Почему антилиберальные демократы популярны?

БРЮССЕЛЬ – Подъём «антилиберальной демократии» в Европе является одной из самых губительных тенденций нашего времени. Подобные режимы обычно опираются на лидера, который сосредоточил власть, попирая – а в некоторых случаях уничтожая – систему институциональных сдержек и противовесов. Владимир Путин в России, Реджеп Тайип Эрдоган в Турции и Виктор Орбан в Венгрии представляют собой три наиболее явные примера этого феномена. Но особенно примечательно – и опасно – то, как эти режимы умудряются сохранять народную поддержку.
Контроль над традиционной прессой – телевидением, радио и газетами, – конечно, является причиной сохранения этими режимами электорального большинства. Но манипуляции или даже прямой контроль над СМИ не могут объяснить неувядающей популярности этих антилиберальных лидеров, о которой можно судить по опросам общественного мнения.
Главная причина политического успеха этих лидеров в том, что их режимы, вопреки своему антизападному позиционированию, следуют принципам так называемого «Вашингтонского консенсуса», который предписывает ответственную макроэкономическую политику и открытость рынков.
Россия при Путине является идеальным примером такого подхода: правительство страны, как правило, имеет бюджетный профицит и накопило огромные валютные резервы. Венгрия при Орбане также ведёт ответственную бюджетную политику; а Эрдоган занимается тем же самым в Турции. Во всех трёх странах уровень госдолга либо уже низок, либо, как в Венгрии, снижается. В двух из трёх случаев либеральные предшественники нынешнего режима утратили доверие, потому что довели страну до финансового кризиса.
Несмотря ни на что, антилиберальные авторитарные правители приняли суть «Вашингтонского консенсуса»: благоразумная макроэкономическая политика обеспечивает улучшенные экономические показатели в долгосрочной перспективе. Как правило, они делегируют управление макроэкономикой аполитичным специалистам. Они не поддались искушению воспользоваться краткосрочными фискальными или монетарными стимулами для повышения своей популярности, а вместо этого взялись за политику идентичности ради сохранения электор��льного доминирования. Долгосрочным результатом такого подхода стало сравнительно хорошее состояние экономики – и сравнительно довольные избиратели.
Такой подход резко контрастирует с подходом покойного авторитарного лидера Венесуэлы Уго Чавеса, который пользовался поддержкой народа на протяжении 14 лет, тратя доходы от затяжного бума цен на нефть на щедрые социальные программы. Сейчас, когда цены на нефть упали примерно вдвое по сравнению с 2014 годом, и не имея бюджетной подушки для поддержания прежних объёмов импорта, преемник Чавеса, Николас Мадуро, столкнулся с катастрофическим экономическим кризисом и эскалацией уличных беспорядков.
Получается, что ответственная макроэкономическая политика оказалась эффективной долгосрочной стратегией сохранения режима. Антилиберальные диктаторы Европы поняли, что в тот момент, когда избыток расходов приведёт к финансовому кризису и необходимости просить помощь у Международного валютного фонда, их дни у власти будут сочтены.
Благоразумная макроэкономическая политика содействует росту экономику, но она способна приносить пользу только в том случае, если экономика остаётся относительно свободной. Пока что ни Путин, ни Эрдоган не совмещали свою националистическую риторику с протекционистской политикой. Наоборот, путинская Россия вступила во Всемирную торговую организацию, а Эрдоган ни разу не ставил под сомнение таможенный союз Турции с ЕС, хотя двусторонние отношения страны с ЕС заметно ухудшились.
Долгосрочная задача авторитарных правителей заключается в том, чтобы поддерживать свои антилиберальные, с политической точки зрения, режимы в либеральной, с экономической точки зрения, форме. Однако со временем искушение передать контроль над всё большей долей экономики друзьям или семье становится всё сильнее, при этом коррупционные тенденции нарастают, потому что «главной игрой в городке» становится формирование политических связей и получение выгод от льстивого отношения к режиму. Как только это происходит, рост экономики обречён на спад.
Данная долгосрочная угроза сейчас наиболее явственно видна в России. Путину посчастливилось прийти к власти в тот момент, когда цены на нефть начали расти с рекордно низкого уровня. Неудивительно, что экономика России так уверенно росла во время последовавшего за приходом Путина к власти сырьевого супер-цикла, но совсем недавно этот супер-цикл закончился. Во время бума нефтяных цен управление макроэкономикой в России было достаточно благоразумным, что позволило режиму выстоять в ходе их резкого падения.
