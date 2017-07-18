De Protocollen van Donald J. Trump

LONDEN – Het is een geval apart in de geschiedenis van de logica dat de geheel onschuldige Kretenzers hun naam hebben geleend aan de beroemde ‘leugenaarsparadox.’ De Kretenzer Epimenides zou ooit hebben gezegd: ‘Alle Kretenzers zijn leugenaars.’ Wanneer Epimenides dit loog sprak hij de waarheid - en loog hij daarmee dus.
Iets overeenkomstigs kan gezegd worden over de Amerikaanse president Donald Trump: Zelfs wanneer hij de waarheid spreekt nemen veel mensen nog steeds aan dat hij liegt – en daarmee zichzelf blijft. Zijn trolling is berucht. Jarenlang beweerde hij met niet meer dan bewijs uit anonieme bronnen die hij ‘extreem geloofwaardig’ noemde dat Barack Obama’s geboortecertificaat vervalst was. Tijdens de Republikeinse voorverkiezingen linkte hij de vader van zijn tegenstander senator Ted Cruz aan de moord op John F. Kennedy. Hij heeft het kwakzalversidee dat vaccins autisme kunnen veroorzaken gepropageerd, en zet met finesse de suggestio falsi in – zoals bijvoorbeeld met de insinuatie dat klimaatverandering een Chinese leugen is ontworpen om de Amerikaanse economie tegen te werken.
Er heeft altijd al een bloeiende markt bestaan voor valse informatie, vervalsingen, hoaxes en complottheorieën. ‘De geschiedenis is niet meer dan een destillaat van geruchten,’ zo schreef Thomas Carlyle in de negentiende eeuw. Verkopers van vervalsingen produceren informatie omwille van geld of politiek profijt, en er zijn altijd gretige kopers te vinden onder lichtgelovigen, wellustigen, of wraakzuchtigen. En roddel is sowieso altijd vermakelijk.
De moderne geschiedenis kent verschillende beroemde voorbeelden. De ‘Zinoviev letter,’ een vervalsing die de Britse Labourpartij in een door het Kremlin geleid Communistisch complot impliceerde werd door de Daily Mail gepubliceerd vier dagen voor de parlementsverkiezingen van 1924, en drukte de kansen van Labour daarmee de kop in.
Maar waarschijnlijk de meest beroemde vervalsing is Protocollen van de wijzen van Sion. Wellicht geproduceerd voor geldelijk gewin leek Protocollen bewijs te leveren voor een Joods plan voor wereldheerschappij. De sleutelpassage luidt: ‘[…] We zullen de Gojim zo uitputten dat ze gedwongen zullen zijn ons een internationale macht aan te bieden die ons door zijn statuur in staat zal stellen zonder geweld gradueel alle statelijke krachten ter wereld te absorberen en zo een superregering te vormen.’ In omloop gebracht door de Tsaristische geheime politie in het begin van de 20e eeuw, werd dit het fundament van de antisemitische literatuur van de eerste helft van de vorige eeuw, met alle gruwelijke gevolgen van dien.
Dus is er iets nieuws onder de zon? De aandacht die momenteel wordt besteedt aan valse informatie komt voort uit de enorm gegroeide snelheid waarmee digitaal geproduceerde informatie de wereld over gaat. In het verleden moest je om valse verhalen te planten in staat zijn om meer of minder geloofwaardige nieuwskanalen in te palmen. Nu kan misinformatie viraal gaan via sociale media, als een moderne Zwarte Dood.
De belangrijkste vraag is hier hoe dit de democratie zal beïnvloeden. Zal de ongekend gemakkelijke toegang tot informatie mensen bevrijden van de gedachtenpolitie of zal dit die juist zo versterken dat de democratie simpelweg zal verdrinken in een zee van manipulatie?
Zowel optimisten als pessimisten hebben goede argumenten. ‘Kennis is macht,’ zo zeggen de optimisten. Dit lijkt te volgen uit het feit dat hoe meer informatie beschikbaar komt hoe beter de stemmer geïnformeerd zal zijn, en daarom hoe meer in staat om leiders aansprakelijk te stellen.
Maar informatie, zo benadrukken de pessimisten, is geen kennis. Informatie moet gestructureerd worden om kennis te worden. Instituties zoals scholen, universiteiten, kranten, en politieke partijen zijn traditioneel ons structurerende apparaten geweest. Maar digitale informatie is institutioneel naakt. Deze kent geen structureringsmechanisme en daarmee geen controle op de verspreiding van kennisloze informatie.
