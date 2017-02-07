Israel iliberal

vivek iyer FEB 7, 2017

'Netanyahu’s insistence that the Palestinians recognize Israel as a Jewish state in 2014 became the last nail in the coffin of an already dying peace process.'

Is this the most foolish sentence ever written in connection with Israel? Shlomo is a historian- a good one- does he really not know that Israel was never a Secular country, it was always a Jewish state? No doubt, the Left dissimulated this obvious fact in deference to Marxian eschatology according to which both Religions and States would disappear thanks to some final Dies Irae or Crisis of Capital. However, it was a fact all the same. Pakistan, a Muslim State which came into existence at the same time as Israel, initially pretended to be Secular too. But nobody was taken in.

Perhaps, in Israel, there are still some elderly Socialists who believe Israel is Secular because Zionism, despite all evidence to the contrary, was not actually a purely Jewish movement. But, is there a single Palestinian anywhere in the world who honestly believes that Israel is not a Jewish State? Will he or she stand up and defend this belief in any Islamic or Arab forum?

Shlomo may believe the Palestinians were so desperate for Peace that they would pretend Israel was not a Jewish State provided Netanyahu did so too. The evidence is utterly against him. Hamas didn't even recognise Abbas's right to exist let alone Israel's. Perhaps, for Shlomo, Hamas isn't Palestinian because, in his deluded mind, Palestinian means 'Secular' just as Israeli means 'Secular'. Indeed, he tells us Netanyahu is actually 'Secular' but because he is a very naughty and hedonistic man- like Erdogan, Trump, Putin etc- he is being so 'illiberal' as to pretend to be a Jew who, naturally, puts Jews first, just as Erodogan is pretending to be a Turk and putting Turks first, and Trump is pretending to be an American and putting Americans first.

Shlomo has a theory about why actually Secular but hedonistic people like Netanyahu, Erdogan, Trump etc. get elected even though they pretend to be not 'Secular' at all but champions only of their own people, not all nationalities under the Sun.

It seems there are some evil rich dudes who buy newspapers and such and they brainwash ordinary people- who are never actually 'Jews' or 'Turks' or 'Americans' but ab ovo wholly 'Secular' individuals with no preference for their own kin- into thinking they are actually 'Jews', 'Turks', 'Americans' etc.

So now we know.

How can we solve the problems of the Middle East? Easy. Get super-rich dude to buy all the newspapers. He can easily reverse the brainwashing which causes people to think they are Jews, or Turks, or Americans or whatever. Once everybody's true 'Secular' nature is restored, there won't be any Religious or Ethnic conflict because Religion and Ethnicity will have dissolved into nothingness. Everybody would be indistinguishable in a homogenous Secular identity.



It must be wonderful to live in Shlomo's fantasy world. He believes that 'For Israel, democracy has always been a strategic asset, because a democratic Israel was a natural fit in the Western alliance.' Wow! Remember this guy is a historian. Does he seriously think Portugal, a founder member of NATO, was a democracy under Salazar? Was Turkey when it came in? Did Greece under the Colonels get expelled? What about C.E.N.T.O? Was Iraq or Pakistan a democracy? Perhaps, Shlomo thinks Kuwait and Qatar and Saudi Arabia are democracies- that's why they represent 'a natural fit' in the Western alliance.

This is a guy who equates Israeli settlements with Putin's annexation of Crimea. He appears troubled that Israel has not been sanctioned. Is he putting us on?

Of course he is. Shlomo is pulling our leg. He's probably trying out the material which will turn him into the Jackie Mason of whatever the bien pensant equivalent of the Catskill circuit is. Read more