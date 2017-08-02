¿Por qué los demócratas iliberales son populares?

BRUSELAS – El ascenso de la "democracia iliberal" en Europa es una de las tendencias más perniciosas de nuestros tiempos. Esos regímenes normalmente se centran en un líder que concentra el poder ignorando -y, en algunos casos, eliminando- los sistemas de controles institucionales. Vladimir Putin de Rusia, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan de Turquía y Viktor Orbán de Hungría representan tres de las manifestaciones más visibles de este fenómeno. Pero lo que realmente es digno de atención -y peligroso- es cómo estos regímenes han sido capaces de retener el respaldo popular.
El control de los medios tradicionales, como la televisión, la radio y los periódicos, es obviamente una razón por la que estos regímenes mantienen sus mayorías electorales. Pero la manipulación, o inclusive el control total, de los medios no explica la popularidad perdurable, confirmada por las encuestas de opinión, de los líderes iliberales.
La razón clave para el éxito político de estos líderes es que estos regímenes, a pesar de posicionarse como antioccidentales, han seguido el llamado Consenso de Washington, que prescribe políticas macroeconómicas prudentes y mercados abiertos.
Rusia bajo el mandato de Putin es el mejor ejemplo de esta estrategia. Allí el gobierno normalmente presenta superávits presupuestarios y acumula enormes reservas de moneda extranjera. Hungría también ha seguido una política fiscal prudente bajo el régimen de Orbán; y Erdoğan ha hecho lo mismo en Turquía desde que llegó al poder. En consecuencia, la deuda pública en los tres países ya es baja o (como en el caso de Hungría) está en descenso. En dos de estos tres casos, los antecesores liberales del régimen habían perdido credibilidad porque habían llevado al país a una crisis financiera.
Los líderes totalitarios iliberales, de todos modos, han aceptado la base del Consenso de Washington -que las políticas macroeconómicas prudentes arrojan un mejor desempeño económico en el largo plazo- y, por lo general, han delegado la gestión macroeconómica en expertos apolíticos. Se han resistido a la tentación de utilizar el estímulo fiscal o monetario de corto plazo para incrementar su popularidad, basándose en cambio en la política de identidad para mantener el predominio electoral. El resultado a más largo plazo ha sido un desempeño económico relativamente sólido -y votantes relativamente satisfechos.
Esto contrasta marcadamente con la estrategia de, por ejemplo, el difunto líder totalitario de Venezuela Hugo Chávez, quien mantuvo el apoyo popular durante 14 años gastando los ingresos generados por un auge prolongado del precio del petróleo en generosos programas sociales. Ahora que los precios del petróleo han caído a aproximadamente la mitad desde 2014 -y sin ningún colchón fiscal que sustente las importaciones- el sucesor de Chávez, Nicolás Maduro, confronta una crisis económica catastrófica y una escalada del malestar popular.
Las políticas prudentes, por ende, representan una estrategia de largo plazo eficiente para la preservación del régimen. Los líderes totalitarios iliberales de Europa han admitido que si el gasto excesivo conduce a una crisis financiera y a la necesidad de recurrir a la ayuda del Fondo Monetario Internacional, sus días en el poder estarán contados.
Las políticas macroeconómicas prudentes respaldan el crecimiento, pero sólo funcionan si la economía se mantiene relativamente libre. Hasta ahora, ni Putin ni Erdoğan han acompañado su retórica nacionalista con políticas proteccionistas. Por el contrario, la Rusia de Putin se ha sumado a la Organización Mundial de Comercio; y Erdoğan nunca ha cuestionado la unión aduanera de Turquía con la Unión Europea, aunque las relaciones bilaterales con la UE han pasado de Guatemala a Guatepeor.
El desafío a más largo plazo para los líderes totalitarios es lograr que sus regímenes políticos iliberales sean económicamente liberales. Con el tiempo, la tentación de entregar el control de un creciente porcentaje de la economía a amigos y familiares se vuelve más fuerte, y la corrupción tiende a aumentar, ya que el deporte principal consiste en desarrollar conexiones políticas y obtener el favor del régimen. Cuando esto sucede, el crecimiento está condenado a caer.
