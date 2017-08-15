Ұлыбританияны құртатын жол

ЛОНДОН – Толыққанды ағылшын Брекситінің орын алуы екіталай. Енді Еуропалық Одақтан шығып кетпес бұрын британдық үкімет қазір «өтпелі кезеңді» қалайды, сол арқылы Біріккен Корольдік ЕО мүшелігіне қатысты коммерциялық құқықтарын сақтап қалып, сонымен қатар ЕО-ның бюджетіне қосқан үлесін, Еуропалық Одақтың нормативтік-құқықтық актілері мен заң шешімдерін сақтап, адамдардың еркін қозғалысының да қамтамасыз етілуіне қол жеткізеді. Бұл кезең Брекситтің ресми аяқталу мерзімі, 2019 жылдың наурыз айынан бастап кейін кем дегенде екі жылға жалғасады, яғни 2021 жылға дейін Ұлыбритания дауыс беру құқығы жоқ ЕО мүшесі болып қалады.
Британ премьер-министрі Тереза Мэйдің үкіметі Еуропамен «терең және ерекше» қарым-қатынасты сақтап қалуға уәде еткен, және ЕО-мен жаңа «шарттық келісімді» талқылауға тырысады. Бірақ Британияның осындай қысқа мерзімде жаңа келісімге қол жеткізуі мүмкін еместей көрінеді.
Әрине, 2021 жылға дейін Ұлыбритания «жартастың шетіне» қарай ұмтылатын болады: яғни Еуропадан толық бөліну. Саяси тұрғыдан, бұл уақыт мерзімі Мэй үкіметі үшін қазірге қарағанда көбірек тәуекелдер тудыра алады, себебі келесі жалпы сайлау 2022 жылдың маусымына қарай өтілуі тиіс. Сондықтан Ұлыбритания өтпелі кезеңді 2022 жылдан кейінге қарай ұзартуға тырысуы мүмкін. Өткен тәжірибеміз бойынша, бір рет ұзартуға рұқсат берілсе, ол ешқашан аяқталмауы да мүмкін.
Ұлыбритания мен үш ай бұрын айтып өткен сценарийге жақындаған сияқты. Мэйдің маусым айында мерзімнен бұрын сайлау өткізу туралы шешімі оның қарсыластарына Ұлыбританияның Еуропалық Экономикалық Кеңістіктің (ЕЭК) мүшесі ретінде Норвегия жасағандай өтпелі кезең келісімін жасау туралы келіссөздерді өткізуін талап етуге мүмкіндік берді. ЕЭК бастапқыда 1994 жылы Еуроодаққа кіруге дайындалған түрлі елдерге арналған уақытша құрылым ретінде жасалған. Бірақ норвегиялық сайлаушылар 11 айдан кейін Еуропалық Одаққа мүше болу туралы референдумды қабылдамағандықтан, ЕЭК тағы 24 жылға созылды.
24 жылда не болатынын ешкім болжай алмайды. Бірақ Британия үшін жақсы жаңалық ретінде, ЕО екі деңгейлі құрылымға қарай баяу қозғалып жатқаны болар. Еуроаймақ гүлденуі үшін саяси одақ құруы қажет. Бұл еуро аймағынан тыс Дания, Польша және Швеция секілді елдердің еуро аймақтан тыс экономикалық ынтымақтастықтың сыртқы шеңберін құрауына апарады. Бұл елдер біртұтас нарық мүшесі бола тұра, ақша немесе саяси одаққа кірмейтін болады.
Екі деңгейлі Еуропа қазіргі «екі жылдамдықты» Еуропа моделінен өте ерекше болады. Екінші модельде, әр ел теориялық тұрғыдан «барған сайын тығыздау одаққа» әртүрлі жылдамдықпен келеді. Екі деңгейлі сценарийде, керісінше, Ұлыбритания Норвегия және, мүмкін, Швейцариямен қатар сыртқы деңгейге қосыла алар еді.
