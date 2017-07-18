بروتوكولات دونالد ج. ترامب

لندن - من الغريب أنه في تاريخ المنطق كان ينبغي أن يعطي الكريتانيون (نسبة إلى جزيرة كريت) الأبرياء اسمهم إلى "المفارقة الكاذبة" الشهيرة. ومن المفترض أن الكاتب إبيمينيدس الكريتي قد قال: "كل الكريتيين كاذبون". إذا كان إبيمينيدس يكذب، فّإنه يقول الحقيقة - وهكذا كان كاذبا.
هناك شيء مماثل يمكن أن يقال عن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب: حتى عندما يقول الحقيقة، يفترض الكثيرون أنه يكذب - وبالتالي فهو مخلص لنفسه. وهو شخص ساحري شهير. لسنوات، أعطى تصريحات، مع عدم وجود دليل غير المصادر التي لم يذكر اسمها والتي وصفها بأنها "ذات مصداقية للغاية"، بالنسبة له فإن شهادة ميلاد باراك أوباما كانت احتيالية. وخلال فترة الحزب الجمهوري، اتهم والد خصمه السيناتور تيد كروز بالتورط في اغتيال جون كينيدي. وقد تبنى فكرة أن اللقاحات تسبب التوحد، ونشرت ببراعة فكرته الزائفة بأن تغير المناخ هو خدعة صينية مصممة لشل الاقتصاد الأمريكي.
وكان هناك دائما سوق مزدهرة للمعلومات المزيفة، والتزوير، والخداع، ونظريات المؤامرة. "التاريخ هو تقطير من الشائعات"، كما كتب توماس كارلايل في القرن التاسع عشر. ويقوم بائعو المعلومات بصنع أخبار زائفة مقابل المال أو الربح السياسي؛ وهناك دائما مشترون متلهفون في أوساط الناس السذج والمنتقمين وأصحاب المصالح. والقيل والقال هو دائما مسألة مسلية.
يوفر لنا التاريخ الحديث بعض الأمثلة الشهيرة. لقد نشرت صحيفة ديلي ميل رسالة زينوفييف، التي تزعم تورط حزب العمل البريطاني في الفتنة الشيوعية التي كان يقودها الكرملين، قبل أربعة أيام من الانتخابات العامة للمملكة المتحدة في عام 1924، مما حطم فرص حزب العمل.
ولعل التزوير الأكثر شهرة هو بروتوكولات حكماء صهيون. والتي تم صنعها لربما من أجل المال. وكانت البروتوكولات دليلا على وجود خطة يهودية للسيطرة على العالم. نقرأ في نصها الأساسي: "[...] سنبدد غير اليهود الذين سيضطرون إلى أن يقدموا لنا قوة دولية تسمح لنا من دون أي عنف تدريجيا أن نمتص جميع قوى الدولة في العالم لنشكل حكومة عظمى ". وقد نُشرت هذه الأكاذيب من قبل الشرطة السرية القيصرية في أوائل القرن العشرين لتبرير مذابح النظام الفاشي المعادي لليهود، وأصبحت الأساس للأفكار المعادية للسامية في النصف الأول من القرن العشرين، مع ما نتج عنها من عواقب وخيمة.
إذن ما الجديد؟ إن الاهتمام المتزايد بالمعلومات المزيفة اليوم ناتج عن السرعة الفائقة التي تنتقل بها المعلومات المصنوعة رقميا حول العالم. في الماضي، كان على المرء أن يكون قادرا على خداع أكثر أو أقل وسائل الإعلام لزرع قصص وهمية. اليوم تنتشر الأخبار التضليلية من خلال وسائل الاعلام الاجتماعية، مثل النار في الهشيم.
والسؤال المهم هو كيف سيؤثر ذلك على الديمقراطية. هل ستتيح سهولة الوصول غير المسبوقة إلى المعلومات تحرير الناس من الاستبداد، أم ستغرق الديمقراطية إلى حد بعيد في بحر من التلاعب؟
المتفائلون والمتشائمون لديهم حجج جيدة. ويقول المتفائلون"المعرفة قوة". فضلا عن ذلك فإن كثرة المعلومات المتاحة تساعد الناخبين على أن يكونوا أكثر دراية، وبالتالي أكثر قدرة على محاسبة القادة.
ولكن يشير المتشائمون ان المعلومات ليست بالمعرفة. ويجب تنظيم المعلومات لتصبح معرفة. وكانت مؤسسات مثل المدارس والجامعات والصحف والأحزاب السياسية هي الأجهزة التقليدية المهيكِلة لدينا. ولكن التكنولوجيا الرقمية عارية من الناحية المؤسسية. وهي لا توفر آلية هيكلية، وبالتالي لا توجد رقابة على انتشار الرأي الخالي من المعرفة.