De sociale media hebben ongetwijfeld een grote rol gespeeld in de opkomst van de populistische politiek die in zo een omgeving tot grote bloei kan komen. Linkse populisten zoals Jeremy Corbyn in Groot-Brittannië, Bernie Sanders in de VS, en Jean-Luc Mélenchon in Frankrijk hebben een aanzienlijke duw in de rug gekregen door het vermogen van de sociale media om traditionele nieuwskanalen te passeren. Rechtse populisten zoals Trump, Marine le Pen in Frankrijk, en Geert Wilders in Nederland hebben hier op precies dezelfde manier van geprofiteerd. Beide kanten beschuldigen de gevestigde media van het ‘vervalsen’ van nieuws.
Wellicht zal de markt voor nieuws uiteindelijk zijn eigen equilibrium vinden tussen waarheid en leugen. Een fractie van de bevolking zal altijd gewillig consument van nepnieuws blijven, maar de meerderheid zal leren om onderscheid te maken tussen betrouwbare en onbetrouwbare bronnen.
Maar wanneer je de verspreiding van misinformatie bekijkt als een virus bestaat er geen natuurlijk equilibrium behalve catastrofe. Deze moet dan ook ingeperkt worden door middel van vaccinatie.
Maar weinigen hebben vertrouwen in politici, die vaak gevestigde belangen hebben in valse informatie, om deze klus te klaren. Eén antwoord zijn onafhankelijke bureaus in lijn met de Engelse consumenten waakhond Which? Er bestaat tegenwoordig een heel aantal websites die gewijd zijn aan fact checking en het ontkrachten van zogenaamd nieuws. Eén van de bekendste, Snopes.com, werd in 1994 gelanceerd als project om de accuratesse van urban legends te checken. Facebook probeert nu te waarschuwen voor nepnieuws door te vermelden dat het ‘in twijfel getrokken wordt door onafhankelijke fact checkers.’
Hoe waardevol deze pogingen ook mogen zijn, ze lijden onder een inherente zwakte: ze leggen de verantwoordelijkheid om te checken of nieuws waar is of niet nog steeds bij de lezer. Maar iedereen is geneigd om naar informatie die zijn denkbeelden bevestigt en om informatie te negeren die deze uitdaagt. De feiten zullen nooit gecheckt worden door degenen wier denkbeelden erbij gebaat zijn deze niet te checken.
Er bestaan hier dus geen eenvoudige antwoorden. Het moge duidelijk zijn dat onderwijs in kritisch denken en vooral betreft sociale wetenschappen zoals economie noodzakelijk is. Maar zal dat afdoende zijn om de enorme groei van het vermogen om valse informatie te verspreiden tegen te gaan?
Democratie is zowel afhankelijk van het recht op vrijheid van meningsuiting als van het recht op kennis. We hebben wellicht geen ander alternatief dan een nieuwe balans tussen deze twee tot stand te brengen.
Vertaling Melle Trap
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Skidelsky says-
'Information has to be structured to become knowledge. Institutions like schools, universities, newspapers, and political parties have been our traditional structuring devices.'
Skidelsky was born in China. During the 1960's, China had institutions- schools, universities, newspapers and a political party which structured information. Was that information of good quality? No. It was a bunch of stupid vicious lies.
Skidelsky may believe that Britain has always had very wonderful schools and universities and newspapers and political parties which structured information in a benign way. This is not true. He himself studied at a school were homosexuality was presented as a terrible crime against nature. The Universities and the newspapers and the main political parties played along with this notion.
Skidelsky's faith in Institutions is touching. Yet Institutions propagated vicious lies like the 'Protocols' he mentions. Why is he being so naive?
He says-
'But digital technology is institutionally naked. It provides no structuring mechanism, and therefore no control on the spread of knowledge-free opinion.'
This is quite false. Digital technology permits digital institution building. Some are relatively benign and alethic, some are not. But so it has always been.
Skidelsky says-
'Democracy depends both on the right to free speech and the right to know.'
This is quite false. Democracy under the Rule of Law permits, at times demands, reasonable restrictions on speech. Similarly, there a right to privacy, a right to avoid self-incrimination, a right to trade secrets and a right to tell busybodies to go away, which greatly restricts this supposed 'right to know'.
Why is Skidelsky denying this obvious fact? Well, the answer is that he wants to say something quite shocking-
'We may have no alternative but to strike a new balance between the two'. (i.e. this right to free speech and the right to know)
This is completely mad. It shows no sign of 'critical thinking' at all. There can be no balance or trade-off between two incompossible things.
Skidelsky believes Trump is a liar. Perhaps he is. But the US Constitution has provided a remedy which American legislators well understand. If we have evidence Trump has committed perjury, we don't need to 'strike a balance between imaginary things' as part of some supposed 'critical thinking'. We can submit that evidence to the proper statutory body. That is common sense. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
A lot of people appear to want above all for Trump to fail regardless. The answer to that is God knows what follows if he fails. Trump is a message from the voter that the Status Quo has to go walkabout and change has to occur. If change does not occur the chances are the voter will again look elsewhere. At the moment there is no sign they will swing back to the good old days establishment types which so many anti-Trumpeteers seem to desire Read more
Comment Commented Andrew (Andy) Crow
Keeps the mainstream media guessing and chasing shadows though, doesn't it?
