Aleppo’s Sobering Lessons

NEW YORK – The fall of Aleppo to forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is neither the end of the beginning nor the beginning of the end of Syria’s five-and-a-half-year-old civil war – a war that is also a proxy, regional, and to some extent global conflict. The next major battle will be fought in Idlib province; the only question is when. And even after that, the war will continue to fester in various parts of what will remain a divided country.
Even so, now is a good time to take stock and focus on what has been learned, if only to learn from it. Little in history is inevitable, and the outcome in Syria is the result of what governments, groups, and individuals chose to do – and what they chose not to do. Indeed, not acting in Syria has proved to be as consequential as acting.
At no point was this clearer than when the United States did not fulfill its threat to make Assad’s government pay for its use of chemical weapons. That proved to be a missed opportunity not only to alter the momentum of the conflict, but also to underscore the principle that any government that uses weapons of mass destruction will regret it. Enforcement, after all, is essential to the effectiveness of future deterrence.
Deriving additional lessons requires going back to 2011, when peaceful anti-government protesters were met with deadly force, leading US President Barack Obama and others to demand that Assad step down. Here, too, no action or resources backed the strong rhetoric. The emergence of such a wide gap between means and ends almost always dooms a policy to failure.
This is especially so when the goal is regime change, and when the incumbent regime represents a substantial minority of a divided population. These circumstances tend to give rise to winner-take-all – and loser-lose-all – struggles. Not surprisingly, those with the most to lose tend to conduct the fight with enormous tenacity.
Scholars of international relations often write about the perceived limits to the utility of military force. But Syria shows that military force can be decisive – especially when applied in massive doses, with little concern for the number of civilians killed or displaced. Russia, Iran, and Assad’s government all demonstrated what large-scale and often indiscriminate use of military force could accomplish.
Another casualty of the Syria conflict is the term “international community.” In fact, there is little in the way of a global community of thought or action. And, with more than 500,000 dead and another ten million displaced in Syria, the much-vaunted doctrine of the “responsibility to protect” (R2P) has been exposed as well.
Adopted unanimously by the United Nations General Assembly in 2005 (partly in response to Rwanda’s genocide a decade earlier), R2P was premised on the notion that governments are obliged to protect their citizens from physical harm. When they are unable or unwilling to do so, according to R2P, other governments are obliged to intervene to protect those being subjected to harm.
If any government failed to meet the R2P norm, it was Syria’s. But the international intervention that came about was not designed to protect innocent lives or to weaken the government’s hold on power; instead, it was designed to ensure that the government prevailed. And it succeeded.
The international community did only somewhat better when it came to responding to the massive refugee crisis caused by the war. The fact that many countries have been unwilling to open their borders to meaningful numbers of asylum-seekers highlights the reality that the best refugee policy is one that prevents innocent men, women, and children from becoming refugees in the first place.
Diplomatic efforts failed to achieve much in the way of saving Aleppo or its inhabitants, and they are no more likely to bring an end to the war. However talented and committed diplomats may be, diplomacy tends to reflect, not create, realities on the ground. Future diplomatic efforts to bring about an end to the fighting or a particular political outcome will succeed only to the extent that the military balance and trends allow.
Looking ahead, Assad’s government will remain in place and in control of much, but not all, of the country. Various Sunni terrorist groups, less radical Sunni rebels, proxy forces such as Hezbollah, the Turkish army, Syrian Kurdish forces, and others will compete for control of particular regions. Outsiders, such as the US, would be well advised to accept this reality for the immediate future and focus their energies on stabilizing areas liberated from the Islamic State, protecting civilian populations, developing political and military ties with non-terrorist Sunni groups, and forging local cease-fires to prevent further Aleppos.
The goal of bringing about a transition to a different and more broad-based government should be maintained. But that is a long-term proposition. The lesson of the last five and a half years must be taken to heart: those who engage Syria with limited will and limited means must set limited goals if they are to accomplish even a limited amount of good.
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (6)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Robert Bruce
Many will draw the wrong conclusions from the humanitarian disaster that is unfolding in Syria today (400,000 dead so far, and over 11 million people displaced). Hawks see the big mistake as being when Obama failed to act against Assad over the red line he himself had drawn on chemical weapons.
Although they may have a point, this misses a far more important cancer which still lies at the heart of policy for America and her European allies - their continued reliance on use of military force as if it was a legitimate tool of foreign policy. When the US invaded Iraq in 2003, without proper UN authorisation, it set a dangerous legal precedent for international relations. The consequences of this illegal action were made worse, as the whole World could see through the tissue of lies which had been constructed to conceal their real motive - to persue a US policy of deposing Sadam Hussain by force. It was an error of epic proportions, which not only cost the lives of at least 500,000 Iraqi citizens and counting, but then led directly to the rise of ISIS, which we have been fighting ever since.
