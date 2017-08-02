6

¿Por qué los demócratas iliberales son populares?

BRUSELAS – El ascenso de la "democracia iliberal" en Europa es una de las tendencias más perniciosas de nuestros tiempos. Esos regímenes normalmente se centran en un líder que concentra el poder ignorando -y, en algunos casos, eliminando- los sistemas de controles institucionales. Vladimir Putin de Rusia, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan de Turquía y Viktor Orbán de Hungría representan tres de las manifestaciones más visibles de este fenómeno. Pero lo que realmente es digno de atención -y peligroso- es cómo estos regímenes han sido capaces de retener el respaldo popular.

El control de los medios tradicionales, como la televisión, la radio y los periódicos, es obviamente una razón por la que estos regímenes mantienen sus mayorías electorales. Pero la manipulación, o inclusive el control total, de los medios no explica la popularidad perdurable, confirmada por las encuestas de opinión, de los líderes iliberales.

La razón clave para el éxito político de estos líderes es que estos regímenes, a pesar de posicionarse como antioccidentales, han seguido el llamado Consenso de Washington, que prescribe políticas macroeconómicas prudentes y mercados abiertos.

Rusia bajo el mandato de Putin es el mejor ejemplo de esta estrategia. Allí el gobierno normalmente presenta superávits presupuestarios y acumula enormes reservas de moneda extranjera. Hungría también ha seguido una política fiscal prudente bajo el régimen de Orbán; y Erdoğan ha hecho lo mismo en Turquía desde que llegó al poder. En consecuencia, la deuda pública en los tres países ya es baja o (como en el caso de Hungría) está en descenso. En dos de estos tres casos, los antecesores liberales del régimen habían perdido credibilidad porque habían llevado al país a una crisis financiera.

Los líderes totalitarios iliberales, de todos modos, han aceptado la base del Consenso de Washington -que las políticas macroeconómicas prudentes arrojan un mejor desempeño económico en el largo plazo- y, por lo general, han delegado la gestión macroeconómica en expertos apolíticos. Se han resistido a la tentación de utilizar el estímulo fiscal o monetario de corto plazo para incrementar su popularidad, basándose en cambio en la política de identidad para mantener el predominio electoral. El resultado a más largo plazo ha sido un desempeño económico relativamente sólido -y votantes relativamente satisfechos.

Esto contrasta marcadamente con la estrategia de, por ejemplo, el difunto líder totalitario de Venezuela Hugo Chávez, quien mantuvo el apoyo popular durante 14 años gastando los ingresos generados por un auge prolongado del precio del petróleo en generosos programas sociales. Ahora que los precios del petróleo han caído a aproximadamente la mitad desde 2014 -y sin ningún colchón fiscal que sustente las importaciones- el sucesor de Chávez, Nicolás Maduro, confronta una crisis económica catastrófica y una escalada del malestar popular.

Las políticas prudentes, por ende, representan una estrategia de largo plazo eficiente para la preservación del régimen. Los líderes totalitarios iliberales de Europa han admitido que si el gasto excesivo conduce a una crisis financiera y a la necesidad de recurrir a la ayuda del Fondo Monetario Internacional, sus días en el poder estarán contados.

Las políticas macroeconómicas prudentes respaldan el crecimiento, pero sólo funcionan si la economía se mantiene relativamente libre. Hasta ahora, ni Putin ni Erdoğan han acompañado su retórica nacionalista con políticas proteccionistas. Por el contrario, la Rusia de Putin se ha sumado a la Organización Mundial de Comercio; y Erdoğan nunca ha cuestionado la unión aduanera de Turquía con la Unión Europea, aunque las relaciones bilaterales con la UE han pasado de Guatemala a Guatepeor.

El desafío a más largo plazo para los líderes totalitarios es lograr que sus regímenes políticos iliberales sean económicamente liberales. Con el tiempo, la tentación de entregar el control de un creciente porcentaje de la economía a amigos y familiares se vuelve más fuerte, y la corrupción tiende a aumentar, ya que el deporte principal consiste en desarrollar conexiones políticas y obtener el favor del régimen. Cuando esto sucede, el crecimiento está condenado a caer.

Esta amenaza a largo plazo ahora es más evidente en Rusia. Putin llegó al poder en un momento en que los precios del petróleo comenzaban a subir desde un mínimo histórico. No fue sorprendente, entonces, que Rusia pudiera crecer marcadamente durante el consiguiente súper-ciclo de las materias primas, que recién terminó hace poco. La gestión macroeconómica durante el auge de los precios del petróleo había sido lo suficientemente prudente como para permitirle al régimen tolerar la reciente caída de los precios del petróleo. 

Pero ahora, casi tres años después del fin del súper-ciclo de las materias primas, la perspectiva para Rusia es sombría. Los estándares de vida se han estancado; y se calcula que la tasa de crecimiento potencial de la economía será de apenas 1,5% -un nivel que implica que Rusia seguirá siendo permanentemente más pobre que el resto de Europa.

Turquía puede haber llegado a un punto de inflexión similar. El Partido de la Justicia y el Desarrollo de Erdoğan (AKP) heredó una economía que estaba recuperándose de una profunda crisis financiera y tenía un potencial de crecimiento sustancial, debido a la urbanización en marcha y a las alzas en el nivel educativo de la población.

Hasta hace poco, el gobierno de AKP limitaba su interferencia al aspecto doméstico de la economía, como la contratación pública y el gasto en infraestructura. Pero, después del fallido golpe militar del año pasado, el régimen se ha otorgado el derecho de apropiarse de aquellas empresas que pertenecen a quienes están acusados de simpatizar con el llamado movimiento gulenista, al que Erdoğan acusa de haber pergeñado el intento de golpe.

Cientos de empresas ya han sido confiscadas y colocadas bajo la administración de socios cercanos de Erdoğan. Si esto continúa, los emprendedores dejarán de invertir, y el crecimiento flaqueará. El problema es que una vez que un régimen iliberal comienza a transitar este camino, no puede restablecer fácilmente un compromiso creíble en cuanto a respetar los derechos de propiedad, porque las instituciones que garantizan esto en las democracias liberales, como un sistema judicial independiente y una administración pública profesional, ya no existen.

Los líderes totalitarios europeos de hoy han conservado el respaldo popular manteniendo la relativa libertad económica de la que depende la prosperidad a largo plazo. Pero conforme estos regímenes se van volviendo cada vez más autoritarios, su capacidad de mantener felices a los votantes se está tornando cada vez más dudosa.