ومما لا شك فيه أن وسائل الإعلام الاجتماعية لعبت دورا في صعود السياسات الشعبوية التي تزدهر في مثل هذه البيئة. وقد حظي شعبيون يساريون، مثل جيريمي كوربين في المملكة المتحدة، وبيرني ساندرز في الولايات المتحدة، وجان لوك ميلينشون في فرنسا، بدفعة كبيرة بفضل وسائل الإعلام الاجتماعية متجاوزة وسائل الإعلام التقليدية. وقد استفاد الشعبويون اليمينيون، مثل ترامب، ومارين لوبان في فرنسا، وجيرت ويلدرز في هولندا، بنفس الطريقة تماما. ويتهم كلا الجانبين وسائل الإعلام الراسخة "بتزوير" الأخبار.
ولعل سوق الأخبار سيجد في نهاية المطاف توازنه بين الحقيقة والباطل. وهناك جزء صغير من السكان سوف يكون دائما على استعداد لسماع الأخبار الوهمية؛ ولكن الغالبية سوف تتعلم التمييز بين المصادر الموثوقة وغير الموثوقة.
ولكن إذا كان يُعتقد أن انتشار المعلومات المضللة هو بمثابة فيروس، فليس هناك توازن طبيعي كان من المفروض أن يكون. وتفاديا لوقوع كارثة، يجب أن يتم إيجاد تلقيح لهذا الداء.
عدد قليل يثق في السياسيين، الذين غالبا ما تكون لديهم مصلحة في معلومات كاذبة، للقيام بهذه المهمة. يكمن أحد الحلول في خلق وكالات مستقلة على غرار الوكالة الدولية لحماية المستهلك ؟ هناك عدد من المواقع المكرسة الآن للتحقق من الحقائق وقصاصات الأخبار المفترضة. احد أشهرها، Snopes.com، تم إطلاقه في عام 1994 كمشروع للتحقق من دقة الأخبار الحضرية. ويحاول فاسيبوك الآن الإبلاغ عن قصاصات إخبارية مزورة من خلال الإشارة إلى أنه "تم التنازع عليها من قبل طرف ثالث".
على الرغم من أن هذه المحاولات تستحق التنويه، إلا أنها تعاني من ضعف داخلي: فهي لا تزال تحمل المسؤولية للقراء للتحقق مما إذا كانت الأخبار صحيحة. ولكننا جميعا نطلب المعلومات التي تؤكد معتقداتنا ونتجاهل المعلومات التي تتحداها. لن يتم التحقق من الحقائق من قبل أولئك الذين تعتمد معتقداتهم على عدم التحقق منها.
لا توجد إجابات سهلة. ومن الواضح أن التفكير النقدي، وخاصة في العلوم الاجتماعية مثل الاقتصاد، أمر ضروري. ولكن هل سيكون ذلك كافيا لمواجهة الزيادة الهائلة في القدرة على نشر المعلومات المزورة؟
فالديمقراطية تعتمد على الحق في حرية التعبير والحق في المعرفة. قد لا يكون لدينا بديل سوى تحقيق توازن جديد بين الاثنين.
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (13)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Skidelsky says-
'Information has to be structured to become knowledge. Institutions like schools, universities, newspapers, and political parties have been our traditional structuring devices.'
Skidelsky was born in China. During the 1960's, China had institutions- schools, universities, newspapers and a political party which structured information. Was that information of good quality? No. It was a bunch of stupid vicious lies.
Skidelsky may believe that Britain has always had very wonderful schools and universities and newspapers and political parties which structured information in a benign way. This is not true. He himself studied at a school were homosexuality was presented as a terrible crime against nature. The Universities and the newspapers and the main political parties played along with this notion.
Skidelsky's faith in Institutions is touching. Yet Institutions propagated vicious lies like the 'Protocols' he mentions. Why is he being so naive?
He says-
'But digital technology is institutionally naked. It provides no structuring mechanism, and therefore no control on the spread of knowledge-free opinion.'
This is quite false. Digital technology permits digital institution building. Some are relatively benign and alethic, some are not. But so it has always been.
Skidelsky says-
'Democracy depends both on the right to free speech and the right to know.'
This is quite false. Democracy under the Rule of Law permits, at times demands, reasonable restrictions on speech. Similarly, there a right to privacy, a right to avoid self-incrimination, a right to trade secrets and a right to tell busybodies to go away, which greatly restricts this supposed 'right to know'.
Why is Skidelsky denying this obvious fact? Well, the answer is that he wants to say something quite shocking-
'We may have no alternative but to strike a new balance between the two'. (i.e. this right to free speech and the right to know)
This is completely mad. It shows no sign of 'critical thinking' at all. There can be no balance or trade-off between two incompossible things.
Skidelsky believes Trump is a liar. Perhaps he is. But the US Constitution has provided a remedy which American legislators well understand. If we have evidence Trump has committed perjury, we don't need to 'strike a balance between imaginary things' as part of some supposed 'critical thinking'. We can submit that evidence to the proper statutory body. That is common sense. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
A lot of people appear to want above all for Trump to fail regardless. The answer to that is God knows what follows if he fails. Trump is a message from the voter that the Status Quo has to go walkabout and change has to occur. If change does not occur the chances are the voter will again look elsewhere. At the moment there is no sign they will swing back to the good old days establishment types which so many anti-Trumpeteers seem to desire Read more
Comment Commented Andrew (Andy) Crow
Keeps the mainstream media guessing and chasing shadows though, doesn't it?
