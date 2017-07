L’exemple de Volvo et la résistance aux antimicrobiens

Anthony DeAngelis JUL 12, 2017

Transportation makes up about 1/4 of green house emissions. Of this, roughly half comes from personal transportation vehicles. So 1/8th of greenhouse emissions are impacted.



A feel good measure if I ever read one. The thing that will reduce greenhouse emissions is the now prevalence of natural gas, unleashed through US fracking and the exportation of LNG. This has supplanted coal as a base line energy source. Solar, Wind, etc are all great augmenters, but until we have storage, we need a baseline source.



But lets not talk about this. Misleading articles about Volvo doing this or France not allowing that are what generates clicks. Read more