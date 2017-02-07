Illibéral Israël

NEW YORK – Après un demi-siècle d’occupation des territoires palestiniens, Israël succombe à ses plus intenses pulsions ethnocentristes et remet en cause, de plus en plus ouvertement, des frontières reconnues. Israël est aujourd’hui sur le point de rejoindre le club des démocraties illibérales, qui va s’élargissant, et il doit en remercier le Premier ministre Benyamin Netanyahou.
Au cours de ses onze années de mandat à la tête d’Israël, Netanyahou en a transformé la psyché collective. Il a élevé le « Juif » isolé et traumatisé – toujours en conflit avec les « gentils », sans parler des « Arabes » – au-dessus de l’« Israélien » laïc, libéral et mondialisé qu’avaient imaginé les pères fondateurs du pays.
Netanyahou lui-même est un hédoniste, laïc et cynique, qui fait l’objet d’une enquête sur de généreux et illégaux présents qu’il aurait acceptés d’un magnat d’Hollywood. Mais il a choisi de jouer la « carte juive », dont il entend tirer bénéfice. En 1996, le slogan qui promettait qu’il serait « bon pour les Juifs » lui avait gagné le pouvoir. En 2015, ses admonestations aux électeurs juifs, sommés de choisir entre lui et les « hordes » d’Arabes déferlant sur les urnes pour les déposséder de leur destin, ont eu le même résultat.
Mais si l’on peut gagner des élections en appelant la judéité en renfort, on peut aussi, de la même manière, bloquer les négociations sur une solution au conflit israélo-palestinien. L’insistance avec laquelle Netanyahou a demandé aux Palestiniens de reconnaître Israël comme État juif, en 2014, a été le dernier clou au cercueil d’un processus de paix qui agonisait déjà.
À plus d’un titre, le profil politique de Netanyahou correspond à celui des républicains américains les plus extrémistes. Fût-il né aux États-Unis, il en serait devenu président se vantait autrefois sa femme. Une vie qu’il aurait sans doute préférée, pour le simple pouvoir qu’elle lui aurait conféré. Elle lui eût aussi évité huit années pénibles de bras de fer avec le président Barack Obama.
Netanyahou est pourtant soulagé de l’arrivée à la Maison-Blanche d’un Donald Trump qui partage les idées républicaines et qui est exactement l’opposé d’Obama dans pratiquement tous les domaines. Le précédent président des États-Unis témoignait de l’empathie pour les minorités et les migrants, défendait les droits humains et civiques ; était parvenu à débloquer les relations diplomatiques avec l’Iran, et avait entrepris de demander des comptes au dirigeant israélien. L’un des derniers gestes d’Obama en tant que président fut de choisir l’abstention des États-Unis, plutôt que leur veto, lors du vote de la résolution du Conseil de sécurité des Nations unies contre l’extension des colonies dans les territoires occupés.
Netanyahou préfère de loin le charlatanisme vulgaire de Trump au libéralisme éduqué d’Obama. Car Trump et Netanyahou ont beaucoup en commun, l’un avec l’autre, mais aussi avec des dirigeants illibéraux comme le président turc Recep Tayyip Erdoǧan. Tous trois instrumentalisent leur affrontement avec les grands médias pour renforcer leur pouvoir.
Trump a plus d’une fois déclaré la « guerre aux médias ». Erdoǧan, de son côté, a réprimé la presse, en faisant arrêter des journalistes accusés d’être impliqués dans la tentative ratée de coup d’État militaire en juillet dernier. Et Netanyahou se comporte depuis la fin 2014 en ministre de la Communication d’Israël.
La logique n’est pas difficile à cerner. Les organes de presse sont censés demander des comptes à ceux qui sont au pouvoir. Ces derniers tentent donc de les museler. L’une des façons d’y parvenir est de faire donner de la voix à des organes « alternatifs » plus complaisants, comme Israel Hayom, quotidien gratuit en hébreu qui n’a d’autre vocation que de chanter les louanges du Premier ministre.
