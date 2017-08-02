7

Почему антилиберальные демократы популярны?

БРЮССЕЛЬ – Подъём «антилиберальной демократии» в Европе является одной из самых губительных тенденций нашего времени. Подобные режимы обычно опираются на лидера, который сосредоточил власть, попирая – а в некоторых случаях уничтожая – систему институциональных сдержек и противовесов. Владимир Путин в России, Реджеп Тайип Эрдоган в Турции и Виктор Орбан в Венгрии представляют собой три наиболее явные примера этого феномена. Но особенно примечательно – и опасно – то, как эти режимы умудряются сохранять народную поддержку.

Контроль над традиционной прессой – телевидением, радио и газетами, – конечно, является причиной сохранения этими режимами электорального большинства. Но манипуляции или даже прямой контроль над СМИ не могут объяснить неувядающей популярности этих антилиберальных лидеров, о которой можно судить по опросам общественного мнения.

Главная причина политического успеха этих лидеров в том, что их режимы, вопреки своему антизападному позиционированию, следуют принципам так называемого «Вашингтонского консенсуса», который предписывает ответственную макроэкономическую политику и открытость рынков.

Россия при Путине является идеальным примером такого подхода: правительство страны, как правило, имеет бюджетный профицит и накопило огромные валютные резервы. Венгрия при Орбане также ведёт ответственную бюджетную политику; а Эрдоган занимается тем же самым в Турции. Во всех трёх странах уровень госдолга либо уже низок, либо, как в Венгрии, снижается. В двух из трёх случаев либеральные предшественники нынешнего режима утратили доверие, потому что довели страну до финансового кризиса.

Несмотря ни на что, антилиберальные авторитарные правители приняли суть «Вашингтонского консенсуса»: благоразумная макроэкономическая политика обеспечивает улучшенные экономические показатели в долгосрочной перспективе. Как правило, они делегируют управление макроэкономикой аполитичным специалистам. Они не поддались искушению воспользоваться краткосрочными фискальными или монетарными стимулами для повышения своей популярности, а вместо этого взялись за политику идентичности ради сохранения электор��льного доминирования. Долгосрочным результатом такого подхода стало сравнительно хорошее состояние экономики – и сравнительно довольные избиратели.

Такой подход резко контрастирует с подходом покойного авторитарного лидера Венесуэлы Уго Чавеса, который пользовался поддержкой народа на протяжении 14 лет, тратя доходы от затяжного бума цен на нефть на щедрые социальные программы. Сейчас, когда цены на нефть упали примерно вдвое по сравнению с 2014 годом, и не имея бюджетной подушки для поддержания прежних объёмов импорта, преемник Чавеса, Николас Мадуро, столкнулся с катастрофическим экономическим кризисом и эскалацией уличных беспорядков.

Получается, что ответственная макроэкономическая политика оказалась эффективной долгосрочной стратегией сохранения режима. Антилиберальные диктаторы Европы поняли, что в тот момент, когда избыток расходов приведёт к финансовому кризису и необходимости просить помощь у Международного валютного фонда, их дни у власти будут сочтены.

Благоразумная макроэкономическая политика содействует росту экономику, но она способна приносить пользу только в том случае, если экономика остаётся относительно свободной. Пока что ни Путин, ни Эрдоган не совмещали свою националистическую риторику с протекционистской политикой. Наоборот, путинская Россия вступила во Всемирную торговую организацию, а Эрдоган ни разу не ставил под сомнение таможенный союз Турции с ЕС, хотя двусторонние отношения страны с ЕС заметно ухудшились.

Долгосрочная задача авторитарных правителей заключается в том, чтобы поддерживать свои антилиберальные, с политической точки зрения, режимы в либеральной, с экономической точки зрения, форме. Однако со временем искушение передать контроль над всё большей долей экономики друзьям или семье становится всё сильнее, при этом коррупционные тенденции нарастают, потому что «главной игрой в городке» становится формирование политических связей и получение выгод от льстивого отношения к режиму. Как только это происходит, рост экономики обречён на спад.

Данная долгосрочная угроза сейчас наиболее явственно видна в России. Путину посчастливилось прийти к власти в тот момент, когда цены на нефть начали расти с рекордно низкого уровня. Неудивительно, что экономика России так уверенно росла во время последовавшего за приходом Путина к власти сырьевого супер-цикла, но совсем недавно этот супер-цикл закончился. Во время бума нефтяных цен управление макроэкономикой в России было достаточно благоразумным, что позволило режиму выстоять в ходе их резкого падения.

Но сейчас, спустя почти три года после окончания этого сырьевого супер-цикла, перспективы России выглядят уныло. Уровень качества жизни стагнирует, а потенциальный рост экономики многие оценивают всего лишь в 1,5% – а это означает, что Россия навсегда останется беднее остальной Европы.

Не исключено, что Турция находится на аналогичном поворотном этапе. «Партия справедливости и развития» (ПСР) Эрдогана унаследовала экономику в состоянии отскока после глубокого финансового кризиса. Кроме того, у турецкой экономики был значительный потенциал роста благодаря продолжавшейся урбанизации и повышению уровня образования населения.

Вплоть до недавнего времени правительство ПСР ограничивало своё вмешательство в экономику госзакупками и инфраструктурными расходами. Но после неудачной попытки военного переворота в прошлом году режим решил начать захватывать бизнес, принадлежавший людям, которые обвинялись в симпатиях к так называемому движению гюленистов (Эрдоган обвинил это движение в планировании переворота).

Сотни предприятий в Турции уже захвачены и поставлены под контроль близких Эрдогану людей. Если такая политика продолжится, предприниматели просто прекратят инвестировать в страну и рост экономики остановится. Проблема здесь в том, что, как только антилиберальный режим вступает на этот путь, он теряет возможность легко доказать свою готовность соблюдать права собственности, поскольку институтов, гарантирующих это право в либеральных демократиях (независимая судебная система, профессиональная госслужба), уже не существует.

Авторитарные правители сегодняшней Европы сохраняют народную поддержку, благодаря поддержанию сравнительной экономической свободы, от которой зависит долгосрочное процветание их стран. Но по мере того как эти режимы становятся всё более авторитарными, их способность вселять чувство счастья в избирателей становится все более и более сомнительной.