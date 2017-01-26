L'Allemagne à l'ère de Trump

BERLIN – Donald Trump est désormais le 45ème président des États-Unis et dans son discours d'investiture, il a clairement indiqué à l'assemblée des instances dirigeantes américaines que son administration n'avait pas l'intention de maintenir le statu quo. Son slogan « America first » (l'Amérique d'abord), signale la renonciation et la possible destruction de l'ordre mondial et démocratique construit et entretenu (avec toutefois plus ou moins de succès), par les présidents démocrates et républicains, à commencer par Franklin D. Roosevelt, pendant plus de sept décennies.
Si l'Amérique abandonne son rôle de principale puissance économique et militaire et se dirige vers le nationalisme et l'isolationnisme, cela va précipiter une réorganisation internationale, tout en changeant le pays lui-même. Plutôt que d'être une hégémonie, les États-Unis deviendront une grande puissance parmi d'autres.
Depuis la fin de la Seconde Guerre mondiale, les États-Unis ont été le moteur du libre-échange mondial, donc une avancée vers le protectionnisme, ou une tentative soit d'inverser la mondialisation, soit de l'exploiter à des fins nationales strictes, pourrait avoir d'énormes conséquences économiques et politiques dans le monde entier. Il est impossible de prévoir toutes les incidences d'un tel changement. Mais ce que nous savons tous, ou du moins ce que nous devrions savoir), c'est ce qui est arrivé la dernière fois que les puissances mondiales se sont repliées sur elles-mêmes, dans les années 1930.
Les alliances, les institutions multilatérales, les garanties de sécurité, les accords internationaux et les valeurs communes qui sous-tendent l'ordre mondial actuel pourraient bientôt être remis en question, ou rejetés purement et simplement. Si cela se produit, l'ancienne Pax Americana aura été inutilement détruite par l'Amérique elle-même. Et sans autre cadre évident pour la remplacer, tout indique l'agitation et le chaos dans un proche avenir.
Deux anciens ennemis de l'Amérique, l'Allemagne et le Japon, feront partie des grands perdants si les États-Unis renoncent à leur rôle mondial sous Trump. Les deux pays ont connu une défaite totale en 1945 et ont rejeté depuis toutes les formes de Machtstaat, ou « d'État de puissance. » Avec leur sécurité garantie par les États-Unis, ils se sont transformés en des pays à vocation commerciale et sont demeurés des participants actifs au sein du système international.
Si Trump retire le bouclier de sécurité américain, ces deux grandes puissances économiques se retrouveront avec un épineux problème de sécurité sur les bras. Alors que la position géopolitique périphérique du Japon peut théoriquement lui permettre de renationaliser ses propres capacités de défense, poursuivre cette option pourrait augmenter significativement la probabilité d'une confrontation militaire en Extrême-Orient. Il s'agit d'une perspective alarmante, étant donné que plusieurs pays de la région ont des armes nucléaires.
L'Allemagne, quant à elle, se situe au cœur de l'Europe et est entourée par ses anciens ennemis de la guerre précédente. C'est le plus grand pays du continent en termes économiques et démographiques, mais qui doit une grande partie de sa force à la garantie de sécurité américaine, multilatérale et transatlantique, ainsi qu'aux cadres institutionnels européens fondés sur des valeurs communes et sur le libre-échange. L'ordre international actuel a rendu inutiles le Machtstaat et la sphère d'influence qui l'accompagne.
Contrairement au Japon, l'Allemagne ne peut pas renationaliser sa politique de sécurité, même pas en théorie, parce qu'une telle mesure porterait atteinte au principe de défense collective au sein de l'Europe et réduirait le continent en morceaux. Ne l'oublions pas, l'ordre mondial et régional d'après-guerre visait à intégrer les anciennes puissances ennemies afin qu'elles ne constituent plus aucun danger l'une pour l'autre.
