скорее всего, Китай хотел переключить внимание международного сообщества с вопроса о своём потенциальном влиянии на режим Кима на проблему беспорядочной и вызывающей тревогу политики администрации Трампа. Выступив с идеей двойного замораживания, Китай перебросил мяч на сторону Америку и возложил ответственность за урегулирование кризиса исключительно на плечи Трампа.
Если Китай действительно хочет мирного урегулирования этого нарастающего ядерного кризиса, ему следует устранить два главных недостатка концепции двойного замораживания, предложив более детальный, навязчивый и строгий режим контроля, а также обязавшись стать главным гарантом соблюдения соглашения. Китай должен дать ясно понять: если Северная Корея нарушит этот договор, она немедленно потеряет всю защиту и поддержку, которыми до сих пор пользуется. Вот это было бы сдерживание.
Comment Commented Kamil Bayye
Why are the parties unable to replace the armistice by a peace treaty? It is now more than half a century since they stopped fighting. Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Minxin Pei explains why a "double freeze" won't resolve the nuclear crisis, pitting North Korea against the US. Although China is the author of this initiative supported by Russia, it may in short-term tone down the incendiary rhetoric blaring out from Pyongyang and Washington, but it won't achieve the goal that is sourly missed - mutual trust between North Korea and the US.
China's proposal would invole North Korea freezing "its nuclear and missile activities in exchange for the US and South Korea freezing their joint military exercises." However "sensible" the compromise appears, it is easier said than done. Halting its missile programme means NorthKorea sticks to status quo, without the possibility to develop "miniaturized nuclear warheads" for its ICBMs. Yet the US would pay a smaller price - the suspension of annual joint military exercises with South Korea - for the double freeze. But the US has "flatly rejected" the proposal, as it refuses to link North Korea’s "quest" for weapons of mass destruction with "America’s right to defend itself and its allies." The North shouldn't be rewarded for shelving its nuclear programme that is in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.
The author says "the double-freeze solution has two fundamental weaknesses." To begin with, "the costs of non-compliance for such a deal would not be symmetrical." Should the Kim regime reume its activities, that would "lead to a full-fledged nuclear arsenal," the costs incurred would just be "modest." On the contrary the costs for the US and South Korea could be "severe and irreversible." The other weakness is "the difficulties of verification." While the military exercises the US conducts with South Korea are an open book, it is more difficult to ensure that North Korea "is not engaging in underground research and development activities" - mostly - in secret locations that are "inaccessible to outside inspectors."
A double freeze deal would oblige the regime to "halt only its observable activities, such as its missile and nuclear tests." On the other hand the regime could benefit from the freeze, allowing the scientists to buy time and to perfect their skills, like miniaturising nuclear warheads that could be "quickly deployed" should the deal be scuttled. The US had learned its lesson in 1994, when a freeze was agreed on North Korea’s plutonium production. "Kim’s father, Kim Jong-il, quickly broke the deal, embarking on a secret uranium program."
The author criticises China for not being whole-heartedly committed to resolving the crisis, saying it merely focuses on self-interests, instead of a durable stability. Beijing would have been able to rein in Pyongyang's nuclear ambitions, but its fear of a collapse of the Kim regime and the loss of the North as its "strategic buffer" against the US, which backs South Korea, outweighs.
In the face of these circumstances, "the double-freeze proposal was not intended to actually resolve the crisis; after all, China probably expected the US to reject it. Rather, China wanted to shift the international community’s attention away from its own potential leverage over the Kim regime, and toward the Trump administration’s erratic and worrying policy approach. By raising the double-freeze solution, China put the ball in America’s court, and placed the onus for resolving the crisis squarely on Trump’s shoulders."
For this reason Beijing is not keen on mediating between Pyongyang and Washington, helping the two build mutual trust. If Kim can be reassured that there would be no regime change and his personal safety be guaranteed, he might agree to freezing his nuclear programme, which he sees as a deterrent.