Since all politicians either deliberately or through failure to model the world to conform to their desires, turn out to be liars (or misguided if we are to judge them charitably) it matters little what Donald Trump says, but we are all waiting for him to demonstrate that he is able to do something. Read more
Comment Commented Henry Rech
Truth? What is Truth?
There only what you believe. Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
You say," Democracy depends both on the right to free speech and the right to know"! Agreed. But they need protection from the state . Otherwise critics can be bullied , harassed and silenced! Read more
Comment Commented Nicolas Cornejo
Did internet changed things? Or the blame should be laid at the "lying" press feet?.
Because as you correctly mention, "fake news" is not a new phenomenon. Between 1990 and 2008, there was no "problem" of fake news. Now, when the extreme center is feeling threatened, the fake news circus comes to town.
It is a difficult task to prove anything in the social sciences. Because of this, we should take special care with things like this. It seems to me that the political crises that the extreme center is living is a better explanation: if there was a political consensus, nobody would read fake news. Or in other words: you are putting supply before demand. Maybe we should look at this the other way round. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
People who live in glass houses should not throw stones. What is the difference between lying and lying by omission? Pretty much nothing. Donald Trump and Russian fake news lie overtly, but the mainstream media lie by omission. They tell the story that business and those inside the beltway want them to tell and nothing else. For example, until they can't be ignored any further they would not discuss rising inequality, America's war crimes abroad, NSA spying on own population and any thing that is generally uncomfortable. So ask yourself - which of these types of lies is more insidious, more likely to be believed, more likely to cause damage? I'll give you a clue - it is not Donald Trump saying outrageous things or the fake Russian Facebook news...it is something much closer to home. Read more
Comment Commented Anthony DeAngelis
Let me ask you what is worse. Trump (or anyone else) "lying" or the news, whose job it is to inform, pushing false information, hyperbolic headlines and otherwise gossip?
The "news" (aka entertainment industry) has a responsibility to inform their readers. Instead, they promote gossip and triviality.
I've complexly stopped listening to and reading mainstream US news publications. BBC for African and ME news. Al Jazeera, RT, Foreign Policy, National Affairs, etc. Economist selectively. This site for laughs. All good sources of information. All the rest (CNN, MSNBC, NYT, WAPO, Fox) is worthless trash.
This is the real problem. Not Trump. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Those you trust are non-profit. Those you distrust are for profit. There is a lesson in there somewhere. Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
Rise of Trump is a good lesson for Americans and US democracy. Trump , his followers and close his knit family are a bunch of liners. Let us wait and see how damage Wright by Trump and his followers would be reversed. It is sad indeed! Read more
Comment Commented Gerry H
Trump is a sick pathetic liar and as such, I've hated him for years. But he's right when he complains about the lying media, because they so do continuously in every possible way.
This whole storm of vicious misinformation is intended to conceal not to reveal. So the details are not as important as the ultimate aim; to hide what goes on behind the screens.
We might have different ideas on what that is, but let's assume that a powerful group of billionaires is taking up positions in the US administration for the purpose of massively increasing their power and wealth. Would that be far from the truth? Is there even a need to debunk every untruth? Focusing on the lies just keeps us blind so we will never see the greater picture. Read more
Comment Commented Anthony DeAngelis
You worry about people who have made their fortunes before Washington, but fail to mention the people who have become rich after Washington.
Sorry, but I am more than happy to see government inhabited with people who have succeeded outside of politics than to see individuals who have done nothing (commercially that is) go into elected office and come out and pedal their influence.
Lets see Obama's pre and post Presidency income. How about Bill and Hillary. Read more
Comment Commented Paul Martin
Let us put it that way: Before Internet media were tightly controlled by the establishment and they had the monopoly of lying. As Leo Trotsky very rightly said: "The only difference between the serious press and the gutter press is that the gutter press lies most of the time, but the serious press says the truth most of the time and as a consequence when it lies,everybody believes it". Internet changed that. Now the truth which the serious press was carefully hiding can be exposed and the serious media have lost the monopoly of the lie. Both the serious media and the Internet can alternatively lie and tell the truth. The public has a possibility to compare and make its own opinion. This is a great progress if compared with the former situation. However, so many people have bitterly resented the suppression of the truth at the time of the monopoly of controlled media, that there is, indeed, an uprising against the established media and the established truth which is now identified as a lie. And this phenomen can be be, sometimes, dangerous. But the responsibility for it lies in the former conformist media which just overdid its job of oppression of the general public feelings and opinion. Read more