Но сейчас, спустя почти три года после окончания этого сырьевого супер-цикла, перспективы России выглядят уныло. Уровень качества жизни стагнирует, а потенциальный рост экономики многие оценивают всего лишь в 1,5% – а это означает, что Россия навсегда останется беднее остальной Европы.
Не исключено, что Турция находится на аналогичном поворотном этапе. «Партия справедливости и развития» (ПСР) Эрдогана унаследовала экономику в состоянии отскока после глубокого финансового кризиса. Кроме того, у турецкой экономики был значительный потенциал роста благодаря продолжавшейся урбанизации и повышению уровня образования населения.
Вплоть до недавнего времени правительство ПСР ограничивало своё вмешательство в экономику госзакупками и инфраструктурными расходами. Но после неудачной попытки военного переворота в прошлом году режим решил начать захватывать бизнес, принадлежавший людям, которые обвинялись в симпатиях к так называемому движению гюленистов (Эрдоган обвинил это движение в планировании переворота).
Сотни предприятий в Турции уже захвачены и поставлены под контроль близких Эрдогану людей. Если такая политика продолжится, предприниматели просто прекратят инвестировать в страну и рост экономики остановится. Проблема здесь в том, что, как только антилиберальный режим вступает на этот путь, он теряет возможность легко доказать свою готовность соблюдать права собственности, поскольку институтов, гарантирующих это право в либеральных демократиях (независимая судебная система, профессиональная госслужба), уже не существует.
Авторитарные правители сегодняшней Европы сохраняют народную поддержку, благодаря поддержанию сравнительной экономической свободы, от которой зависит долгосрочное процветание их стран. Но по мере того как эти режимы становятся всё более авторитарными, их способность вселять чувство счастья в избирателей становится все более и более сомнительной.
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (7)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Marendo Müller
There is a nice continental rainbow from east to west. From far east to far west we have hyper-strong man Xi Jinping, than super-strong man Vladimir Putin, than strong man Orban, Erdogan and mates, than strong woman Merkel and buddy strong woman May, than finally, at the very far west we have weak man Macron that can be speculated as weak as there is a sizeable probability that he is dominated by his twenty five years older wife. The stereotype that this rainbow might be interpreted as representing is that the east side is more about male/fatherly wisdom while the west is more about female/motherly love. Read more
Comment Commented Emre Berkay
Okay first things first, it's about time we drop this senseless terminology. These people aren't (and weren't) democrats, even if it's simply because we have no way to tell what they would do in a free and fair election. Being a democrat entails that you follow all tenets of democracy, not just popular support. These rulers are, at best, popular autocrats who bastardize democratic process.
The faulty terminology mostly stems from "end of the history" discourse that claimed "liberal democracy" had become hegemonic. The juxtaposition of "liberalism" and "democracy", as if they are inseparable, deliberately or not, reflected the neoliberal viewpoint of the time, and it still does, even while neoliberalism is in shambles. Far from being hegemonic, liberal democracy, as an ideology, is not even prevalent in the West. It's basic, pols101 knowledge that liberalism has two equally important dimensions, social and economic. What does that mean? It means that most of the Western ruling parties already are/ have been illiberal. Conservatives are socially illiberal, socialists are economically illiberal and so on, but they remain (mostly) committed to the democratic process. Hence they are the real illiberal democrats, not the ones that utilize democracy as a means to establish autocracy. Liberal democracy mostly lives through center-left parties (eg Democrats in the US, Blairite Labour -but definitely not Conservatives or Republican)This may seem to be a minor point, but it is simply wrong to refer them as democrats, they are nothing more than a menace to their country and other democratic countries. And no, they are not even democratically elected, see the latest referendum in Turkey, Erdogan -as it's documented many times- lost it, but was able to retain the power through state apparatus. Read more
Comment Commented Kamil Bayye
Chavez was reckless in spending because he was advised by stupid Marxists who know how to critique capitalism, but have no idea how to run a modern economy. He also did not have the option of playing identity politics like the other three countries discussed here. Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Kamil,
The Venezuelan problem can best be illustrated by the following construct:
For decades, Venezuela sold petrol (gasoline) to citizens for the equivalent of 5 cents per gallon (even now!) via heavy subsidization from the government.