Esta amenaza a largo plazo ahora es más evidente en Rusia. Putin llegó al poder en un momento en que los precios del petróleo comenzaban a subir desde un mínimo histórico. No fue sorprendente, entonces, que Rusia pudiera crecer marcadamente durante el consiguiente súper-ciclo de las materias primas, que recién terminó hace poco. La gestión macroeconómica durante el auge de los precios del petróleo había sido lo suficientemente prudente como para permitirle al régimen tolerar la reciente caída de los precios del petróleo.
Pero ahora, casi tres años después del fin del súper-ciclo de las materias primas, la perspectiva para Rusia es sombría. Los estándares de vida se han estancado; y se calcula que la tasa de crecimiento potencial de la economía será de apenas 1,5% -un nivel que implica que Rusia seguirá siendo permanentemente más pobre que el resto de Europa.
Turquía puede haber llegado a un punto de inflexión similar. El Partido de la Justicia y el Desarrollo de Erdoğan (AKP) heredó una economía que estaba recuperándose de una profunda crisis financiera y tenía un potencial de crecimiento sustancial, debido a la urbanización en marcha y a las alzas en el nivel educativo de la población.
Hasta hace poco, el gobierno de AKP limitaba su interferencia al aspecto doméstico de la economía, como la contratación pública y el gasto en infraestructura. Pero, después del fallido golpe militar del año pasado, el régimen se ha otorgado el derecho de apropiarse de aquellas empresas que pertenecen a quienes están acusados de simpatizar con el llamado movimiento gulenista, al que Erdoğan acusa de haber pergeñado el intento de golpe.
Cientos de empresas ya han sido confiscadas y colocadas bajo la administración de socios cercanos de Erdoğan. Si esto continúa, los emprendedores dejarán de invertir, y el crecimiento flaqueará. El problema es que una vez que un régimen iliberal comienza a transitar este camino, no puede restablecer fácilmente un compromiso creíble en cuanto a respetar los derechos de propiedad, porque las instituciones que garantizan esto en las democracias liberales, como un sistema judicial independiente y una administración pública profesional, ya no existen.
Los líderes totalitarios europeos de hoy han conservado el respaldo popular manteniendo la relativa libertad económica de la que depende la prosperidad a largo plazo. Pero conforme estos regímenes se van volviendo cada vez más autoritarios, su capacidad de mantener felices a los votantes se está tornando cada vez más dudosa.
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (6)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Emre Berkay
Okay first things first, it's about time we drop this senseless terminology. These people aren't (and weren't) democrats, even if it's simply because we have no way to tell what they would do in a free and fair election. Being a democrat entails that you follow all tenets of democracy, not just popular support. These rulers are, at best, popular autocrats who bastardize democratic process.
The faulty terminology mostly stems from "end of the history" discourse that claimed "liberal democracy" had become hegemonic. The juxtaposition of "liberalism" and "democracy", as if they are inseparable, deliberately or not, reflected the neoliberal viewpoint of the time, and it still does, even while neoliberalism is in shambles. Far from being hegemonic, liberal democracy, as an ideology, is not even prevalent in the West. It's basic, pols101 knowledge that liberalism has two equally important dimensions, social and economic. What does that mean? It means that most of the Western ruling parties already are/ have been illiberal. Conservatives are socially illiberal, socialists are economically illiberal and so on, but they remain (mostly) committed to the democratic process. Hence they are the real illiberal democrats, not the ones that utilize democracy as a means to establish autocracy. Liberal democracy mostly lives through center-left parties (eg Democrats in the US, Blairite Labour -but definitely not Conservatives or Republican)This may seem to be a minor point, but it is simply wrong to refer them as democrats, they are nothing more than a menace to their country and other democratic countries. And no, they are not even democratically elected, see the latest referendum in Turkey, Erdogan -as it's documented many times- lost it, but was able to retain the power through state apparatus. Read more
Comment Commented Kamil Bayye
Chavez was reckless in spending because he was advised by stupid Marxists who know how to critique capitalism, but have no idea how to run a modern economy. He also did not have the option of playing identity politics like the other three countries discussed here. Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Kamil,
The Venezuelan problem can best be illustrated by the following construct:
For decades, Venezuela sold petrol (gasoline) to citizens for the equivalent of 5 cents per gallon (even now!) via heavy subsidization from the government.
