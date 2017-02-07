Israel iliberal

NUEVA YORK – Después de medio siglo de ocupación del territorio palestino, Israel está sucumbiendo a sus más profundos impulsos de etnocentrismo, y rechaza cada vez más las fronteras reconocidas. Israel está ahora en camino a unirse al creciente club de democracias iliberales, y se tiene que dar las gracias por esto al primer ministro Benjamín Netanyahu.
Durante los 11 años en los que desempeña el cargo de primer ministro de Israel, Netanyahu ha reformado la psique colectiva del país. Ha elevado al “judío” aislado y traumatizado – quien aún no se reconcilia con los “gentiles”, sin llegar a mencionar a los “árabes” – por encima del “israelí” laico, liberal y globalizado conceptualizado en la visión de los padres fundadores del país.
El propio Netanyahu es una persona laica, y es un cínico hedonista que se enfrenta a una investigación en curso sobre su supuesta aceptación de lujosos regalos ilícitos de un magnate de Hollywood. Sin embargo, es experto en jugar la “ficha judía” en su propio beneficio. En el año 1996, su promesa de que él era “bueno para los judíos” hizo que ganara el poder. En el 2015, su advertencia sobre que los judíos deben apresurarse a votar por él, o su destino iba a ser decidido por “manadas” de árabes que supuestamente se dirigían a las mesas de votación, logró el mismo cometido.
Así como apelar a la judeidad de las personas logra que se ganen elecciones, también logra que se bloqueen las negociaciones de una solución al conflicto palestino-israelí. La insistencia de Netanyahu sobre que los palestinos reconozcan a Israel como un Estado judío en el año 2014 se convirtió en el último clavo en el ataúd de un proceso de paz ya moribundo.
En muchos sentidos, el perfil político de Netanyahu coincide con el de los republicanos estadounidenses de la línea más intransigente. Su esposa una vez dijo, jactándose, que si Netanyahu hubiese nacido en Estados Unidos, podría haber sido presidente de dicha nación. Probablemente, habría preferido tal vida, en gran medida por el gran poder que ello le hubiese otorgado. También le habría permitido evitar ocho años frustrantes de desacuerdos con el presidente Barack Obama.
Ahora, sin embargo, Netanyahu está aliviado al tener en la Casa Blanca a Donald Trump, un republicano con ideas afines a las de él, que es, prácticamente en todos los sentidos, el polo opuesto de Obama. El último presidente estadounidense mostró empatía por las minorías y los inmigrantes; defendió los derechos humanos y civiles; logró un avance diplomático con Irán; buscó la paz en Palestina; y, lo más problemático de todo, intentó que el líder israelí se responsabilice por sus actos. Uno de los últimos actos de Obama como presidente fue hacer que Estados Unidos se abstuvieran de votar en una resolución del Consejo de Seguridad de las Naciones Unidas contra la construcción de asentamientos israelíes en los territorios ocupados, en lugar de vetarla.
Netanyahu prefiere, de lejos, la cruda charlatanería de Trump al liberalismo profesoral de Obama. De hecho, Trump y Netanyahu comparten mucho en común entre ellos – y también con otros líderes iliberales, como el presidente turco Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Los tres consideran la hostilidad abierta hacia los medios de comunicación como una forma de asegurar y consolidar el poder.
Trump ha lanzado, inequívocamente, una “guerra contra los medios de comunicación”. Erdoğan, por su parte, ha reprimido la libertad de prensa, arrestando a periodistas por acusaciones de participación en el fracasado golpe militar de julio pasado. Netanyahu se ha desempeñado como ministro de comunicaciones en ejercicio de Israel desde finales del año 2014.
La lógica no es difícil de discernir. Se supone que los medios de comunicación tienen que cuidar que quienes están en el poder se responsabilicen de sus actos. Por lo tanto, aquellos que están en el poder tratan de sofocar a los medios de comunicación. Una forma de hacerlo es amplificar las voces de alternativas que están más de acuerdo con las ideas que ellos tienen, como por ejemplo el Israel Hayom – un periódico gratuito en idioma hebreo que se publica diariamente y se dedica a vocear alabanzas a Netanyahu.
