طريق بريطانيا نحو الخراب

لندن- لا يوجد بريكست بريطاني كامل على الطاولة فقبل الخروج من الإتحاد الأوروبي بشكل كامل ترغب الحكومة البريطانية الان "بفترة إنتقالية" تحتفظ خلالها المملكة المتحدة بالحقوق التجارية لعضوية الاتحاد الأوروبي مع بقاء مساهمتها في ميزانية الإتحاد الأوروبي والتقيد بإنظمة الإتحاد الأوروبي وأحكامه القانونية والسماح بحرية حركة الأفراد. إن هذه الفترة ستستغرق عامين على الأقل بعد مارس 2019 – الموعد النهائي الرسمي لعملية الخروج البريطاني من الإتحاد الأوروبي بريكست" -مما يعني أنه حتى 2021 ستبقى بريطانيا كدولة عضو بالإتحاد الأوروبي ولكن بدون أية حقوق بالتصويت,

في الوقت نفسه فإن حكومة رئيسة الوزراء البريطانية تيريزا ماي والتي وعدت بالإحتفاظ بعلاقات " عميقة وخاصة" مع أوروبا ستحاول التفاوض على "ترتيبات قائمة على أساس معاهدة جديدة" مع الإتحاد الأوروبي ولكن بريطانيا لديها أمل ضئيل للغاية بالتوصل لمعاهدة جديدة خلال هذا الوقت القصير.

وفي واقع الأمر أنه بحلول سنة 2021 ستتجه بريطانيا إلى حافة الهاوية أي إنفصال كامل عن أوروبا بدون وجود ترتيبات بديلة للتخفيف من وقع الصدمة ومن الناحية السياسية فإن مثل ذلك التوقيت سينطوي على مخاطر أكبر لحكومة ماي مقارنة بما تواجهه اليوم علما أن الإنتخابات العامة القادمة يجب أن تجرى بحلول يونيو من سنة 2022 وعليه فإن من الممكن أن تحاول المملكة المتحدة تمديد الفترة الإنتقالية لما بعد سنة 2022 وكما تعلمنا التجارب السابقة فإنه عندما يتم منح التمديد فإن مثل ذلك التمديد قد لا ينتهي على الإطلاق.

يبدو أن المملكة المتحدة تقترب من السيناريو الذي قمت بوضعه قبل ثلاثة أشهر . إن القرار الكارثي لماي بإجراء إنتخابات مبكرة في يونيو سمح لخصومها بالمطالبة بإن تقوم المملكة المتحدة بالتفاوض على ترتيبات إنتقالية تشبه تلك التي حصلت عليها النرويج كعضو في المنطقة الإقتصادية الأوروبية. لقد تم إنشاء المنطقة الإقتصادية الأوروبية أصلا سنة 1994 كإطار مؤقت لبلدان عديدة تستعد للإنضمام للإتحاد الأوروبي ولكن نظرا لإن الناخبين النرويجيين رفضوا الإستفتاء على عضوية الإتحادالأوروبي بعد ذلك بأحد عشر شهرا فلقد إستمرت المنطقة الإقتصادية الأوروبية لفترة 24 سنة.

لا أحد يستطيع التوقع ماذا سيحصل خلال فترة 24 سنة ولكن الأخبار الطيبة بالنسبة لبريطانيا أن الإتحاد الأوروبي قد بدأ بالفعل بالتحرك ببطء نحو تركيبة تتكون من مسارين . تحتاج منطقة اليورو حتى تزدهر لإتحاد سياسي مما يعني أن البلدان التي لا تتبنى اليورو مثل الدنمارك وبولندا والسويد ستشكل حلقة خارجية من التعاون الإقتصادي خارج منطقة اليورو حيث ستحصل تلك البلدان على عضوية السوق الموحدة ولكن ليس ضمن الإتحاد النقدي أو السياسي.

إن نموذج أوروبا من مسارين سيكون مختلفا تماما عن النموذج المطبق في أوروبا اليوم والذي يتكون من "سرعتين" ففي النموذج ال��اني نجد أن كل بلد يتجه نظريا نحو " إتحاد أوثق" وإن كان ذلك بمعدلات مختلفة ولكن على النقيض من ذلك نجد في نموذج المسارين أن بإمكان بريطانيا وبإرتياح الإنضمام مجدداالى المسار الخارجي إلى جانب النرويج وربما سويسرا.

والآن الأخبار السيئة . إن من الممكن أن لاتحظى إتفاقية إنتقالية للمملكة المتحدة بقبول كلا من حكومات الإتحاد الأوروبي والناخبين البريطانيين. إن الفيدراليين الملتزمين ضمن الإتحاد الأوروبي يريدون خروج بريطانيا من الإتحاد بأسرع وقت ممكن وذلك نظرا لإن بريطانيا كانت توفر الغطاء لفترة طويلة لدول -مثل الدنمارك وبولندا والسويد- من اجل مقاومة المزيد من الإندماج.

