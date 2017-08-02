Warum sind „illiberale Demokraten“ populär?

BRÜSSEL – Der Aufstieg der „illiberalen Demokratien“ in Europa ist einer der unheilvollsten Trends unserer Zeit. Diese Regime sind in der Regel um einen Führer herum angeordnet, der die Macht auf sich konzentriert, indem er sich über die institutionellen Mechanismen der Gewaltenteilung hinwegsetzt und sie in einigen Fällen beseitigt. Wladimir Putin in Russland, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in der Türkei und Viktor Orbán in Ungarn repräsentieren drei der offenkundigsten Manifestationen dieses Phänomens. Doch das wirklich Bemerkenswerte – und Gefährliche – ist die Art und Weise, in der diese Regime es geschafft haben, sich die Unterstützung der Bevölkerung zu erhalten.
Die Kontrolle über die traditionellen Medien wie Fernsehen, Radio und Presse ist natürlich ein Grund, warum diese Regime bei Wahlen ihre Mehrheiten verteidigen. Doch kann die Manipulation oder selbst die direkte Kontrolle der Medien die von Meinungsumfragen bestätigte anhaltende Popularität illiberaler Führer nicht erklären.
Der zentrale Grund für den politischen Erfolg dieser Führer ist, dass diese Regime – obwohl sie sich als anti-westlich positionieren – bisher dem sogenannten Washingtoner Konsens gefolgt sind, der eine umsichtige makroökonomische Politik und offene Märkte vorschreibt.
Russland unter Putin ist das Musterbeispiel für diesen Ansatz. Seine Regierung erwirtschaftet in der Regel Haushaltsüberschüsse und häuft enorme Devisenreserven an. Ungarn hat unter Orbán ebenfalls eine umsichtige Fiskalpolitik verfolgt, und Erdoğan hat in der Türkei seit seinem Machtantritt dasselbe getan. Die Staatsverschuldung in allen drei Ländern ist daher entweder schon jetzt niedrig oder (im Falle Ungarns) im Abnehmen begriffen. In zweien dieser drei Fälle hatten die liberalen Vorgänger des jeweiligen Regimes Glaubwürdigkeit eingebüßt, weil sie das Land in eine Finanzkrise geführt hatten.
Die illiberalen „starken Männer“ haben dagegen die Grundlage des Washingtoner Konsenses – dass eine umsichtige makroökonomische Politik langfristig eine bessere Wirtschaftentwicklung gewährleistet – akzeptiert und die makroökonomische Steuerung in der Regel unpolitischen Experten überlassen. Sie haben der Versuchung widerstanden, zur Steigerung ihrer Popularität kurzfristige fiskal- oder geldpolitische Impulse zu setzen, und stützen sich stattdessen auf eine Identitätspolitik, um ihre Dominanz bei Wahlen aufrechtzuerhalten. Das längerfristige Resultat waren bisher eine relativ solide Wirtschaftsentwicklung und relativ zufriedene Wähler.
Dies steht im deutlichen Widerspruch etwa zum Ansatz des verstorbenen starken Mannes Venezuelas, Hugo Chávez, der sich 14 Jahre lang die Unterstützung seiner Bevölkerung erhielt, indem er die Erlöse eines langen Booms bei den Ölpreisen für großzügige Sozialprogramme ausgab. Nun, da die Ölpreise seit 2014 um rund die Hälfte gesunken sind – und ohne haushaltspolitischen Spielraum, um die Importe aufrechtzuerhalten – sieht sich Chávez’ Nachfolger Nicolás Maduro mit einer katastrophalen Wirtschaftskrise und wachsender öffentlicher Unruhe konfrontiert.
Eine umsichtige Politik läuft also auf eine effiziente langfristige Strategie zur Aufrechterhaltung des Regimes hinaus. Europas illiberale starke Männer haben erkannt, dass ihre Tage an der Macht gezählt sind, wenn überhöhte Ausgaben zu einer Finanzkrise führen und sie sich um die Hilfe des Internationalen Währungsfonds bemühen müssen.
Eine umsichtige makroökonomische Politik unterstützt das Wachstum, aber sie kann nur funktionieren, wenn die Wirtschaft relativ frei bleibt. Bisher haben weder Putin noch Erdoğan ihrer nationalistischen Rhetorik eine entsprechende protektionistische Politik folgen lassen. Im Gegenteil: Putins Russland ist der Welthandelsorganisation beigetreten, und Erdoğan hat die Zollunion mit der EU nie infrage gestellt, auch wenn sich die bilateralen Beziehungen zur EU stetig verschlechtert haben.
