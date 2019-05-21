In Defense of Europe

Whereas it is laudable for the writer to suggest that the EU should engage with the United Kingdom as a key strategic partner after it leaves the bloc, he will be aware that the UK has had a close intelligence-sharing and military partnering arrangement with the United States stretching back to the start of last war.



It is this intimate relationship that stands in the way of his aspiration of breaking new ground in joint planning and in the procurement of common equipment in the EU, which somehow involves the UK.



Consider for a moment, the recent military hardware procurements made by the UK. In the main, they have been acquired because of their commonality and interoperability with US Armed Forces which not only enables both countries to undertake joint operations, but also offers certainty that replacement spare parts will be made available via a common logistics supply chain – thereby reducing substantially, the burden of in-service sustainment costs, which can be in the order of four to five times the prime equipment costs over the whole life cycle, from inception to disposal.



But there is yet another, even more important reason.



The UK government has revised its defence procurement policy to consider buying, as its first and foremost priority, new military equipment for the Armed Forces which automatically falls in the off-the-shelf category – specifically because an off-the-shelf equipment is a fully engineered and supported technical solution which satisfies the key user requirements at no additional cost or risk to the Exchequer, that is to say, it does not require any user-specified modifications or related development work laden with risk to be performed upon it.



The reason, which it will not admit in public, why the government has moved away from its long-standing procurement policy of buying equipment designed to a tailored technical specification requirement set by the military customer is because, it is no longer confident in the ability of its own people to identify, manage and control technical risks inherent in a starting-point for the technical solution that requires development work to be performed upon it – which has been the cause of persistent delays and cost overruns on equipment acquisition programmes for as long anyone can remember.



This disgraceful situation has come about because it does not possess the capability in the form of intelligent and experienced procurement officials who have an adequate understanding of what it takes (in terms of skill types, funding, tools, processes, materials, scheduled work plan, inter-business contractual agreements etc.) to advance an immature technical solution from its existing condition, to a point where it will satisfy the technical specification requirement within a Private Sector setting driven by the profit motive, and people who instinctively employ unethical business practices. Consequently, they are not able to establish what the true status of the evolving technical solution is, based upon claims made by Contractors. The harsh truth is that, these people have no business acumen at all – on account of not having spent a single day of their lives in the Private Sector and yet, they have been put in charge of spending taxpayers’ money to the tune of £15 billion per year to buy defence equipment, outsourced services and labour from the Private Sector.



Nor is the existing defence procurement process (which has evolved over the years) conducive towards delivering equipment to the Armed Forces which is fit for purpose, adequately sustained in-service and constitutes value for money through-life, because it has been tampered with by defence contractors (most notably the Select Few) who have skewed it decisively in their favour, at every turn.



After being misled by UK-based defence equipment manufacturers with false promises and lies for several decades, this generation of elite politicians, senior civil servants, military top brass and front-line procurement officials have been so badly scarred that, there remains little appetite to consider any alternatives that may be put forward by these same dishonest suppliers.



The government’s considered assessment is that it is unlikely to accumulate an in-house capability of the desired quality and numbers anytime soon, certainly not in the foreseeable future. It has also been realistic and concluded that it is nigh on impossible to reconstitute the existing, flawed procurement process alongside the tough 2015 Spending Review commitments further complicated by Brexit, the effort on which has commandeered the brightest people in Whitehall and made the task of balancing the MoD’s budget even more difficult – hence its preference for the off-the-shelf option.



Ironically, one of the most spectacular benefits to be derived from buying off-the-shelf equipment is that the leadership at MoD will be absolved from its burdensome responsibility of having to upskill its existing procurement staff to a level comparable with that exhibited by counterparts in industry, because this type of acquisition is relatively straightforward, and can even be undertaken by mediocre post holders with no business sense – not least, because it is devoid of any hidden financial, technical or schedule risks.



