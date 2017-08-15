12

Ұлыбританияны құртатын жол

ЛОНДОН – Толыққанды ағылшын Брекситінің орын алуы екіталай. Енді Еуропалық Одақтан шығып кетпес бұрын британдық үкімет қазір «өтпелі кезеңді» қалайды, сол арқылы Біріккен Корольдік ЕО мүшелігіне қатысты коммерциялық құқықтарын сақтап қалып, сонымен қатар ЕО-ның бюджетіне қосқан үлесін, Еуропалық Одақтың нормативтік-құқықтық актілері мен заң шешімдерін сақтап, адамдардың еркін қозғалысының да қамтамасыз етілуіне қол жеткізеді. Бұл кезең Брекситтің ресми аяқталу мерзімі, 2019 жылдың наурыз айынан бастап кейін кем дегенде екі жылға жалғасады, яғни 2021 жылға дейін Ұлыбритания дауыс беру құқығы жоқ ЕО мүшесі болып қалады.

Британ премьер-министрі Тереза Мэйдің үкіметі Еуропамен «терең және ерекше» қарым-қатынасты сақтап қалуға уәде еткен, және ЕО-мен жаңа «шарттық келісімді» талқылауға тырысады. Бірақ Британияның осындай қысқа мерзімде жаңа келісімге қол жеткізуі мүмкін еместей көрінеді.

Әрине, 2021 жылға дейін Ұлыбритания «жартастың шетіне» қарай ұмтылатын болады: яғни Еуропадан толық бөліну. Саяси тұрғыдан, бұл уақыт мерзімі Мэй үкіметі үшін қазірге қарағанда көбірек тәуекелдер тудыра алады, себебі келесі жалпы сайлау 2022 жылдың маусымына қарай өтілуі тиіс. Сондықтан Ұлыбритания өтпелі кезеңді 2022 жылдан кейінге қарай ұзартуға тырысуы мүмкін. Өткен тәжірибеміз бойынша, бір рет ұзартуға рұқсат берілсе, ол ешқашан аяқталмауы да мүмкін.

Ұлыбритания мен үш ай бұрын айтып өткен сценарийге жақындаған сияқты. Мэйдің маусым айында мерзімнен бұрын сайлау өткізу туралы шешімі оның қарсыластарына Ұлыбританияның Еуропалық Экономикалық Кеңістіктің (ЕЭК) мүшесі ретінде Норвегия жасағандай өтпелі кезең келісімін жасау туралы келіссөздерді өткізуін талап етуге мүмкіндік берді. ЕЭК бастапқыда 1994 жылы Еуроодаққа кіруге дайындалған түрлі елдерге арналған уақытша құрылым ретінде жасалған. Бірақ норвегиялық сайлаушылар 11 айдан кейін Еуропалық Одаққа мүше болу туралы референдумды қабылдамағандықтан, ЕЭК тағы 24 жылға созылды.

24 жылда не болатынын ешкім болжай алмайды. Бірақ Британия үшін жақсы жаңалық ретінде, ЕО екі деңгейлі құрылымға қарай баяу қозғалып жатқаны болар. Еуроаймақ гүлденуі үшін саяси одақ құруы қажет. Бұл еуро аймағынан тыс Дания, Польша және Швеция секілді елдердің еуро аймақтан тыс экономикалық ынтымақтастықтың сыртқы шеңберін құрауына апарады. Бұл елдер біртұтас нарық мүшесі бола тұра, ақша немесе саяси одаққа кірмейтін болады.

Екі деңгейлі Еуропа қазіргі «екі жылдамдықты» Еуропа моделінен өте ерекше болады. Екінші модельде, әр ел теориялық тұрғыдан «барған сайын тығыздау одаққа» әртүрлі жылдамдықпен келеді. Екі деңгейлі сценарийде, керісінше, Ұлыбритания Норвегия және, мүмкін, Швейцариямен қатар сыртқы деңгейге қосыла алар еді.

Енді жаман жаңалықтарға келсек. Ұлыбритания үшін өтпелi келiсiм ЕО өкiлдерi мен британдық сайлаушылар үшiн де қолайсыз болуы мүмкiн. Еуропалық Одақтағы федералистер Британияны мүмкіндігінше тезірек шығарып тастағысы келеді, себебі Ұлыбритания бұрыннан бері терең интеграцияға қарсы тұру үшін Дания, Польша және Швеция секілді басқа елдерге көмек беріп тұрған.

