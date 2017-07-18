Paul Martin JUL 18, 2017

Let us put it that way: Before Internet media were tightly controlled by the establishment and they had the monopoly of lying. As Leo Trotsky very rightly said: "The only difference between the serious press and the gutter press is that the gutter press lies most of the time, but the serious press says the truth most of the time and as a consequence when it lies,everybody believes it". Internet changed that. Now the truth which the serious press was carefully hiding can be exposed and the serious media have lost the monopoly of the lie. Both the serious media and the Internet can alternatively lie and tell the truth. The public has a possibility to compare and make its own opinion. This is a great progress if compared with the former situation. However, so many people have bitterly resented the suppression of the truth at the time of the monopoly of controlled media, that there is, indeed, an uprising against the established media and the established truth which is now identified as a lie. And this phenomen can be be, sometimes, dangerous. But the responsibility for it lies in the former conformist media which just overdid its job of oppression of the general public feelings and opinion.