Енді жаман жаңалықтарға келсек. Ұлыбритания үшін өтпелi келiсiм ЕО өкiлдерi мен британдық сайлаушылар үшiн де қолайсыз болуы мүмкiн. Еуропалық Одақтағы федералистер Британияны мүмкіндігінше тезірек шығарып тастағысы келеді, себебі Ұлыбритания бұрыннан бері терең интеграцияға қарсы тұру үшін Дания, Польша және Швеция секілді басқа елдерге көмек беріп тұрған.
Федералистік философтар екі деңгейлі Еуропа идеясын жек көреді. Олар барлық ЕО-ға мүше мемлекеттерді келесі онжылдықта еуроны қабылдауға мәжбүрлеп және оларды толықтай саяси және фискальдық одаққа тұрақты түрде қосып алуды қалайды. Және олар осы мақсатқа қол жеткізу Ұлыбританиясыз оңай болады деп сенеді.
Бірақ өтпелі кезең Ұлыбритания үшін де панацея емес. Британдықтар Брекситтің экономикалық шығындарын өз көзімен көре бастады, өйткені бір кездері Британияны өздерінің еуропалық операциялары үшін хаб ретінде пайдаланған халықаралық компаниялар енді кейбір қызметтерін басқа елдерге ауыстыра бастады. Ұлыбритания үкіметі қатаң уақытпен шектеулі өтпелі кезеңнің келбетін сақтауға тырысқан сайын, бұл үдеріс одан әрі жеделдете түседі. Бұдан бөлек, ЕО өтпелі кезеңді, жұмыс орындарын және ірі салық түсімдерін беретін өндіріс орындарын ЕО аумағына көшіру үшін өздерінің нормативтік-құқықтық актілерін өзгерту үшін пайдаланады.
Мысалы, Еуропа банктерді бақылау мекемесі және еуропалық дәрілік заттар агенттігі қазірдің өзінде Лондоннан көшіп жатыр, бұл қаржылық және фармацевтикалық зерттеулермен байланысты аса қатаң реттелетін көптеген заңдық, басқарушылық және лоббистік жұмыстардың орын ауыстыруы керектігін білдіреді. Сондықтан өтпелі кезең салдарынан Британиядағы халықаралық компаниялар екі жақты нормативтік реттеуге тап болады: олар бір уақытта Ұлыбритания мен ЕО-ның бюрократиялық шабуылына ұшырайды.
Ұзын өтпелі кезең Брекситті тоқтату үшін қажет қоғамдық пікір ауысуының орын алуын тым кештетуі мүмкін. 2019 жылғы 28 наурыздан кейін Ұлыбритания ресми түрде Еуропалық Одақтан шығады, ал казір онда экономикалық өсім Ұлыбританияның өсімінен асып түскен. Егер ол кейін қайта қабылданбақшы болса, бүгінгі күнгіден гөрі әлдеқайда тиімсіз шарттармен келісуі керек болмақ. Әлеуметтік регламенттерге қатысты арнайы режим және бюджеттік жеңілдіктері болмай, тіпті еуроны қабылдауға мәжбүр болуы мүмкін.
Тіпті «қаламыз» деп дауыс берген Британдық сайлаушылардың 48 пайызы осындай қорлайтын шарттарды қабылдамауы мүмкін. Осылайша, Англия Норвегия сияқты түсініксіз жағдайда болар еді, бірақ онда мұнай байлығы немесе әлеуметтік бірлік жоқ. Лейбористік партияның ресми өкілінің айтуынша, «Норвегия үлгісіне» негізделген жартылай тұрақты көшу кезеңі Ұлыбританияны «вассальдық мемлекетке» айналдырады. Ол ЕО-ның бюджетіне үлкен сома төлеуді жалғастырып, ЕО заңнамаларына сүйенетін болады, бірақ бұл ақшаның қалай жұмсалып жатқанын немесе сол заңдар қалай жасалатыны туралы сөз сөйлей алмайтын болады.