Le but de cette feuille aux accents nord-coréens n’est pas de faire du profit. En 2014, le magnat américain des casinos Sheldon Adelson, qui soutient depuis longtemps Netanyahou et a généreusement contribué à la campagne de Trump, a investi, estime-t-on, 50 millions de dollars dans Israel Hayom, dont les pertes, depuis son lancement en 2007, s’élèvent à plus de 250 millions de dollars. Netanyahou a appelé, en 2014, à la tenue d’élections anticipées afin de protéger son porte-voix – devenu aujourd’hui le journal le plus diffusé en Israël – menacé par un projet de loi.
Netanyahou a toujours nié avoir le moindre rapport avec Israel Hayom, alors qu’à la vérité il en est pratiquement le rédacteur-en-chef. À quel autre titre aurait-il pu discuter avec le propriétaire de son principal concurrent, Yediot Aharonot, la possibilité de limiter la distribution d’Israel Hayom, en échange d’une couverture plus favorable ?
Bien sûr, Netanyahou n’est pas seul à la manœuvre pour pousser Israël dans la voie de l’illibéralisme, et la censure pas plus que le harcèlement ne sont exclusivement réservés aux médias. Le ministre de l’Éducation, Naftali Bennett – qui préside le parti du Foyer juif, élément clé de la coalition d’extrême-droite de Netanyahou, et qui est l’un des plus fervents partisans d’une annexion des territoires palestiniens –, a averti les établissements scolaires qu’il était « plus important d’étudier le judaïsme que les maths ou la science ». Un roman qui conte l’amour d’un garçon palestinien et d’une fille juive a été retiré des programmes.
La ministre de la Justice, Ayelet Shaked, elle aussi membre du Foyer juif, n’a d’égale, dans son ardeur ultra-sioniste, que Bennett. Elle est aujourd’hui le fer de lance d’une attaque contre le dernier rempart de la démocratie israélienne, la Cour suprême, dont elle condamne les arrêts, comme la décision, prise en avril dernier, de déclarer anticonstitutionnelle la politique gazière d’Israël.
Plus récemment, Shaked a approuvé le projet de loi dit de « loyauté dans la culture », qui subordonnerait les financements publics dans la culture à la « loyauté » des bénéficiaires envers l’État juif. Dans le même temps, des groupes d’extrême-droite en faveur de l’annexion sont aidés sans compter par le gouvernement et par des donateurs juifs étrangers.
Les artistes ne sont pas les seuls à voir utilisés contre eux ces curieux soupçons. Un projet de loi nouvellement voté – visant clairement les représentants au Parlement des Arabes israéliens – envisage la possibilité de démettre de leur fonction des membres de la Knesset pour cause de déloyauté envers l’État. Les ONG de défense des droits humains et du processus de paix sont qualifiées d’agents de l’étranger et soumises à toutes sortes de tracasseries.
La démocratie a toujours constitué pour Israël un atout stratégique, car un Israël démocratique est en adéquation naturelle avec l’alliance occidentale. Mais si l’Occident n’a pas perdu de temps pour imposer des sanctions à la Russie du président Vladimir Poutine, l’occupation par Israël des territoires palestiniens demeure impunie. Pourtant, à mesure que les pratiques d’Israël se rapprochent de celles de Poutine, ses liens avec son arrière-garde stratégique à l’Ouest s’amenuisent.
On ne sait si l’imprévisible Trump répondra aux attentes d’Israël. Il est clair, pourtant, qu’en affaiblissant ses standards démocratiques, Israël met en péril son lien vital avec l’Occident – et tôt ou tard avec l’Amérique d’après Trump.
