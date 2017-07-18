13

بروتوكولات دونالد ج. ترامب

لندن - من الغريب أنه في تاريخ المنطق كان ينبغي أن يعطي الكريتانيون (نسبة إلى جزيرة كريت) الأبرياء  اسمهم إلى "المفارقة الكاذبة" الشهيرة. ومن المفترض أن الكاتب إبيمينيدس الكريتي قد قال: "كل الكريتيين كاذبون". إذا كان إبيمينيدس يكذب، فّإنه يقول الحقيقة - وهكذا كان كاذبا.

هناك شيء مماثل يمكن أن يقال عن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب: حتى عندما يقول الحقيقة، يفترض الكثيرون أنه يكذب - وبالتالي فهو مخلص لنفسه. وهو شخص ساحري شهير. لسنوات، أعطى تصريحات، مع عدم وجود دليل غير المصادر التي لم يذكر اسمها والتي وصفها بأنها "ذات مصداقية للغاية"، بالنسبة له فإن شهادة ميلاد باراك أوباما كانت احتيالية. وخلال فترة الحزب الجمهوري، اتهم والد خصمه السيناتور تيد كروز بالتورط في اغتيال جون كينيدي. وقد تبنى فكرة أن اللقاحات تسبب التوحد، ونشرت ببراعة فكرته الزائفة  بأن تغير المناخ هو خدعة صينية مصممة لشل الاقتصاد الأمريكي.

وكان هناك دائما سوق مزدهرة للمعلومات المزيفة، والتزوير، والخداع، ونظريات المؤامرة. "التاريخ هو تقطير من الشائعات"، كما كتب توماس كارلايل في القرن التاسع عشر. ويقوم بائعو المعلومات بصنع أخبار زائفة مقابل المال أو الربح السياسي؛ وهناك دائما مشترون متلهفون في أوساط الناس السذج والمنتقمين وأصحاب المصالح. والقيل والقال هو دائما مسألة مسلية.

يوفر لنا التاريخ الحديث  بعض الأمثلة الشهيرة. لقد نشرت صحيفة ديلي ميل رسالة زينوفييف، التي تزعم تورط حزب العمل البريطاني في الفتنة الشيوعية التي كان يقودها الكرملين، قبل أربعة أيام من الانتخابات العامة للمملكة المتحدة في عام 1924، مما حطم فرص حزب العمل.

ولعل التزوير الأكثر شهرة هو بروتوكولات حكماء صهيون. والتي تم  صنعها لربما من أجل المال. وكانت البروتوكولات  دليلا على وجود خطة يهودية للسيطرة على العالم. نقرأ في نصها الأساسي: "[...] سنبدد غير اليهود الذين سيضطرون إلى أن يقدموا لنا قوة دولية تسمح لنا من دون أي عنف تدريجيا أن نمتص جميع قوى الدولة في العالم لنشكل حكومة عظمى ". وقد نُشرت هذه الأكاذيب من قبل الشرطة السرية القيصرية في أوائل القرن العشرين لتبرير مذابح النظام الفاشي المعادي لليهود، وأصبحت الأساس للأفكار المعادية للسامية في النصف الأول من القرن العشرين، مع ما نتج عنها من عواقب وخيمة.

إذن ما الجديد؟ إن الاهتمام المتزايد بالمعلومات المزيفة اليوم ناتج عن السرعة الفائقة التي تنتقل بها المعلومات المصنوعة رقميا حول العالم. في الماضي، كان على المرء أن يكون قادرا على خداع أكثر أو أقل وسائل الإعلام  لزرع قصص وهمية. اليوم تنتشر الأخبار التضليلية  من خلال وسائل الاعلام الاجتماعية، مثل النار في الهشيم.