En raison de son poids géopolitique, le point de vue de l'Allemagne équivaut désormais à celui de l'Union européenne. La perspective de l'UE n'est pas celle d'une hégémonie : au contraire, elle se soucie de l'état de droit, de l'intégration et de la réconciliation pacifique des intérêts des États membres. La situation géographique de l'Allemagne à elle seule fait du nationalisme une mauvaise idée. En outre, ses intérêts politiques et économiques les plus fondamentaux dépendent d'une UE forte et prospère, tout particulièrement à l'ère de Trump.
L'Allemagne est dans le même bateau que tous les autres Européens à l'égard de la sécurité. Comme il ne peut y avoir de sécurité française sans l'Allemagne, il ne peut y avoir de sécurité allemande sans la Pologne. C'est pour cette raison que l'Allemagne et tous les autres pays européens doivent à présent faire tout leur possible pour accroître leur contribution à la sécurité collective au sein de l'UE et de l'OTAN.
La force de l'Allemagne repose sur sa situation financière et économique et elle va désormais devoir tirer parti de cette force pour le compte de l'UE et de l'OTAN. Malheureusement, elle ne peut plus compter sur les « dividendes de la paix » dont elle a joui dans le passé (et même durant la crise de l'euro). L'épargne est sans aucun doute une vertu. Mais d'autres considérations devraient être prioritaires, quand une maison est en feu et sur le point de s'effondrer.
En dehors de la sécurité, le deuxième intérêt fondamental de l'Allemagne est le libre-échange mondial. Le commerce intra-européen va rester extrêmement important, parce que c'est le gagne-pain de l'Allemagne. Mais le commerce avec les États-Unis sera également crucial. Cela n'augurera rien de bon pour l'Allemagne si la Chine et les États-Unis (ses deux plus importants marchés d'exportation hors-UE), se livrent une guerre commerciale. Le protectionnisme, où qu'il se situe, peut avoir des répercussions mondiales.
Pourtant avec tous les dangers que la présidence de Trump représente pour les Européens, elle leur propose également des opportunités. La rhétorique protectionniste de Trump à elle seule a déjà conduit à un rapprochement entre la Chine et l'Europe. Plus important encore, la nouvelle administration américaine a fourni aux Européens avec une chance d'enfin serrer leurs rangs, de grandir et de renforcer leur pouvoir géopolitique et leur position.
Mais si les Européens s'unissent enfin, ils doivent éviter l'anti-américanisme. Trump est le président de l'Amérique, mais il n'est pas l'Amérique. Les pays de l'Atlantique Nord continueront d'avoir une histoire commune et des valeurs partagées, même sous Trump et même si de nombreuses choses vont changer dans les années qui viennent.
Comment Commented Christine Constable
Mr. Fischer, I think your article is a naked flag waving exercise on behalf of Germany, given that German policy in Europe is not necessarily supported by the new Trump Administration. The constant allusion to the "might" of Germany and the "mother hen" approach of Germany and "peaceful" reconciliation with former enemies ignores the real and present concerns most nations have of Germany's pretensions to "control" and "manage" the EU, bypassing the collegiate founding principles of the EU - and jumping to the Franco/German Axis which (these days) seems to be the primary governing power centre that highly influences the direction of the rest of Europe. A huge reason the UK decided to leave the EU because the UK could see that through the manipulation of Euro based economies Germany, as the chief "underwriter" has and will have a stranglehold effect on many of the nations in Europe to do what is in the best interests of Germany.
As for America "needlessly" destroying the Pax Americana it is rich indeed that a German should complain that the States is objecting to the subsidising of European Defence whilst those in Europe do not pay the 2% NATO commitment they were expected to contribute only the UK and ironically Greece has actually delivered on this commitment!
We are entering a new world, a world based on "reality" and "responsibility". Germany blusters about being a champion of "free trade" whilst working hard to limit the UKs ability to penetrate its markets, and whilst being unable to force the EU to see sense in signing up free trade agreements with growing economies. Germany is doing and has done very nicely thank you in hiding the powerful and expensive German mark in the downbeat and failing Euro, and certainly we in the UK understand why the Germans are so wedded to the Euro, not for the benefit of Europe but for the benefit of German exporters.