Therefore, Venezuelans learned to be very wasteful with petrol -- and came to feel that low petrol prices were part of their birthright as citizens of Venezuela.
Once Venezuela lost the ability to refine its own oil into petrol and other useful fuels/products, it was forced to meet consumer demand by shipping Venezuelan crude to America (at the world oil price) and then buy it back in the form of petrol for citizens (at the world gasoline price) which is a hugely expensive proposition.
As it went on, Venezuelan government surpluses turned into deficits, and low government debt turned into high government debt via the accumulated deficits.
And all of this occurred because a long time ago (prior to Chavez) Venezuelan leaders didn't have the moxie to stand up to voters and tell them that 5 cent per gallon petrol was unsustainable.
We should always lay the blame at the feet of the people who actually caused the problem. Venezuelan president Chavez and his successor president Nicolás Maduro were/are forced to deal with the symptoms of previous bad policies -- they weren't the cause of it.
To put a fine point on it; "Who wants to inform Venezuelan citizens that petrol will no longer cost 5 cents per gallon, it will now move to the world price?"
Someone must do that soon -- heavy subsidies are killing the Venezuelan economy, and it will end in the complete ruination of the country. If not Maduro, the next leader of Venezuela -- or there won't be a country left to lead.
http://www.globalpetrolprices.com/gasoline_prices/
Best regards, JBS Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
The flip question has to be asked as referred to by John Brian below
eg
Why are their predecessors unpopular. Bearing in mind oppositions do not win in elections, incumbents - who hold the advantage - lose Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Steve,
Thank you for your support on my point (and as always) your clarifications, which are always welcome.
In the absence of a 2-term limit for leaders, there is no reason good enough that incumbent politicians should ever lose an election. (The problem isn't with the electorate, but with the incumbents)
As always, best regards, JBS Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Daniel,
I'm all for checks and balances, please don't get me wrong. But the rise of illiberal regimes didn't occur in a vacuum. These populist leaders rose up because of the deficiencies of the leaders they replaced.
Blind obedience to the gods of globalization (which has been a very great thing for the world in general terms, but due to the careless disregard of the bottom-two quintile groups by the then-extant leaders, illiberal leaders were practically ordered into office by disaffected voters) and blind obedience to the gods of consumerism, and blind obedience shown to the banksters, are the reasons illiberals are in charge.
As the bottom-two economic quintiles (and soon enough, the bottom-three economic quintile groups) feel that the system is rigged against them, more and more illiberal regimes will rise.
And that's a healthy and normal state of affairs -- if it doesn't get too carried away with itself.
Back to the checks and balances you mentioned in your opening paragraph:
The simplest solution to the concerns you raise about populist regimes 'taking it too far' is, of course, two-term limits for all heads of government (presidents, prime ministers, premiers, etc. as a global standard among democratic nations -- whether constitutional monarchy, republics, parliamentary democracies, and even among benevolent dictatorships -- written right into the constitution of every country.
I suggest that liberal democracies sponsor this through the offices of the United Nations and that countries that accede to such a proposed agreement gain some benefit from the UN and from the other signatories to the agreement.
I'd even suggest that such signatory nations get slightly better terms from the IMF and from the UNDP, etc.
MORE illiberal leaders are coming! The thing to do NOW, is to get those two-term limits for all Members of Parliament, Senators, President's, Prime Minister's, Premiers, etc. legislated NOW -- rather than trying to get it done at the last minute, or worse, trying to get it done once the illiberal regimes are in power (talk about trying to swim upstream!)
I strongly agree with the points you've raised in your fine essay. Thanks for posting at ProSyn!
As always, very best regards, JBS
Read more
Featured
Protectionism Will Not Protect Jobs Anywhere
Kenneth Rogoff emphasizes the increasing trade permeation of even service-sector employment.
America’s Dangerous Anti-Iran Posturing
Jeffrey D. Sachs warns that taking sides in the Middle East's national and sectarian conflicts never ends well.
Why Tax Cuts for the Rich Solve Nothing
Joseph E. Stiglitz offers a primer on the Trump administration's coming effort to redistribute wealth upward.
PS authors in concise videos
Trump’s Yes to NATO
Jacek Rostowski discusses whether Donald Trump’s commitment in Warsaw to Article 5 of the NATO Treaty was the result of a carefully laid plot.