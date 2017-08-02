为何反自由的民主会受欢迎？

布鲁塞尔—“反自由的民主”在欧洲崛起，这是现时代最邪恶的趋势之一。这些政权常常以一位领导人为核心，他通过支配——有时甚至取消——制衡制度集中权力。俄罗斯的普京、土耳其的埃尔多安和匈牙利的欧尔班是这一现象最为显著的三个例子。但真正值得注意——并且十分危险——的是这些政权是如何能够保持公共支持的。
控制电视、广播和报纸等传统媒体，当然是这些政权能够保持选举多数的原因之一。但操纵，乃至赤裸裸地控制媒体，无法解释反自由领导人受欢迎现象的持久性（民调说明了这一点）。
这些领导人取得政治成功的关键原因是，这些政权尽管将自己定位为反西方，实际上遵循了所谓的华盛顿共识，即采取审慎的宏观经济政策和开放市场。
普京治下的俄罗斯是这一方针的模范，政府常常能够实现预算盈余，并积累了巨量外汇储备。欧尔班治下的匈牙利也采取了审慎的财政政策；而埃尔多安自掌权以来，对土耳其也采取了同样的方针。这三个国家的公共债务因此已经降得很低，或（如匈牙利）正在下降。在其中两个国家，政权的自由派前任因为让国家陷入金融危机而失去了信誉。
反自由强人接受了华盛顿共识的基础——长期而言，审慎宏观政策能带来更好的经济表现——他们常常将宏观经济管理委托给与不参与政治的专家。他们抵挡住诱惑，不采取短期财政或货币刺激来提高支持率，而是依靠身份政治和来保持选举优势。长期的结果是经济表现相对稳定，选民也感到相对满意。
这与其他强人的方针形成了鲜明对比。比如，已故的委内瑞拉领导人查韦斯用漫长的石油繁荣的收入来支撑慷慨的社会福利计划，以此来维持公共支持率。如今，石油价格较2014年下跌了大约一半，委内瑞拉再也没有现成的财政缓冲以维持进口，因此，查韦斯的继任者马杜罗正面临着一场灾难性的经济危机和日益升级的群众骚动。
因此，审慎政策是政权维系的有效的长期策略。欧洲的反自由强人们认识到，如果挥霍无度导致金融危机，需要国际货币基金组织（IMF）的援助，他们掌权的日子也就时日无多了。
审慎的宏观经济政策支持了增长，但它们只有在经济保持相对自由的情况下才会有效。到目前为止，普京和埃尔多安都没有将他们的民族主义言辞和保护主义政策对应起来。相反，普京的俄罗斯加入了世界贸易组织，而埃尔多安也从未质疑土耳其与欧盟的关税同盟，即使土耳其与欧盟的关系越来越恶化。
对强人们来说，长期的挑战是保持他们的反自由政治政权的经济自由。随着时间的推移，将越来越大的经济份额交给朋友和家庭控制的诱惑会越来越强，腐败也会跟着增加，因为主要矛盾变成了发展政治关系、讨好体制。到了这一步，增长就必然会开始下降。
目前，这一长期威胁在俄罗斯最为明显。普京掌权正逢石油价格从历史低点开始上涨。因此，俄罗斯能够在随后的大宗商品超级周期中保持强劲增长不足为奇。而最近，商品超级周期已经结束。石油价格繁荣期的宏观经济管理足够审慎，让普京政权能够抵挡最近的石油价格下滑。
但如今，大宗商品周期超级周期已经结束了近三年，俄罗斯的前景看上去黯淡无光。生活水平陷入了停滞；经济的潜在增长率人们广泛估计只有1.5%——这意味着俄罗斯将一直比欧洲其他国家更穷。
土耳其可能也已经抵达了类似的转折点。埃尔多安的正义与发展党（AKP）接手的经济从深度金融危机中反弹，拜持续的城市化和人口教育水平提高所赐，土耳其经济具有巨大的增长潜力。
直到最近，AKP政府的干预都局限在国内经济事务上，比如政府采购和基础设施支出。但在去年的未遂军事政变后，埃尔多安政权授权给自己没收由被控同情所谓的居伦运动（Gülenist movement）的人所拥有的企业。埃尔多安指控居伦运动策划了政变。
已有数百家企业被没收，划归埃尔多安亲信管理。如果这一趋势继续，企业家将停止投资，增长也将停滞。问题在于，一旦反自由政权开始走这条路，就难以重新做出可信的尊重产权的承诺，因为在反自由的民主中确保这一点的制度——比如司法独立和专业公务员队伍——都已不复存在。
今天的欧洲强人们通过保持长期繁荣所需要的相对经济自由来维持群众支持。但随着这些政权越来越极权，他们取悦选民的能力也变得越来越可疑。
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (7)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Marendo Müller
There is a nice continental rainbow from east to west. From far east to far west we have hyper-strong man Xi Jinping, than super-strong man Vladimir Putin, than strong man Orban, Erdogan and mates, than strong woman Merkel and buddy strong woman May, than finally, at the very far west we have weak man Macron that can be speculated as weak as there is a sizeable probability that he is dominated by his twenty five years older wife. The stereotype that this rainbow might be interpreted as representing is that the east side is more about male/fatherly wisdom while the west is more about female/motherly love. Read more
Comment Commented Emre Berkay
Okay first things first, it's about time we drop this senseless terminology. These people aren't (and weren't) democrats, even if it's simply because we have no way to tell what they would do in a free and fair election. Being a democrat entails that you follow all tenets of democracy, not just popular support. These rulers are, at best, popular autocrats who bastardize democratic process.
