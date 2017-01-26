12

L'Allemagne à l'ère de Trump

BERLIN – Donald Trump est désormais le 45ème président des États-Unis et dans son discours d'investiture, il a clairement indiqué à l'assemblée des instances dirigeantes américaines que son administration n'avait pas l'intention de maintenir le statu quo. Son slogan « America first » (l'Amérique d'abord), signale la renonciation et la possible destruction de l'ordre mondial et démocratique construit et entretenu (avec toutefois plus ou moins de succès), par les présidents démocrates et républicains, à commencer par Franklin D. Roosevelt, pendant plus de sept décennies.

Si l'Amérique abandonne son rôle de principale puissance économique et militaire et se dirige vers le nationalisme et l'isolationnisme, cela va précipiter une réorganisation internationale, tout en changeant le pays lui-même. Plutôt que d'être une hégémonie, les États-Unis deviendront une grande puissance parmi d'autres.

Depuis la fin de la Seconde Guerre mondiale, les États-Unis ont été le moteur du libre-échange mondial, donc une avancée vers le protectionnisme, ou une tentative soit d'inverser la mondialisation, soit de l'exploiter à des fins nationales strictes, pourrait avoir d'énormes conséquences économiques et politiques dans le monde entier. Il est impossible de prévoir toutes les incidences d'un tel changement. Mais ce que nous savons tous, ou du moins ce que nous devrions savoir), c'est ce qui est arrivé la dernière fois que les puissances mondiales se sont repliées sur elles-mêmes, dans les années 1930.

Les alliances, les institutions multilatérales, les garanties de sécurité, les accords internationaux et les valeurs communes qui sous-tendent l'ordre mondial actuel pourraient bientôt être remis en question, ou rejetés purement et simplement. Si cela se produit, l'ancienne Pax Americana aura été inutilement détruite par l'Amérique elle-même. Et sans autre cadre évident pour la remplacer, tout indique l'agitation et le chaos dans un proche avenir.

Deux anciens ennemis de l'Amérique, l'Allemagne et le Japon, feront partie des grands perdants si les États-Unis renoncent à leur rôle mondial sous Trump. Les deux pays ont connu une défaite totale en 1945 et ont rejeté depuis toutes les formes de Machtstaat, ou « d'État de puissance. » Avec leur sécurité garantie par les États-Unis, ils se sont transformés en des pays à vocation commerciale et sont demeurés des participants actifs au sein du système international.

Si Trump retire le bouclier de sécurité américain, ces deux grandes puissances économiques se retrouveront avec un épineux problème de sécurité sur les bras. Alors que la position géopolitique périphérique du Japon peut théoriquement lui permettre de renationaliser ses propres capacités de défense, poursuivre cette option pourrait augmenter significativement la probabilité d'une confrontation militaire en Extrême-Orient. Il s'agit d'une perspective alarmante, étant donné que plusieurs pays de la région ont des armes nucléaires.

L'Allemagne, quant à elle, se situe au cœur de l'Europe et est entourée par ses anciens ennemis de la guerre précédente. C'est le plus grand pays du continent en termes économiques et démographiques, mais qui doit une grande partie de sa force à la garantie de sécurité américaine, multilatérale et transatlantique, ainsi qu'aux cadres institutionnels européens fondés sur des valeurs communes et sur le libre-échange. L'ordre international actuel a rendu inutiles le Machtstaat et la sphère d'influence qui l'accompagne.

Contrairement au Japon, l'Allemagne ne peut pas renationaliser sa politique de sécurité, même pas en théorie, parce qu'une telle mesure porterait atteinte au principe de défense collective au sein de l'Europe et réduirait le continent en morceaux. Ne l'oublions pas, l'ordre mondial et régional d'après-guerre visait à intégrer les anciennes puissances ennemies afin qu'elles ne constituent plus aucun danger l'une pour l'autre.

En raison de son poids géopolitique, le point de vue de l'Allemagne équivaut désormais à celui de l'Union européenne. La perspective de l'UE n'est pas celle d'une hégémonie : au contraire, elle se soucie de l'état de droit, de l'intégration et de la réconciliation pacifique des intérêts des États membres. La situation géographique de l'Allemagne à elle seule fait du nationalisme une mauvaise idée. En outre, ses intérêts politiques et économiques les plus fondamentaux dépendent d'une UE forte et prospère, tout particulièrement à l'ère de Trump.

L'Allemagne est dans le même bateau que tous les autres Européens à l'égard de la sécurité. Comme il ne peut y avoir de sécurité française sans l'Allemagne, il ne peut y avoir de sécurité allemande sans la Pologne. C'est pour cette raison que l'Allemagne et tous les autres pays européens doivent à présent faire tout leur possible pour accroître leur contribution à la sécurité collective au sein de l'UE et de l'OTAN.

La force de l'Allemagne repose sur sa situation financière et économique et elle va désormais devoir tirer parti de cette force pour le compte de l'UE et de l'OTAN. Malheureusement, elle ne peut plus compter sur les « dividendes de la paix » dont elle a joui dans le passé (et même durant la crise de l'euro). L'épargne est sans aucun doute une vertu. Mais d'autres considérations devraient être prioritaires, quand une maison est en feu et sur le point de s'effondrer.

En dehors de la sécurité, le deuxième intérêt fondamental de l'Allemagne est le libre-échange mondial. Le commerce intra-européen va rester extrêmement important, parce que c'est le gagne-pain de l'Allemagne. Mais le commerce avec les États-Unis sera également crucial. Cela n'augurera rien de bon pour l'Allemagne si la Chine et les États-Unis (ses deux plus importants marchés d'exportation hors-UE), se livrent une guerre commerciale. Le protectionnisme, où qu'il se situe, peut avoir des répercussions mondiales.

Pourtant avec tous les dangers que la présidence de Trump représente pour les Européens, elle leur propose également des opportunités. La rhétorique protectionniste de Trump à elle seule a déjà conduit à un rapprochement entre la Chine et l'Europe. Plus important encore, la nouvelle administration américaine a fourni aux Européens avec une chance d'enfin serrer leurs rangs, de grandir et de renforcer leur pouvoir géopolitique et leur position.

Mais si les Européens s'unissent enfin, ils doivent éviter l'anti-américanisme. Trump est le président de l'Amérique, mais il n'est pas l'Amérique. Les pays de l'Atlantique Nord continueront d'avoir une histoire commune et des valeurs partagées, même sous Trump et même si de nombreuses choses vont changer dans les années qui viennent.