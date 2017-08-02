6

Warum sind „illiberale Demokraten“ populär?

BRÜSSEL – Der Aufstieg der „illiberalen Demokratien“ in Europa ist einer der unheilvollsten Trends unserer Zeit. Diese Regime sind in der Regel um einen Führer herum angeordnet, der die Macht auf sich konzentriert, indem er sich über die institutionellen Mechanismen der Gewaltenteilung hinwegsetzt und sie in einigen Fällen beseitigt. Wladimir Putin in Russland, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in der Türkei und Viktor Orbán in Ungarn repräsentieren drei der offenkundigsten Manifestationen dieses Phänomens. Doch das wirklich Bemerkenswerte – und Gefährliche – ist die Art und Weise, in der diese Regime es geschafft haben, sich die Unterstützung der Bevölkerung zu erhalten.

Die Kontrolle über die traditionellen Medien wie Fernsehen, Radio und Presse ist natürlich ein Grund, warum diese Regime bei Wahlen ihre Mehrheiten verteidigen. Doch kann die Manipulation oder selbst die direkte Kontrolle der Medien die von Meinungsumfragen bestätigte anhaltende Popularität illiberaler Führer nicht erklären.

Der zentrale Grund für den politischen Erfolg dieser Führer ist, dass diese Regime – obwohl sie sich als anti-westlich positionieren – bisher dem sogenannten Washingtoner Konsens gefolgt sind, der eine umsichtige makroökonomische Politik und offene Märkte vorschreibt.

Russland unter Putin ist das Musterbeispiel für diesen Ansatz. Seine Regierung erwirtschaftet in der Regel Haushaltsüberschüsse und häuft enorme Devisenreserven an. Ungarn hat unter Orbán ebenfalls eine umsichtige Fiskalpolitik verfolgt, und Erdoğan hat in der Türkei seit seinem Machtantritt dasselbe getan. Die Staatsverschuldung in allen drei Ländern ist daher entweder schon jetzt niedrig oder (im Falle Ungarns) im Abnehmen begriffen. In zweien dieser drei Fälle hatten die liberalen Vorgänger des jeweiligen Regimes Glaubwürdigkeit eingebüßt, weil sie das Land in eine Finanzkrise geführt hatten.

Die illiberalen „starken Männer“ haben dagegen die Grundlage des Washingtoner Konsenses – dass eine umsichtige makroökonomische Politik langfristig eine bessere Wirtschaftentwicklung gewährleistet – akzeptiert und die makroökonomische Steuerung in der Regel unpolitischen Experten überlassen. Sie haben der Versuchung widerstanden, zur Steigerung ihrer Popularität kurzfristige fiskal- oder geldpolitische Impulse zu setzen, und stützen sich stattdessen auf eine Identitätspolitik, um ihre Dominanz bei Wahlen aufrechtzuerhalten. Das längerfristige Resultat waren bisher eine relativ solide Wirtschaftsentwicklung und relativ zufriedene Wähler.

Dies steht im deutlichen Widerspruch etwa zum Ansatz des verstorbenen starken Mannes Venezuelas, Hugo Chávez, der sich 14 Jahre lang die Unterstützung seiner Bevölkerung erhielt, indem er die Erlöse eines langen Booms bei den Ölpreisen für großzügige Sozialprogramme ausgab. Nun, da die Ölpreise seit 2014 um rund die Hälfte gesunken sind – und ohne haushaltspolitischen Spielraum, um die Importe aufrechtzuerhalten – sieht sich Chávez’ Nachfolger Nicolás Maduro mit einer katastrophalen Wirtschaftskrise und wachsender öffentlicher Unruhe konfrontiert.

Eine umsichtige Politik läuft also auf eine effiziente langfristige Strategie zur Aufrechterhaltung des Regimes hinaus. Europas illiberale starke Männer haben erkannt, dass ihre Tage an der Macht gezählt sind, wenn überhöhte Ausgaben zu einer Finanzkrise führen und sie sich um die Hilfe des Internationalen Währungsfonds bemühen müssen.

