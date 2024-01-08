roubini184_Michael M. SantiagoGetty Images_NYSE Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
en English

Where Will the Global Economy Land in 2024?

Heading into 2024, most economists and market analysts have adopted a baseline scenario in which most major economies avoid both a recession and renewed inflation – the much-desired "soft landing." But the current encouraging consensus could still be derailed by any number of factors, not least geopolitics.

NEW YORK – Around this time a year ago, about 85% of economists and market analysts – including me – expected that the US and global economy would suffer a recession. Falling but still-sticky inflation suggested that monetary policy would grow tighter before rapidly easing once the recession hit; stock markets would fall, and bond yields would remain high.

Instead, the opposite mostly happened. Inflation fell more than expected, a recession was avoided, stock markets rose, and bond yields fell after going higher.

One therefore must approach any 2024 forecast with humility. Still, the basic task is the same: start with a baseline, an upside, and a downside scenario, and then assign time-varying probabilities to each.

To continue reading, register now.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to everything PS has to offer.

Subscribe

As a registered user, you can enjoy more PS content every month – for free.

Register

PS_Quarterly_YA-24_1333x1000

Secure your copy of PS Quarterly: The Year Ahead 2024

PS Quarterly: The Year Ahead 2024 is here, and available only to Digital Plus or Premium subscribers.

Subscribe now to enjoy digital access to all the new magazine’s content and receive a print copy, delivered to your door in the coming weeks.

Subscribe Now

https://prosyn.org/TRmxPPZ