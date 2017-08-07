19

اشتراكية الحمقى الجديدة

بيركلي ــ وفقا للنظرية الاقتصادية السائدة، تميل العولمة إلى "رفع جميع القوارب"، ولا تخلف تأثيرا كبيرا على التوزيع العريض للدخل. ولكن "العولمة" ليست على الإطلاق إزالة التعريفات الجمركية وغيرها من الحواجز التي تعوق الواردات وتمنح المزايا لمنتجين محليين نافذين سياسيا ولا هم لهم سوى البحث عن الريع. فكما أشار الباحث الاقتصادي داني رودريك من جامعة هارفارد مرارا وتكرارا، تتكهن النظرية الاقتصادية بأن إزالة الرسوم الجمركية والحواجز غير الجمركية تنتج مكاسب صافية؛ ولكنها تؤدي أيضا إلى عمليات إعادة توزيع ضخمة، حيث تؤدي إزالة الحواجز الأصغر إلى عمليات إعادة توزيع أكبر نسبة إلى المكاسب الصافية.

وتختلف العولمة عندما يتعلق الأمر بتحقيق أغراضنا. إذ ينبغي أن تُفهَم على أنها عملية يُصبِح فيها العالَم مترابطا على نحو متزايد من خلال التقدم التكنولوجي الذي يدفع تكاليف النقل والاتصالات إلى الانخفاض.

من المؤكد أن هذا الشكل من أشكال العولمة يسمح للمنتجين الأجانب بتصدير السلع والخدمات إلى أسواق نائية بتكلفة أقل. ولكنه يفتح أيضا أسواق الصادرات ويخفض التكاليف التي يتحملها الجانب الآخر. وفي نهاية المطاف، يحصل المستهلكون على المزيد من الأشياء في مقابل تكلفة أقل.

وفقا للنظرية الاقتصادية القياسية، لا تأتي إعادة التوزيع إلا عندما تتطلب صادرات دولة ما عوامل إنتاج مختلفة إلى حد كبير عن وارداتها. ولكن لا وجود لمثل هذا الاختلاف في الاقتصاد العالمي اليوم.

ففي الولايات المتحدة، يعني الفائض في ميزان المدفوعات في التمويل توظيف المزيد من الأميركيين كعمال بناء، ومنتجين للسلع الرأسمالية، وممرضين ومساعدين في مجال الصحة المنزلية. وعلى نحو مماثل، يعني الفائض في الخدمات عمل المزيد من الأميركيين ليس فقط كمستشارين حاصلين على تعليم عال (وأجور مجزية) في معاقل الصلب والزجاج، ولكن أيضا كعمال نظافة وعمال في الفنادق خارج متنزه يلوستون الوطني.

في الوقت نفسه، ربما يؤدي العجز في التصنيع إلى خلق المزيد من فرص التصنيع في الخارج، في دول حيث تكاليف العمالة منخفضة نسبة لرأس المال؛ ولكن هذا العجز يدمر عددا قليلا نسبيا من الوظائف في الولايات المتحدة، حيث أصبح التصنيع بالفعل صناعة كثيفة الاستخدام لرأس المال. وكما أشار الخبير الاقتصادي روبرت هول من جامعة ستانفورد طوال ثلاثة عقود من الزمن، فإن الأميركيين الذين يعملون في بيع السيارات أكثر من أولئك الذين يعملون في صناعتها.

وعلى هذا، فمن الناحية النظرية على الأقل ربما خَلَّف التحول في التوظيف في الولايات المتحدةـ من التصنيع القائم على خطوط التجميع إلى ال��ناء والخدمات والرعاية، تأثيرا ملموسا على التوزيع العام للدخل من حيث الجنس، ولكن ليس من حيث الطبقة. ما السبب إذن وراء المقاومة السياسية القوية للعولمة في القرن الحادي والعشرين؟ أرى أربعة أسباب.

فأولا، من السهل أن يلقي الساسة اللوم عن المشاكل التي تواجه أي بلد على الأجانب والمهاجرين الذين لا يدلون بأصواتهم. في عام 1890، عندما كان الساسة في إمبراطورية هابسبورج يلقون باللوم بشكل روتيني على اليهود عن مختلف العِلل الاقتصادية والاجتماعية، عَلَّق المعارض النمساوي فرديناند كروناويتر في مناسبة شهيرة قائلا: "إن معاداة السامية هي اشتراكية الحمقى". وبوسعنا أن نقول الشيء نفسه عن معاداة العولمة اليوم.

