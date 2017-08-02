Perché i Democratici Illiberali Sono Popolari?

BRUXELLES – L’ascesa delle “democrazie illiberali” in Europa è una delle tendenze più nocive del nostro tempo. Questi regimi sono tipicamente centrati su un leader che concentra il potere nelle proprie mani prevaricando – e in alcuni casi eliminando – controlli e bilanci istituzionali. Vladimir Putin in Russia, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Turchia e Viktor Orbán in Ungheria rappresentano tre delle manifestazioni più evidenti di questo fenomeno. Ma ciò che è davvero degno di nota – e pericoloso – è come questi regimi siano stati capaci di conservare il sostegno popolare.
Il controllo sui media tradizionali, come televisione, radio e giornali, è ovviamente una delle ragioni per cui questi sistemi mantengono le loro maggioranze elettorali. Ma la manipolazione, o addirittura il controllo totale dei media, non può spiegare la persistente popolarità dei leader illiberali, confermata dai sondaggi d’opinione.
Il motivo principale del successo politico di questi leader è che questi regimi, nonostante si attestino su posizioni anti-occidentali, hanno perseguito il cosiddetto “Washington Consensus”, che prescrive politiche macroeconomiche prudenti e mercati aperti.
La Russia di Putin è l’emblema di questo approccio, con il governo che in genere gestisce eccedenze di bilancio e accumula enormi riserve in valuta estera. Anche l’Ungheria sotto Orbán ha perseguito una prudente politica di bilancio; ed Erdogan ha fatto lo stesso in Turchia da quando è andato al potere. Il debito pubblico in tutti e tre i paesi è quindi già basso o (come in Ungheria) in diminuzione. In due di questi tre casi, i predecessori liberali del regime avevano perso credibilità perché avevano portato il paese ad una crisi finanziaria.
Gli “uomini forti” illiberali hanno comunque accettato il principio fondamentale del “Washington Consensus” – cioè che a lungo termine prudenti politiche macroeconomiche offrono migliori risultati – ed hanno in genere delegato la gestione dell’economia ad esperti apolitici. Essi hanno resistito alla tentazione di utilizzare stimoli fiscali e monetari a breve termine per accrescere la loro popolarità, basandosi invece su politiche identitarie per mantenere il dominio elettorale. Il risultato a più lungo termine è stato una performance economica relativamente solida – ed elettori relativamente soddisfatti.
Questo contrasta nettamente con l’approccio di Hugo Chávez, l’ultimo “uomo forte” leader del Venezuela, che ha mantenuto il sostegno popolare per 14 anni spendendo i proventi di un lungo boom dei prezzi petroliferi in generosi programmi sociali. Oggi, con i prezzi del petrolio scesi di circa la metà a partire dal 2014 – e nessun ammortizzatore fiscale in atto per sostenere le importazioni – il successore di Chávez, Nicolás Maduro, sta affrontando una catastrofica crisi economica e montanti disordini popolari.
Le politiche prudenti costituiscono quindi un’efficiente strategia a lungo termine per la salvaguardia dei regimi. Gli “uomini forti” illiberali d’Europa hanno realizzato che se una spesa eccessiva conduce ad una crisi finanziaria e alla necessità di chiedere assistenza al Fondo Monetario Internazionale, i loro giorni in carica saranno contati
Le politiche macroeconomiche prudenti supportano la crescita, ma possono funzionare solo se l’economia rimane relativamente libera. Fino ad oggi, né Putin né Erdogan hanno abbinato la loro retorica nazionalistica a politiche protezioniste. Al contrario, la Russia di Putin è entrata a far parte dell’Organizzazione Mondiale del Commercio; ed Erdoğan non ha mai messo in discussione l’unione doganale della Turchia con l’Unione Europea, anche se le relazioni bilaterali con l’EU sono andate di male in peggio.
La sfida a lungo termine per gli “uomini forti” consiste nel mantenere economicamente liberali i loro regimi politici illiberali. Nel corso del tempo, la tentazione di consegnare il controllo di una parte crescente dell’economia ad amici e parenti diventa più forte e la corruzione tende ad aumentare, poiché la cosa più importante diventa sviluppare relazioni politiche ed ingraziarsi il regime. Quando ciò accade, la crescita è destinata a declinare.
