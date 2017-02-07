5

Israel iliberal

NUEVA YORK – Después de medio siglo de ocupación del territorio palestino, Israel está sucumbiendo a sus más profundos impulsos de etnocentrismo, y rechaza cada vez más las fronteras reconocidas. Israel está ahora en camino a unirse al creciente club de democracias iliberales, y se tiene que dar las gracias por esto al primer ministro Benjamín Netanyahu.

Durante los 11 años en los que desempeña el cargo de primer ministro de Israel, Netanyahu ha reformado la psique colectiva del país. Ha elevado al “judío” aislado y traumatizado – quien aún no se reconcilia con los “gentiles”, sin llegar a mencionar a los “árabes” – por encima del “israelí” laico, liberal y globalizado conceptualizado en la visión de los padres fundadores del país.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

El propio Netanyahu es una persona laica, y es un cínico hedonista que se enfrenta a una investigación en curso sobre su supuesta aceptación de lujosos regalos ilícitos de un magnate de Hollywood. Sin embargo, es experto en jugar la “ficha judía” en su propio beneficio. En el año 1996, su promesa de que él era “bueno para los judíos” hizo que ganara el poder. En el 2015, su advertencia sobre que los judíos deben apresurarse a votar por él, o su destino iba a ser decidido por “manadas” de árabes que supuestamente se dirigían a las mesas de votación, logró el mismo cometido.

Así como apelar a la judeidad de las personas logra que se ganen elecciones, también logra que se bloqueen las negociaciones de una solución al conflicto palestino-israelí. La insistencia de Netanyahu sobre que los palestinos reconozcan a Israel como un Estado judío en el año 2014 se convirtió en el último clavo en el ataúd de un proceso de paz ya moribundo.

En muchos sentidos, el perfil político de Netanyahu coincide con el de los republicanos estadounidenses de la línea más intransigente. Su esposa una vez dijo, jactándose, que si Netanyahu hubiese nacido en Estados Unidos, podría haber sido presidente de dicha nación. Probablemente, habría preferido tal vida, en gran medida por el gran poder que ello le hubiese otorgado. También le habría permitido evitar ocho años frustrantes de desacuerdos con el presidente Barack Obama.

Ahora, sin embargo, Netanyahu está aliviado al tener en la Casa Blanca a Donald Trump, un republicano con ideas afines a las de él, que es, prácticamente en todos los sentidos, el polo opuesto de Obama. El último presidente estadounidense mostró empatía por las minorías y los inmigrantes; defendió los derechos humanos y civiles; logró un avance diplomático con Irán; buscó la paz en Palestina; y, lo más problemático de todo, intentó que el líder israelí se responsabilice por sus actos. Uno de los últimos actos de Obama como presidente fue hacer que Estados Unidos se abstuvieran de votar en una resolución del Consejo de Seguridad de las Naciones Unidas contra la construcción de asentamientos israelíes en los territorios ocupados, en lugar de vetarla.

Netanyahu prefiere, de lejos, la cruda charlatanería de Trump al liberalismo profesoral de Obama. De hecho, Trump y Netanyahu comparten mucho en común entre ellos – y también con otros líderes iliberales, como el presidente turco Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Los tres consideran la hostilidad abierta hacia los medios de comunicación como una forma de asegurar y consolidar el poder.

Trump ha lanzado, inequívocamente, una “guerra contra los medios de comunicación”. Erdoğan, por su parte, ha reprimido la libertad de prensa, arrestando a periodistas por acusaciones de participación en el fracasado golpe militar de julio pasado. Netanyahu se ha desempeñado como ministro de comunicaciones en ejercicio de Israel desde finales del año 2014.

La lógica no es difícil de discernir. Se supone que los medios de comunicación tienen que cuidar que quienes están en el poder se responsabilicen de sus actos. Por lo tanto, aquellos que están en el poder tratan de sofocar a los medios de comunicación. Una forma de hacerlo es amplificar las voces de alternativas que están más de acuerdo con las ideas que ellos tienen, como por ejemplo el Israel Hayom – un periódico gratuito en idioma hebreo que se publica diariamente y se dedica a vocear alabanzas a Netanyahu.