If anyone has any doubt about the determination of this government to press ahead with considering the off-the-shelf solution as its first option, then they should look no further than its decision to buy the standard Boeing P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft to plug the capability gap left behind by the cancellation of Nimrod MRA4. Settling on the choice of the P-8A means that these aircraft cannot be refuelled in-flight by the RAF’s Voyager tanker planes to extend their range and endurance on-station, because the former are fitted with the flying-boom receptacle whereas the latter are equipped with the probe-and-drogue system – making them entirely incompatible. The government has taken a lot of flak from informed commentators and endured negative publicity in the press and media for this serious operational deficiency – nevertheless, it has decided to go ahead with the purchase.



All the indications are that the government does not intend to fund a modification programme to install in-flight refuelling probes in place of the receptacles after the aircraft have been delivered to the UK, bearing in mind that the P-8A seedcorn crew have been trained to refuel their own aircraft, even at civilian airports, using standard commercial aircraft refuelling equipment. The rationale behind this posture is that the government is dead against undertaking any sort of modification work which entails the Treasury having to take on unknown risks and the usual, attendant spiralling costs that go with them.



Whereas the government would want to look at indigenous equipment suppliers as the first port of call for entirely good reasons, the undeniable fact of the matter is that, after decades of unwavering support lavished upon them by political parties of all persuasions, none of them are able to offer suitable off-the-shelf equipment, because they simply haven’t got any – not least, because they have not been investing in research & development or innovating at all, and have consequently become seriously uncompetitive, both in the domestic market and in export markets.



So, what impact does this policy shift have on defence contractors’ business prospects in the years ahead?



UK-based military equipment manufacturers who do not possess desirable off-the-shelf equipment, and are in the business of developing & building weapons platforms are most likely to be affected adversely by this adjustment in defence procurement policy. To avoid haemorrhaging their domestic market share to similarly positioned players from the US and elsewhere, UK-based defence contractors have little choice but to increase their competitiveness significantly, by first selling their products in the international marketplace – on price, superior technical performance, timely delivery & without bribing public officials via intermediaries – and then re-entering the domestic market with fully developed products rebranded as off-the-shelf offerings, to satisfy UK Government needs, just as the Americans have done.



In addition to the three off-the-shelf purchases which are currently under way – namely, the P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, the Apache AH-64E attack helicopter and MQ-9B Protector armed drones that can be operated in UK civilian airspace – the government has confirmed its decision to re-join the multi-role, Boxer armoured vehicle programme with a view to fulfilling its Mechanised Infantry Vehicle capability requirement and also down-selected the E-7 Wedgetail to satisfy its airborne early warning aircraft requirement, based upon a market survey and comparative analysis of existing, in-service platforms.



It is believed that some 20 percent of the equipment procurement budget is currently being spent on buying off-the-shelf equipment. This slice is set to increase dramatically by the end of this Parliament, as more and more projects which involve significant development work are side-lined in favour of off-the-shelf purchases.



Over the last several decades, defence equipment manufacturers have had every opportunity to build-up a portfolio of fully engineered, off-the-shelf products to satisfy the current and future needs of both, MoD and export customers – by investing in innovation, product research and development, creating intellectual property and up-skilling employees – at a time when they were subsidised exclusively by taxpayers.



They have squandered this chance.



Some people say that buying off-the-shelf equipment from abroad means that the ability of UK-based defence contractors to develop and manufacture indigenously-designed equipment is undermined. But the fact of the matter is that, no matter how much public money is thrown at defence contractors, the government has always been rewarded with appallingly poor performance – characterised by persistent delays and cost overruns. The result is that they have failed to deliver equipment to the Armed Forces which is fit for purpose, adequately sustained in-service and constitutes value for money through-life, for as long as anyone can remember.



The government is not to be blamed for the predicament defence contractors find themselves in. In fact, the responsibility for this sad state of affairs lies on the shoulders of successive generations of contractors’ senior management people who had every opportunity to future-proof their businesses many years ago, but didn’t – not least, because they were far too busy riding the gravy train. The future has arrived now, and today’s top management is floundering because they have no off-the-shelf products to sell.



In other words, they are stuffed!

@JagPatel3