والسؤال المهم هو كيف سيؤثر ذلك على الديمقراطية. هل ستتيح سهولة الوصول غير المسبوقة إلى المعلومات تحرير الناس من الاستبداد، أم ستغرق  الديمقراطية إلى حد  بعيد في بحر من التلاعب؟

المتفائلون والمتشائمون لديهم حجج جيدة. ويقول المتفائلون"المعرفة قوة". فضلا عن ذلك  فإن كثرة المعلومات المتاحة تساعد  الناخبين على أن يكونوا أكثر دراية، وبالتالي أكثر قدرة على محاسبة القادة.

ولكن  يشير المتشائمون ان المعلومات  ليست بالمعرفة. ويجب تنظيم المعلومات لتصبح معرفة. وكانت مؤسسات مثل المدارس والجامعات والصحف والأحزاب السياسية هي الأجهزة التقليدية المهيكِلة  لدينا. ولكن التكنولوجيا الرقمية عارية من الناحية المؤسسية. وهي لا توفر آلية هيكلية، وبالتالي لا توجد رقابة على انتشار الرأي الخالي من المعرفة.

ومما لا شك فيه أن وسائل الإعلام الاجتماعية لعبت دورا في صعود السياسات الشعبوية التي تزدهر في مثل هذه البيئة. وقد حظي شعبيون يساريون، مثل جيريمي كوربين في المملكة المتحدة، وبيرني ساندرز في الولايات المتحدة، وجان لوك ميلينشون في فرنسا، بدفعة كبيرة بفضل وسائل الإعلام الاجتماعية متجاوزة وسائل الإعلام التقليدية. وقد استفاد الشعبويون اليمينيون، مثل ترامب، ومارين لوبان في فرنسا، وجيرت ويلدرز في هولندا، بنفس الطريقة تماما. ويتهم كلا الجانبين وسائل الإعلام الراسخة "بتزوير" الأخبار.

ولعل سوق الأخبار سيجد في نهاية المطاف توازنه بين الحقيقة والباطل. وهناك جزء صغير من السكان سوف يكون دائما على استعداد لسماع  الأخبار الوهمية؛ ولكن الغالبية سوف تتعلم التمييز بين المصادر الموثوقة وغير الموثوقة.

ولكن إذا كان يُعتقد أن انتشار المعلومات المضللة هو بمثابة  فيروس، فليس هناك توازن طبيعي كان من المفروض أن يكون. وتفاديا لوقوع كارثة، يجب أن يتم إيجاد تلقيح لهذا الداء.

عدد قليل يثق في السياسيين، الذين غالبا ما تكون لديهم مصلحة في معلومات كاذبة، للقيام بهذه المهمة. يكمن أحد الحلول في خلق وكالات مستقلة على غرار الوكالة الدولية لحماية المستهلك ؟ هناك عدد من المواقع المكرسة الآن للتحقق من الحقائق وقصاصات الأخبار المفترضة. احد  أشهرها، Snopes.com، تم إطلاقه في عام 1994 كمشروع للتحقق من دقة الأخبار الحضرية. ويحاول فاسيبوك الآن الإبلاغ عن قصاصات إخبارية مزورة من خلال الإشارة إلى أنه "تم التنازع عليها من قبل طرف ثالث".

على الرغم من أن هذه المحاولات تستحق التنويه، إلا أنها تعاني من ضعف داخلي: فهي لا تزال تحمل المسؤولية للقراء للتحقق مما إذا كانت الأخبار صحيحة. ولكننا جميعا نطلب المعلومات التي تؤكد معتقداتنا ونتجاهل المعلومات التي تتحداها. لن يتم التحقق من الحقائق من قبل أولئك الذين تعتمد معتقداتهم على عدم التحقق منها.

لا توجد إجابات سهلة. ومن الواضح أن التفكير النقدي، وخاصة في العلوم الاجتماعية مثل الاقتصاد، أمر ضروري. ولكن هل سيكون ذلك كافيا لمواجهة الزيادة الهائلة في القدرة على نشر المعلومات المزورة؟

فالديمقراطية تعتمد على الحق في حرية التعبير والحق في المعرفة. قد لا يكون لدينا بديل سوى تحقيق توازن جديد بين الاثنين.