Traduction François Boisivon
Comment Commented Melih Erdoğmuş
Here what we have about the right-wing politicians again.. The manipulation of the news media is a major part of the Turkey's politicial integrity for at least 10 years. No matter what people from the right-wing deny for years, it's been obvious that the government is now trying to eliminate its all opponents from different political thoughts with a mass elimination system based on the country's legal constitution. Thousands of people have lost their condinitonal jobs referred to be so-called coup activist but actually just to be people with different thoughts rather than Erdogan's circle of politics which includes no education, no rights but full of non-stop corruption all over the country. With the last breach from the Wikileaks regarding the corrupted e-mails of his son-in-law just showed the true colors of what the population itself was up-against. Making people related to the terrorist organization whose leader once was the best ally of Erdogan is something that one can only do without self-esteem, which is the one whom has been acting accordingly over the years. Beside Erdogan, in the case of Netanyahu; it's a well-known fact to abuse the dignity of religious people especially when you're in charge of a country such as Israel. What Israel has been trying to deal with, what it gives ego boost to radicalist Jews during the time since he was ruled for power is the last thing a country with the temper of Israel needs to have in an area such as the Middle East. Israelis need to comprehend what's ahead of them before it's too late to prevent from what Turkey has been having for the last 15 years. Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Shlomo Ben-Ami is one of the few in Israel who has the courage to take Netanyahu to task. He points out that Israel - with its arguably most right wing government in history - has lost its stature as a democracy and credibility as a Western alliance. While "the West lost no time in imposing sanctions on President Vladimir Putin’s Russia following its annexation of Crimea, it has not punished Israel’s occupation of Palestinian lands." It's unclear whether "Israel embraces Putin-inspired practices," or the other way round.
Israel's effort to grab large chunks of the West Bank unfolded throughout recent years by means of incremental expansion of illegal settlements on occupied Palestinian territories. Putin's annexation of Crimea employed similar tactics. In February 2014, unidentified armed men were deployed by the Kremlin to Crimea. Days later they seized the local parliament and government buildings, raising the Russian flag. Among them appeared to be regular soldiers without military insignia - dubbed as "little green men".
The author warns Netanyahu against expecting too much from an unpredictable Trump. But Netanyahu is not a leader with a sense of history. He is merely a "cynical hedonist" who only has his own interests in mind - the trappings of power and privilege that are tied to his premiership. Pandering to the hardliners in the Jewish settler movement, his myopic polices harm Israel, "weakening its democratic credentials" and jeopardising "its lifeline to the West – including post-Trump America." This will leave Israel dangerously isolated.
Under Netanyahu Israel is "on its way to join the growing club of illiberal democracies" creating a racist atmosphere, as seen in Hungary, Poland, Russia, Turkey etc. Far-right and ultranationalist politicians shape policies in education, defence, culture and justice that discriminate both Israelis of Palestinian descent, the wider Arab world and Palestinians. The rising tide of extremism in the country has much the arrival of Jews from central and eastern Europe to thank for, who are known for being diehard Zionists.
Netanyahu cosies up to the casino mogul, Sheldon Adelson, who bought Israel Hayom and made it the country’s largest-circulation newspaper. The newspaper is free, targeting readers, who only want to skim through, without giving too much thought to its content or ideology. It has become Netanyahu's "Pravda" and aims to weaken respectable papers, critical of the ultra-right establishment, which has adopted the anti-immigration, anti-Muslim sentiments of rising far-right parties in Europe.
In the past few years, Israeli far-right politicians have played host to like-minded European leaders and displayed the shared values on the perceived threat of Islam and Muslim migrants. Geert Wilders, leader of the Dutch Freedom Party visited Israel in 2010, saying “Jews need to settle Judea and Samaria,” using the ancient Hebrew name for the West Bank. Steve Bannon, Trump's chief strategist also calls for the defence of Judeo-Christian values.
Marine Le Pen, leader of the National Front has distanced herself from her father's extreme views and anti-Semitic comments. She would instead enforce the Trump-style Muslim travel ban in France, should she be elected. Her secretary general, Nicolas Bay visited Israel last January to meet French citizens and shore up French Jewish support ahead of the presidential election. Although it was a private visit, he met with military and political officials.
Trump has nominated the far-right David Friedman as Washington's new ambassador to Israel, who contemplated moving the US embassy to Jerusalem. Trump also believes his son-in-law and confidante, Jared Kushner can deliver an Israel-Palestinian peace deal. Even though he has vowed to resolve the conflict and make history, he will hardly succeed, where his predecessors have failed, due to his lack of patience, experience, consistency and political acumen. As a businessman Trump has been questioning the wisdom of supporting America's allies in Asia and Europe, accusing them of taking advantage of Washington. Perhaps Netanyahu should fear that one day Trump might doubt America's alliance with Israel, to please his anti-Semitic supporters. Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
'Netanyahu’s insistence that the Palestinians recognize Israel as a Jewish state in 2014 became the last nail in the coffin of an already dying peace process.'
