The Case for Banning Anti-Democratic Candidates

Republicans turned Anti- Civil Rights and Anti-Democratic in 1968 and the Republican Party is now trending towards Donald Trump’s brand of fascism. The Democratic Party is moving Left at the same pace that the Republican Party is moving Right.



The rapid social evolution of America over the last 70 years has eliminated Middle Class Values as the guiding light for Democracy and set up a Left versus Right showdown in the November 2024 General Election. We no longer live under a socio-economic-political system that has any semblance of similarity to the old Republican concept of Communitarianism. There is no Democratic “Middle” anymore – only the heavily polarized Left and Right.



My prediction, as we look forward to November 2024, is that whichever candidate wins the Presidency – the candidate on the Left or the candidate on the Right – that the streets of America are going to come alive in protest. Expect Antifa to become active again in protest if Trump is elected, as it was before the Biden Presidency when the Biden Administration received Antifa’s commendations and was delegated its Anti-Fascist struggle.



It is likely that Trump will win, and with his “Law and Order” agenda he will indubitably send the police and national guard after Leftist protests. If the Left wins the Presidency in November expect another Rightwing mob to try to take over the Capitol. Beware the Proud Boys!



America is in the midst of an Ideological Revolution. Don’t expect it to be “Peaceful”.



"The Radical Center"



The Rise of Fascism:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/12-xuM9siiXEp0y6YH7gVBh6wIC501vf9/view?usp=sharing