Die längerfristige Herausforderung für starke Männer besteht darin, ihre illiberalen politischen Regime wirtschaftlich liberal zu halten. Im Laufe der Zeit wird die Herausforderung, Freunden und Familienangehörigen die Kontrolle über einen wachsenden Teil der Volkswirtschaft zu übertragen, stärker, und die Korruption nimmt tendenziell zu, da es nun hauptsächlich darum geht, politische Verbindungen zu entwickeln und die Gunst des Regimes zu gewinnen. Wenn das passiert, geht das Wachstum zwangsläufig zurück.
Diese langfristige Bedrohung wird nun insbesondere in Russland deutlich. Putin kam zu einem Zeitpunkt an die Macht, als die Ölpreise von einem historischen Tief ausgehend zu steigen begannen. Es war daher keine Überraschung, dass Russland während des folgenden Rohstoff-Superzyklus, der erst vor kurzem endete, stark wachsen konnte. Die makroökonomische Steuerung während des Ölpreisbooms war ausreichend umsichtig, um es dem Regime zu erlauben, dem jüngsten Rückgang der Ölpreise zu trotzen.
Doch nun, fast drei Jahre nach dem Ende des Rohstoff-Superzyklus, sind die Aussichten für Russland düster. Der Lebensstandard stagniert, und die potenzielle Wachstumsrate der Wirtschaft wird allgemein auf nur 1,5% geschätzt – ein Niveau, das impliziert, dass Russland dauerhaft ärmer bleiben wird als das übrige Europa.
Die Türkei könnte einen ähnlichen Wendepunkt erreicht haben. Erdoğans Partei für Gerechtigkeit und Entwicklung (AKP) hatte eine Wirtschaft geerbt, die gerade dabei war, sich von einer tiefen Finanzkrise zu erholen, und die bedingt durch die anhaltende Urbanisierung und das steigende Bildungsniveau der Bevölkerung ein beträchtliches Wachstumspotenzial aufwies.
Bis vor kurzem beschränkte die AKP-Regierung ihre Eingriffe auf die Binnenwirtschaft, etwa auf das staatliche Beschaffungswesen und auf Ausgaben für die Infrastruktur. Doch nach dem gescheiterten Militärputsch des letzten Jahres hat das Regime sich ermächtigt, Unternehmen zu beschlagnahmen, die vorgeblichen Sympathisanten der sogenannten Gülen-Bewegung gehören, der Erdoğan vorwirft, den Putschversuch geplant zu haben.
Hunderte von Unternehmen wurden bereits beschlagnahmt und unter die Verwaltung eng mit Erdoğan verbundener Personen gestellt. Falls sich dies fortsetzt, werden die Unternehmer aufhören, zu investieren, und das Wachstum wird einbrechen. Das Problem ist, dass, wenn ein illiberales Regime erst einmal einen derartigen Weg eingeschlagen hat, es nicht ohne Weiteres wieder ein glaubwürdiges Bekenntnis zum Respekt für Eigentumsrechte herstellen kann, weil die Institutionen, die dies in liberalen Demokratien sicherstellen – wie etwa eine unabhängige Justiz und ein professioneller Beamtenapparat – nicht mehr bestehen.
Die heutigen starken Männer Europas haben sich ihre öffentliche Unterstützung bewahrt, indem sie jene relative wirtschaftliche Freiheit aufrechterhalten haben, von der langfristiger Wohlstand abhängt. Doch nun, da diese Regime zunehmend autoritärer werden, gerät ihre Fähigkeit, die Wähler bei Laune zu halten, immer mehr in Zweifel.
Aus dem Englischen von Jan Doolan
Comment Commented Emre Berkay
Okay first things first, it's about time we drop this senseless terminology. These people aren't (and weren't) democrats, even if it's simply because we have no way to tell what they would do in a free and fair election. Being a democrat entails that you follow all tenets of democracy, not just popular support. These rulers are, at best, popular autocrats who bastardize democratic process.