Therefore, Venezuelans learned to be very wasteful with petrol -- and came to feel that low petrol prices were part of their birthright as citizens of Venezuela.
Once Venezuela lost the ability to refine its own oil into petrol and other useful fuels/products, it was forced to meet consumer demand by shipping Venezuelan crude to America (at the world oil price) and then buy it back in the form of petrol for citizens (at the world gasoline price) which is a hugely expensive proposition.
As it went on, Venezuelan government surpluses turned into deficits, and low government debt turned into high government debt via the accumulated deficits.
And all of this occurred because a long time ago (prior to Chavez) Venezuelan leaders didn't have the moxie to stand up to voters and tell them that 5 cent per gallon petrol was unsustainable.
We should always lay the blame at the feet of the people who actually caused the problem. Venezuelan president Chavez and his successor president Nicolás Maduro were/are forced to deal with the symptoms of previous bad policies -- they weren't the cause of it.
To put a fine point on it; "Who wants to inform Venezuelan citizens that petrol will no longer cost 5 cents per gallon, it will now move to the world price?"
Someone must do that soon -- heavy subsidies are killing the Venezuelan economy, and it will end in the complete ruination of the country. If not Maduro, the next leader of Venezuela -- or there won't be a country left to lead.
http://www.globalpetrolprices.com/gasoline_prices/
Best regards, JBS Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
The flip question has to be asked as referred to by John Brian below
eg
Why are their predecessors unpopular. Bearing in mind oppositions do not win in elections, incumbents - who hold the advantage - lose Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Steve,
Thank you for your support on my point (and as always) your clarifications, which are always welcome.
In the absence of a 2-term limit for leaders, there is no reason good enough that incumbent politicians should ever lose an election. (The problem isn't with the electorate, but with the incumbents)
As always, best regards, JBS Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Daniel,
I'm all for checks and balances, please don't get me wrong. But the rise of illiberal regimes didn't occur in a vacuum. These populist leaders rose up because of the deficiencies of the leaders they replaced.
Blind obedience to the gods of globalization (which has been a very great thing for the world in general terms, but due to the careless disregard of the bottom-two quintile groups by the then-extant leaders, illiberal leaders were practically ordered into office by disaffected voters) and blind obedience to the gods of consumerism, and blind obedience shown to the banksters, are the reasons illiberals are in charge.
As the bottom-two economic quintiles (and soon enough, the bottom-three economic quintile groups) feel that the system is rigged against them, more and more illiberal regimes will rise.
And that's a healthy and normal state of affairs -- if it doesn't get too carried away with itself.
Back to the checks and balances you mentioned in your opening paragraph:
The simplest solution to the concerns you raise about populist regimes 'taking it too far' is, of course, two-term limits for all heads of government (presidents, prime ministers, premiers, etc. as a global standard among democratic nations -- whether constitutional monarchy, republics, parliamentary democracies, and even among benevolent dictatorships -- written right into the constitution of every country.
I suggest that liberal democracies sponsor this through the offices of the United Nations and that countries that accede to such a proposed agreement gain some benefit from the UN and from the other signatories to the agreement.
I'd even suggest that such signatory nations get slightly better terms from the IMF and from the UNDP, etc.
MORE illiberal leaders are coming! The thing to do NOW, is to get those two-term limits for all Members of Parliament, Senators, President's, Prime Minister's, Premiers, etc. legislated NOW -- rather than trying to get it done at the last minute, or worse, trying to get it done once the illiberal regimes are in power (talk about trying to swim upstream!)
I strongly agree with the points you've raised in your fine essay. Thanks for posting at ProSyn!
As always, very best regards, JBS
Read more
Featured
Protectionism Will Not Protect Jobs Anywhere
Kenneth Rogoff emphasizes the increasing trade permeation of even service-sector employment.
America’s Dangerous Anti-Iran Posturing
Jeffrey D. Sachs warns that taking sides in the Middle East's national and sectarian conflicts never ends well.
Why Tax Cuts for the Rich Solve Nothing
Joseph E. Stiglitz offers a primer on the Trump administration's coming effort to redistribute wealth upward.
PS authors in concise videos
Trump’s Yes to NATO
Jacek Rostowski discusses whether Donald Trump’s commitment in Warsaw to Article 5 of the NATO Treaty was the result of a carefully laid plot.