Illibéral Israël

NEW YORK – Après un demi-siècle d’occupation des territoires palestiniens, Israël succombe à ses plus intenses pulsions ethnocentristes et remet en cause, de plus en plus ouvertement, des frontières reconnues. Israël est aujourd’hui sur le point de rejoindre le club des démocraties illibérales, qui va s’élargissant, et il doit en remercier le Premier ministre Benyamin Netanyahou.

Au cours de ses onze années de mandat à la tête d’Israël, Netanyahou en a transformé la psyché collective. Il a élevé le « Juif » isolé et traumatisé – toujours en conflit avec les « gentils », sans parler des « Arabes » – au-dessus de l’« Israélien » laïc, libéral et mondialisé qu’avaient imaginé les pères fondateurs du pays.

Netanyahou lui-même est un hédoniste, laïc et cynique, qui fait l’objet d’une enquête sur de généreux et illégaux présents qu’il aurait acceptés d’un magnat d’Hollywood. Mais il a choisi de jouer la « carte juive », dont il entend tirer bénéfice. En 1996, le slogan qui promettait qu’il serait « bon pour les Juifs » lui avait gagné le pouvoir. En 2015, ses admonestations aux électeurs juifs, sommés de choisir entre lui et les « hordes » d’Arabes déferlant sur les urnes pour les déposséder de leur destin, ont eu le même résultat.

Mais si l’on peut gagner des élections en appelant la judéité en renfort, on peut aussi, de la même manière, bloquer les négociations sur une solution au conflit israélo-palestinien. L’insistance avec laquelle Netanyahou a demandé aux Palestiniens de reconnaître Israël comme État juif, en 2014, a été le dernier clou au cercueil d’un processus de paix qui agonisait déjà.

À plus d’un titre, le profil politique de Netanyahou correspond à celui des républicains américains les plus extrémistes. Fût-il né aux États-Unis, il en serait devenu président se vantait autrefois sa femme. Une vie qu’il aurait sans doute préférée, pour le simple pouvoir qu’elle lui aurait conféré. Elle lui eût aussi évité huit années pénibles de bras de fer avec le président Barack Obama.

Netanyahou est pourtant soulagé de l’arrivée à la Maison-Blanche d’un Donald Trump qui partage les idées républicaines et qui est exactement l’opposé d’Obama dans pratiquement tous les domaines. Le précédent président des États-Unis témoignait de l’empathie pour les minorités et les migrants, défendait les droits humains et civiques ; était parvenu à débloquer les relations diplomatiques avec l’Iran, et avait entrepris de demander des comptes au dirigeant israélien. L’un des derniers gestes d’Obama en tant que président fut de choisir l’abstention des États-Unis, plutôt que leur veto, lors du vote de la résolution du Conseil de sécurité des Nations unies contre l’extension des colonies dans les territoires occupés.

Netanyahou préfère de loin le charlatanisme vulgaire de Trump au libéralisme éduqué d’Obama. Car Trump et Netanyahou ont beaucoup en commun, l’un avec l’autre, mais aussi avec des dirigeants illibéraux comme le président turc Recep Tayyip Erdoǧan. Tous trois instrumentalisent leur affrontement avec les grands médias pour renforcer leur pouvoir.

Trump a plus d’une fois déclaré la « guerre aux médias ». Erdoǧan, de son côté, a réprimé la presse, en faisant arrêter des journalistes accusés d’être impliqués dans la tentative ratée de coup d’État militaire en juillet dernier. Et Netanyahou se comporte depuis la fin 2014 en ministre de la Communication d’Israël.

La logique n’est pas difficile à cerner. Les organes de presse sont censés demander des comptes à ceux qui sont au pouvoir. Ces derniers tentent donc de les museler. L’une des façons d’y parvenir est de faire donner de la voix à des organes « alternatifs » plus complaisants, comme Israel Hayom, quotidien gratuit en hébreu qui n’a d’autre vocation que de chanter les louanges du Premier ministre. 

Le but de cette feuille aux accents nord-coréens n’est pas de faire du profit. En 2014, le magnat américain des casinos Sheldon Adelson, qui soutient depuis longtemps Netanyahou et a généreusement contribué à la campagne de Trump, a investi, estime-t-on, 50 millions de dollars dans Israel Hayom, dont les pertes, depuis son lancement en 2007, s’élèvent à plus de 250 millions de dollars. Netanyahou a appelé, en 2014, à la tenue d’élections anticipées afin de protéger son porte-voix – devenu aujourd’hui le journal le plus diffusé en Israël – menacé par un projet de loi.

Netanyahou a toujours nié avoir le moindre rapport avec Israel Hayom, alors qu’à la vérité il en est pratiquement le rédacteur-en-chef. À quel autre titre aurait-il pu discuter avec le propriétaire de son principal concurrent, Yediot Aharonot, la possibilité de limiter la distribution d’Israel Hayom, en échange d’une couverture plus favorable ?

Bien sûr, Netanyahou n’est pas seul à la manœuvre pour pousser Israël dans la voie de l’illibéralisme, et la censure pas plus que le harcèlement ne sont exclusivement réservés aux médias. Le ministre de l’Éducation, Naftali Bennett – qui préside le parti du Foyer juif, élément clé de la coalition d’extrême-droite de Netanyahou, et qui est l’un des plus fervents partisans d’une annexion des territoires palestiniens –, a averti les établissements scolaires qu’il était « plus important d’étudier le judaïsme que les maths ou la science ». Un roman qui conte l’amour d’un garçon palestinien et d’une fille juive a été retiré des programmes.

La ministre de la Justice, Ayelet Shaked, elle aussi membre du Foyer juif, n’a d’égale, dans son ardeur ultra-sioniste, que Bennett. Elle est aujourd’hui le fer de lance d’une attaque contre le dernier rempart de la démocratie israélienne, la Cour suprême, dont elle condamne les arrêts, comme la décision, prise en avril dernier, de déclarer anticonstitutionnelle la politique gazière d’Israël.

Plus récemment, Shaked a approuvé le projet de loi dit de « loyauté dans la culture », qui subordonnerait les financements publics dans la culture à la « loyauté » des bénéficiaires envers l’État juif. Dans le même temps, des groupes d’extrême-droite en faveur de l’annexion sont aidés sans compter par le gouvernement et par des donateurs juifs étrangers.

Les artistes ne sont pas les seuls à voir utilisés contre eux ces curieux soupçons. Un projet de loi nouvellement voté – visant clairement les représentants au Parlement des Arabes israéliens – envisage la possibilité de démettre de leur fonction des membres de la Knesset pour cause de déloyauté envers l’État. Les ONG de défense des droits humains et du processus de paix sont qualifiées d’agents de l’étranger et soumises à toutes sortes de tracasseries.

La démocratie a toujours constitué pour Israël un atout stratégique, car un Israël démocratique est en adéquation naturelle avec l’alliance occidentale. Mais si l’Occident n’a pas perdu de temps pour imposer des sanctions à la Russie du président Vladimir Poutine, l’occupation par Israël des territoires palestiniens demeure impunie. Pourtant, à mesure que les pratiques d’Israël se rapprochent de celles de Poutine, ses liens avec son arrière-garde stratégique à l’Ouest s’amenuisent.

On ne sait si l’imprévisible Trump répondra aux attentes d’Israël. Il est clair, pourtant, qu’en affaiblissant ses standards démocratiques, Israël met en péril son lien vital avec l’Occident – et tôt ou tard avec l’Amérique d’après Trump.

Traduction François Boisivon