ثانيا، كان أكثر من جيل من النمو الاقتصادي غير العادل والأقل سرعة من المتوقع في الشمال العالمي سببا في خلق احتياج سياسي ونفسي قوي لكبش فداء. فالناس يريدون سردا بسيطا لشرح السبب وراء عدم استفادتهم من الرخاء الذي وعِدوا به ذات يوم، ووجود مثل هذه الفجوة الضخمة المتزايدة الاتساع بين أبناء الطبقة العليا المتزايدة الثراء وكل من عداهم.

ثالثا، تزامن صعود الصين الاقتصادي مع فترة كان الشمال العالمي يناضل خلالها للوصول إلى مستوى التشغيل الكامل للعمالة. وخلافا لما زعم أتباع فريدريش فون هايك وأندرو ميلون دوما فإن التعديلات الاقتصادية لا تحدث عندما ترغم عمليات الإفلاس العمالة ورأس المال على الخروج من الصناعات المنخفضة الإنتاجية والتي يقل الطلب عليها، بل تحدث إذا عملت طفرات الازدهار على اجتذاب العمالة ورأس المال إلى الصناعات العالية الإنتاجية التي يرتفع الطلب عليها.

ومن هنا فإن النيوليبرالية لا تحتاج إلى أسواق مفتوحة وتنافسية، وتغيير عالمي، واستقرار الأسعار فحسب، بل تعتمد أيضا على التشغيل الكامل للعمالة والازدهار شبه الدائم، تماما كما حَذَّر رجل الاقتصاد جون ماينارد كينز في عشرينيات وثلاثينيات القرن العشرين. في العقود الأخيرة، فشل النظام النيوليبرالي في تحقيق أي من الشرطين، وهو ما يرجع في الأرجح إلى أن تحقيقهما كان ليصبح في حكم المستحيل حتى في ظل أفضل السياسات.

رابعا، لم يبذل صناع السياسات القدر الكافي من الجهد للتعويض عن الفشل في ظل سياسات اجتماعية أكثر عدوانية وإعادة التوزيع اقتصاديا وجغرافيا. وعندما قال الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترمب مؤخرا لسكان شمال ولاية نيويورك إنهم لابد أن يغادروا المنطقة بحثا عن وظائف في أماكن أخرى، كان ببساطة يردد ما جاء على لسان الجيل السابق من الساسة المنتمين إلى يمين الوسط في الشمال العالمي.

لا تختلف المعضلات السياسية والاقتصادية الحالية في الشمال العالمي كثيرا عن تلك التي شهدها في العشرينيات والثلاثينيات. وكما لاحظ جون ماينارد كينز آنذاك، فإن مفتاح حل هذه المعضلات يتلخص في إنتاج التشغيل الكامل للعمالة والحفاظ عليه، وعند هذه النقطة سوف تتلاشى أغلب المشاكل الأخرى.

وكما زعم الخبير الاقتصادي النمساوي المجري كارل بولاني، فإن الحكومة مسؤولة عن تأمين الحقوق الاجتماعية الاقتصادية. يعتقد الناس أنهم لهم الحق في الحياة في مجتمعات صحية، والعمل في مهن مستقرة، واكتساب دخل لائق يرتفع بمرور الوقت. ولكن هذه الحقوق المفترضة لا تنبع بشكل طبيعي من حقوق الملكية والطلب على الموارد النادرة ــ عُملة مملكة النيوليبرالية.

لقد مرت عشر سنوات منذ اندلعت الأزمة المالية العالمية وبدأ "الركود العظيم" في الشمال العالمي. وحتى الآن لم تتمكن الحكومات من إصلاح الأضرار الناجمة عن الأحداث التي توالت منذ ذلك الحين. وإذا لم تفعل ذلك قريبا، فسوف تأتي "مذاهب" الحمقى على الأخضر واليابس في العقود المقبلة.

ترجمة: إبراهيم محمد علي          Translated by: Ibrahim M. Ali