The new Obama administration appeared to want to undo much of the damage done to US reputation and international order. Yet when it came to Libya, with encouragement from France and the UK, they repeated exactly the same mistake. They turned what started as a UN R2P intervention (to protect Libyan citizens) into a very overt campaign to remove Gaddafi by force. This undermined the independent humanitarian reputation of R2P, which will in turn make it harder to use to counter future crises of humanitarian suffering.
Finally when civil war broke out in Syria they failed to act through the UN to protect civilians. Had they implemented a no-fly zone over Syria, under a UN mandate, they could have limited many of the civilian casualties from a one sided conflict, where only Assad had access to air power. They might also have achieved the objective of keeping Russia out of the conflict, had they acted promptly. Instead the US took sides with the rebels and encouraged them with support and arms in the hope of removing Assad from power by force.
Of course UN backed military intervention is at times critical to protect the lives of Global citizens, but it must be used only as a last resort, and on the basis of encouraging peacekeeping to limit loss of human life. Military power should never be used to create conflict where there was none before (as in Iraq) or to pour petrol onto the flames of bitter civil wars.
Mahatama Ghandi wisely said “I object to violence because when it appears to do good, the good is only temporary; the evil it does is permanent”. Until we learn not to rely on violence as a legitimate tool of foreign policy, we will continue to make mistakes. And powerless foreigners will continue to pay for our international interventions with their lives.
Robert P Bruce – author www.TheGlobalRace.net Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
Syria's multidimensional proxy war gave a chance for both regional (Turkey, Iran, SA et al) and world powers (Russia, US et al) to "make a contribution". The lowest-common-denominator result, one which all sides were willing to accept, was an ongoing medium-intensity conflict with no winner, going on at approximately a stalemate, with no real conclusion. Not even through exhaustion long after much of what is being fought over is destroyed.
judging by silence on comparable actions by esteemed allies, R2P had nothing to do with all that except as a fig-leaf. It was callous geopolitics in its at its most reprehensible. In Iraq, at least, some genuinely half-witted leaders were genuinely committed to a genuinely half-baked idea. Here it is just a proxy pissing match with no point at all except to obstruct the other side, whether for power, prestige, or pipeline purposes. Of course its unreasonable to expect one or more of the proxy sponsors to simply compromise, especially when the external effects are felt mainly by the EU which probably doesn't even make the top 5 on the list of sponsors.
The only ray of hope is that there is slowly a pattern of improvement: In Iraq, we bombed, invaded, and occupied. An early attempt at success. In Libya, we bombed but did not invade or occupy, with roughly the same result. In Syria, we didn't bomb (much), anddidn't invade or occupied, merely providing cover for allies, and supplying weapons and training, and maybe a little help here and there. Still the same result, but with some squinting, one can see a progression of slightly less awe-inducing amounts of bad strategy during each iteration. Perhaps the next conflict will still not be a "success", but eventually this pattern will result in more moderate levels of destruction that everyone can live with happily. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
I fear that you haven't factored in Donald Trump and his happy band of Generals.
If Trump gets involved in a shooting war (and I think he will because a) he "knows more than the generals" and b) he fancies himself one, having been sent away to a military school as a boy) I doubt if he will pay much attention to the lessons of the past sixty years. The idea that he will stay focused on domestic issues will prove to be wishful thinking sooner rather than later.
Bush2's neocons were a disaster, but they're going to be fairy queens compared to Trump's. Read more
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Couldn't we hope that another lesson has, in some quarters at least, been learned, to the effect that no one should start a civil war with the expectation that the United States will become instantly and heavily involved on one side or the other?
Would U.S. interests have been better served had it followed the same disastrous course it chose to pursue in Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya? I don't see the logic in that approach, or the virtue in the precedents. And God knows the Russian involvement in Syria has been nothing to compare with the scale of our involvement in the Vietnamese civil war.
There are lessons to be learned here, but I don't think Haass is on the path to learning them. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
@Curtis
The advice from the past has been ignored.
'In the practical art of war, the best thing of all is to take the enemy's country whole and intact; to shatter and destroy it is not so good.' Sun Tzu, Art of War 496BC
'In war, events of importance are the result of trivial causes.' Julius Caesar 44 BC
'If you do not control the enemy, the enemy will control you'
― Miyamoto Musashi, A Book of Five Rings 1645 AD
Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
I notice no mention is made of Russia's activity in Syria Read more
Featured
The Year That Ended an Epoch?
Javier Solana revisits the tumultuous international events of 2016, and surveys the uncertain landscape ahead.
The International Barriers to Trump’s Economic Plan
Mohamed A. El-Erian emphasizes the need for international policy coordination to accelerate the US recovery.
Trump’s Global Strength
Andrew Sheng & Xiao Geng consider what the world can expect from a US president-elect who has been consistently underestimated.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air: The Super Germ Threat
In the latest edition of PS On Air , Jim O’Neill discusses how to beat antimicrobial resistance, which threatens millions of lives, with Gavekal Dragonomics’ Anatole Kaletsky and Leonardo Maisano of Il Sole 24 Ore.