Федералистік философтар екі деңгейлі Еуропа идеясын жек көреді. Олар барлық ЕО-ға мүше мемлекеттерді келесі онжылдықта еуроны қабылдауға мәжбүрлеп және оларды толықтай саяси және фискальдық одаққа тұрақты түрде қосып алуды қалайды. Және олар осы мақсатқа қол жеткізу Ұлыбританиясыз оңай болады деп сенеді.

Бірақ өтпелі кезең Ұлыбритания үшін де панацея емес. Британдықтар Брекситтің экономикалық шығындарын өз көзімен көре бастады, өйткені бір кездері Британияны өздерінің еуропалық операциялары үшін хаб ретінде пайдаланған халықаралық компаниялар енді кейбір қызметтерін басқа елдерге ауыстыра бастады. Ұлыбритания үкіметі қатаң уақытпен шектеулі өтпелі кезеңнің келбетін сақтауға тырысқан сайын, бұл үдеріс одан әрі жеделдете түседі. Бұдан бөлек, ЕО өтпелі кезеңді, жұмыс орындарын және ірі салық түсімдерін беретін өндіріс орындарын ЕО аумағына көшіру үшін өздерінің нормативтік-құқықтық актілерін өзгерту үшін пайдаланады.

Мысалы, Еуропа банктерді бақылау мекемесі және еуропалық дәрілік заттар агенттігі қазірдің өзінде Лондоннан көшіп жатыр, бұл қаржылық және фармацевтикалық зерттеулермен байланысты аса қатаң реттелетін көптеген заңдық, басқарушылық және лоббистік жұмыстардың орын ауыстыруы керектігін білдіреді. Сондықтан өтпелі кезең салдарынан Британиядағы халықаралық компаниялар екі жақты нормативтік реттеуге тап болады: олар бір уақытта Ұлыбритания мен ЕО-ның бюрократиялық шабуылына ұшырайды.

Ұзын өтпелі кезең Брекситті тоқтату үшін қажет қоғамдық пікір ауысуының орын алуын тым кештетуі мүмкін. 2019 жылғы 28 наурыздан кейін Ұлыбритания ресми түрде Еуропалық Одақтан шығады, ал казір онда экономикалық өсім Ұлыбританияның өсімінен асып түскен. Егер ол кейін қайта қабылданбақшы болса, бүгінгі күнгіден гөрі әлдеқайда тиімсіз шарттармен келісуі керек болмақ. Әлеуметтік регламенттерге қатысты арнайы режим және бюджеттік жеңілдіктері болмай, тіпті еуроны қабылдауға мәжбүр болуы мүмкін.

Тіпті «қаламыз» деп дауыс берген Британдық сайлаушылардың 48 пайызы осындай қорлайтын шарттарды қабылдамауы мүмкін. Осылайша, Англия Норвегия сияқты түсініксіз жағдайда болар еді, бірақ онда мұнай байлығы немесе әлеуметтік бірлік жоқ. Лейбористік партияның ресми өкілінің айтуынша, «Норвегия үлгісіне» негізделген жартылай тұрақты көшу кезеңі Ұлыбританияны «вассальдық мемлекетке» айналдырады. Ол ЕО-ның бюджетіне үлкен сома төлеуді жалғастырып, ЕО заңнамаларына сүйенетін болады, бірақ бұл ақшаның қалай жұмсалып жатқанын немесе сол заңдар қалай жасалатыны туралы сөз сөйлей алмайтын болады.

Алдағы айларда британдық жұртшылық бұл қорлайтын соңғы күнді болжай алады. Норвегия үлгісі Ұлыбританияның егде жастағы тұрғындарын, провинциялық еурофобтарды, сондай-ақ ЕО азаматтығын сақтап қалғысы келетін жас, қалалық сайлаушыларды қанағаттандырмайды.

Британдық сайлаушылар бұл қиындықты басшылары бастан кешірмей турып, Брксит туралы өз ойларын өзгерте алды. Бірақ Дамаскіге қарай жолда апостол Павелмен орын алған өзгерістей жағдайдың болуы үшін елге қоғамдық пікірді бір сілкіп, оның фаталисттік тым сенімділіктен шығара алатын үлкен саяси немесе экономикалық дағдарыстың болуы керек еді. Қалай да болғанымен, британдықтар өздерінің: «тыныштықты сақтаңыздар және осылай істі жалғастыра беріңіз» деген сүйікті ұлттық ұранын сақтап келе жатыр. Англия үшін жағдай жақсармас бұрын, ол бірінші әлдеқайда нашарлауы керек шығар.