La meta de este folleto de estilo norcoreano no es obtener ganancias. En el año 2014, Sheldon Adelson, un magnate de los casinos estadounidenses que ha apoyado desde tiempo atrás a Netanyahu y también ha ayudado a financiar la campaña de Trump, invirtió unos 50 millones de dólares en el Israel Hayom, que ha perdido más de 250 millones de dólares desde su lanzamiento en el año 2007. Netanyahu celebró elecciones anticipadas en el año 2014, con el objetivo de proteger a su periódico portavoz – mismo que ahora tiene la mayor circulación entre todos los periódicos israelís – de los proyectos de ley presentados en el Parlamento que amenazaban con imponerle restricciones.
Netanyahu siempre ha negado tener algo que ver con el Israel Hayom, aunque la verdad es que prácticamente es su redactor en jefe. ¿En qué otra capacidad pudo haber discutido con el propietario de su principal competidor, Yedioth Ahronot, la posibilidad de restringir la distribución de Israel Hayom, a cambio de una cobertura más favorable?
Por supuesto, Netanyahu no está haciendo todo el trabajo pesado en cuanto a empujar a Israel hacia el iliberalismo, y la censura y el acoso no están reservados exclusivamente a los medios de comunicación. El ministro de Educación, Naftali Bennett – presidente del partido Casa Judía, un aliado clave en la coalición de extrema derecha de Netanyahu y un destacado defensor de la anexión de tierras palestinas – ahora está impartiendo instrucciones a las escuelas sobre que “estudiar el judaísmo es más importante que estudiar matemáticas y ciencia”. Una novela que describe un romance entre un muchacho palestino y una muchacha judía ha sido prohibida en los programas escolares.
La ministra de justicia, Ayelet Shaked, también miembro del partido Casa Judía, es la segunda persona tras Bennett que muestra su ardor ultra-sionista. Ahora está encabezando un ataque contra la última frontera de la democracia israelí, la Corte Suprema, condenándola por decisiones como la decisión del pasado mes de abril en la que se sostuvo que las políticas sobre el gas natural de Israel eran inconstitucionales.
Más recientemente, Shaked aprobó la “ley de lealtad en la cultura”, que haría que el financiamiento cultural del gobierno vaya a depender de la “lealtad” que tiene el receptor hacia el Estado judío. Los grupos derechistas que apoyan la anexión, mientras tanto, reciben un apoyo abundante del gobierno, así como de donantes judíos del extranjero.
Las nociones de lealtad se utilizan como armas no sólo contra los artistas. Un recién aprobado proyecto de ley – claramente dirigido a los representantes de los árabes israelíes en el Knéset (Parlamento) – permitiría que los miembros del Knéset sean retirados por deslealtad al Estado. Las ONG que se centran en los derechos humanos y la búsqueda de la paz son escrudiñadas como agentes extranjeros.
Para Israel, la democracia siempre ha sido un activo estratégico, porque un Israel democrático encaja de manera natural en la Alianza Occidental. Mientras que Occidente no perdió tiempo en imponer sanciones a la Rusia del presidente Vladimir Putin después de su anexión de Crimea, no ha castigado la ocupación israelí de tierras palestinas. Sin embargo, cuanto más Israel adopta prácticas inspiradas en Putin, hace que su conexión con su retaguardia estratégica en Occidente se torne cada vez más débil.
Queda por ver si el impredecible Trump cumplirá las expectativas de Israel. Lo que está claro es que al debilitar sus credenciales democráticas, Israel pone en peligro la cuerda salvavidas que lo conecta con Occidente – incluyendo con el Estados Unidos post-Trump.
Traducción del inglés: Rocío L. Barrientos.
