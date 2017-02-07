纽约—在占领巴勒斯坦领土半个世纪之后，以色列越来越屈服于其内心最深处的种族中心论，开始拒绝已经获得承认的边界。现在，以色列正在加入日益壮大的反自由民主俱乐部，以色列总理内塔尼亚胡在其中“功”不可没。
在其11年的以色列总理生涯中，内塔尼亚胡重塑了以色列的集体心理。他让孤立的、内心受到伤害的“犹太”——他们仍然与“异教徒”格格不入，更不用说“阿拉伯人”了——置于开国元勋们所构想的世俗的、自由的、全球化的“以色列”之上。
内塔尼亚胡本人是一位世俗的犬儒主义享乐论者，目前，他被控接受一位好莱坞大亨的违法奢侈礼品，正在接受调查。但他非常擅长打“犹太牌”谋取私利。1996年，他承诺“善待犹太人”，凭此赢得权力。2015年，他警告犹太人跑步去投票给自己，否则他们的命运将落到据说正在赶往投票站的阿拉伯“牲口群”手中，凭此再次赢得权力。
正如诉诸民族的犹太性能够赢得选举，它也阻止了以巴冲突解决方案的谈判。2014年，内塔尼亚胡坚持要求巴勒斯坦承认以色列是犹太国家，成为压倒和平谈判的最后一根稻草。
从许多角度看，内塔尼亚胡的政治生涯剖面与大部分强硬派共和党类似。他的妻子曾经夸口说，他要是出生在美国，或许已经成为美国总统了。也许他也更喜欢成为美国总统，主要原因是这能给他带来无穷的权力。他也不必经历因为与总统奥巴马意见不合而忍受八年的沮丧。
但是，如今内塔尼亚胡可以放心了，特朗普入主白宫，这位与他思维相似的共和党几乎在所有问题上都与奥巴马针锋相对。上一位美国总统同情少数群体和移民；捍卫人权和公民权；取得了与伊朗的外交突破；寻求巴勒斯坦和平；问题最大的则是试图按住以色列领导人。奥巴马作为总统的最后一批动作之一是美国在联合国安理会上就反对色列在占领区的定居点建设的提案投出弃权票，而不是否决票。
内塔尼亚胡显然更喜欢特朗普的粗俗的江湖伎俩，而不是奥巴马的学究气自由主义。事实上，特朗普和内塔尼亚胡颇有些共同点——其他反自由领导者亦然，比如土耳其总统埃尔多安。他们三人都公开对主流媒体表示敌意，以此作为保障和巩固权力的手段之一。
特朗普的千言万语可以汇成一句话，“对媒体开战”。至于埃尔多安，他一直在镇压新闻自由，以参与去年7月的未遂政变为借口抓捕记者。内塔尼亚胡则从2014年底以来就扮演着以色列代理沟通部长的角色。
个中逻辑不难辨认。新闻媒体是问责掌权者的力量。因此掌权者总是试图压制新闻媒体。一种办法是放大更讨他们喜欢的媒体的声音，比如《今日以色列》（Israel Hayom，一家希伯来语免费日报，以为内塔尼亚胡唱赞歌为己任。）
这一朝鲜式宣传机器的目标不是盈利。2014年，长期支持内塔尼亚胡并为特朗普竞选献金的美国赌场大亨谢尔顿·阿德尔森（Sheldon Adelson）向《今日以色列》投资5,000万美元左右，而从2007年创刊以来，《今日以色列》已经亏损了超过2.5亿美元。2014年内塔尼亚胡提前举行大选以阻止遏制他的喉舌的议会法案。如今，《今日以色列》是发行量最大以色列报纸。
内塔尼亚胡一直否认他与《今日以色列》有任何关联，尽管真相是正是该报的实际主编。否则如何解释他与该报主要竞争对手Yedioth Ahronot的所有者论缩减《今日以色列》发行量以换取对他更加有利的报道？
当然，内塔尼亚胡在将以色列推向反自由主义方面还没有到无所不用其极的程度，而审查和骚扰亦非媒体的“专利”。教育部长纳夫塔利·本尼特（Naftali Bennett）——内塔尼亚胡的极右翼联盟的重要盟友犹太人家园（Jew Home）党党首、吞并巴勒斯坦领土的鼓吹旗手——目前指示各学校“学习犹太教比学习数学和科学更重要。”一篇描写巴勒斯坦男孩与以色列女孩的爱情小说被列为禁止讲授内容。
司法部长、以色列家园党党员阿耶雷特·沙基德（Ayelet Shaked）是仅次于本尼特的极端锡安主义者。她也是抨击以色列民主的最后防线——最高法院的排头兵，批评它的一系列裁决，如去年4月判决以色列天然气政策违宪的决定。
最近，沙基德批准了“文化忠诚法”，该法规定政府的文化拨款将视接收者是否“忠于”犹太国家决定。与此同时，支持吞并巴勒斯坦的右翼组织受到政府和海外犹太捐赠者的慷慨支持。
忠诚的概念不仅是针对艺术家的武器。新通过的一项法案——显然是针对以色列议会中的以色列籍阿拉伯人代表——规定可因为不忠于犹太国家而取消议员资格。关注人权和媾和的非政府组织将视同外国特工受到审查。
对以色列来说，民主一直是一项战略性资产，因为民主的以色列天然与西方联盟契合。西方在普京的俄罗斯吞并克里米亚之后立即对其进行了制裁，但它并没有惩罚以色列占领巴勒斯坦领土的行为。但是，随着以色列沿着普京的道路越走越远，其与西方战略后援团的关系也将越来越弱。
反覆无常的特朗普是否会满足以色列的期望仍有待观察。可以肯定的是，随着其民主声誉的每况愈下，以色列的西方——包括特朗普之后的美国——生命线也将越来越不可靠。
Comment Commented Melih Erdoğmuş
Here what we have about the right-wing politicians again.. The manipulation of the news media is a major part of the Turkey's politicial integrity for at least 10 years. No matter what people from the right-wing deny for years, it's been obvious that the government is now trying to eliminate its all opponents from different political thoughts with a mass elimination system based on the country's legal constitution. Thousands of people have lost their condinitonal jobs referred to be so-called coup activist but actually just to be people with different thoughts rather than Erdogan's circle of politics which includes no education, no rights but full of non-stop corruption all over the country. With the last breach from the Wikileaks regarding the corrupted e-mails of his son-in-law just showed the true colors of what the population itself was up-against. Making people related to the terrorist organization whose leader once was the best ally of Erdogan is something that one can only do without self-esteem, which is the one whom has been acting accordingly over the years. Beside Erdogan, in the case of Netanyahu; it's a well-known fact to abuse the dignity of religious people especially when you're in charge of a country such as Israel. What Israel has been trying to deal with, what it gives ego boost to radicalist Jews during the time since he was ruled for power is the last thing a country with the temper of Israel needs to have in an area such as the Middle East. Israelis need to comprehend what's ahead of them before it's too late to prevent from what Turkey has been having for the last 15 years. Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Shlomo Ben-Ami is one of the few in Israel who has the courage to take Netanyahu to task. He points out that Israel - with its arguably most right wing government in history - has lost its stature as a democracy and credibility as a Western alliance. While "the West lost no time in imposing sanctions on President Vladimir Putin’s Russia following its annexation of Crimea, it has not punished Israel’s occupation of Palestinian lands." It's unclear whether "Israel embraces Putin-inspired practices," or the other way round.
Israel's effort to grab large chunks of the West Bank unfolded throughout recent years by means of incremental expansion of illegal settlements on occupied Palestinian territories. Putin's annexation of Crimea employed similar tactics. In February 2014, unidentified armed men were deployed by the Kremlin to Crimea. Days later they seized the local parliament and government buildings, raising the Russian flag. Among them appeared to be regular soldiers without military insignia - dubbed as "little green men".
The author warns Netanyahu against expecting too much from an unpredictable Trump. But Netanyahu is not a leader with a sense of history. He is merely a "cynical hedonist" who only has his own interests in mind - the trappings of power and privilege that are tied to his premiership. Pandering to the hardliners in the Jewish settler movement, his myopic polices harm Israel, "weakening its democratic credentials" and jeopardising "its lifeline to the West – including post-Trump America." This will leave Israel dangerously isolated.
Under Netanyahu Israel is "on its way to join the growing club of illiberal democracies" creating a racist atmosphere, as seen in Hungary, Poland, Russia, Turkey etc. Far-right and ultranationalist politicians shape policies in education, defence, culture and justice that discriminate both Israelis of Palestinian descent, the wider Arab world and Palestinians. The rising tide of extremism in the country has much the arrival of Jews from central and eastern Europe to thank for, who are known for being diehard Zionists.
Netanyahu cosies up to the casino mogul, Sheldon Adelson, who bought Israel Hayom and made it the country’s largest-circulation newspaper. The newspaper is free, targeting readers, who only want to skim through, without giving too much thought to its content or ideology. It has become Netanyahu's "Pravda" and aims to weaken respectable papers, critical of the ultra-right establishment, which has adopted the anti-immigration, anti-Muslim sentiments of rising far-right parties in Europe.
In the past few years, Israeli far-right politicians have played host to like-minded European leaders and displayed the shared values on the perceived threat of Islam and Muslim migrants. Geert Wilders, leader of the Dutch Freedom Party visited Israel in 2010, saying “Jews need to settle Judea and Samaria,” using the ancient Hebrew name for the West Bank. Steve Bannon, Trump's chief strategist also calls for the defence of Judeo-Christian values.
