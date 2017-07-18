13

De Protocollen van Donald J. Trump

LONDEN – Het is een geval apart in de geschiedenis van de logica dat de geheel onschuldige Kretenzers hun naam hebben geleend aan de beroemde ‘leugenaarsparadox.’ De Kretenzer Epimenides zou ooit hebben gezegd: ‘Alle Kretenzers zijn leugenaars.’ Wanneer Epimenides dit loog sprak hij de waarheid - en loog hij daarmee dus.

Iets overeenkomstigs kan gezegd worden over de Amerikaanse president Donald Trump: Zelfs wanneer hij de waarheid spreekt nemen veel mensen nog steeds aan dat hij liegt – en daarmee zichzelf blijft. Zijn trolling is berucht. Jarenlang beweerde hij met niet meer dan bewijs uit anonieme bronnen die hij ‘extreem geloofwaardig’ noemde dat Barack Obama’s geboortecertificaat vervalst was. Tijdens de Republikeinse voorverkiezingen linkte hij de vader van zijn tegenstander senator Ted Cruz aan de moord op John F. Kennedy. Hij heeft het kwakzalversidee dat vaccins autisme kunnen veroorzaken gepropageerd, en zet met finesse de suggestio falsi in – zoals bijvoorbeeld met de insinuatie dat klimaatverandering een Chinese leugen is ontworpen om de Amerikaanse economie tegen te werken.

Er heeft altijd al een bloeiende markt bestaan voor valse informatie, vervalsingen, hoaxes en complottheorieën. ‘De geschiedenis is niet meer dan een destillaat van geruchten,’ zo schreef Thomas Carlyle in de negentiende eeuw. Verkopers van vervalsingen produceren informatie omwille van geld of politiek profijt, en er zijn altijd gretige kopers te vinden onder lichtgelovigen, wellustigen, of wraakzuchtigen. En roddel is sowieso altijd vermakelijk.

De moderne geschiedenis kent verschillende beroemde voorbeelden. De ‘Zinoviev letter,’ een vervalsing die de Britse Labourpartij in een door het Kremlin geleid Communistisch complot impliceerde werd door de Daily Mail gepubliceerd vier dagen voor de parlementsverkiezingen van 1924, en drukte de kansen van Labour daarmee de kop in.

Maar waarschijnlijk de meest beroemde vervalsing is Protocollen van de wijzen van Sion. Wellicht geproduceerd voor geldelijk gewin leek Protocollen bewijs te leveren voor een Joods plan voor wereldheerschappij. De sleutelpassage luidt: ‘[…] We zullen de Gojim zo uitputten dat ze gedwongen zullen zijn ons een internationale macht aan te bieden die ons door zijn statuur in staat zal stellen zonder geweld gradueel alle statelijke krachten ter wereld te absorberen en zo een superregering te vormen.’ In omloop gebracht door de Tsaristische geheime politie in het begin van de 20e eeuw, werd dit het fundament van de antisemitische literatuur van de eerste helft van de vorige eeuw, met alle gruwelijke gevolgen van dien.

Dus is er iets nieuws onder de zon? De aandacht die momenteel wordt besteedt aan valse informatie komt voort uit de enorm gegroeide snelheid waarmee digitaal geproduceerde informatie de wereld over gaat. In het verleden moest je om valse verhalen te planten in staat zijn om meer of minder geloofwaardige nieuwskanalen in te palmen. Nu kan misinformatie viraal gaan via sociale media, als een moderne Zwarte Dood.

De belangrijkste vraag is hier hoe dit de democratie zal beïnvloeden. Zal de ongekend gemakkelijke toegang tot informatie mensen bevrijden van de gedachtenpolitie of zal dit die juist zo versterken dat de democratie simpelweg zal verdrinken in een zee van manipulatie?

Zowel optimisten als pessimisten hebben goede argumenten. ‘Kennis is macht,’ zo zeggen de optimisten. Dit lijkt te volgen uit het feit dat hoe meer informatie beschikbaar komt hoe beter de stemmer geïnformeerd zal zijn, en daarom hoe meer in staat om leiders aansprakelijk te stellen.

Maar informatie, zo benadrukken de pessimisten, is geen kennis. Informatie moet gestructureerd worden om kennis te worden. Instituties zoals scholen, universiteiten, kranten, en politieke partijen zijn traditioneel ons structurerende apparaten geweest. Maar digitale informatie is institutioneel naakt. Deze kent geen structureringsmechanisme en daarmee geen controle op de verspreiding van kennisloze informatie.

De sociale media hebben ongetwijfeld een grote rol gespeeld in de opkomst van de populistische politiek die in zo een omgeving tot grote bloei kan komen. Linkse populisten zoals Jeremy Corbyn in Groot-Brittannië, Bernie Sanders in de VS, en Jean-Luc Mélenchon in Frankrijk hebben een aanzienlijke duw in de rug gekregen door het vermogen van de sociale media om traditionele nieuwskanalen te passeren. Rechtse populisten zoals Trump, Marine le Pen in Frankrijk, en Geert Wilders in Nederland hebben hier op precies dezelfde manier van geprofiteerd. Beide kanten beschuldigen de gevestigde media van het ‘vervalsen’ van nieuws.

Wellicht zal de markt voor nieuws uiteindelijk zijn eigen equilibrium vinden tussen waarheid en leugen. Een fractie van de bevolking zal altijd gewillig consument van nepnieuws blijven, maar de meerderheid zal leren om onderscheid te maken tussen betrouwbare en onbetrouwbare bronnen.

Maar wanneer je de verspreiding van misinformatie bekijkt als een virus bestaat er geen natuurlijk equilibrium behalve catastrofe. Deze moet dan ook ingeperkt worden door middel van vaccinatie.

Maar weinigen hebben vertrouwen in politici, die vaak gevestigde belangen hebben in valse informatie, om deze klus te klaren. Eén antwoord zijn onafhankelijke bureaus in lijn met de Engelse consumenten waakhond Which? Er bestaat tegenwoordig een heel aantal websites die gewijd zijn aan fact checking en het ontkrachten van zogenaamd nieuws. Eén van de bekendste, Snopes.com, werd in 1994 gelanceerd als project om de accuratesse van urban legends te checken. Facebook probeert nu te waarschuwen voor nepnieuws door te vermelden dat het ‘in twijfel getrokken wordt door onafhankelijke fact checkers.’

Hoe waardevol deze pogingen ook mogen zijn, ze lijden onder een inherente zwakte: ze leggen de verantwoordelijkheid om te checken of nieuws waar is of niet nog steeds bij de lezer. Maar iedereen is geneigd om naar informatie die zijn denkbeelden bevestigt en om informatie te negeren die deze uitdaagt. De feiten zullen nooit gecheckt worden door degenen wier denkbeelden erbij gebaat zijn deze niet te checken.

Er bestaan hier dus geen eenvoudige antwoorden. Het moge duidelijk zijn dat onderwijs in kritisch denken en vooral betreft sociale wetenschappen zoals economie noodzakelijk is. Maar zal dat afdoende zijn om de enorme groei van het vermogen om valse informatie te verspreiden tegen te gaan?

DONATE NOW

Democratie is zowel afhankelijk van het recht op vrijheid van meningsuiting als van het recht op kennis. We hebben wellicht geen ander alternatief dan een nieuwe balans tussen deze twee tot stand te brengen.

Vertaling Melle Trap