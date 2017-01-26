14

ألمانيا في عصر ترامب

برلين ــ الآن أصبح دونالد ترامب الرئيس الخامس والأربعين للولايات المتحدة، وفي خطاب تنصيبه أوضح للمؤسسة الأميركية أن إدارته لا تعتزم مواصلة العمل كالمعتاد. ويشير شعاره "أميركا أولا" إلى التخلي عن ــ أو ربما تدمير ــ النظام الدولي بقيادة الولايات المتحدة الذي بناه وصانه الرؤساء الديمقراطيون والجمهوريون بدءا من فرانكلين ديلانو روزفلت ــ وإن كان ذلك بدرجات متفاوتة من النجاح ــ لأكثر من سبعين عاما.

إذا تخلت أميركا عن دورها بوصفها القوة الاقتصادية والعسكرية الرائدة وتحركت نحو النزعة القومية والانعزالية، فسوف تعجل بإعادة ترتيب النظام الدولي، في حين تعمل أيضا على تغيير الولايات المتحدة ذاتها. فبدلا من كونها قوة مهيمنة، سوف تتحول الولايات المتحدة إلى قوة واحدة كبرى بين قوى كبرى عديدة.

منذ نهاية الحرب العالمية الثانية، كانت الولايات المتحدة المحرك الذي يدفع التجارة الحرة العالمية إلى الأمام، وعلى هذا فإن أي تحرك نحو فرض تدابير الحماية أو محاولة عكس اتجاه العولمة أو تسخيرها لتحقيق مصالح وطنية ضيقة، من شأنه أن يخلف عواقب اقتصادية وسياسية هائلة في مختلف أنحاء العالم. الواقع أن الآثار الكاملة المترتبة على مثل هذا التحول لا يمكن التنبؤ بها إلى حد كبير؛ لكننا نعلم جميعا ــ أو ينبغي لنا أن نعلم ــ ماذا حدث آخر مرة عندما تحولت قوى رائدة عالمية إلى الداخل، في ثلاثينيات القرن العشرين.

وربما تُصبِح التحالفات، والمؤسسات المتعددة الأطراف، والضمانات الأمنية، والاتفاقيات الدولية، والقيم المشتركة التي يقوم عليها النظام العالمي الحالي، موضع تساؤل أو رفض تام. وإذا حدث ذلك، فهو كفيل بتدمير السلام الأميركي (Pax Americana) القديم بلا داع بيد أميركا ذاتها. وفي غياب إطار بديل واضح لكي يحل محله، فإن كل المؤشرات تشير إلى اندلاع الاضطرابات والفوضى في المستقبل القريب.

وسوف يكون اثنان من أعداء أميركا السابقين، ألمانيا واليابان، بين أكبر الخاسرين إذا تخلت الولايات المتحدة عن دورها العالمي في عهد ترامب. فقد شهد كل من البلدين هزيمة كاملة في عام 1945، ومنذ ذلك الحين، رفضا كافة أشكال الدكتاتورية أو "الدولة المتسلطة". ومع ضمان أمنهما من قِبَل الولايات المتحدة، تحول البلدان إلى دولتين متاجرتين مشاركتين بنشاط في النظام الدولي بقيادة الولايات المتحدة.

وإذا رفع ترامب مظلة الأمن الأميركية، فسوف تواجه هاتان القوتان الاقتصاديتان مشاكل أمنية خطيرة. وفي حين قد يسمح وضع اليابان الجيوسياسي الطرفي لها نظريا بإعادة تأميم قدراتها الدفاعية، فإن ملاحقة هذا الخيار ربما يزيد بشكل كبير من احتمال اندلاع مواجهة عسكرية في شرق آسيا. وهو احتمال مزعج للغاية، لأن عدة دول في المنطقة لديها أسلحة نووية.

من ناحية أخرى، تقع ألمانيا في قلب أوروبا، وهي محاطة بأعداء سابقين من زمن الحرب. وهي الدول الأكبر حجما في القارة على المستويين الاقتصادي والديموغرافي، ولكنها تدين بقدر كبير من قوتها للضمانات الأمنية الأميركية والأطر المؤسسية المتعددة الأطراف والعابرة للمحيط الأطلسي والأوروبية التي تقوم على القيم المشتركة والتجارة الحرة. وبفضل النظام الدولي القائم أصبحت الدولة المتسلطة، وما يصاحبها من مجالات نفوذ، غير ضرورية.