Алдағы айларда британдық жұртшылық бұл қорлайтын соңғы күнді болжай алады. Норвегия үлгісі Ұлыбританияның егде жастағы тұрғындарын, провинциялық еурофобтарды, сондай-ақ ЕО азаматтығын сақтап қалғысы келетін жас, қалалық сайлаушыларды қанағаттандырмайды.
Британдық сайлаушылар бұл қиындықты басшылары бастан кешірмей турып, Брксит туралы өз ойларын өзгерте алды. Бірақ Дамаскіге қарай жолда апостол Павелмен орын алған өзгерістей жағдайдың болуы үшін елге қоғамдық пікірді бір сілкіп, оның фаталисттік тым сенімділіктен шығара алатын үлкен саяси немесе экономикалық дағдарыстың болуы керек еді. Қалай да болғанымен, британдықтар өздерінің: «тыныштықты сақтаңыздар және осылай істі жалғастыра беріңіз» деген сүйікті ұлттық ұранын сақтап келе жатыр. Англия үшін жағдай жақсармас бұрын, ол бірінші әлдеқайда нашарлауы керек шығар.
Comment Commented Marendo Müller
Some observers might note that global warming is now the consequence of political decisions as it derives from economic policies e.g. North Korea is one of the greenest countries on Earth in CO2 per capita. A consequence is that economic refugees coming from the " CO2 scorched" countries in the south e.g. from Africa, are actually political refugees rather than economic refugees that are in the paradoxical situation of having to take refuge in the countries that are responsible for the scorching of the lands they inhabited since a while. This kind of apparently self-evident facts might not have been tackled well enough by the "remainers" allowing fears to grow in uncontrolled fashion. Kaletsky^s method is to strike fear to have people move like cattle in the "remain" direction, without neutralizing the fear that strike people to move in the opposite direction, it's like political invisible hand vectorization. Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Although Anatole Kaletsky supports Philip Hammond's proposal of a transitional deal with the EU, to avoid risks of disruption that could pose a threat to financial stability after Brexit, he fears this "interim period" could last longer than "two years after March 2019" - the official departure from the EU. It's true that the UK would be able to "retain the commercial rights of EU membership, while still contributing to the EU budget, observing EU regulations and legal judgments, and allowing the free movement of people." Theoretically the UK could remain in the EU until 2021, albeit "without any voting rights."
The author says, despite Theresa May's promise to keep a “deep and special” relationship, and effort to negotiate a new “treaty-based arrangement” with the EU, Britain wouldn't be able to forge a new deal with Europe ahead of the 2022 general election. "A full break from Europe, with no alternative arrangement in place to cushion the blow" would enrage many Britons, ushering in an end of the Tory government. If May is still around by then she could "try to extend the transition period beyond 2022" to avert an electoral disaster. "And as past experience tells us, once an extension is granted, it may never end."
May's judiciousness has been widely criticised since her White Paper in February offered no scrutiny, no mechanisms to hold ministers to account and no ways of influencing the process to leave the EU. Nevertheless she triggered Article 50 in March - the formal divorce process from the EU. And she called for a snap election in April - in a bid to secure her mandate to negotiate Brexit - only to find herself losing the majority she sought to win.
Now May is under pressure from her opponents to pursue the Norway-option of negotiation - Britain's membership of the European Economic Area (EEA), which would transform Brexit into a gradual process of trial and error. It also mitigates the risks of economic damage created by a re-imposition of regulatory barriers to business at the end of the two-year negotiating period. But she took the Norway option off the table a long time ago because it would require the U.K. to acquiesce to free movement of people from the EU.
Formed in 1994 the EEA was a "temporary framework for various countries preparing to join the EU." Norway rejected a EU membership in a referendum in November 1994, and has been a EEA member ever since. The author says a EEA membership could offer Britain breathing space to join a new EU, which "may already be moving slowly toward a two-track structure. " It would allow countries that aren't in the eurozone to form "an outer ring of economic cooperation" - to gain access to the single market, while staying out of the "monetary or political union." In order "to prosper, the eurozone will need to establish a political union. " A two-track Europe is different from a “two-speed” model which enables every country to move toward “ever-closer union,” just at different rates.
