5

反自由的以色列

纽约—在占领巴勒斯坦领土半个世纪之后，以色列越来越屈服于其内心最深处的种族中心论，开始拒绝已经获得承认的边界。现在，以色列正在加入日益壮大的反自由民主俱乐部，以色列总理内塔尼亚胡在其中“功”不可没。

在其11年的以色列总理生涯中，内塔尼亚胡重塑了以色列的集体心理。他让孤立的、内心受到伤害的“犹太”——他们仍然与“异教徒”格格不入，更不用说“阿拉伯人”了——置于开国元勋们所构想的世俗的、自由的、全球化的“以色列”之上。

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

内塔尼亚胡本人是一位世俗的犬儒主义享乐论者，目前，他被控接受一位好莱坞大亨的违法奢侈礼品，正在接受调查。但他非常擅长打“犹太牌”谋取私利。1996年，他承诺“善待犹太人”，凭此赢得权力。2015年，他警告犹太人跑步去投票给自己，否则他们的命运将落到据说正在赶往投票站的阿拉伯“牲口群”手中，凭此再次赢得权力。

正如诉诸民族的犹太性能够赢得选举，它也阻止了以巴冲突解决方案的谈判。2014年，内塔尼亚胡坚持要求巴勒斯坦承认以色列是犹太国家，成为压倒和平谈判的最后一根稻草。

从许多角度看，内塔尼亚胡的政治生涯剖面与大部分强硬派共和党类似。他的妻子曾经夸口说，他要是出生在美国，或许已经成为美国总统了。也许他也更喜欢成为美国总统，主要原因是这能给他带来无穷的权力。他也不必经历因为与总统奥巴马意见不合而忍受八年的沮丧。

但是，如今内塔尼亚胡可以放心了，特朗普入主白宫，这位与他思维相似的共和党几乎在所有问题上都与奥巴马针锋相对。上一位美国总统同情少数群体和移民；捍卫人权和公民权；取得了与伊朗的外交突破；寻求巴勒斯坦和平；问题最大的则是试图按住以色列领导人。奥巴马作为总统的最后一批动作之一是美国在联合国安理会上就反对色列在占领区的定居点建设的提案投出弃权票，而不是否决票。

内塔尼亚胡显然更喜欢特朗普的粗俗的江湖伎俩，而不是奥巴马的学究气自由主义。事实上，特朗普和内塔尼亚胡颇有些共同点——其他反自由领导者亦然，比如土耳其总统埃尔多安。他们三人都公开对主流媒体表示敌意，以此作为保障和巩固权力的手段之一。

特朗普的千言万语可以汇成一句话，“对媒体开战”。至于埃尔多安，他一直在镇压新闻自由，以参与去年7月的未遂政变为借口抓捕记者。内塔尼亚胡则从2014年底以来就扮演着以色列代理沟通部长的角色。

个中逻辑不难辨认。新闻媒体是问责掌权者的力量。因此掌权者总是试图压制新闻媒体。一种办法是放大更讨他们喜欢的媒体的声音，比如《今日以色列》（Israel Hayom，一家希伯来语免费日报，以为内塔尼亚胡唱赞歌为己任。）

这一朝鲜式宣传机器的目标不是盈利。2014年，长期支持内塔尼亚胡并为特朗普竞选献金的美国赌场大亨谢尔顿·阿德尔森（Sheldon Adelson）向《今日以色列》投资5,000万美元左右，而从2007年创刊以来，《今日以色列》已经亏损了超过2.5亿美元。2014年内塔尼亚胡提前举行大选以阻止遏制他的喉舌的议会法案。如今，《今日以色列》是发行量最大以色列报纸。

内塔尼亚胡一直否认他与《今日以色列》有任何关联，尽管真相是正是该报的实际主编。否则如何解释他与该报主要竞争对手Yedioth Ahronot的所有者论缩减《今日以色列》发行量以换取对他更加有利的报道？

当然，内塔尼亚胡在将以色列推向反自由主义方面还没有到无所不用其极的程度，而审查和骚扰亦非媒体的“专利”。教育部长纳夫塔利·本尼特（Naftali Bennett）——内塔尼亚胡的极右翼联盟的重要盟友犹太人家园（Jew Home）党党首、吞并巴勒斯坦领土的鼓吹旗手——目前指示各学校“学习犹太教比学习数学和科学更重要。”一篇描写巴勒斯坦男孩与以色列女孩的爱情小说被列为禁止讲授内容。

司法部长、以色列家园党党员阿耶雷特·沙基德（Ayelet Shaked）是仅次于本尼特的极端锡安主义者。她也是抨击以色列民主的最后防线——最高法院的排头兵，批评它的一系列裁决，如去年4月判决以色列天然气政策违宪的决定。

最近，沙基德批准了“文化忠诚法”，该法规定政府的文化拨款将视接收者是否“忠于”犹太国家决定。与此同时，支持吞并巴勒斯坦的右翼组织受到政府和海外犹太捐赠者的慷慨支持。

忠诚的概念不仅是针对艺术家的武器。新通过的一项法案——显然是针对以色列议会中的以色列籍阿拉伯人代表——规定可因为不忠于犹太国家而取消议员资格。关注人权和媾和的非政府组织将视同外国特工受到审查。

Fake news or real views Learn More

对以色列来说，民主一直是一项战略性资产，因为民主的以色列天然与西方联盟契合。西方在普京的俄罗斯吞并克里米亚之后立即对其进行了制裁，但它并没有惩罚以色列占领巴勒斯坦领土的行为。但是，随着以色列沿着普京的道路越走越远，其与西方战略后援团的关系也将越来越弱。

反覆无常的特朗普是否会满足以色列的期望仍有待观察。可以肯定的是，随着其民主声誉的每况愈下，以色列的西方——包括特朗普之后的美国——生命线也将越来越不可靠。