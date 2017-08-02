6

Perché i Democratici Illiberali Sono Popolari?

BRUXELLES – L’ascesa delle “democrazie illiberali” in Europa è una delle tendenze più nocive del nostro tempo. Questi regimi sono tipicamente centrati su un leader che concentra il potere nelle proprie mani prevaricando – e in alcuni casi eliminando – controlli e bilanci istituzionali. Vladimir Putin in Russia, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Turchia e Viktor Orbán in Ungheria rappresentano tre delle manifestazioni più evidenti di questo fenomeno. Ma ciò che è davvero degno di nota – e pericoloso – è come questi regimi siano stati capaci di conservare il sostegno popolare.

Il controllo sui media tradizionali, come televisione, radio e giornali, è ovviamente una delle ragioni per cui questi sistemi mantengono le loro maggioranze elettorali. Ma la manipolazione, o addirittura il controllo totale dei media, non può spiegare la persistente popolarità dei leader illiberali, confermata dai sondaggi d’opinione.

Il motivo principale del successo politico di questi leader è che questi regimi, nonostante si attestino su posizioni anti-occidentali, hanno perseguito il cosiddetto “Washington Consensus”, che prescrive politiche macroeconomiche prudenti e mercati aperti.

La Russia di Putin è l’emblema di questo approccio, con il governo che in genere gestisce eccedenze di bilancio e accumula enormi riserve in valuta estera. Anche l’Ungheria sotto Orbán ha perseguito una prudente politica di bilancio; ed Erdogan ha fatto lo stesso in Turchia da quando è andato al potere. Il debito pubblico in tutti e tre i paesi è quindi già basso o (come in Ungheria) in diminuzione. In due di questi tre casi, i predecessori liberali del regime avevano perso credibilità perché avevano portato il paese ad una crisi finanziaria.

Gli “uomini forti” illiberali hanno comunque accettato il principio fondamentale del “Washington Consensus” – cioè che a lungo termine prudenti politiche macroeconomiche offrono migliori risultati – ed hanno in genere delegato la gestione dell’economia ad esperti apolitici. Essi hanno resistito alla tentazione di utilizzare stimoli fiscali e monetari a breve termine per accrescere la loro popolarità, basandosi invece su politiche identitarie per mantenere il dominio elettorale. Il risultato a più lungo termine è stato una performance economica relativamente solida – ed elettori relativamente soddisfatti.

Questo contrasta nettamente con l’approccio di Hugo Chávez, l’ultimo “uomo forte” leader del Venezuela, che ha mantenuto il sostegno popolare per 14 anni spendendo i proventi di un lungo boom dei prezzi petroliferi in generosi programmi sociali. Oggi, con i prezzi del petrolio scesi di circa la metà a partire dal 2014 – e nessun ammortizzatore fiscale in atto per sostenere le importazioni – il successore di Chávez, Nicolás Maduro, sta affrontando una catastrofica crisi economica e montanti disordini popolari.

Le politiche prudenti costituiscono quindi un’efficiente strategia a lungo termine per la salvaguardia dei regimi. Gli “uomini forti” illiberali d’Europa hanno realizzato che se una spesa eccessiva conduce ad una crisi finanziaria e alla necessità di chiedere assistenza al Fondo Monetario Internazionale, i loro giorni in carica saranno contati

Le politiche macroeconomiche prudenti supportano la crescita, ma possono funzionare solo se l’economia rimane relativamente libera. Fino ad oggi, né Putin né Erdogan hanno abbinato la loro retorica nazionalistica a politiche protezioniste. Al contrario, la Russia di Putin è entrata a far parte dell’Organizzazione Mondiale del Commercio; ed Erdoğan non ha mai messo in discussione l’unione doganale della Turchia con l’Unione Europea, anche se le relazioni bilaterali con l’EU sono andate di male in peggio.

La sfida a lungo termine per gli “uomini forti” consiste nel mantenere economicamente liberali i loro regimi politici illiberali. Nel corso del tempo, la tentazione di consegnare il controllo di una parte crescente dell’economia ad amici e parenti diventa più forte e la corruzione tende ad aumentare, poiché la cosa più importante diventa sviluppare relazioni politiche ed ingraziarsi il regime. Quando ciò accade, la crescita è destinata a declinare.

Questa minaccia a lungo termine è ora particolarmente evidente in Russia. Putin è andato al potere in un momento in cui i prezzi del petrolio hanno cominciato a risalire da un minimo storico. Non ha quindi sorpreso che la Russia abbia potuto crescere fortemente durante il successivo “super ciclo delle materie prime”, che si è concluso solo di recente. La gestione macroeconomica durante il boom del prezzo del petrolio era stata abbastanza prudente da consentire al regime di sopportare la recente diminuzione dei prezzi del petrolio.

Ma ora, quasi tre anni dopo la fine del “super ciclo delle materie prime” le prospettive per la Russia sono desolanti. Gli standard di vita sono stagnanti; ed il tasso di crescita potenziale dell’economia viene ampiamente stimato essere solo dell’1,5%, un livello che implica che la Russia rimarrà permanentemente più povera del resto d’Europa.

La Turchia potrebbe aver raggiunto un simile punto di svolta. Il Partito Giustizia e Sviluppo (AKP) di Erdoğan ha ereditato un’economia che si stava riprendendo da una profonda crisi finanziaria ed aveva un sostanziale potenziale di crescita a causa dell’urbanizzazione in corso e dei miglioramenti nel livello educativo della popolazione.

Fino a poco tempo fa, il governo AKP ha limitato la sua interferenza alla sfera domestica dell’economia, come gli appalti pubblici e le spese per infrastrutture. Ma dopo il fallito colpo di stato militare dello scorso anno, il regime si è conferito il potere di rilevare le imprese di proprietà di coloro che sono accusati di simpatizzare con il cosiddetto movimento “Gülenista”, che Erdoğan accusa di aver orchestrato il tentativo di colpo di stato

Centinaia di imprese sono già state sequestrate e sottoposte all’amministrazione degli stretti collaboratori di Erdoğan. Se questo continuerà, gli imprenditori smetteranno di investire e la crescita diminuirà. Il problema è che una volta che un regime illiberale si sia avviato su questa strada, non riesce facilmente a ristabilire un impegno credibile per rispettare i diritti di proprietà, perché le istituzioni che assicurano ciò all’interno delle democrazie liberali, come un potere giudiziario indipendente e un servizio civile professionale, non esistono più.

Gli attuali “uomini forti” europei hanno conservato il sostegno popolare mantenendo la relativa libertà economica su cui dipende la prosperità a lungo termine. Ma poiché questi regimi diventano sempre più autoritari, la loro capacità di rendere contenti gli elettori sta diventando sempre più dubbia.