طريق بريطانيا نحو الخراب

لندن- لا يوجد بريكست بريطاني كامل على الطاولة فقبل الخروج من الإتحاد الأوروبي بشكل كامل ترغب الحكومة البريطانية الان "بفترة إنتقالية" تحتفظ خلالها المملكة المتحدة بالحقوق التجارية لعضوية الاتحاد الأوروبي مع بقاء مساهمتها في ميزانية الإتحاد الأوروبي والتقيد بإنظمة الإتحاد الأوروبي وأحكامه القانونية والسماح بحرية حركة الأفراد. إن هذه الفترة ستستغرق عامين على الأقل بعد مارس 2019 – الموعد النهائي الرسمي لعملية الخروج البريطاني من الإتحاد الأوروبي بريكست" -مما يعني أنه حتى 2021 ستبقى بريطانيا كدولة عضو بالإتحاد الأوروبي ولكن بدون أية حقوق بالتصويت,
في الوقت نفسه فإن حكومة رئيسة الوزراء البريطانية تيريزا ماي والتي وعدت بالإحتفاظ بعلاقات " عميقة وخاصة" مع أوروبا ستحاول التفاوض على "ترتيبات قائمة على أساس معاهدة جديدة" مع الإتحاد الأوروبي ولكن بريطانيا لديها أمل ضئيل للغاية بالتوصل لمعاهدة جديدة خلال هذا الوقت القصير.
وفي واقع الأمر أنه بحلول سنة 2021 ستتجه بريطانيا إلى حافة الهاوية أي إنفصال كامل عن أوروبا بدون وجود ترتيبات بديلة للتخفيف من وقع الصدمة ومن الناحية السياسية فإن مثل ذلك التوقيت سينطوي على مخاطر أكبر لحكومة ماي مقارنة بما تواجهه اليوم علما أن الإنتخابات العامة القادمة يجب أن تجرى بحلول يونيو من سنة 2022 وعليه فإن من الممكن أن تحاول المملكة المتحدة تمديد الفترة الإنتقالية لما بعد سنة 2022 وكما تعلمنا التجارب السابقة فإنه عندما يتم منح التمديد فإن مثل ذلك التمديد قد لا ينتهي على الإطلاق.
يبدو أن المملكة المتحدة تقترب من السيناريو الذي قمت بوضعه قبل ثلاثة أشهر . إن القرار الكارثي لماي بإجراء إنتخابات مبكرة في يونيو سمح لخصومها بالمطالبة بإن تقوم المملكة المتحدة بالتفاوض على ترتيبات إنتقالية تشبه تلك التي حصلت عليها النرويج كعضو في المنطقة الإقتصادية الأوروبية. لقد تم إنشاء المنطقة الإقتصادية الأوروبية أصلا سنة 1994 كإطار مؤقت لبلدان عديدة تستعد للإنضمام للإتحاد الأوروبي ولكن نظرا لإن الناخبين النرويجيين رفضوا الإستفتاء على عضوية الإتحادالأوروبي بعد ذلك بأحد عشر شهرا فلقد إستمرت المنطقة الإقتصادية الأوروبية لفترة 24 سنة.
لا أحد يستطيع التوقع ماذا سيحصل خلال فترة 24 سنة ولكن الأخبار الطيبة بالنسبة لبريطانيا أن الإتحاد الأوروبي قد بدأ بالفعل بالتحرك ببطء نحو تركيبة تتكون من مسارين . تحتاج منطقة اليورو حتى تزدهر لإتحاد سياسي مما يعني أن البلدان التي لا تتبنى اليورو مثل الدنمارك وبولندا والسويد ستشكل حلقة خارجية من التعاون الإقتصادي خارج منطقة اليورو حيث ستحصل تلك البلدان على عضوية السوق الموحدة ولكن ليس ضمن الإتحاد النقدي أو السياسي.
إن نموذج أوروبا من مسارين سيكون مختلفا تماما عن النموذج المطبق في أوروبا اليوم والذي يتكون من "سرعتين" ففي النموذج ال��اني نجد أن كل بلد يتجه نظريا نحو " إتحاد أوثق" وإن كان ذلك بمعدلات مختلفة ولكن على النقيض من ذلك نجد في نموذج المسارين أن بإمكان بريطانيا وبإرتياح الإنضمام مجدداالى المسار الخارجي إلى جانب النرويج وربما سويسرا.
والآن الأخبار السيئة . إن من الممكن أن لاتحظى إتفاقية إنتقالية للمملكة المتحدة بقبول كلا من حكومات الإتحاد الأوروبي والناخبين البريطانيين. إن الفيدراليين الملتزمين ضمن الإتحاد الأوروبي يريدون خروج بريطانيا من الإتحاد بأسرع وقت ممكن وذلك نظرا لإن بريطانيا كانت توفر الغطاء لفترة طويلة لدول -مثل الدنمارك وبولندا والسويد- من اجل مقاومة المزيد من الإندماج.