Marine Le Pen, leader of the National Front has distanced herself from her father's extreme views and anti-Semitic comments. She would instead enforce the Trump-style Muslim travel ban in France, should she be elected. Her secretary general, Nicolas Bay visited Israel last January to meet French citizens and shore up French Jewish support ahead of the presidential election. Although it was a private visit, he met with military and political officials.
Trump has nominated the far-right David Friedman as Washington's new ambassador to Israel, who contemplated moving the US embassy to Jerusalem. Trump also believes his son-in-law and confidante, Jared Kushner can deliver an Israel-Palestinian peace deal. Even though he has vowed to resolve the conflict and make history, he will hardly succeed, where his predecessors have failed, due to his lack of patience, experience, consistency and political acumen. As a businessman Trump has been questioning the wisdom of supporting America's allies in Asia and Europe, accusing them of taking advantage of Washington. Perhaps Netanyahu should fear that one day Trump might doubt America's alliance with Israel, to please his anti-Semitic supporters. Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
'Netanyahu’s insistence that the Palestinians recognize Israel as a Jewish state in 2014 became the last nail in the coffin of an already dying peace process.'
Is this the most foolish sentence ever written in connection with Israel? Shlomo is a historian- a good one- does he really not know that Israel was never a Secular country, it was always a Jewish state? No doubt, the Left dissimulated this obvious fact in deference to Marxian eschatology according to which both Religions and States would disappear thanks to some final Dies Irae or Crisis of Capital. However, it was a fact all the same. Pakistan, a Muslim State which came into existence at the same time as Israel, initially pretended to be Secular too. But nobody was taken in.
Perhaps, in Israel, there are still some elderly Socialists who believe Israel is Secular because Zionism, despite all evidence to the contrary, was not actually a purely Jewish movement. But, is there a single Palestinian anywhere in the world who honestly believes that Israel is not a Jewish State? Will he or she stand up and defend this belief in any Islamic or Arab forum?
Shlomo may believe the Palestinians were so desperate for Peace that they would pretend Israel was not a Jewish State provided Netanyahu did so too. The evidence is utterly against him. Hamas didn't even recognise Abbas's right to exist let alone Israel's. Perhaps, for Shlomo, Hamas isn't Palestinian because, in his deluded mind, Palestinian means 'Secular' just as Israeli means 'Secular'. Indeed, he tells us Netanyahu is actually 'Secular' but because he is a very naughty and hedonistic man- like Erdogan, Trump, Putin etc- he is being so 'illiberal' as to pretend to be a Jew who, naturally, puts Jews first, just as Erodogan is pretending to be a Turk and putting Turks first, and Trump is pretending to be an American and putting Americans first.
Shlomo has a theory about why actually Secular but hedonistic people like Netanyahu, Erdogan, Trump etc. get elected even though they pretend to be not 'Secular' at all but champions only of their own people, not all nationalities under the Sun.
It seems there are some evil rich dudes who buy newspapers and such and they brainwash ordinary people- who are never actually 'Jews' or 'Turks' or 'Americans' but ab ovo wholly 'Secular' individuals with no preference for their own kin- into thinking they are actually 'Jews', 'Turks', 'Americans' etc.
So now we know.
How can we solve the problems of the Middle East? Easy. Get super-rich dude to buy all the newspapers. He can easily reverse the brainwashing which causes people to think they are Jews, or Turks, or Americans or whatever. Once everybody's true 'Secular' nature is restored, there won't be any Religious or Ethnic conflict because Religion and Ethnicity will have dissolved into nothingness. Everybody would be indistinguishable in a homogenous Secular identity.
It must be wonderful to live in Shlomo's fantasy world. He believes that 'For Israel, democracy has always been a strategic asset, because a democratic Israel was a natural fit in the Western alliance.' Wow! Remember this guy is a historian. Does he seriously think Portugal, a founder member of NATO, was a democracy under Salazar? Was Turkey when it came in? Did Greece under the Colonels get expelled? What about C.E.N.T.O? Was Iraq or Pakistan a democracy? Perhaps, Shlomo thinks Kuwait and Qatar and Saudi Arabia are democracies- that's why they represent 'a natural fit' in the Western alliance.
This is a guy who equates Israeli settlements with Putin's annexation of Crimea. He appears troubled that Israel has not been sanctioned. Is he putting us on?
Of course he is. Shlomo is pulling our leg. He's probably trying out the material which will turn him into the Jackie Mason of whatever the bien pensant equivalent of the Catskill circuit is. Read more
Comment Commented M M
The irony of it all is that BiBi's bets (to put it mildly) have thus far paid off, especially when one takes into account that he has now a friendly ear at the WH and the builders or construction workers of these settlements are in the majority Palestinians or migrants who are desperate to earn a living. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
"Whereas the West lost no time in imposing sanctions on President Vladimir Putin’s Russia following its annexation of Crimea, it has not punished Israel’s occupation of Palestinian lands."
This could all change with Trump trampling over the political landscape. Or should I say trumpling...? Read more
