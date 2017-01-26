18

Duitsland in het Trump-tijdperk

BERLIJN – Donald Trump is inmiddels de 45e president van de Verenigde Staten, en in zijn inaugurele rede maakte hij het verzamelde Amerikaanse establishment duidelijk dat zijn regering niet de intentie heeft om de gewone gang van zaken te volgen. Zijn motto, ‘Amerika eerst’, wijst op de verwerping en mogelijke destructie van de door de VS geleide wereldorde die Democratische en Republikeinse presidenten, te beginnen met Franklin D. Roosevelt, hebben opgebouwd en meer dan zeventig jaar in stand gehouden – zij het met wisselend succes.

Wanneer Amerika afziet van zijn rol als leidende economische en militaire macht en zich richting nationalisme en isolationisme beweegt zal het de aanzet geven tot een internationale herschikking, terwijl het land zelf ook zal veranderen. In plaats van een hegemoniale macht zal de VS een grootmacht onder grootmachten worden.

Sinds het einde van de Tweede Wereldoorlog is de VS de motor van de mondiale vrijhandel geweest, dus een verschuiving naar protectionisme, of een poging om de mondialisering ofwel proberen terug te draaien of deze in te zetten voor eng gedefinieerde nationale belangen zou wereldwijd immense economische en politieke consequenties hebben. De volle implicaties van zo een verschuiving zijn grotendeels onvoorspelbaar; maar we weten allemaal – of zouden allemaal moeten weten – wat er de laatste keer gebeurde toen de leidende wereldmachten zich, in de jaren ’30, naar binnen keerden.

De allianties, multilaterale instituties, veiligheidsgaranties, internationale overeenkomsten, en gedeelde waarden die de basis vormen van de huidige wereldorde zouden spoedig in twijfel getrokken, of geheel afgewezen kunnen worden. Wanneer dat gebeurt zal de oude Pax Americana nodeloos verwoest zijn door Amerika zelf. En zonder voor de hand liggend alternatief raamwerk om deze te vervangen wijzen alle indicatoren richting turbulentie en chaos in de nabije toekomst.

De twee voormalige vijanden van Amerika, Duitsland en Japan, zullen onder de grootste verliezers zijn als de VS onder Trump afstand van zijn mondiale rol doet. Beide landen leden in 1945 een totale nederlaag en hebben sindsdien alle vormen van Machtstaat afgewezen. Terwijl hun veiligheid door de VS gegarandeerd werd transformeerden ze zichzelf in handelsnaties, en ze zijn actieve deelnemers aan het door de VS geleide internationale systeem gebleven.

Wanneer Trump de Amerikaanse veiligheidsparaplu wegneemt zullen deze twee grote economische machten een ernstig veiligheidsprobleem hebben. Alhoewel zijn perifere geopolitieke positie Japan theoretisch in staat zou kunnen stellen om zijn defensie te renationaliseren, zou het najagen van die optie de waarschijnlijkheid van een militaire confrontatie in Oost-Azië aanzienlijk kunnen vergroten. Dit is een alarmerend vooruitzicht gegeven het feit dat meerdere landen in de regio over atoomwapens beschikken.

Duitsland ondertussen ligt in het centrum van Europa en is omringd door zijn voormalige vijanden uit de oorlog. Het is in economisch en demografisch opzicht het grootste land van het continent, maar heeft veel van zijn kracht te danken aan de Amerikaanse veiligheidsgarantie en multilaterale, trans-Atlantische, en Europese institutionele kaders gebaseerd op gedeelde waarden en vrijhandel. De bestaande internationale orde heeft de Machtstaat en de bijbehorende invloedssfeer overbodig gemaakt.

In tegenstelling tot Japan kan Duitsland zelfs in theorie zijn veiligheidsbeleid niet renationaliseren, omdat deze stap het principe van collectieve defensie van Europa zou ondermijnen en het continent zou verscheuren. We mogen niet vergeten dat het mondiale en regionale doel van de naoorlogse orde was om voormalige vijandige machten te integreren zodat ze geen gevaar voor elkaar betekenden.

Door zijn geopolitieke gewicht loopt het perspectief van Duitsland nu synchroon met dat van de Europese Unie. En de visie van de EU is niet hegemoniaal; deze richt zich op de rechtsstaat, integratie, en het vreedzaam verzoenen van de belangen van zijn lidstaten. De locatie van Duitsland alleen al maakt nationalisme tot een slecht idee; en daarnaast zijn zijn meest fundamentele politieke en economische belangen afhankelijk van een sterke en succesvolle EU – juist in het tijdperk Trump.

Duitsland zit wat veiligheid betreft in hetzelfde schuitje als alle andere Europeanen. Net zoals er geen Franse veiligheid kan bestaan zonder Duitsland is er geen Duitse veiligheid zonder Polen. Daarom moeten Duitsland en alle andere Europese landen nu alles doen wat ze kunnen om hun bijdragen aan een collectieve veiligheid binnen de EU en NAVO op te voeren.

De kracht van Duitsland is gebaseerd op zijn financiële en economische macht en het zal deze kracht nu in moeten zetten ten behoeve de EU en de NAVO. Helaas kan het niet langer rekenen op het zogeheten ‘vredesdividend’ dat het in het verleden (en zelfs tijdens de eurocrisis) genoot. Spaarzaamheid is zonder twijfel een deugd; maar wanneer het huis in brand staat en op het punt staat in te storten zouden andere overwegingen prioriteit moeten hebben.

Los van veiligheid is het tweede fundamentele belang van Duitsland mondiale vrijhandel. De inter-Europese handel zal van het grootste belang blijven, omdat Duitsland op die manier rondkomt, maar de handel met de VS is ook van vitaal belang. Het zal een slecht voorteken voor Duitsland zijn als China en de VS – zijn twee belangrijkste niet-EU exportmarkten – een handelsoorlog beginnen. Protectionisme waar dan ook kan mondiale repercussies hebben.

En toch zijn er, naast alle gevaren die het presidentschap van Trump voor Europeanen meebrengt, ook mogelijkheden. Alleen al de protectionistische retoriek van Trump heeft al tot toenadering tussen China en Europa geleid. Nog belangrijker heeft de nieuwe Amerikaanse regering de Europeanen voorzien van een kans om eindelijk de rijen te sluiten, volwassen te worden, en hun geopolitieke macht en positie te versterken.

Maar wanneer de Europeanen eindelijk zullen samenkomen moet antiamerikanisme vermeden worden. Trump is president van Amerika maar hij is niet Amerika. De Noord-Atlantische landen zullen nog steeds hun historie en waarden delen – zelfs onder Trump, en zelfs alhoewel er nog veel meer zal veranderen de komende jaren.