I think for Germany she has much more serious issues to concern herself than making a grab for more export business and getting others to pay for her defence bill, she needs to step up to the plate and accept that the way the EU is operating is completely unacceptable, and the point at which many Euro based economies will have to get their Budgets approved by Berlin, will be the moment the European Penny will drop in the minds of those countries who were under impression the EU was an association of equal nations. What they will find is that Germany will in fact be calling the shots and will meld Europe to suit its own needs - and those with any understanding of European history can see where all this is going, Merkels's unilateral decision to admit over a million potentially dangerous "asylum seekers" without consent from the free movement area of the EU demonstrated the disregard Germany has for its so called partners in Europe.
The US stands (potentially) against the rise of Germany (yet again) who, despite the carnage of the last century, still does not seem to understand that many of us are bored with the rhetoric of a powerful Germany, who (in the past) has used this power not for good but for domination. The USA will indeed become a powerful check against Germany's inflated view of itself, as we see Germany bite off more than it can chew with the disintegrating economies now inhabiting the Euro and the failure of the EU to keep the project on an upward trajectory, sadly for the EU (as proved by the IMF) every time a new nation is admitted to the EU (and Germany's sphere of influence) the EU's proportion of world trade dips further. If Germany is not very very careful it could end up bankrupting itself as its dreams of European domination come to nothing for yet a third time.
I would prefer to offer a different scenario to you Mr Fischer. I would suggest you would be safer as a country if you took the UK's Brexit vote as proof positive that the nature and shape of the EU is wrong and dysfunctional. Germany should do all it can to keep the UK on side with Europe and re-cast (or should we say "grow up") and accept that nation states are not dead, and that subsidiarity, had it been properly exercised in Europe would have stopped a good deal of the unhappiness most people feel around an EU micromanaged Europe.
Germany needs to eject a good number of failing economies from the Euro and build this currency (if it has to be like this) from apposition strength and not from weakness. The European hegemony won't come about through more and deeper Europe, because all of the problems and issues most people have with Europe will not be addressed. However, a different Europe, based on sovereign nations working closely together is the "grown up" way to preserve national interests, do not insult our intelligence by suggesting Germany is no longer interested in the nation state, Germany does what is good for Germany not what is good or Europe - let's be honest here! The EU needs to prevent wealth draining away to nations within the EU who are not taking responsibility for their economies, simply using the EU as a bail out mechanism with no downside.
The USA is telling Europe that it has to start taking responsibility for its own bills on a huge range of issues, and the UK is in agreement with that.
the UK has spent 40 years bankrolling the EU with very little to show for it, and by having the temerity to say we wish to leave this failing project after 40 years of investment was no easy decision - but we had to do it even if we have become persona non grata as a result. The UK has its own problems, which the EU is not interested to address, equally the USA has its own problems and it needs to address those. Europe needs to grow up and understand that there is no free lunch anymore (if there ever was one) and that all of the 27 remaining EU nations have to start paying the bills and not rely on draining the coffers of those who are doing the right thing.
In the end Europe DOES need to grow up and hopefully although Brexit was a huge hammer blow to the pretentions of France and Germany is was an honest and heartfelt decision by the British to say the EU is not working and the UK can no longer afford to fund failure. QUestion is does Germany really have the leadership skills to make Europe work for the whole of Europe or just for itself?
Comment Commented Jan Czaja
I agree with your comment for the most part. What Germany has failed to do in two World Wars, it has accomplished through hijacking the EU. Southern Europe is essentially a German colony and market for German goods. Eastern Europe is it's Mexico with its cheap labor and low-skill assembly plants.
However, as I already commented on other article regarding EU, Germany will not grow up or change. The current system is designed to serve its interest so why would they change it. Trust me, the greater good of EU is definitely not an argument which will convince the Germans. Southern Europe needs to get out of this structure to escape the economic depression its in. Germany and other Northern Europe countries can/mostly will continue with euro. Either way, the current structure of EU is unsustainable in a long run. It will be interesting to see where France ends up, though. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
^ this was a reply to Petey comment Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Agree for the most, only problem is that Germany still suffers from imperialistic illusion...egard
Regarding the US current positions, imagine the impact if Europe and other parts of the world start rejecting the American way of life....