Eine umsichtige makroökonomische Politik unterstützt das Wachstum, aber sie kann nur funktionieren, wenn die Wirtschaft relativ frei bleibt. Bisher haben weder Putin noch Erdoğan ihrer nationalistischen Rhetorik eine entsprechende protektionistische Politik folgen lassen. Im Gegenteil: Putins Russland ist der Welthandelsorganisation beigetreten, und Erdoğan hat die Zollunion mit der EU nie infrage gestellt, auch wenn sich die bilateralen Beziehungen zur EU stetig verschlechtert haben.

Die längerfristige Herausforderung für starke Männer besteht darin, ihre illiberalen politischen Regime wirtschaftlich liberal zu halten. Im Laufe der Zeit wird die Herausforderung, Freunden und Familienangehörigen die Kontrolle über einen wachsenden Teil der Volkswirtschaft zu übertragen, stärker, und die Korruption nimmt tendenziell zu, da es nun hauptsächlich darum geht, politische Verbindungen zu entwickeln und die Gunst des Regimes zu gewinnen. Wenn das passiert, geht das Wachstum zwangsläufig zurück.

Diese langfristige Bedrohung wird nun insbesondere in Russland deutlich. Putin kam zu einem Zeitpunkt an die Macht, als die Ölpreise von einem historischen Tief ausgehend zu steigen begannen. Es war daher keine Überraschung, dass Russland während des folgenden Rohstoff-Superzyklus, der erst vor kurzem endete, stark wachsen konnte. Die makroökonomische Steuerung während des Ölpreisbooms war ausreichend umsichtig, um es dem Regime zu erlauben, dem jüngsten Rückgang der Ölpreise zu trotzen.

Doch nun, fast drei Jahre nach dem Ende des Rohstoff-Superzyklus, sind die Aussichten für Russland düster. Der Lebensstandard stagniert, und die potenzielle Wachstumsrate der Wirtschaft wird allgemein auf nur 1,5% geschätzt – ein Niveau, das impliziert, dass Russland dauerhaft ärmer bleiben wird als das übrige Europa.

Die Türkei könnte einen ähnlichen Wendepunkt erreicht haben. Erdoğans Partei für Gerechtigkeit und Entwicklung (AKP) hatte eine Wirtschaft geerbt, die gerade dabei war, sich von einer tiefen Finanzkrise zu erholen, und die bedingt durch die anhaltende Urbanisierung und das steigende Bildungsniveau der Bevölkerung ein beträchtliches Wachstumspotenzial aufwies.

Bis vor kurzem beschränkte die AKP-Regierung ihre Eingriffe auf die Binnenwirtschaft, etwa auf das staatliche Beschaffungswesen und auf Ausgaben für die Infrastruktur. Doch nach dem gescheiterten Militärputsch des letzten Jahres hat das Regime sich ermächtigt, Unternehmen zu beschlagnahmen, die vorgeblichen Sympathisanten der sogenannten Gülen-Bewegung gehören, der Erdoğan vorwirft, den Putschversuch geplant zu haben.

Hunderte von Unternehmen wurden bereits beschlagnahmt und unter die Verwaltung eng mit Erdoğan verbundener Personen gestellt. Falls sich dies fortsetzt, werden die Unternehmer aufhören, zu investieren, und das Wachstum wird einbrechen. Das Problem ist, dass, wenn ein illiberales Regime erst einmal einen derartigen Weg eingeschlagen hat, es nicht ohne Weiteres wieder ein glaubwürdiges Bekenntnis zum Respekt für Eigentumsrechte herstellen kann, weil die Institutionen, die dies in liberalen Demokratien sicherstellen – wie etwa eine unabhängige Justiz und ein professioneller Beamtenapparat – nicht mehr bestehen.

Die heutigen starken Männer Europas haben sich ihre öffentliche Unterstützung bewahrt, indem sie jene relative wirtschaftliche Freiheit aufrechterhalten haben, von der langfristiger Wohlstand abhängt. Doch nun, da diese Regime zunehmend autoritärer werden, gerät ihre Fähigkeit, die Wähler bei Laune zu halten, immer mehr in Zweifel.

Aus dem Englischen von Jan Doolan