L'Allemagne à l'ère de Trump

Christine Constable JAN 27, 2017

Mr. Fischer, I think your article is a naked flag waving exercise on behalf of Germany, given that German policy in Europe is not necessarily supported by the new Trump Administration. The constant allusion to the "might" of Germany and the "mother hen" approach of Germany and "peaceful" reconciliation with former enemies ignores the real and present concerns most nations have of Germany's pretensions to "control" and "manage" the EU, bypassing the collegiate founding principles of the EU - and jumping to the Franco/German Axis which (these days) seems to be the primary governing power centre that highly influences the direction of the rest of Europe. A huge reason the UK decided to leave the EU because the UK could see that through the manipulation of Euro based economies Germany, as the chief "underwriter" has and will have a stranglehold effect on many of the nations in Europe to do what is in the best interests of Germany.



As for America "needlessly" destroying the Pax Americana it is rich indeed that a German should complain that the States is objecting to the subsidising of European Defence whilst those in Europe do not pay the 2% NATO commitment they were expected to contribute only the UK and ironically Greece has actually delivered on this commitment!



We are entering a new world, a world based on "reality" and "responsibility". Germany blusters about being a champion of "free trade" whilst working hard to limit the UKs ability to penetrate its markets, and whilst being unable to force the EU to see sense in signing up free trade agreements with growing economies. Germany is doing and has done very nicely thank you in hiding the powerful and expensive German mark in the downbeat and failing Euro, and certainly we in the UK understand why the Germans are so wedded to the Euro, not for the benefit of Europe but for the benefit of German exporters.



I think for Germany she has much more serious issues to concern herself than making a grab for more export business and getting others to pay for her defence bill, she needs to step up to the plate and accept that the way the EU is operating is completely unacceptable, and the point at which many Euro based economies will have to get their Budgets approved by Berlin, will be the moment the European Penny will drop in the minds of those countries who were under impression the EU was an association of equal nations. What they will find is that Germany will in fact be calling the shots and will meld Europe to suit its own needs - and those with any understanding of European history can see where all this is going, Merkels's unilateral decision to admit over a million potentially dangerous "asylum seekers" without consent from the free movement area of the EU demonstrated the disregard Germany has for its so called partners in Europe.



The US stands (potentially) against the rise of Germany (yet again) who, despite the carnage of the last century, still does not seem to understand that many of us are bored with the rhetoric of a powerful Germany, who (in the past) has used this power not for good but for domination. The USA will indeed become a powerful check against Germany's inflated view of itself, as we see Germany bite off more than it can chew with the disintegrating economies now inhabiting the Euro and the failure of the EU to keep the project on an upward trajectory, sadly for the EU (as proved by the IMF) every time a new nation is admitted to the EU (and Germany's sphere of influence) the EU's proportion of world trade dips further. If Germany is not very very careful it could end up bankrupting itself as its dreams of European domination come to nothing for yet a third time.



I would prefer to offer a different scenario to you Mr Fischer. I would suggest you would be safer as a country if you took the UK's Brexit vote as proof positive that the nature and shape of the EU is wrong and dysfunctional. Germany should do all it can to keep the UK on side with Europe and re-cast (or should we say "grow up") and accept that nation states are not dead, and that subsidiarity, had it been properly exercised in Europe would have stopped a good deal of the unhappiness most people feel around an EU micromanaged Europe.



Germany needs to eject a good number of failing economies from the Euro and build this currency (if it has to be like this) from apposition strength and not from weakness. The European hegemony won't come about through more and deeper Europe, because all of the problems and issues most people have with Europe will not be addressed. However, a different Europe, based on sovereign nations working closely together is the "grown up" way to preserve national interests, do not insult our intelligence by suggesting Germany is no longer interested in the nation state, Germany does what is good for Germany not what is good or Europe - let's be honest here! The EU needs to prevent wealth draining away to nations within the EU who are not taking responsibility for their economies, simply using the EU as a bail out mechanism with no downside.



The USA is telling Europe that it has to start taking responsibility for its own bills on a huge range of issues, and the UK is in agreement with that.



the UK has spent 40 years bankrolling the EU with very little to show for it, and by having the temerity to say we wish to leave this failing project after 40 years of investment was no easy decision - but we had to do it even if we have become persona non grata as a result. The UK has its own problems, which the EU is not interested to address, equally the USA has its own problems and it needs to address those. Europe needs to grow up and understand that there is no free lunch anymore (if there ever was one) and that all of the 27 remaining EU nations have to start paying the bills and not rely on draining the coffers of those who are doing the right thing.



In the end Europe DOES need to grow up and hopefully although Brexit was a huge hammer blow to the pretentions of France and Germany is was an honest and heartfelt decision by the British to say the EU is not working and the UK can no longer afford to fund failure. QUestion is does Germany really have the leadership skills to make Europe work for the whole of Europe or just for itself?

Read more