Imagine if we all dump our facebook accounts, stop buying in Amazon and Ebay, stop using youtube, stop buying Apple products...
There are very few swtich costs in many of the valur created in the US and we only use them because of the American Goodwill, once you erode that... Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Ykes....Hope this doesn't reflect German people position...
Very belligerent state of mind. Its not only the defeated countries - Japan and Germany that have abdicated from military power, most of the countries did.
I think countries didn't abdicate military power because they trusted the US, they did it because first it’s a waste of money (being a small country you are going to be defeated either way), second because a generalized war would be very detrimental to all countries, both on the economy side and due to nuclear weapons.
Comment Commented Petey Bee
Trump may be too busy with domestic opponents, and Mexico, China. If his vaguely neo-con staff is feeling nostalgic for the good old days of Bush, or if his pissing match with the domestic press damages his ratings with his followers, maybe we'll have some more fun adventures in the Middle East. That I suppose is a risk for Germany, since more refugees are a boost for nationalists. But there's nothing anyone outside the US can do about that so no point losing sleep over it.
With US disengaging from EU (and if we're lucky, slowing the pace of proxy pissing match vs Russia), Germans will be free to handle the problems of the EU, which are enough to more than enough for any world power in the next 4 years.
Finding a way to reach a compromise with populist politics including its all its various elements on the left and right, hopefully making a conscious and purposeful transition out of neoliberalism, rather than giving in to the xenophobic nationalist reflex. And, international negotiations with the creditor nations in the southern and eastern blocs of the EU on its own, as well as the UK of course.
Security won't be a problem. Nobody is going to be attacking Germany, or any NATO country. Even if the US suddenly left, which the US won't do anyway (ignore Trump's comments), Europeans are collectively more than adequately armed to defend themselves as is. Russia, the eternal bogeyman, has problems as well and has much more to gain from reintegration into trade with the west, and coming to a negotiated settlement with the gulf oil kingdoms, than by any conflict.
And Germans (as well as French!!) should know they will be too busy to try a reprise of Libya or anything like that. Allocating significant resources to the military is simply not a priority unless one is completely deluded about the source of the current crises.
If the US and China get into a trade war (again, something that could happen only by accident or due to bureaucratic dysfunction, but that is of course possible) - Germany (as well as Japan) are in the enviable position of being high tech exporters on whom both China and the US will rely on. For the US to re-industrialize, and for China to increase investment in its military, which is what would happen in that unlikely scenario. (for instance - if Trump's generals take his tweets too seriously and start shooting at those artificial islands, China will be accelerating their tech and aerospace development, building a dozen aircraft carriers in 2018, etc). But again- not realistic.
Focus on resolving the imbalances of the EU, with an eye on addressing human needs. Read more
Comment Commented Christopher williams
Most Americans, and many reasonable people in the world, would agree that USA has been over-generous in enabling Europe to be secure for seventy years at virtually no cost. This, plus an anti-immigrant attitude, has brought about a Trump presidency of withdrawal, which will cause Europe to have to pay up, either for US security or to build its own. It is fortunate that Putin is short of funds to cause too much trouble in Eastern Europe, at least for the time being.
What is going to be equally interesting is whether Germany takes on greater responsibility for involvement in the developing world, particularly Africa - and we are seeing the first signs of how this may be going to take place. The G20 presidency is bringing about a breadth of thinking, notably with projects such as the Marshall Plan with Africa, that offer hope of such a role being accepted. Which makes it even more critical that the upcoming European elections, particularly in Germany, do not extend the Brexit/ Trumpian withdrawal pattern. Hopefully the EU will recognize the need to take a broader view and responsibility on such matters - and that USA will get over the Trump philosophy quickly. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
To be secure against what exactly?
Get off your high horse, Us has been the major cause of belligerence in the world, not peace keeping.
Any of the major countries in Europe can defend themselves (Nuclear weapons are enough) against a foreign invasion, and if memory serves me right, Western Europe has never been under any threat from the URSS
Comment Commented Florian Strahberger
From my point of view, the USA is much overvalued. If we assume, that Donald Trump will keep-on going into this direction of trade-war, it is very likely that the US lend-sell-and-buy economy will loose its most precious asset: the US-Dollar.
