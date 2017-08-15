طريق بريطانيا نحو الخراب

Steve Hurst AUG 15, 2017

What is just as pertinent is the question - just what is the EU. Because even the EU apparently has no real idea, with its multi track, single track, off-camber approach. More like a Punch and Judy Show.



The EZ 'zealots' may well want an organic entity that assimilates all it comes into contact with but that looks highly unlikely according to polls.



A very very short time ago the trumpets were sounding for Macron the saviour of France and the euro. The gloss has rapidly rubbed of that particular hero to zero with a record drop in popularity with the French, worse than Hollande at the same stage which is quite an achievement. Then there is Italy with its swamp of NPLs. Germany clearly does not want debt sharing. Nothing has been sorted in the EU just as much as nothing has been sorted with Brexit so far



So the real question is would anybody be rushing to join the EU it is current state. The answer is nobody is queuing. If so what is the uproar about leaving when nobody wants to join.



I voted remain because of concern about Brexit impact and in the hope the EU would wake up and reform. There is no sign of reform at the moment. The current situation in the EU does not look viable and within a few years the French and Italian problems are going to come to the boil