إن المتحمسين الفيدراليين يكرهون فكرة أوروبا من مسارين فهم يريدون إجبار جميع الدول الأعضاء في الإتحاد الأوروبي على تبني اليورو خلال العقد القادم وأن ينضموا بشكل دائم لإتحاد سياسي ونقدي واسع النطاق حيث يعتقدون وهم محقون في ذلك أن تحقيق ذلك الهدف سيكون أسهل بخروج بريطانيا من المشهد .

لكن الفترة الإنتقالية لا تعتبر الدواء الشافي لبريطانيا كذلك فبريطانيا بدأت بالفعل تشعر بالتكلفة الإقتصادية لبريكست مع بدء الشركات العالمية والتي كانت في السابق تستخدم بريطانيا كمركز إقليمي لعلملياتها الأوروبية بنقل بعض من نشاطاتها وبنيما تحاول حكومة المملكة المتحدة التمسك بالخيال المتمثل في فترة إنتقالية محددة بشكل صارم فإن هذه العملية ستتسارع بشكل أكبر وبالإضافة إلى ذلك فإن الإتحاد الأوروبي سيستخدم الفترة الإنتقالية لتغيير قوانينه التنظيمية وذلك حتى يتوجب على الشركات التي توظف العمالة وتحقق إيرادات ضريبية عالية أن تنتقل إلى أحد مناطق الإتحاد الأوروبي.

فعلى سبيل المثال بدأت الهيئة المصرفية الأوروبية ووكالة الأدوية الأوروبية بالفعل عملية الإنتقال من لندن مما يعني أن الوظائف القانونية والإدارية وتلك المتعلقة بالحث والضغط والمرتبطة بنشاطات عالية التنظيم مثل الأمور المالية والأبحاث المتعلقة بالأدوية ستحتاج للإنتقال كذلك وهكذا فإن الفترة الإنتقالية ستؤثر سلبا على الشركات العالمية التي يوجد مقرها في بريطانيا من خلال ضربة إزدواجية تنظيمية حيث ستخضع تلك الشركات لنزوات بيروقراطيات المملكة المتحدة والإتحاد الأوروبي في الوقت نفسه.

مما يجعل الأمور أسوأ هو أن الوعد بفترة إنتقالية طويلة يمكن أن يؤخر التحول في الرأي العام وهو التحول اللازم من أجل وقف بريكست قبل فوات الآوان فبعد 28 مارس 2019 ستكون المملكة المتحدة رسميا خارج الإتحاد الأوروبي والذي بدأ النمو الإقتصادي فيه يتجاوز النمو الإقتصادي البريطاني ولو أرادت بريطانيا بالمستقبل الانضمام مجددا للإتحاد الأوروبي فسوف تضطر للقبول ببنود أقل جاذبية من التي تتمتع بها اليوم فليس فقط لن تعود بريطانيا قادرة على إستلام خصومات الميزانية أو الحصول على معاملة خاصة فيما يتعلق بالأنظمة والقوانين الإجتماعية فحسب ، بل ربما يتم إجبارها كذلك على الإنضمام لليورو.

وحتى نسبة 48% من الناخبين البريطانيين الذين صوتوا للبقاءفي الإتحاد الأوروبي يمكن أن يرفضوا هذه البنود المذلة مما يعني أن الوضع البريطاني سيكون معلقا وهذا يشبه وضع النرويج ولكن بدون الثروة النفطية أو التماسك الإجتماعي وكما أشار الناطق التجاري لحزب العمال بذكاء فإن فترة إنتقالية شبه دائمة مبنية على أساس "نموذج النرويج" ستحول بريطانيا إلى "دولة تابعة " فطبقا لهذا النموذج ستستمر بريطانيا بدفع مبالغ طائلة لميزانية الإتحاد الأوروبي والتقيد بقوانين الإتحاد الأوروبي ولكن لن يكون لها أي رأي في كيفية صرف تلك النقود وكيفية عمل تلك القوانين.

ربما سيبدأ الشعب البريطاني في الأشهر القادمة بتوقع هذه النهاية المذلة علما أن النموذج النرويجي لن يرضي كبار السن في الريف البريطاني المتخوفين من أوروبا أو الناخبين الشباب في المناطق الحضرية والذين يريدون الإحتفاظ بحقوق مواطنة الإتحاد الأوروبي والتي كانت طيلة فترة حياتهم أمرا مفروغا منه.

مع ترسخ تلك التوقعات الكئيبة فإن من الممكن أن يغير الناخبون البريطانيون رأيهم فيما يتعلقببريكست قبل أن يمضي قادتهم قدما في هذا الطريق ولكن حتى يحصل مثل هذا التحول الجوهري يتوجب على البلاد أن تعيش أزمه سياسية أو إقتصادية كبيرة لدرجة تخرج الرأي العام من حالة الثقة الزائدة بالنفس. يقوم البريطانيون حاليا بمحاكاة الشعار الوطني المحبوب "حافظ على هدوء اعصابك وأستمر"  ولكن قبل أن تتحسن الأمور بالنسبة لبريطانيا فإن من المحتمل أن تسوء كثيرا قبل ذلك.