The author thinks the EU and Britons would reject a "transition arrangement" for the UK. EU diehard federalists " want Britain out as quickly as possible," because they see Britain as a spoiler, that has long supported Denmark, Poland, and Sweden etc. "to resist deeper integration." They "hate the idea of a two-track Europe," and they want a politically closer union with a single currency for every member-state
British voters don't fancy the idea of being "stuck in limbo." Many say the “Norway model” would turn Britain into a “vassal state” - contributing huge sums to the EU budget and sticking to EU laws, while having "no say over how that money is spent or how those laws are made." The author says the model "will satisfy neither Britain’s elderly, provincial Europhobes, nor the young, urban voters who want to preserve the rights of EU citizenship that they have taken for granted all their lives."
Meanwhile the economic reality sets in - businesses are leaving the UK, due to uncertainties ahead. Besides a "long transition could delay the shift in public opinion needed to reverse Brexit before it is too late." The author believes Britons may need to feel the pain strong enough "to shake public opinion out of its fatalistic complacency." They leave the EU at a time when "economic growth has already started to overtake that of Britain." The fear is that, "if it ever wants to be readmitted, it will have to settle for far less attractive terms than what it enjoys today. Not only would it no longer receive budget rebates or special treatment on social regulations; it might even be forced to join the euro."
For this reason, many Britons either emigrate or try to put on a brave face - “Keep calm and carry on," while bracing themselves for "a political or economic crisis."
Comment Commented ROHIT CHANDAVARKER
The spectre of devil & the deep blue sea has befallen Britain with no satisfactory solution in sight. As if the unexpected Brexit vote was not enough, May exacerbated the scenario by calling for snap polls & committed virtual political harakiri. May, now, has to contend with Tory opposition besides the members across the aisle even while her team negotiates with EU on the formal split. An unenviable task indeed.
The EU, meanwhile, seems to be getting its act together, mainly after seeing off the feared anti-EU parties in Austria, Netherlands & France. Germany seems to be on track to sideline the AfD & give Merkel another term. Hence, Europe regains cohesion while Britain loses it. Read more
Comment Commented Jonathan Engel
While agreeing with both Mr. Hurst and Mr. Sinha, it seems to me that the bigger question is whether long term (and no such decision as EU membership should be looked at in anything other than long term) the EU will be the sort of State we want to be a part of, even if leaving the juggernaut has costs.
As has been pointed out, the Euro debt mountain (which theoretically Britain is not responsible for reimbursing) is not going to go away. What is going to go away (with a national fertility rate of 1.3), medium term, is the German working age population, on which large unfunded pension liabilities are “balanced”. What is not going to go away (as has been also pointed out by responders) is the overarching (and over-reaching) bureaucratic “system” of Brussels, but what is going to fade is the ideology behind the “ever closer Union”, which has already ideologically lost the new eastern provinces of the Empire through the way in which the Migrant Crisis was handled by Frau Merkel and Brussels.
Today, as on referendum day, the question is whether subservience to the “Supreme Soviet” in Brussels is an acceptable risk for our culture of freedom, whether or not the “trains run on time” as they did under Il Duce. It’s a question of who might have the power to decide our fiscal and security policies (the two markers of the Social Compact on which Nations were founded).
Comment Commented Alisdair Hamilton-Wilkes
As always, a good article from Anatole Kaletsky and he is the first commentator to recognise my largest fear of a transition period "the EU will use the transition period to change its own regulations" and very much towards closing off markets and exactly the protectionism that so many EU apparatchiks say they fear and do not want but actually have been the most instrumental in creating over the last five decades.