Questa minaccia a lungo termine è ora particolarmente evidente in Russia. Putin è andato al potere in un momento in cui i prezzi del petrolio hanno cominciato a risalire da un minimo storico. Non ha quindi sorpreso che la Russia abbia potuto crescere fortemente durante il successivo “super ciclo delle materie prime”, che si è concluso solo di recente. La gestione macroeconomica durante il boom del prezzo del petrolio era stata abbastanza prudente da consentire al regime di sopportare la recente diminuzione dei prezzi del petrolio.
Ma ora, quasi tre anni dopo la fine del “super ciclo delle materie prime” le prospettive per la Russia sono desolanti. Gli standard di vita sono stagnanti; ed il tasso di crescita potenziale dell’economia viene ampiamente stimato essere solo dell’1,5%, un livello che implica che la Russia rimarrà permanentemente più povera del resto d’Europa.
La Turchia potrebbe aver raggiunto un simile punto di svolta. Il Partito Giustizia e Sviluppo (AKP) di Erdoğan ha ereditato un’economia che si stava riprendendo da una profonda crisi finanziaria ed aveva un sostanziale potenziale di crescita a causa dell’urbanizzazione in corso e dei miglioramenti nel livello educativo della popolazione.
Fino a poco tempo fa, il governo AKP ha limitato la sua interferenza alla sfera domestica dell’economia, come gli appalti pubblici e le spese per infrastrutture. Ma dopo il fallito colpo di stato militare dello scorso anno, il regime si è conferito il potere di rilevare le imprese di proprietà di coloro che sono accusati di simpatizzare con il cosiddetto movimento “Gülenista”, che Erdoğan accusa di aver orchestrato il tentativo di colpo di stato
Centinaia di imprese sono già state sequestrate e sottoposte all’amministrazione degli stretti collaboratori di Erdoğan. Se questo continuerà, gli imprenditori smetteranno di investire e la crescita diminuirà. Il problema è che una volta che un regime illiberale si sia avviato su questa strada, non riesce facilmente a ristabilire un impegno credibile per rispettare i diritti di proprietà, perché le istituzioni che assicurano ciò all’interno delle democrazie liberali, come un potere giudiziario indipendente e un servizio civile professionale, non esistono più.
Gli attuali “uomini forti” europei hanno conservato il sostegno popolare mantenendo la relativa libertà economica su cui dipende la prosperità a lungo termine. Ma poiché questi regimi diventano sempre più autoritari, la loro capacità di rendere contenti gli elettori sta diventando sempre più dubbia.
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (6)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Emre Berkay
Okay first things first, it's about time we drop this senseless terminology. These people aren't (and weren't) democrats, even if it's simply because we have no way to tell what they would do in a free and fair election. Being a democrat entails that you follow all tenets of democracy, not just popular support. These rulers are, at best, popular autocrats who bastardize democratic process.
The faulty terminology mostly stems from "end of the history" discourse that claimed "liberal democracy" had become hegemonic. The juxtaposition of "liberalism" and "democracy", as if they are inseparable, deliberately or not, reflected the neoliberal viewpoint of the time, and it still does, even while neoliberalism is in shambles. Far from being hegemonic, liberal democracy, as an ideology, is not even prevalent in the West. It's basic, pols101 knowledge that liberalism has two equally important dimensions, social and economic. What does that mean? It means that most of the Western ruling parties already are/ have been illiberal. Conservatives are socially illiberal, socialists are economically illiberal and so on, but they remain (mostly) committed to the democratic process. Hence they are the real illiberal democrats, not the ones that utilize democracy as a means to establish autocracy. Liberal democracy mostly lives through center-left parties (eg Democrats in the US, Blairite Labour -but definitely not Conservatives or Republican)This may seem to be a minor point, but it is simply wrong to refer them as democrats, they are nothing more than a menace to their country and other democratic countries. And no, they are not even democratically elected, see the latest referendum in Turkey, Erdogan -as it's documented many times- lost it, but was able to retain the power through state apparatus. Read more
Comment Commented Kamil Bayye
Chavez was reckless in spending because he was advised by stupid Marxists who know how to critique capitalism, but have no idea how to run a modern economy. He also did not have the option of playing identity politics like the other three countries discussed here. Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Kamil,
The Venezuelan problem can best be illustrated by the following construct:
For decades, Venezuela sold petrol (gasoline) to citizens for the equivalent of 5 cents per gallon (even now!) via heavy subsidization from the government.
