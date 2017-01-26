14

Alemania en la era de Trump

BERLÍN – Donald Trump hoy es el presidente número 45 de Estados Unidos y, en su discurso de asunción, dejó en claro al establishment norteamericano allí reunido que su administración no pretende hacer lo mismo que se viene haciendo. Su lema, "Estados Unidos primero", marca el rechazo, y la posible destrucción, del orden mundial liderado por Estados Unidos que los presidentes demócratas y republicanos, empezando por Franklin D. Roosevelt, han construido y mantenido -aunque con diferentes grados de éxito- durante más de setenta años.

Si Estados Unidos abandona su rol de potencia económica y militar líder y avanza hacia el nacionalismo y el aislacionismo, precipitará un reordenamiento internacional, al mismo tiempo que cambiará al propio país. En lugar de ser una potencia hegemónica, Estados Unidos se convertirá en una gran potencia entre muchas.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

Desde el fin de la Segunda Guerra Mundial, Estados Unidos ha sido el motor del libre comercio global, de manera que una postura proteccionista, o un intento de revertir la globalización o utilizarla para intereses nacionales estrechos, tendrían enormes consecuencias económicas y políticas en todo el mundo. Las plenas implicancias de un cambio de estas características son ampliamente impredecibles; pero todos sabemos -o deberíamos saber- lo que sucedió la última vez que las potencias líderes del mundo centraron la atención en sí mismas, en los años 1930.

Las alianzas, instituciones multilaterales, garantías de seguridad, acuerdos internacionales y valores compartidos que sustentan el orden global actual pronto podrían ponerse en tela de juicio, o directamente rechazarse. Si eso sucede, la antigua Pax Americana habrá sido innecesariamente destruida por el propio Estados Unidos. Y sin ningún marco alternativo obvio para reemplazarla, todos los indicadores apuntan a una situación de turbulencia y caos en el futuro cercano.

Los dos ex enemigos de Estados Unidos, Alemania y Japón, están entre los principales perdedores si Estados Unidos abdica a su rol global en el gobierno de Trump. Ambos países experimentaron una derrota total en 1945 y, desde entonces, han rechazado todas las formas del Machtstaat, o "estado de poder". Al estar su seguridad garantizada por Estados Unidos, se transformaron en socios comerciales y han seguido siendo participantes activos en el sistema internacional liderado por Estados Unidos.

Si Trump retira el paraguas de seguridad de Estados Unidos, estas dos potencias económicas líderes tendrán un serio problema de seguridad en sus manos. Mientras que la posición geopolítica periférica de Japón, en teoría, podría permitirle renacionalizar sus propias capacidades de defensa, ir detrás de esa opción podría aumentar significativamente la posibilidad de una confrontación militar en el este de Asia.  Esta es una perspectiva alarmante, considerando que muchos países en la región tienen armas nucleares.

Alemania, por su parte, reside en el corazón de Europa, y está rodeada por sus ex enemigos de tiempos de guerra. Es el país más grande del continente en términos económicos y demográficos, pero le debe mucho de su potencia a la garantía de seguridad de Estados Unidos y a marcos institucionales multilaterales, transatlánticos y europeos basados en valores compartidos y en el libre comercio. El orden internacional existente ha hecho que el Machstaat y la esfera de influencia que lo rodea se volvieran innecesarios.

A diferencia de Japón, Alemania no puede renacionalizar su política de seguridad ni siquiera en teoría, porque una medida de esa naturaleza minaría el principio de defensa colectiva en Europa y desgarraría al continente. Para que no nos olvidemos, el objetivo del orden de posguerra global y regional fue integrar a las antiguas potencias enemigas de manera que no plantearan ningún peligro mutuo.

Debido a su peso geopolítico, la perspectiva de Alemania hoy es sinónimo de la de la Unión Europea. Y el panorama de la UE no es el de una potencia hegemónica; más bien, tiene que ver con el régimen de derecho, la integración y la reconciliación pacífica de los intereses de los estados miembro. La sola ubicación de Alemania hace que el nacionalismo sea una mala idea; y, además, sus intereses políticos y económicos más fundamentales dependen de una UE fuerte y exitosa -especialmente en la era de Trump.

Alemania está en el mismo bote que todos los otros europeos con respecto a la seguridad. De la misma manera que no puede haber seguridad francesa sin Alemania, no puede haber seguridad alemana sin Polonia. Eso es porque Alemania y todos los demás países europeos ahora deben hacer todo lo posible para impulsar sus aportes a la seguridad colectiva dentro de la UE y de la OTAN.

La fortaleza de Alemania se basa en su poder financiero y económico, y ahora tendrá que apalancar esa fortaleza en nombre de la UE y de la OTAN. Desafortunadamente, ya no puede contar con el llamado "dividendo de la paz" del que gozó en el pasado (e, inclusive, durante la crisis del euro). El ahorro es sin duda una virtud; pero otras consideraciones deberían tener prioridad cuando nuestra casa se está incendiando y está a punto de venirse abajo.

Más allá de la seguridad, el segundo interés fundamental de Alemania es el libre comercio global. El comercio intra-europeo seguirá siendo extremadamente importante, porque así es como Alemania se gana la vida; pero el comercio con Estados Unidos también será vital. No será un buen presagio para Alemania si China y Estados Unidos -sus dos mercados exportadores más importantes fuera de la UE- entran en una guerra comercial. El proteccionismo en alguna parte del mundo puede tener repercusiones globales.

Fake news or real views Learn More

Y, sin embargo, junto con todos los peligros que plantea la presidencia de Trump para los europeos, también ofrece oportunidades. La retórica proteccionista de Trump por sí sola ya ha derivado en un reacercamiento entre China y Europa. Más importante, la nueva administración le ha brindado finalmente a los alemanes una posibilidad de cerrar filas, crecer y reforzar su poder y posición geopolítica.

Pero si los europeos finalmente se juntan, deberían evitar el antinorteamericanismo. Trump es el presidente de Estados Unidos, pero no es Estados Unidos. Los países del Atlántico norte seguirán teniendo una historia común y valores compartidos -inclusive bajo una presidencia de Trump y aunque sean muchas cosas las que cambiarán en los próximos años.