Without the USD, the USA is very much in the same situation like Greece would be without the Euro. Huge trade-deficits are a clear sign of a lack of competitiveness on a per capita basis - and it might all collapse like a sandcastle without being backed by the Dollar.
China, on the other hand, is much undervalued. If it comes to a trade-war, China will have no choice but to boost-up its own currency and inflate its middle-class to make itself independent from foreign consumption.
And now: where is the -realistic- problem for Germany? (No: it is not surrounded by enemies who have nothing else in their mind than going into war against a high-tech nation. I will not dwell deeper on this - the 1930s are long ago.)
For Germany -or to be more precise- for those who live and work in the area what is called Germany, it does not matter a lot WHO is buying the goods & services the people who live there are capable to produce.
The Trump-Effect is a hype, and therefore much overvalued. "The Age of Trump" - that is ridiculous.
... It is the Age of Digitalization, of Visualization, of global Interconnection of Delocalized Workforce & Global Staffing.
There are much greater challenges ahead than the effects of things being in Donald's area of control. Read more
Comment Commented Kenneth Wallenstein
The sooner the Trump administration is humbled, the sooner they will govern according to conventional wisdom. The alt-right vision of America is of a fortress. They see areas of cooperation as vulnerabilities to be closed. They will gladly build a border wall, start trade wars, renege on treaties.
The alt-right thinks it knows more, but what it knows just ain't so. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Most stupid vision, but what can you expect from such small minded people...
America cannot be great if it closes itself, actually that's the most dangerous position they can take. America power and importance far exceeds the capacity of the country, they can only survive in the global market.
American status quo can only be maintained if the US keeps its importance in the world, once the rest of the world rejects American life style, products and values, its economy will suffer hard…
Comment Commented vivek iyer
There have been several 'international re-orderings' since the end of the Second World War. All of them have involved a diminished role for Europe. That won't change under Trump. What will change is that European leaders will be punished immediately for any attempt to meddle in things which are none of their business. The European tail won't be able to wag the American dog.
Had Hilary been elected, Europe would have said 'ah! we can repeat the mistake we made over Libya. On that occasion Hilary rushed to our aid. No doubt, now she is President, she will be able to do even more than she did last time. We can create a thousand Vietnams for our wonderful ally!'
Europe has been living in cloud cuckoo land. It thought it could become a regional hegemon- on the back of American military might. It imagined the Turks would grovel for a chance to join the club and that Syria and Iraq and Egypt and Libya and everywhere else would just magically turn into grateful markets and 'soft power' clients. Nothing of the sort occurred. Germany is deporting Kosovans. It has learnt a lesson. Chancellors who have a geo-political vision or who subscribe to the nostrum of a 'world order' pursue disastrous policies. Germany needs to pipe small and concentrate on its mittelstand.
America will not 'become one great power among many' by telling stupid European politicians to shut up. Why? Europe does not matter. It brings little to the table. NATO was about encouraging Europeans to fight a defensive war. It didn't have an offensive doctrine.
Over the last twenty five years, NATO could have developed into an effective force projection platform. But the whole set up is too bureaucratic. There has to be rationalisation- merging of armed forces if not a full fledged European Army- and for that rationalisation to take place, America needs to step back.
What about the notion that America, by reason of Manifest Destiny, is the 'locomotive engine' of everything that's right and good? Joschka tells us 'we all know what happened when the world's leading powers turned inwards in the 1930's'. Is he mad? Germany was a leading power back then. Did it 'turn inwards' but the road was slippery so it ended up invading Poland ? What about Japan? Did it start doing origami with the map and thus accidentally invade China?
The US did not turn its back on Europe in the 1930's. It did so at the beginning of the Twenties and was all the better for it. What does Joschka think the Americans should have done? Invade and occupy Germany till it paid reparations and was completely demilitarized? Why does Joschka not simply come out and say that America should have colonised Germany? Anything less would have been ineffective in preventing German rearmament and the revival of the General Staff's policy of enriching the Fatherland by annexation and forced labour. Read more