Since all politicians either deliberately or through failure to model the world to conform to their desires, turn out to be liars (or misguided if we are to judge them charitably) it matters little what Donald Trump says, but we are all waiting for him to demonstrate that he is able to do something. Read more
Comment Commented Henry Rech
Truth? What is Truth?
There only what you believe. Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
You say," Democracy depends both on the right to free speech and the right to know"! Agreed. But they need protection from the state . Otherwise critics can be bullied , harassed and silenced! Read more
Comment Commented Nicolas Cornejo
Did internet changed things? Or the blame should be laid at the "lying" press feet?.
Because as you correctly mention, "fake news" is not a new phenomenon. Between 1990 and 2008, there was no "problem" of fake news. Now, when the extreme center is feeling threatened, the fake news circus comes to town.
It is a difficult task to prove anything in the social sciences. Because of this, we should take special care with things like this. It seems to me that the political crises that the extreme center is living is a better explanation: if there was a political consensus, nobody would read fake news. Or in other words: you are putting supply before demand. Maybe we should look at this the other way round. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
People who live in glass houses should not throw stones. What is the difference between lying and lying by omission? Pretty much nothing. Donald Trump and Russian fake news lie overtly, but the mainstream media lie by omission. They tell the story that business and those inside the beltway want them to tell and nothing else. For example, until they can't be ignored any further they would not discuss rising inequality, America's war crimes abroad, NSA spying on own population and any thing that is generally uncomfortable. So ask yourself - which of these types of lies is more insidious, more likely to be believed, more likely to cause damage? I'll give you a clue - it is not Donald Trump saying outrageous things or the fake Russian Facebook news...it is something much closer to home. Read more
Comment Commented Anthony DeAngelis
Let me ask you what is worse. Trump (or anyone else) "lying" or the news, whose job it is to inform, pushing false information, hyperbolic headlines and otherwise gossip?
The "news" (aka entertainment industry) has a responsibility to inform their readers. Instead, they promote gossip and triviality.
I've complexly stopped listening to and reading mainstream US news publications. BBC for African and ME news. Al Jazeera, RT, Foreign Policy, National Affairs, etc. Economist selectively. This site for laughs. All good sources of information. All the rest (CNN, MSNBC, NYT, WAPO, Fox) is worthless trash.
This is the real problem. Not Trump. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Those you trust are non-profit. Those you distrust are for profit. There is a lesson in there somewhere. Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
Rise of Trump is a good lesson for Americans and US democracy. Trump , his followers and close his knit family are a bunch of liners. Let us wait and see how damage Wright by Trump and his followers would be reversed. It is sad indeed! Read more
Comment Commented Gerry H
Trump is a sick pathetic liar and as such, I've hated him for years. But he's right when he complains about the lying media, because they so do continuously in every possible way.
This whole storm of vicious misinformation is intended to conceal not to reveal. So the details are not as important as the ultimate aim; to hide what goes on behind the screens.
We might have different ideas on what that is, but let's assume that a powerful group of billionaires is taking up positions in the US administration for the purpose of massively increasing their power and wealth. Would that be far from the truth? Is there even a need to debunk every untruth? Focusing on the lies just keeps us blind so we will never see the greater picture. Read more
Comment Commented Anthony DeAngelis
You worry about people who have made their fortunes before Washington, but fail to mention the people who have become rich after Washington.
Sorry, but I am more than happy to see government inhabited with people who have succeeded outside of politics than to see individuals who have done nothing (commercially that is) go into elected office and come out and pedal their influence.
Lets see Obama's pre and post Presidency income. How about Bill and Hillary. Read more
Comment Commented Paul Martin
Let us put it that way: Before Internet media were tightly controlled by the establishment and they had the monopoly of lying. As Leo Trotsky very rightly said: "The only difference between the serious press and the gutter press is that the gutter press lies most of the time, but the serious press says the truth most of the time and as a consequence when it lies,everybody believes it". Internet changed that. Now the truth which the serious press was carefully hiding can be exposed and the serious media have lost the monopoly of the lie. Both the serious media and the Internet can alternatively lie and tell the truth. The public has a possibility to compare and make its own opinion. This is a great progress if compared with the former situation. However, so many people have bitterly resented the suppression of the truth at the time of the monopoly of controlled media, that there is, indeed, an uprising against the established media and the established truth which is now identified as a lie. And this phenomen can be be, sometimes, dangerous. But the responsibility for it lies in the former conformist media which just overdid its job of oppression of the general public feelings and opinion. Read more
Featured
A “Macroneconomic” Revolution?
Anatole Kaletsky thinks a new policymaking doctrine could be replacing the market fundamentalism that failed in 2007.
Why Do Cities Become Unaffordable?
Robert J. Shiller considers why real-estate prices soar in some urban areas but not others.
The New Abnormal in Monetary Policy
Nouriel Roubini thinks central banks will have no choice but to use unconventional policies in the next recession.
PS authors in concise videos
Trump’s Yes to NATO
Jacek Rostowski discusses whether Donald Trump’s commitment in Warsaw to Article 5 of the NATO Treaty was the result of a carefully laid plot.