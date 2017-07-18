伦敦——无可指责的克里特人应当将名声归功于著名的“说谎者悖论”无疑是逻辑史上一个古怪的巧合。克里特的艾庇米尼得斯曾说：“所有克里特人都是骗子。”如果艾庇米尼得斯是在说谎，他说的这句话是实话——那他所说的“所有克里特人都是骗子”这句话就是骗人的。
美国总统唐纳德·特朗普也存在类似情况：即使他说的是实话，许多人也认为他在说谎——因此符合他自己的形象。他的高谈阔论臭名昭著。几年来，他在除所谓“非常可信”的来源外没有其他任何证据的情况下，声称巴拉克·奥巴马伪造出生证。在共和党初选期间，他指责竞选对手克鲁斯参议员的父亲参与对约翰·肯尼迪总统的暗杀。他到处撒谎说疫苗导致自闭症，并且完美地制造假理论——比如，他暗示气候变化是一场由中国制造的骗局，目的是削弱美国的经济力量。
假消息、伪结论、骗局和阴谋一直拥有蓬勃发展的市场。托马斯·卡莱尔曾在十九世纪写道：“历史是对谣言进行蒸馏的结果”。假消息的贩卖者为了钱或政治利润制造假消息；这些消息在轻信谎言、低级趣味或怀恨在心者中间从来不缺少买家。八卦总是非常有趣的。
我们可以从现代史上找到一些著名的例子。1924年英国大选前四天《每日邮报》公布了指控英国工党参与克林姆林宫领导的共产党骚乱的季诺维也夫信件，粉碎了工党获胜的希望。
或许最著名的造假案例是《犹太贤士议定书》。制造者可能为了赚钱，声称有证据表明犹太人制定了统治世界的计划。该《议定书》关键段落如下：“[…]我们将打击异教徒，迫使他们赋予我们国际权力，这种权力可以使我们在不使用暴力的情况下逐渐吸收世界所有国家的力量，并成立一个超级政府。”最早传播该议定书的是20世纪早期的沙皇秘密警察，目的是为沙俄政权的反犹太大屠杀提供依据，该议定书后来成为20世纪上半叶反犹文学的基础，并由此酿成了可怕的后果。
那又有什么是以前没有过的？人们正在关注数字化制造的假消息今天正以前所未有的速度向世界各地传播。过去，造假者必须蒙蔽受人尊敬的新闻媒体才能植入假消息。现在假消息可以通过社交媒体像现代黑死病般实现病毒式传播。
重要的问题在于这将如何影响民主。前所未有的信息获取便利是会将民众从思想控制下解放出来，还是会强化思想控制，导致民主彻底淹没在信息控制之中？
乐观者和悲观者都有好的理由。“知识就是力量”，乐观者说。他们似乎认为随着信息量的扩大，选民将会掌握更多知识，并因此更好地让领导者担责。
但悲观者指出信息并非知识。信息成为知识的前提是必须对其进行“结构化”。学校、大学、新闻媒体和政党等机构曾经是传统的结构化工具。但数字技术在结构上却完全赤裸。它缺乏任何结构化机制，因此无法控制与知识无关的言论传播。
社交媒体显然在民粹政治崛起的过程中发挥了作用，民粹主义在这样的环境中是蓬勃发展的。英国的杰里米·科尔宾、美国的伯尼·桑德斯和法国的梅朗雄等左翼民粹份子的宣传能力因为社交媒体能绕过传统媒体而得到了显著的提升。特朗普、法国的马琳·勒庞和荷兰的威尔德斯等右翼民粹分子也以同样的方式得到了好处。双方都指责长期存在的媒体渠道是“假”新闻制造者。
也许新闻市场最终会在真与假之间找到其自身的平衡。一小撮人总是愿意相信假消息；但绝大多数人将学会分辨哪些消息来源不可靠。
但如果假消息真像病毒一样，人们很难在不发生灾难的情况下达到自然平衡。因此防范措施必须包括预防性疫苗接种。
很少有人相信政客能承担这样的任务，因为他们往往是假消息的既得利益者。答案之一是类似《选择？》这样的消费者独立监督机构。现在已经出现了几家网站专门从事事实核查和揭露新闻内幕的工作。其中最著名的是1994年成立的 Snopes.com，专门对都市传奇的准确性进行核查。Facebook现在标记假新闻的方式是明确告知公众“第三方核查人员怀疑此消息的准确度。”
虽然上述尝试很有价值，但我们无法忽视其固有弱点：那就是它们仍然要求读者负责核查新闻的准确度。但我们都愿意寻找证实我们想法的信息，而对挑战我们想法的信息选择性忽略。那些想法建立在不对信息进行核查基础之上的人是不会对事实进行核查的。
没有简单的解决方法。显然，批判性思维教育，尤其是在经济学等社会科学领域，是很有必要的。但靠这种方式来对抗虚假消息传播能力的大幅提升究竟够不够？
言论自由和知情权都是民主的基础。除在两者间实现新的平衡外我们别无选择。
翻译：Xu Binbin
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (3)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
Rise of Trump is a good lesson for Americans and US democracy. Trump , his followers and close his knit family are a bunch of liners. Let us wait and see how damage Wright by Trump and his followers would be reversed. It is sad indeed! Read more
Comment Commented Gerry H
Trump is a sick pathetic liar and as such, I've hated him for years. But he's right when he complains about the lying media, because they so do continuously in every possible way.
This whole storm of vicious misinformation is intended to conceal not to reveal. So the details are not as important as the ultimate aim; to hide what goes on behind the screens.
We might have different ideas on what that is, but let's assume that a powerful group of billionaires is taking up positions in the US administration for the purpose of massively increasing their power and wealth. Would that be far from the truth? Is there even a need to debunk every untruth? Focusing on the lies just keeps us blind so we will never see the greater picture. Read more
Comment Commented Paul Martin
Let us put it that way: Before Internet media were tightly controlled by the establishment and they had the monopoly of lying. As Leo Trotsky very rightly said: "The only difference between the serious press and the gutter press is that the gutter press lies most of the time, but the serious press says the truth most of the time and as a consequence when it lies,everybody believes it". Internet changed that. Now the truth which the serious press was carefully hiding can be exposed and the serious media have lost the monopoly of the lie. Both the serious media and the Internet can alternatively lie and tell the truth. The public has a possibility to compare and make its own opinion. This is a great progress if compared with the former situation. However, so many people have bitterly resented the suppression of the truth at the time of the monopoly of controlled media, that there is, indeed, an uprising against the established media and the established truth which is now identified as a lie. And this phenomen can be be, sometimes, dangerous. But the responsibility for it lies in the former conformist media which just overdid its job of oppression of the general public feelings and opinion. Read more
Featured
Why Do Cities Become Unaffordable?
Robert J. Shiller considers why real-estate prices soar in some urban areas but not others.
The New Abnormal in Monetary Policy
Nouriel Roubini thinks central banks will have no choice but to use unconventional policies in the next recession.
Trump’s Flirtation with Violence
Ian Buruma highlights the sinister underside of what many believe is merely vulgar buffoonery.
PS authors in concise videos
Trump’s Yes to NATO
Jacek Rostowski discusses whether Donald Trump’s commitment in Warsaw to Article 5 of the NATO Treaty was the result of a carefully laid plot.