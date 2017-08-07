19

El nuevo socialismo de los tontos

BERKELEY – Según la teoría económica convencional, la globalización tiende a "beneficiar a todos", y tiene escaso efecto en la amplia distribución de ingresos. Pero "globalización" no es lo mismo que eliminación de aranceles y otras barreras a las importaciones que confieren ventajas de captación de renta a productores domésticos políticamente influyentes. Como frecuentemente señala el economista Dani Rodrik de la Universidad de Harvard, la teoría económica predice que eliminar los aranceles y las barreras no arancelarias efectivamente produce ganancias netas; pero también se traduce en grandes redistribuciones, donde eliminar barreras más pequeñas genera redistribuciones mayores en relación a las ganancias netas.

La globalización, para nuestros fines, es diferente. Se la debería entender como un proceso en el cual el mundo se vuelve cada vez más interconectado a través de progresos tecnológicos que hacen bajar los costos del transporte y las comunicaciones.

Sin duda, esta forma de globalización permite que los productores extranjeros exporten bienes y servicios a mercados lejanos a un costo más bajo. Pero también abre los mercados exportadores y reduce los costos para la otra parte. Y, al final de cuentas, los consumidores reciben más por menos.

De acuerdo con la teoría económica estándar, la redistribución sólo se produce cuando las exportaciones de un país exigen factores de producción inmensamente diferentes de sus importaciones. Pero, en la economía global de hoy, esas diferencias no existen.

En Estados Unidos, un excedente de la balanza de pagos en las finanzas significa que más norteamericanos serán empleados como obreros de la construcción, productores de bienes de capital y enfermeros y asistentes de salud a domicilio. De la misma manera, un excedente en los servicios significa que más norteamericanos trabajarán no sólo como consultores con un alto nivel educativo (y bien remunerados) en nidos de acero y cristal, sino también, por ejemplo, como porteros y personal de limpieza en moteles a las puertas del Parque Nacional Yellowstone.

Al mismo tiempo, un déficit en la manufactura puede crear más empleos industriales en el exterior, en países donde los costos de mano de obra son bajos en relación al capital; pero destruye relativamente pocos empleos en Estados Unidos, donde la manufactura ya es una industria de utilización muy intensiva de capital. Como ha venido señalando el economista Robert Hall de la Universidad de Stanford durante tres décadas, hay más norteamericanos que se dedican a vender autos que a fabricarlos. Las materias primas que Estados Unidos importa del exterior representan una cantidad significativa de mano de obra relativamente no calificada, pero no desplazan mucha mano de obra no calificada en Estados Unidos.

De modo que, al menos en teoría, el giro en el empleo de Estados Unidos de manufactura de línea de montaje a construcción, servicios y cuidado de la salud puede haber tenido un impacto en la distribución general del ingreso en términos de género, pero no en términos de clase. ¿Por qué, entones, ha habido semejante resistencia política a la globalización en el siglo XXI? Percibo cuatro razones.

Primero y principal, a los políticos les resulta fácil culpar de los problemas de un país a los extranjeros e inmigrantes que no votan. En 1890, cuando los políticos en el Imperio de Habsburgo solían culpar a los judíos de varios males socioeconómicos, el disidente austríaco Ferdinand Kronawetter observó que " Der Antisemitismus ist der Sozialismus der dummen Kerle": el antisemitismo es el socialismo de los tontos. Lo mismo podría decirse de la antiglobalización hoy.

Segundo, más de una generación de crecimiento económico desigual y más lento de lo esperado en el Norte global ha creado una fuerte necesidad política y psicológica de chivos expiatorios. La gente quiere un discurso simple que explique por qué no se están beneficiando con la prosperidad que alguna vez les prometieron, y por qué existe una brecha tan grande y creciente entre una sobreclase cada vez más rica y todos los demás.

Tercero, el ascenso económico de China coincidió con un período en el cual el Norte global se esforzaba por alcanzar el pleno empleo. Contrariamente a lo que siempre han dicho los seguidores de Friedrich von Hayek y Andrew Mellon, los reajustes económicos no suceden cuando las quiebras provocan una salida de mano de obra y capital de industrias de baja productividad y baja demanda, sino más bien cuando las épocas de bonanza introducen mano de obra y capital en industrias de alta productividad y alta demanda.

En consecuencia, el neoliberalismo no sólo requiere mercados abiertos y competitivos, cambio global y estabilidad de precios. También depende del pleno empleo y de los períodos de bonanza casi permanentes, como había advertido el economista John Maynard Keynes en los años 1920 y 1930. En las últimas décadas, el orden neoliberal no logró ofrecer ninguna de estas condiciones, muy probablemente porque hacerlo habría resultado imposible inclusive si se hubieran implementado las mejores políticas.

Cuarto, los responsables de las políticas no hicieron lo suficiente para compensar esta deficiencia con una redistribución económica y geográfica y políticas sociales más agresivas. Cuando el presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, recientemente les dijo a los neoyorquinos del norte del estado que debían irse de la región y buscar empleos en otra parte, no hizo más que hacerse eco de la generación pasada de políticos de centro derecha en el Norte global.

Los actuales dilemas políticos y económicos del Norte global no son tan diferentes de los de los años 1920 y 1930. Como Keynes observó entonces, la clave es producir y mantener el pleno empleo, y en ese momento la mayoría de los otros problemas habrán desaparecido.

Y, como sostenía el economista austro-húngaro Karl Polanyi, es responsabilidad del gobierno garantizar los derechos socioeconómicos. La gente cree que tiene derecho a vivir en comunidades saludables, tener ocupaciones estables y ganar un ingreso decente que aumente con el tiempo. Pero estos supuestos derechos no surgen naturalmente de los derechos de propiedad y de reclamos de recursos escasos -las monedas del reino neoliberal.

Ya han pasado diez años desde la crisis financiera global y el inicio de la "Gran Recesión" en el Norte global. Los gobiernos todavía no han sabido reparar el daño generado por esos acontecimientos. Si no lo hacen pronto, los "ismos" de los tontos seguirán causando estragos en las próximas décadas.