Comment Commented Melih Erdoğmuş
Here what we have about the right-wing politicians again.. The manipulation of the news media is a major part of the Turkey's politicial integrity for at least 10 years. No matter what people from the right-wing deny for years, it's been obvious that the government is now trying to eliminate its all opponents from different political thoughts with a mass elimination system based on the country's legal constitution. Thousands of people have lost their condinitonal jobs referred to be so-called coup activist but actually just to be people with different thoughts rather than Erdogan's circle of politics which includes no education, no rights but full of non-stop corruption all over the country. With the last breach from the Wikileaks regarding the corrupted e-mails of his son-in-law just showed the true colors of what the population itself was up-against. Making people related to the terrorist organization whose leader once was the best ally of Erdogan is something that one can only do without self-esteem, which is the one whom has been acting accordingly over the years. Beside Erdogan, in the case of Netanyahu; it's a well-known fact to abuse the dignity of religious people especially when you're in charge of a country such as Israel. What Israel has been trying to deal with, what it gives ego boost to radicalist Jews during the time since he was ruled for power is the last thing a country with the temper of Israel needs to have in an area such as the Middle East. Israelis need to comprehend what's ahead of them before it's too late to prevent from what Turkey has been having for the last 15 years. Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Shlomo Ben-Ami is one of the few in Israel who has the courage to take Netanyahu to task. He points out that Israel - with its arguably most right wing government in history - has lost its stature as a democracy and credibility as a Western alliance. While "the West lost no time in imposing sanctions on President Vladimir Putin’s Russia following its annexation of Crimea, it has not punished Israel’s occupation of Palestinian lands." It's unclear whether "Israel embraces Putin-inspired practices," or the other way round.
Israel's effort to grab large chunks of the West Bank unfolded throughout recent years by means of incremental expansion of illegal settlements on occupied Palestinian territories. Putin's annexation of Crimea employed similar tactics. In February 2014, unidentified armed men were deployed by the Kremlin to Crimea. Days later they seized the local parliament and government buildings, raising the Russian flag. Among them appeared to be regular soldiers without military insignia - dubbed as "little green men".
The author warns Netanyahu against expecting too much from an unpredictable Trump. But Netanyahu is not a leader with a sense of history. He is merely a "cynical hedonist" who only has his own interests in mind - the trappings of power and privilege that are tied to his premiership. Pandering to the hardliners in the Jewish settler movement, his myopic polices harm Israel, "weakening its democratic credentials" and jeopardising "its lifeline to the West – including post-Trump America." This will leave Israel dangerously isolated.
Under Netanyahu Israel is "on its way to join the growing club of illiberal democracies" creating a racist atmosphere, as seen in Hungary, Poland, Russia, Turkey etc. Far-right and ultranationalist politicians shape policies in education, defence, culture and justice that discriminate both Israelis of Palestinian descent, the wider Arab world and Palestinians. The rising tide of extremism in the country has much the arrival of Jews from central and eastern Europe to thank for, who are known for being diehard Zionists.
Netanyahu cosies up to the casino mogul, Sheldon Adelson, who bought Israel Hayom and made it the country’s largest-circulation newspaper. The newspaper is free, targeting readers, who only want to skim through, without giving too much thought to its content or ideology. It has become Netanyahu's "Pravda" and aims to weaken respectable papers, critical of the ultra-right establishment, which has adopted the anti-immigration, anti-Muslim sentiments of rising far-right parties in Europe.
In the past few years, Israeli far-right politicians have played host to like-minded European leaders and displayed the shared values on the perceived threat of Islam and Muslim migrants. Geert Wilders, leader of the Dutch Freedom Party visited Israel in 2010, saying “Jews need to settle Judea and Samaria,” using the ancient Hebrew name for the West Bank. Steve Bannon, Trump's chief strategist also calls for the defence of Judeo-Christian values.
Marine Le Pen, leader of the National Front has distanced herself from her father's extreme views and anti-Semitic comments. She would instead enforce the Trump-style Muslim travel ban in France, should she be elected. Her secretary general, Nicolas Bay visited Israel last January to meet French citizens and shore up French Jewish support ahead of the presidential election. Although it was a private visit, he met with military and political officials.
Trump has nominated the far-right David Friedman as Washington's new ambassador to Israel, who contemplated moving the US embassy to Jerusalem. Trump also believes his son-in-law and confidante, Jared Kushner can deliver an Israel-Palestinian peace deal. Even though he has vowed to resolve the conflict and make history, he will hardly succeed, where his predecessors have failed, due to his lack of patience, experience, consistency and political acumen. As a businessman Trump has been questioning the wisdom of supporting America's allies in Asia and Europe, accusing them of taking advantage of Washington. Perhaps Netanyahu should fear that one day Trump might doubt America's alliance with Israel, to please his anti-Semitic supporters. Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
'Netanyahu’s insistence that the Palestinians recognize Israel as a Jewish state in 2014 became the last nail in the coffin of an already dying peace process.'