على النقيض من اليابان، لا تستطيع ألمانيا إعادة تأميم سياستها الأمنية ولو من الناحية النظرية، لأن مثل هذه الخطوة من شأنها أن تعمل على تقويض مبدأ الدفاع الجماعي في أوروبا وتمزيق أوصال القارة. وينبغي لنا أن نتذكر أن الغرض من النظام العالمي والإقليمي في فترة ما بعد الحرب كان دمج القوى المعادية السابقة حتى لا تشكل خطرا على بعضها بعضا.

ونظرا لوزنها الجيوسياسي، أصبح منظور ألمانيا الآن مرادفا لمنظور الاتحاد الأوروبي. والاتحاد الأوروبي ليس كيانا مهيمنا؛ بل هو معني بسيادة القانون، والتكامل، والتوفيق السلمي بين مصالح الدول الأعضاء. ويكفي موقع ألمانيا وحده لكي يجعل القومية فكرة سيئة؛ وفضلا عن ذلك، تعتمد مصالح ألمانيا السياسية والاقتصادية الأساسية على وجود اتحاد أوروبي قوي وناجح ــ وخاصة في عصر ترامب.

عندما يتعلق الأمر بالأمن، فإن ألمانيا تبحر في نفس القارب الذي يستقله كل الأوروبيين. وكما لا يمكن تصور الأمن الفرنسي في غياب ألمانيا، فلا يوجد أمن ألماني في غياب بولندا. ولهذا السبب يتعين على ألمانيا وكل الدول الأوروبية الأخرى أن تبذل الآن قصارى جهدها لتعزيز مساهماتها في الأمن الجماعي في إطار الاتحاد الأوروبي وحلف شمال الأطلسي.

تستند قوة ألمانيا على قدرتها المالية والاقتصادية، وسوف يكون لزاما عليها الآن أن تستفيد من هذه القوة نيابة عن الاتحاد الأوروبي وحلف شمال الأطلسي. ولكن من المؤسف أنها لم يعد بوسعها أن تعتمد على ما يسمى "أرباح السلام"، التي استمتعت بها في الماضي (وحتى خلال أزمة اليورو). لا شك أن الاقتصاد في كل شيء فضيلة؛ ولكن لابد أن تكون الأولوية لاعتبارات أخرى إذا أمسكت النار ببيت المرء وأوشك على الانهيار.

بعيدا عن الاعتبارات الأمنية، تأتي التجارة الحرة العالمية كمصلحة أساسية ثانية لألمانيا. وسوف تظل التجارة البينية في أوروبا شديدة الأهمية، لأن هذه هي الطريقة التي تكسب بها ألمانيا عيشها؛ ولكن التجارة مع الولايات المتحدة لا تقل أهمية أيضا. وإذا دخلت الصين والولايات المتحدة ــ السوقان الأكثر أهمية خارج الاتحاد الأوروبي للصادرات الألمانية ــ في حرب تجارية، فإن هذا لن يبشر بأي خير. ومن الواضح أن فرض تدابير الحماية في أي مكان ربما يخلف عواقب عالمية.

ولكن على الرغم من كل المخاطر التي تفرضها رئاسة ترامب على الأوروبيين، فإنها توفر أيضا بعض الفرص. فقد ساعد خطاب ترامب بشأن تدابير الحماية وحده في حدوث تقارب بين الصين وأوروبا بالفعل. والأمر الأكثر أهمية هو أن الإدارة الأميركية الجديدة زودت الأوروبيين أخيرا بالفرصة لتوحيد صفوفهم وتعزيز قواهم الجيوسياسية ومواقفهم.

ولكن إذا وحد الأوروبيون صفوفهم أخيرا، فينبغي لهم أن يتجنبوا معاداة الولايات المتحدة. صحيح أن ترامب رئيس أميركا، ولكنه ليس أميركا. وسوف تظل دول شمال الأطلسي تتقاسم نفس التاريخ والقيم المشتركة ــ حتى في ظل ترامب، وحتى برغم أن الكثير من الأمور سوف يتغير في السنوات المقبلة.