Apart from the insights offered, however, I see no point or argument within this piece. The choice offered was to shake up the UK-EU / Rest of World relationship or remain with the status quo (which probably wasn't a true option for the reasons Jagjeet Singha outlines below) and the electorate made a choice. The article seems to ignore that reality. Read more
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
BRUSSELS SOLUTIONS - MUST FACE DEMOCRATIC DEMOLITION
Greece was faced with humiliation - just like the predicament e author suggests facing Great Britain.
Brussels conditions imposed - must be subject to referendum in Britain.
The Union must be accountable - for economic costs of damage.
The Union must devise a package that the British Public must approve.
The demolition of Democracy by Brussels - has to be reversed.
Brussels is unelectable - unless they are accountable for the pain they cause.
Greece was subjected to similar humiliation - Brussels escaped with impunity despite shutting down their banking system.
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
What is just as pertinent is the question - just what is the EU. Because even the EU apparently has no real idea, with its multi track, single track, off-camber approach. More like a Punch and Judy Show.
The EZ 'zealots' may well want an organic entity that assimilates all it comes into contact with but that looks highly unlikely according to polls.
A very very short time ago the trumpets were sounding for Macron the saviour of France and the euro. The gloss has rapidly rubbed of that particular hero to zero with a record drop in popularity with the French, worse than Hollande at the same stage which is quite an achievement. Then there is Italy with its swamp of NPLs. Germany clearly does not want debt sharing. Nothing has been sorted in the EU just as much as nothing has been sorted with Brexit so far
So the real question is would anybody be rushing to join the EU it is current state. The answer is nobody is queuing. If so what is the uproar about leaving when nobody wants to join.
I voted remain because of concern about Brexit impact and in the hope the EU would wake up and reform. There is no sign of reform at the moment. The current situation in the EU does not look viable and within a few years the French and Italian problems are going to come to the boil
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
clarification -
'low inflation which destroys debt' not presented well -
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Pundalik
Yeah all empire builders accidental or otherwise think it will last forever. You have to have a common objective and a community for the EU to be sustained. Medieval Europe will give you some insight into the issues ; ) A bit further back the Roman Empire failed because of currency debasement because of trouble paying bills.
A bit like the BoE death loop.
The thing with the global digital market is the interconnection gives trade and transaction advantage but it also by definition allows instability to travel with ease and has a much faster negative gain in the control system. That is why QE was injected but the capacity for shock waves remains inherent due to the global nature. So you see cash moving in and out of economies trawling for return (due to ZIRP) destablising economies. That instability travels back to the financial sectors in developed economies because of the interconnectivity.
The biggest problem is ZIRP, lack of investment return, low inflation which destroys debt, lack of confidence both at the corporate level and with consumers. This is in danger of seriously affecting currency values. Guvnts are trying to smooth things through with debt and QE but it is developing into a pseudo permanent state and critically they are not telling voters there is a fundamental problem with expectations.
The issue - as the IChing tells you - is that there is no stable condition only a transfer between stagnation and growth - or growth and stagnation. So which do you expect growth or stagnation - because the current state is not stable and it is not growth or stagnation so it has to head into one or the other state.
European banks have key functions in global trade and the games going on are simply having an adverse effect both on the financial sectors in UK and Germany and France which are actually all complimentary functions. At that point I refer you back to Medieval Europe.
The critical thing is connectivity has speeded everything up and that makes the issues more difficult to deal with and the need for supranational co-operation that much higher. The EU is not showing much scope in that area hence the prognosis has to be red flag.
Comment Commented PUNDALIK Kamath
Steve Hurst,: I was under the false impression that New Europe that was created by Adenauer-De Gaule vision would last forever as a solid block . I wonder if it is falling apart into group of bickering nations , soon loosing it power and voice in the new emerging world-order! Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
jagjeet
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
Steve
While agreeing with every point you make - it is evident Brussels believes in its righteousness.
When the Scots wanted to leave, Westminster was accountable to ensure Right Economics such that the Scots stay.
Brussels similarly must be accountable to ensure Right Economics - but in Greece they caused unimaginable harm.
And Brussels emboldened is intending to cause grievous harm to Britain similarly - Democracy requires Referendum on their Remedies.