Is this the most foolish sentence ever written in connection with Israel? Shlomo is a historian- a good one- does he really not know that Israel was never a Secular country, it was always a Jewish state? No doubt, the Left dissimulated this obvious fact in deference to Marxian eschatology according to which both Religions and States would disappear thanks to some final Dies Irae or Crisis of Capital. However, it was a fact all the same. Pakistan, a Muslim State which came into existence at the same time as Israel, initially pretended to be Secular too. But nobody was taken in.
Perhaps, in Israel, there are still some elderly Socialists who believe Israel is Secular because Zionism, despite all evidence to the contrary, was not actually a purely Jewish movement. But, is there a single Palestinian anywhere in the world who honestly believes that Israel is not a Jewish State? Will he or she stand up and defend this belief in any Islamic or Arab forum?
Shlomo may believe the Palestinians were so desperate for Peace that they would pretend Israel was not a Jewish State provided Netanyahu did so too. The evidence is utterly against him. Hamas didn't even recognise Abbas's right to exist let alone Israel's. Perhaps, for Shlomo, Hamas isn't Palestinian because, in his deluded mind, Palestinian means 'Secular' just as Israeli means 'Secular'. Indeed, he tells us Netanyahu is actually 'Secular' but because he is a very naughty and hedonistic man- like Erdogan, Trump, Putin etc- he is being so 'illiberal' as to pretend to be a Jew who, naturally, puts Jews first, just as Erodogan is pretending to be a Turk and putting Turks first, and Trump is pretending to be an American and putting Americans first.
Shlomo has a theory about why actually Secular but hedonistic people like Netanyahu, Erdogan, Trump etc. get elected even though they pretend to be not 'Secular' at all but champions only of their own people, not all nationalities under the Sun.
It seems there are some evil rich dudes who buy newspapers and such and they brainwash ordinary people- who are never actually 'Jews' or 'Turks' or 'Americans' but ab ovo wholly 'Secular' individuals with no preference for their own kin- into thinking they are actually 'Jews', 'Turks', 'Americans' etc.
So now we know.
How can we solve the problems of the Middle East? Easy. Get super-rich dude to buy all the newspapers. He can easily reverse the brainwashing which causes people to think they are Jews, or Turks, or Americans or whatever. Once everybody's true 'Secular' nature is restored, there won't be any Religious or Ethnic conflict because Religion and Ethnicity will have dissolved into nothingness. Everybody would be indistinguishable in a homogenous Secular identity.
It must be wonderful to live in Shlomo's fantasy world. He believes that 'For Israel, democracy has always been a strategic asset, because a democratic Israel was a natural fit in the Western alliance.' Wow! Remember this guy is a historian. Does he seriously think Portugal, a founder member of NATO, was a democracy under Salazar? Was Turkey when it came in? Did Greece under the Colonels get expelled? What about C.E.N.T.O? Was Iraq or Pakistan a democracy? Perhaps, Shlomo thinks Kuwait and Qatar and Saudi Arabia are democracies- that's why they represent 'a natural fit' in the Western alliance.
This is a guy who equates Israeli settlements with Putin's annexation of Crimea. He appears troubled that Israel has not been sanctioned. Is he putting us on?
Of course he is. Shlomo is pulling our leg. He's probably trying out the material which will turn him into the Jackie Mason of whatever the bien pensant equivalent of the Catskill circuit is. Read more
Comment Commented M M
The irony of it all is that BiBi's bets (to put it mildly) have thus far paid off, especially when one takes into account that he has now a friendly ear at the WH and the builders or construction workers of these settlements are in the majority Palestinians or migrants who are desperate to earn a living. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
"Whereas the West lost no time in imposing sanctions on President Vladimir Putin’s Russia following its annexation of Crimea, it has not punished Israel’s occupation of Palestinian lands."
This could all change with Trump trampling over the political landscape. Or should I say trumpling...? Read more