إن المتحمسين الفيدراليين يكرهون فكرة أوروبا من مسارين فهم يريدون إجبار جميع الدول الأعضاء في الإتحاد الأوروبي على تبني اليورو خلال العقد القادم وأن ينضموا بشكل دائم لإتحاد سياسي ونقدي واسع النطاق حيث يعتقدون وهم محقون في ذلك أن تحقيق ذلك الهدف سيكون أسهل بخروج بريطانيا من المشهد .
لكن الفترة الإنتقالية لا تعتبر الدواء الشافي لبريطانيا كذلك فبريطانيا بدأت بالفعل تشعر بالتكلفة الإقتصادية لبريكست مع بدء الشركات العالمية والتي كانت في السابق تستخدم بريطانيا كمركز إقليمي لعلملياتها الأوروبية بنقل بعض من نشاطاتها وبنيما تحاول حكومة المملكة المتحدة التمسك بالخيال المتمثل في فترة إنتقالية محددة بشكل صارم فإن هذه العملية ستتسارع بشكل أكبر وبالإضافة إلى ذلك فإن الإتحاد الأوروبي سيستخدم الفترة الإنتقالية لتغيير قوانينه التنظيمية وذلك حتى يتوجب على الشركات التي توظف العمالة وتحقق إيرادات ضريبية عالية أن تنتقل إلى أحد مناطق الإتحاد الأوروبي.
فعلى سبيل المثال بدأت الهيئة المصرفية الأوروبية ووكالة الأدوية الأوروبية بالفعل عملية الإنتقال من لندن مما يعني أن الوظائف القانونية والإدارية وتلك المتعلقة بالحث والضغط والمرتبطة بنشاطات عالية التنظيم مثل الأمور المالية والأبحاث المتعلقة بالأدوية ستحتاج للإنتقال كذلك وهكذا فإن الفترة الإنتقالية ستؤثر سلبا على الشركات العالمية التي يوجد مقرها في بريطانيا من خلال ضربة إزدواجية تنظيمية حيث ستخضع تلك الشركات لنزوات بيروقراطيات المملكة المتحدة والإتحاد الأوروبي في الوقت نفسه.
مما يجعل الأمور أسوأ هو أن الوعد بفترة إنتقالية طويلة يمكن أن يؤخر التحول في الرأي العام وهو التحول اللازم من أجل وقف بريكست قبل فوات الآوان فبعد 28 مارس 2019 ستكون المملكة المتحدة رسميا خارج الإتحاد الأوروبي والذي بدأ النمو الإقتصادي فيه يتجاوز النمو الإقتصادي البريطاني ولو أرادت بريطانيا بالمستقبل الانضمام مجددا للإتحاد الأوروبي فسوف تضطر للقبول ببنود أقل جاذبية من التي تتمتع بها اليوم فليس فقط لن تعود بريطانيا قادرة على إستلام خصومات الميزانية أو الحصول على معاملة خاصة فيما يتعلق بالأنظمة والقوانين الإجتماعية فحسب ، بل ربما يتم إجبارها كذلك على الإنضمام لليورو.
وحتى نسبة 48% من الناخبين البريطانيين الذين صوتوا للبقاءفي الإتحاد الأوروبي يمكن أن يرفضوا هذه البنود المذلة مما يعني أن الوضع البريطاني سيكون معلقا وهذا يشبه وضع النرويج ولكن بدون الثروة النفطية أو التماسك الإجتماعي وكما أشار الناطق التجاري لحزب العمال بذكاء فإن فترة إنتقالية شبه دائمة مبنية على أساس "نموذج النرويج" ستحول بريطانيا إلى "دولة تابعة " فطبقا لهذا النموذج ستستمر بريطانيا بدفع مبالغ طائلة لميزانية الإتحاد الأوروبي والتقيد بقوانين الإتحاد الأوروبي ولكن لن يكون لها أي رأي في كيفية صرف تلك النقود وكيفية عمل تلك القوانين.
ربما سيبدأ الشعب البريطاني في الأشهر القادمة بتوقع هذه النهاية المذلة علما أن النموذج النرويجي لن يرضي كبار السن في الريف البريطاني المتخوفين من أوروبا أو الناخبين الشباب في المناطق الحضرية والذين يريدون الإحتفاظ بحقوق مواطنة الإتحاد الأوروبي والتي كانت طيلة فترة حياتهم أمرا مفروغا منه.
مع ترسخ تلك التوقعات الكئيبة فإن من الممكن أن يغير الناخبون البريطانيون رأيهم فيما يتعلقببريكست قبل أن يمضي قادتهم قدما في هذا الطريق ولكن حتى يحصل مثل هذا التحول الجوهري يتوجب على البلاد أن تعيش أزمه سياسية أو إقتصادية كبيرة لدرجة تخرج الرأي العام من حالة الثقة الزائدة بالنفس. يقوم البريطانيون حاليا بمحاكاة الشعار الوطني المحبوب "حافظ على هدوء اعصابك وأستمر" ولكن قبل أن تتحسن الأمور بالنسبة لبريطانيا فإن من المحتمل أن تسوء كثيرا قبل ذلك.