La meta de este folleto de estilo norcoreano no es obtener ganancias. En el año 2014, Sheldon Adelson, un magnate de los casinos estadounidenses que ha apoyado desde tiempo atrás a Netanyahu y también ha ayudado a financiar la campaña de Trump, invirtió unos 50 millones de dólares en el Israel Hayom, que ha perdido más de 250 millones de dólares desde su lanzamiento en el año 2007. Netanyahu celebró elecciones anticipadas en el año 2014, con el objetivo de proteger a su periódico portavoz – mismo que ahora tiene la mayor circulación entre todos los periódicos israelís – de los proyectos de ley presentados en el Parlamento que amenazaban con imponerle restricciones.

Netanyahu siempre ha negado tener algo que ver con el Israel Hayom, aunque la verdad es que prácticamente es su redactor en jefe. ¿En qué otra capacidad pudo haber discutido con el propietario de su principal competidor, Yedioth Ahronot, la posibilidad de restringir la distribución de Israel Hayom, a cambio de una cobertura más favorable?

Por supuesto, Netanyahu no está haciendo todo el trabajo pesado en cuanto a empujar a Israel hacia el iliberalismo, y la censura y el acoso no están reservados exclusivamente a los medios de comunicación. El ministro de Educación, Naftali Bennett – presidente del partido Casa Judía, un aliado clave en la coalición de extrema derecha de Netanyahu y un destacado defensor de la anexión de tierras palestinas – ahora está impartiendo instrucciones a las escuelas sobre que “estudiar el judaísmo es más importante que estudiar matemáticas y ciencia”. Una novela que describe un romance entre un muchacho palestino y una muchacha judía ha sido prohibida en los programas escolares.

La ministra de justicia, Ayelet Shaked, también miembro del partido Casa Judía, es la segunda persona tras Bennett que muestra su ardor ultra-sionista. Ahora está encabezando un ataque contra la última frontera de la democracia israelí, la Corte Suprema, condenándola por decisiones como la decisión del pasado mes de abril en la que se sostuvo que las políticas sobre el gas natural de Israel eran inconstitucionales.

Más recientemente, Shaked aprobó la “ley de lealtad en la cultura”, que haría que el financiamiento cultural del gobierno vaya a depender de la “lealtad” que tiene el receptor hacia el Estado judío. Los grupos derechistas que apoyan la anexión, mientras tanto, reciben un apoyo abundante del gobierno, así como de donantes judíos del extranjero.  

Las nociones de lealtad se utilizan como armas no sólo contra los artistas. Un recién aprobado proyecto de ley – claramente dirigido a los representantes de los árabes israelíes en el Knéset (Parlamento) – permitiría que los miembros del Knéset sean retirados por deslealtad al Estado. Las ONG que se centran en los derechos humanos y la búsqueda de la paz son escrudiñadas como agentes extranjeros.

Para Israel, la democracia siempre ha sido un activo estratégico, porque un Israel democrático encaja de manera natural en la Alianza Occidental. Mientras que Occidente no perdió tiempo en imponer sanciones a la Rusia del presidente Vladimir Putin después de su anexión de Crimea, no ha castigado la ocupación israelí de tierras palestinas. Sin embargo, cuanto más Israel adopta prácticas inspiradas en Putin, hace que su conexión con su retaguardia estratégica en Occidente se torne cada vez más débil.

Fake news or real views Learn More

Queda por ver si el impredecible Trump cumplirá las expectativas de Israel. Lo que está claro es que al debilitar sus credenciales democráticas, Israel pone en peligro la cuerda salvavidas que lo conecta con Occidente – incluyendo con el Estados Unidos post-Trump.

Traducción del inglés: Rocío L. Barrientos.