Is this the most foolish sentence ever written in connection with Israel? Shlomo is a historian- a good one- does he really not know that Israel was never a Secular country, it was always a Jewish state? No doubt, the Left dissimulated this obvious fact in deference to Marxian eschatology according to which both Religions and States would disappear thanks to some final Dies Irae or Crisis of Capital. However, it was a fact all the same. Pakistan, a Muslim State which came into existence at the same time as Israel, initially pretended to be Secular too. But nobody was taken in.
Perhaps, in Israel, there are still some elderly Socialists who believe Israel is Secular because Zionism, despite all evidence to the contrary, was not actually a purely Jewish movement. But, is there a single Palestinian anywhere in the world who honestly believes that Israel is not a Jewish State? Will he or she stand up and defend this belief in any Islamic or Arab forum?
Shlomo may believe the Palestinians were so desperate for Peace that they would pretend Israel was not a Jewish State provided Netanyahu did so too. The evidence is utterly against him. Hamas didn't even recognise Abbas's right to exist let alone Israel's. Perhaps, for Shlomo, Hamas isn't Palestinian because, in his deluded mind, Palestinian means 'Secular' just as Israeli means 'Secular'. Indeed, he tells us Netanyahu is actually 'Secular' but because he is a very naughty and hedonistic man- like Erdogan, Trump, Putin etc- he is being so 'illiberal' as to pretend to be a Jew who, naturally, puts Jews first, just as Erodogan is pretending to be a Turk and putting Turks first, and Trump is pretending to be an American and putting Americans first.
Shlomo has a theory about why actually Secular but hedonistic people like Netanyahu, Erdogan, Trump etc. get elected even though they pretend to be not 'Secular' at all but champions only of their own people, not all nationalities under the Sun.
It seems there are some evil rich dudes who buy newspapers and such and they brainwash ordinary people- who are never actually 'Jews' or 'Turks' or 'Americans' but ab ovo wholly 'Secular' individuals with no preference for their own kin- into thinking they are actually 'Jews', 'Turks', 'Americans' etc.
So now we know.
How can we solve the problems of the Middle East? Easy. Get super-rich dude to buy all the newspapers. He can easily reverse the brainwashing which causes people to think they are Jews, or Turks, or Americans or whatever. Once everybody's true 'Secular' nature is restored, there won't be any Religious or Ethnic conflict because Religion and Ethnicity will have dissolved into nothingness. Everybody would be indistinguishable in a homogenous Secular identity.
It must be wonderful to live in Shlomo's fantasy world. He believes that 'For Israel, democracy has always been a strategic asset, because a democratic Israel was a natural fit in the Western alliance.' Wow! Remember this guy is a historian. Does he seriously think Portugal, a founder member of NATO, was a democracy under Salazar? Was Turkey when it came in? Did Greece under the Colonels get expelled? What about C.E.N.T.O? Was Iraq or Pakistan a democracy? Perhaps, Shlomo thinks Kuwait and Qatar and Saudi Arabia are democracies- that's why they represent 'a natural fit' in the Western alliance.
This is a guy who equates Israeli settlements with Putin's annexation of Crimea. He appears troubled that Israel has not been sanctioned. Is he putting us on?
Of course he is. Shlomo is pulling our leg. He's probably trying out the material which will turn him into the Jackie Mason of whatever the bien pensant equivalent of the Catskill circuit is. Read more
Comment Commented M M
The irony of it all is that BiBi's bets (to put it mildly) have thus far paid off, especially when one takes into account that he has now a friendly ear at the WH and the builders or construction workers of these settlements are in the majority Palestinians or migrants who are desperate to earn a living. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
"Whereas the West lost no time in imposing sanctions on President Vladimir Putin’s Russia following its annexation of Crimea, it has not punished Israel’s occupation of Palestinian lands."
This could all change with Trump trampling over the political landscape. Or should I say trumpling...? Read more