Therefore, Venezuelans learned to be very wasteful with petrol -- and came to feel that low petrol prices were part of their birthright as citizens of Venezuela.
Once Venezuela lost the ability to refine its own oil into petrol and other useful fuels/products, it was forced to meet consumer demand by shipping Venezuelan crude to America (at the world oil price) and then buy it back in the form of petrol for citizens (at the world gasoline price) which is a hugely expensive proposition.
As it went on, Venezuelan government surpluses turned into deficits, and low government debt turned into high government debt via the accumulated deficits.
And all of this occurred because a long time ago (prior to Chavez) Venezuelan leaders didn't have the moxie to stand up to voters and tell them that 5 cent per gallon petrol was unsustainable.
We should always lay the blame at the feet of the people who actually caused the problem. Venezuelan president Chavez and his successor president Nicolás Maduro were/are forced to deal with the symptoms of previous bad policies -- they weren't the cause of it.
To put a fine point on it; "Who wants to inform Venezuelan citizens that petrol will no longer cost 5 cents per gallon, it will now move to the world price?"
Someone must do that soon -- heavy subsidies are killing the Venezuelan economy, and it will end in the complete ruination of the country. If not Maduro, the next leader of Venezuela -- or there won't be a country left to lead.
http://www.globalpetrolprices.com/gasoline_prices/
Best regards, JBS Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
The flip question has to be asked as referred to by John Brian below
eg
Why are their predecessors unpopular. Bearing in mind oppositions do not win in elections, incumbents - who hold the advantage - lose Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Steve,
Thank you for your support on my point (and as always) your clarifications, which are always welcome.
In the absence of a 2-term limit for leaders, there is no reason good enough that incumbent politicians should ever lose an election. (The problem isn't with the electorate, but with the incumbents)
As always, best regards, JBS Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Daniel,
I'm all for checks and balances, please don't get me wrong. But the rise of illiberal regimes didn't occur in a vacuum. These populist leaders rose up because of the deficiencies of the leaders they replaced.
Blind obedience to the gods of globalization (which has been a very great thing for the world in general terms, but due to the careless disregard of the bottom-two quintile groups by the then-extant leaders, illiberal leaders were practically ordered into office by disaffected voters) and blind obedience to the gods of consumerism, and blind obedience shown to the banksters, are the reasons illiberals are in charge.
As the bottom-two economic quintiles (and soon enough, the bottom-three economic quintile groups) feel that the system is rigged against them, more and more illiberal regimes will rise.
And that's a healthy and normal state of affairs -- if it doesn't get too carried away with itself.
Back to the checks and balances you mentioned in your opening paragraph:
The simplest solution to the concerns you raise about populist regimes 'taking it too far' is, of course, two-term limits for all heads of government (presidents, prime ministers, premiers, etc. as a global standard among democratic nations -- whether constitutional monarchy, republics, parliamentary democracies, and even among benevolent dictatorships -- written right into the constitution of every country.
I suggest that liberal democracies sponsor this through the offices of the United Nations and that countries that accede to such a proposed agreement gain some benefit from the UN and from the other signatories to the agreement.
I'd even suggest that such signatory nations get slightly better terms from the IMF and from the UNDP, etc.
MORE illiberal leaders are coming! The thing to do NOW, is to get those two-term limits for all Members of Parliament, Senators, President's, Prime Minister's, Premiers, etc. legislated NOW -- rather than trying to get it done at the last minute, or worse, trying to get it done once the illiberal regimes are in power (talk about trying to swim upstream!)
I strongly agree with the points you've raised in your fine essay. Thanks for posting at ProSyn!
As always, very best regards, JBS
Read more
Featured
Protectionism Will Not Protect Jobs Anywhere
Kenneth Rogoff emphasizes the increasing trade permeation of even service-sector employment.
America’s Dangerous Anti-Iran Posturing
Jeffrey D. Sachs warns that taking sides in the Middle East's national and sectarian conflicts never ends well.
Why Tax Cuts for the Rich Solve Nothing
Joseph E. Stiglitz offers a primer on the Trump administration's coming effort to redistribute wealth upward.
PS authors in concise videos
Trump’s Yes to NATO
Jacek Rostowski discusses whether Donald Trump’s commitment in Warsaw to Article 5 of the NATO Treaty was the result of a carefully laid plot.