Comment Commented ROHIT CHANDAVARKER
The spectre of devil & the deep blue sea has befallen Britain with no satisfactory solution in sight. As if the unexpected Brexit vote was not enough, May exacerbated the scenario by calling for snap polls & committed virtual political harakiri. May, now, has to contend with Tory opposition besides the members across the aisle even while her team negotiates with EU on the formal split. An unenviable task indeed.
The EU, meanwhile, seems to be getting its act together, mainly after seeing off the feared anti-EU parties in Austria, Netherlands & France. Germany seems to be on track to sideline the AfD & give Merkel another term. Hence, Europe regains cohesion while Britain loses it. Read more
Comment Commented Jonathan Engel
While agreeing with both Mr. Hurst and Mr. Sinha, it seems to me that the bigger question is whether long term (and no such decision as EU membership should be looked at in anything other than long term) the EU will be the sort of State we want to be a part of, even if leaving the juggernaut has costs.
As has been pointed out, the Euro debt mountain (which theoretically Britain is not responsible for reimbursing) is not going to go away. What is going to go away (with a national fertility rate of 1.3), medium term, is the German working age population, on which large unfunded pension liabilities are “balanced”. What is not going to go away (as has been also pointed out by responders) is the overarching (and over-reaching) bureaucratic “system” of Brussels, but what is going to fade is the ideology behind the “ever closer Union”, which has already ideologically lost the new eastern provinces of the Empire through the way in which the Migrant Crisis was handled by Frau Merkel and Brussels.
Today, as on referendum day, the question is whether subservience to the “Supreme Soviet” in Brussels is an acceptable risk for our culture of freedom, whether or not the “trains run on time” as they did under Il Duce. It’s a question of who might have the power to decide our fiscal and security policies (the two markers of the Social Compact on which Nations were founded).
Read more
Comment Commented Alisdair Hamilton-Wilkes
As always, a good article from Anatole Kaletsky and he is the first commentator to recognise my largest fear of a transition period "the EU will use the transition period to change its own regulations" and very much towards closing off markets and exactly the protectionism that so many EU apparatchiks say they fear and do not want but actually have been the most instrumental in creating over the last five decades.
Apart from the insights offered, however, I see no point or argument within this piece. The choice offered was to shake up the UK-EU / Rest of World relationship or remain with the status quo (which probably wasn't a true option for the reasons Jagjeet Singha outlines below) and the electorate made a choice. The article seems to ignore that reality. Read more
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
BRUSSELS SOLUTIONS - MUST FACE DEMOCRATIC DEMOLITION
Greece was faced with humiliation - just like the predicament e author suggests facing Great Britain.
Brussels conditions imposed - must be subject to referendum in Britain.
The Union must be accountable - for economic costs of damage.
The Union must devise a package that the British Public must approve.
The demolition of Democracy by Brussels - has to be reversed.
Brussels is unelectable - unless they are accountable for the pain they cause.
Greece was subjected to similar humiliation - Brussels escaped with impunity despite shutting down their banking system.
Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
What is just as pertinent is the question - just what is the EU. Because even the EU apparently has no real idea, with its multi track, single track, off-camber approach. More like a Punch and Judy Show.
The EZ 'zealots' may well want an organic entity that assimilates all it comes into contact with but that looks highly unlikely according to polls.
A very very short time ago the trumpets were sounding for Macron the saviour of France and the euro. The gloss has rapidly rubbed of that particular hero to zero with a record drop in popularity with the French, worse than Hollande at the same stage which is quite an achievement. Then there is Italy with its swamp of NPLs. Germany clearly does not want debt sharing. Nothing has been sorted in the EU just as much as nothing has been sorted with Brexit so far
So the real question is would anybody be rushing to join the EU it is current state. The answer is nobody is queuing. If so what is the uproar about leaving when nobody wants to join.
I voted remain because of concern about Brexit impact and in the hope the EU would wake up and reform. There is no sign of reform at the moment. The current situation in the EU does not look viable and within a few years the French and Italian problems are going to come to the boil
Read more
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
Steve Hurst,: I was under the false impression that New Europe that was created by Adenauer-De Gaule vision would last forever as a solid block . I wonder if it is falling apart into group of bickering nations , soon loosing it power and voice in the new emerging world-order! Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
jagjeet
The Scots voted to stay and the economic picture on Scots Indie has worsened so I can't see them leaving. Wales gets a subsidy, as does N Ireland which they would lose if they go indie. To reverse Brexit there has to be more than the threat of a drop in income because that is already in process. The EU is doing nothing to make remain attractive. The dismal migrant crisis reaction, the dreadful treatment of GR, the V4 arguments, the EZ debt crisis, Germany hiding behind the low euro, youth unemployment in the MedClub etc etc. Not to mention the chaos at Calais which just gets more violent and works on catch and release Read more
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
Steve
While agreeing with every point you make - it is evident Brussels believes in its righteousness.
When the Scots wanted to leave, Westminster was accountable to ensure Right Economics such that the Scots stay.
Brussels similarly must be accountable to ensure Right Economics - but in Greece they caused unimaginable harm.
And Brussels emboldened is intending to cause grievous harm to Britain similarly - Democracy requires Referendum on their Remedies.
Jagjeet