If China is eager to resolve the crisis, "it should address the two key weaknesses of the double-freeze solution, proposing a detailed, intrusive, and stringent verification regime and committing itself to serve as the principal enforcer of the agreement." Only when China demonstrates its seriousness and readiness to be tough on Pyongyang, "were North Korea to violate the deal," could there be sustainable stability on the Korean Peninsula. Read more
Comment Commented Marc Laventurier
I look forward to a scenario where some newly nuclear state, ideally Iran, on the eve of sworn intervention by the US, sends a robotic all terrain vehicle into the Trinity test site park in New Mexico and detonates a 'backpack' nuclear device. (Except on the two days a year when there are guided tours.) Alamogordo and the area will no doubt suffer some damage, but likely less than Iran Air Flight 655. Let the laws of physics deal with the pretense and hypocrisy of diplomacy. Read more
Comment Commented Paul Daley
Good article. The US really cannot compromise on its commitment to its allies in pursuit of a solution. Sanctions are meant to create bargaining chips. If more are needed, the international community can create them, now that all Security Council members appear inclined towards that approach. Read more
Comment Commented Thomas Lloyd
I partially agree with Steve Hurst that The Donald is talking to his domestic audience, as he desperately needs his approval ratings to up, however, Kim is using T Rumps manic ranting's to reinforce his view that N Korea is under dire threat of destruction by America. Kim will ramp up the tension so that he can increase the size of his begging bowl at the negotiations. When they start, he will get as much as he can then break all his promises and continue on his way to a fully fledge nuclear power. T rump should fire off a few missiles at Kim and get it sorted before he becomes a real threat. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Trump is talking to Americans not North Koreans
North Korean is talking to North Koreans not Americans
http://uk.businessinsider.com/the-game-is-over-and-north-korea-has-already-won-2017-8 Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
China has supplieď nuke technology and products to Pdkistan against UN ban during Reagan's time. Ie special magnets for centrfuges. US simply ignored it. So Chinese will not have slightest scruples to break UN sanctions if it becomes neceßary! Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Sweet and Sour Chinese takeaway, No thanks Read more
Comment Commented Bei De Zhu
Plausible deniability and NBB (no blowback) technology are very powerful tools. Read more
Comment Commented ROHIT CHANDAVARKER
The sine qua non of China's propping up of North Korea is the containment of Japan & South Korea & by extension, the US. The weapons technology that Kim possesses, as also Pakistan, is gifted by China. Both rogue nations are meant to act as strategic assets against South Korea & India respectively. As such, China would be least inclined to clamp down on these nations. Kim' belligerence is perhaps, at China's bidding to test US' resolve. China has been vehemently opposed to THAAD deployment in South Korea & is presumably using Kim to get back at South Korea & US. China intends to fire at the US over Kim's shoulders. Trump's clamping down on Chinese businesses linked to North Korean trade is likely to be expanded. However, Trump seems diffident on following through despite a breakdown over the trade dialogue last month. So long as the US does not clamp down hard on China, one can expect Kim to needle his opponents.
A related development that adds spice is the suggestion by Admiral Harry Harris of PACOM, wherein he urges India to act as an honest broker as India's 'loud voice' might convince Kim to back down. India has had trade relations with Pyongyang until it acceded to US' request to abandon trade. North Koreans have been studying in India through exchange programmes &the person heading North Korea's nuclear facility is an alumni of Centre for Space Science & Technology Education in Asia & the Pacific based in India. One suspects India might not be enthusiastic at the proposal in the midst of the Doklam standoff with China, though Harris' proposal is worth a try. China is bound to oppose India's entry into its 'domain' & under the present circumstance, might construe it to be strategic defiance thus aggravating the Doklam stalemate. Read more
Comment Commented James Drogan
It seems to me that one significant issue is that there is no intermediary with sufficient standing that is trusted by both sides. Read more