The faulty terminology mostly stems from "end of the history" discourse that claimed "liberal democracy" had become hegemonic. The juxtaposition of "liberalism" and "democracy", as if they are inseparable, deliberately or not, reflected the neoliberal viewpoint of the time, and it still does, even while neoliberalism is in shambles. Far from being hegemonic, liberal democracy, as an ideology, is not even prevalent in the West. It's basic, pols101 knowledge that liberalism has two equally important dimensions, social and economic. What does that mean? It means that most of the Western ruling parties already are/ have been illiberal. Conservatives are socially illiberal, socialists are economically illiberal and so on, but they remain (mostly) committed to the democratic process. Hence they are the real illiberal democrats, not the ones that utilize democracy as a means to establish autocracy. Liberal democracy mostly lives through center-left parties (eg Democrats in the US, Blairite Labour -but definitely not Conservatives or Republican)This may seem to be a minor point, but it is simply wrong to refer them as democrats, they are nothing more than a menace to their country and other democratic countries. And no, they are not even democratically elected, see the latest referendum in Turkey, Erdogan -as it's documented many times- lost it, but was able to retain the power through state apparatus. Read more
Comment Commented Kamil Bayye
Chavez was reckless in spending because he was advised by stupid Marxists who know how to critique capitalism, but have no idea how to run a modern economy. He also did not have the option of playing identity politics like the other three countries discussed here. Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Kamil,
The Venezuelan problem can best be illustrated by the following construct:
For decades, Venezuela sold petrol (gasoline) to citizens for the equivalent of 5 cents per gallon (even now!) via heavy subsidization from the government.
Therefore, Venezuelans learned to be very wasteful with petrol -- and came to feel that low petrol prices were part of their birthright as citizens of Venezuela.
Once Venezuela lost the ability to refine its own oil into petrol and other useful fuels/products, it was forced to meet consumer demand by shipping Venezuelan crude to America (at the world oil price) and then buy it back in the form of petrol for citizens (at the world gasoline price) which is a hugely expensive proposition.
As it went on, Venezuelan government surpluses turned into deficits, and low government debt turned into high government debt via the accumulated deficits.
And all of this occurred because a long time ago (prior to Chavez) Venezuelan leaders didn't have the moxie to stand up to voters and tell them that 5 cent per gallon petrol was unsustainable.
We should always lay the blame at the feet of the people who actually caused the problem. Venezuelan president Chavez and his successor president Nicolás Maduro were/are forced to deal with the symptoms of previous bad policies -- they weren't the cause of it.
To put a fine point on it; "Who wants to inform Venezuelan citizens that petrol will no longer cost 5 cents per gallon, it will now move to the world price?"
Someone must do that soon -- heavy subsidies are killing the Venezuelan economy, and it will end in the complete ruination of the country. If not Maduro, the next leader of Venezuela -- or there won't be a country left to lead.
http://www.globalpetrolprices.com/gasoline_prices/
Best regards, JBS Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
The flip question has to be asked as referred to by John Brian below
eg
Why are their predecessors unpopular. Bearing in mind oppositions do not win in elections, incumbents - who hold the advantage - lose Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Steve,
Thank you for your support on my point (and as always) your clarifications, which are always welcome.
In the absence of a 2-term limit for leaders, there is no reason good enough that incumbent politicians should ever lose an election. (The problem isn't with the electorate, but with the incumbents)
As always, best regards, JBS Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Daniel,
I'm all for checks and balances, please don't get me wrong. But the rise of illiberal regimes didn't occur in a vacuum. These populist leaders rose up because of the deficiencies of the leaders they replaced.
Blind obedience to the gods of globalization (which has been a very great thing for the world in general terms, but due to the careless disregard of the bottom-two quintile groups by the then-extant leaders, illiberal leaders were practically ordered into office by disaffected voters) and blind obedience to the gods of consumerism, and blind obedience shown to the banksters, are the reasons illiberals are in charge.
As the bottom-two economic quintiles (and soon enough, the bottom-three economic quintile groups) feel that the system is rigged against them, more and more illiberal regimes will rise.
And that's a healthy and normal state of affairs -- if it doesn't get too carried away with itself.
Back to the checks and balances you mentioned in your opening paragraph:
The simplest solution to the concerns you raise about populist regimes 'taking it too far' is, of course, two-term limits for all heads of government (presidents, prime ministers, premiers, etc. as a global standard among democratic nations -- whether constitutional monarchy, republics, parliamentary democracies, and even among benevolent dictatorships -- written right into the constitution of every country.
I suggest that liberal democracies sponsor this through the offices of the United Nations and that countries that accede to such a proposed agreement gain some benefit from the UN and from the other signatories to the agreement.
I'd even suggest that such signatory nations get slightly better terms from the IMF and from the UNDP, etc.
MORE illiberal leaders are coming! The thing to do NOW, is to get those two-term limits for all Members of Parliament, Senators, President's, Prime Minister's, Premiers, etc. legislated NOW -- rather than trying to get it done at the last minute, or worse, trying to get it done once the illiberal regimes are in power (talk about trying to swim upstream!)
I strongly agree with the points you've raised in your fine essay. Thanks for posting at ProSyn!
As always, very best regards, JBS
Read more