The faulty terminology mostly stems from "end of the history" discourse that claimed "liberal democracy" had become hegemonic. The juxtaposition of "liberalism" and "democracy", as if they are inseparable, deliberately or not, reflected the neoliberal viewpoint of the time, and it still does, even while neoliberalism is in shambles. Far from being hegemonic, liberal democracy, as an ideology, is not even prevalent in the West. It's basic, pols101 knowledge that liberalism has two equally important dimensions, social and economic. What does that mean? It means that most of the Western ruling parties already are/ have been illiberal. Conservatives are socially illiberal, socialists are economically illiberal and so on, but they remain (mostly) committed to the democratic process. Hence they are the real illiberal democrats, not the ones that utilize democracy as a means to establish autocracy. Liberal democracy mostly lives through center-left parties (eg Democrats in the US, Blairite Labour -but definitely not Conservatives or Republican)This may seem to be a minor point, but it is simply wrong to refer them as democrats, they are nothing more than a menace to their country and other democratic countries. And no, they are not even democratically elected, see the latest referendum in Turkey, Erdogan -as it's documented many times- lost it, but was able to retain the power through state apparatus. Read more
Comment Commented Kamil Bayye
Chavez was reckless in spending because he was advised by stupid Marxists who know how to critique capitalism, but have no idea how to run a modern economy. He also did not have the option of playing identity politics like the other three countries discussed here. Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Kamil,
The Venezuelan problem can best be illustrated by the following construct:
For decades, Venezuela sold petrol (gasoline) to citizens for the equivalent of 5 cents per gallon (even now!) via heavy subsidization from the government.
Therefore, Venezuelans learned to be very wasteful with petrol -- and came to feel that low petrol prices were part of their birthright as citizens of Venezuela.
Once Venezuela lost the ability to refine its own oil into petrol and other useful fuels/products, it was forced to meet consumer demand by shipping Venezuelan crude to America (at the world oil price) and then buy it back in the form of petrol for citizens (at the world gasoline price) which is a hugely expensive proposition.
As it went on, Venezuelan government surpluses turned into deficits, and low government debt turned into high government debt via the accumulated deficits.
And all of this occurred because a long time ago (prior to Chavez) Venezuelan leaders didn't have the moxie to stand up to voters and tell them that 5 cent per gallon petrol was unsustainable.
We should always lay the blame at the feet of the people who actually caused the problem. Venezuelan president Chavez and his successor president Nicolás Maduro were/are forced to deal with the symptoms of previous bad policies -- they weren't the cause of it.
To put a fine point on it; "Who wants to inform Venezuelan citizens that petrol will no longer cost 5 cents per gallon, it will now move to the world price?"
Someone must do that soon -- heavy subsidies are killing the Venezuelan economy, and it will end in the complete ruination of the country. If not Maduro, the next leader of Venezuela -- or there won't be a country left to lead.
http://www.globalpetrolprices.com/gasoline_prices/
Best regards, JBS Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
The flip question has to be asked as referred to by John Brian below
eg
Why are their predecessors unpopular. Bearing in mind oppositions do not win in elections, incumbents - who hold the advantage - lose Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Steve,
Thank you for your support on my point (and as always) your clarifications, which are always welcome.
In the absence of a 2-term limit for leaders, there is no reason good enough that incumbent politicians should ever lose an election. (The problem isn't with the electorate, but with the incumbents)
As always, best regards, JBS Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Daniel,
I'm all for checks and balances, please don't get me wrong. But the rise of illiberal regimes didn't occur in a vacuum. These populist leaders rose up because of the deficiencies of the leaders they replaced.
Blind obedience to the gods of globalization (which has been a very great thing for the world in general terms, but due to the careless disregard of the bottom-two quintile groups by the then-extant leaders, illiberal leaders were practically ordered into office by disaffected voters) and blind obedience to the gods of consumerism, and blind obedience shown to the banksters, are the reasons illiberals are in charge.
As the bottom-two economic quintiles (and soon enough, the bottom-three economic quintile groups) feel that the system is rigged against them, more and more illiberal regimes will rise.
And that's a healthy and normal state of affairs -- if it doesn't get too carried away with itself.
Back to the checks and balances you mentioned in your opening paragraph:
The simplest solution to the concerns you raise about populist regimes 'taking it too far' is, of course, two-term limits for all heads of government (presidents, prime ministers, premiers, etc. as a global standard among democratic nations -- whether constitutional monarchy, republics, parliamentary democracies, and even among benevolent dictatorships -- written right into the constitution of every country.
I suggest that liberal democracies sponsor this through the offices of the United Nations and that countries that accede to such a proposed agreement gain some benefit from the UN and from the other signatories to the agreement.
I'd even suggest that such signatory nations get slightly better terms from the IMF and from the UNDP, etc.
MORE illiberal leaders are coming! The thing to do NOW, is to get those two-term limits for all Members of Parliament, Senators, President's, Prime Minister's, Premiers, etc. legislated NOW -- rather than trying to get it done at the last minute, or worse, trying to get it done once the illiberal regimes are in power (talk about trying to swim upstream!)
I strongly agree with the points you've raised in your fine essay. Thanks for posting at ProSyn!
As always, very best regards, JBS
Read more
Featured
Protectionism Will Not Protect Jobs Anywhere
Kenneth Rogoff emphasizes the increasing trade permeation of even service-sector employment.
America’s Dangerous Anti-Iran Posturing
Jeffrey D. Sachs warns that taking sides in the Middle East's national and sectarian conflicts never ends well.
Why Tax Cuts for the Rich Solve Nothing
Joseph E. Stiglitz offers a primer on the Trump administration's coming effort to redistribute wealth upward.
PS authors in concise videos
Trump’s Yes to NATO
Jacek Rostowski discusses whether Donald Trump’s commitment in Warsaw to Article 5 of the NATO Treaty was the result of a carefully laid plot.