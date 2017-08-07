Le nouveau socialisme des imbéciles

BERKELEY – D'après la théorie économique classique, la mondialisation bénéficie de la même manière à tous et n'a que peu d'effet sur la distribution des revenus. Mais "mondialisation" ne signifie pas suppression des barrières douanières et non-douanières aux importations qui avantagent les producteurs nationaux influents. Ainsi que le souligne fréquemment Dani Rodrik, un économiste de Harvard, selon la théorie économique, la suppression de ces barrières conduit à des gains nets, avec un effet redistributif important - cet effet étant d'autant plus important que la barrière est petite.
Dans cette perspective, la mondialisation est quelque chose d'autre, c'est un processus dans lequel le monde est de plus en plus interconnecté grâce aux progrès technologiques qui diminuent le coût du transport et des communications. Cela permet d'exporter et d'importer à grande distance et à moindre coût biens et services, ce qui se traduit par une hausse du pouvoir d'achat des consommateurs.
Selon la théorie économique classique, il y a effet redistributif quand importations et exportations nécessitent des ressources très différentes. Mais ces différences n'existent pas dans l'économie mondiale d'aujourd'hui.
Aux USA, du fait de l'excédent de la balance des capitaux, de plus en plus d'Américains travailleront dans la construction, la production de biens d'équipement, deviendront infirmiers ou aides-soignants. De la même manière, du fait de l'excédent dans le domaine des services, de plus en plus d'Américains travailleront non seulement comme consultants hautement qualifiés (et bien rémunérés) dans des bâtiments ultramodernes, mais également comme concierges ou personnel d'entretien par exemple.
Le déficit dans le secteur manufacturier supprime relativement peu d'emplois aux USA où ce secteur nécessite avant tout des capitaux importants, mais il peut susciter la création d'emplois à l'étranger, dans des pays où le coût de la main d'œuvre est faible. Ainsi que le souligne depuis 30 ans Robert Hall, un économiste de Stanford, davantage d'Américains travaillent à vendre des voitures qu'à les fabriquer. Les importations américaines reposent sur le travail de nombreux travailleurs peu qualifiés à l'étranger, mais n'exigent pas la venue aux USA de travailleurs non qualifiés étrangers.
Aussi, au moins en théorie, le déplacement des emplois des chaînes de production vers la construction, les services techniques et les services à la personne a peut-être eu un impact sur la distribution des revenus entre hommes et femmes, mais pas en terme de classes. Dans ces conditions, pourquoi y a-t-il une telle opposition à la mondialisation au 21° siècle ? J'y vois quatre raisons :
1) Avant tout, il est facile aux dirigeants politiques de faire porter la responsabilité des problèmes d'un pays aux étrangers et aux immigrés qui ne votent pas. Déjà en 1890, alors que les politiciens dans l'empire des Hasbourg accusaient les juifs d'être responsables de nombreux problèmes socio-économiques, le dissident autrichien Ferdinand Kronawetter a eu cette fameuse formule : "L'antisémitisme est le socialisme des imbéciles". On peut en dire autant du mouvement antimondialisation d'aujourd'hui.
2) Une croissance inéquitable et inférieure aux attentes pendant plus d'une génération dans l'hémisphère Nord a généré le besoin pressant, tant sur le plan politique que psychologique, d'un bouc émissaire. Les gens veulent une explication simple à l'absence de la prospérité qui leur avait été promise et au fossé croissant entre la plus grande partie de la population et une fraction de plus en plus riche.
3) La montée en puissance de la Chine a coïncidé avec une période durant laquelle les pays du Nord se débattaient pour atteindre le plein emploi. Contrairement à ce qu'ont toujours cru les partisans de Friedrich von Hayek et de Andrew Mellon, les réajustements économiques ne se produisent pas quand les faillites contraignent la main d'œuvre et le capital à se retirer des secteurs à faible productivité et faible demande, mais plutôt quand un boom économique les aspire vers les secteurs à haute productivité et forte demande.
Aussi le néolibéralisme n'exige pas seulement des marchés ouverts et concurrentiels et la stabilité des prix, mais également le plein emploi et un boom économique quasi permanent. Keynes signalait déjà cette difficulté dans les années 1920 et 1930. Or lors des dernières décennies, ces conditions n'étaient pas au rendez-vous de l'ordre néolibéral, probablement parce qu'il était impossible de les réunir.
4) Les dirigeants politiques n'ont pas compensé ce manque par une politique sociale et une redistribution économique et géographique suffisamment volontaristes. En déclarant récemment aux habitants du nord de l'Etat de New-York qu'ils feraient bien de quitter la région pour chercher du travail ailleurs, Trump copiait les politiciens de centre-droit des pays du Nord de la génération précédente.
Les dilemmes politiques et économiques d'aujourd'hui dans les pays du Nord ressemblent à ceux des années 1920 et 1930. Ainsi que Keynes l'a noté, il faudrait parvenir au plein emploi dans la durée, de manière à ce que la plupart des autres problèmes se dissipent.
Et comme l'avançait l'économiste austro-hongrois Karl Polanyi, il n'est pas du rôle de l'Etat de veiller aux droits socio-économiques. Beaucoup de gens croient qu'ils ont le droit de vivre dans un environnement sain, d'avoir un métier stable et de gagner un salaire correct qui augmente au cours du temps. Mais ces droits supposés ne sont pas la conséquence naturelle du droit de propriété, le cœur même du néolibéralisme.
Dix ans se sont passés depuis la crise financière mondiale et le début de la "Grande récession" dans l'hémisphère Nord, mais les Etats n'ont pas encore réparé les dégâts. S'ils ne le font pas rapidement, les "idées" des imbéciles continueront à semer le désordre au cours des prochaines décennies.
Traduit de l’anglais par Patrice Horovitz
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (19)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented B Wilds
Trade policy has massive long-term ramifications on the strength of a nation's economy. Often people fail to note the difference between free and fair trade. In many ways, the global economy has become an ill-regulated business model tilted to favor big business and giant conglomerates. We should not lose sight of the fact that while free trade is important, fair trade is far more so and should be the main issue.
Developing a long-term sustainable economic system that is balanced would contribute to both global cohesion and the world economy. Today many people supporting past trade agreements mistakenly use low consumer prices as a battle flag around which to rally. The article below explores these issues.
http://brucewilds.blogspot.com/2017/02/free-trade-and-fair-trade-are.html Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
Economics has many theories. Applying Economics is about picking the right mix of theories such that good, Muth Rational, policy prescriptions are made.
Delong writes- 'According to standard economic theory, redistribution only comes about when a country’s exports require vastly different factors of production than its imports. But there are no such differences in today’s global economy.' The 'standard econ theory' he is referring to is lacks descriptive or prescriptive power because local Public goods and externalities and network effects determine the marginal product of factors of production. These in turn depend on a Pareto Law ranking of 'Tiebout models'- i.e. local fiscal policy/property regime mixes- such that some 'hubs' of finance or innovation or Jurisprudential Schelling salience attract not just economic rent but something one can only describe as 'chrematistic multipliers'- i.e. rising p/e ratios.
Thus there will be 'deplorables' in a polity who, being far from the hubs in some sense or other, do in fact suffer a greater loss than the fortunate gain. In other words, there is no Hicks Kaldor improvement. Economics does have the tools to describe this but can't be bothered because Professors prefer to just recycle their old paper and students prefer to pretend to be extending their Professor's Research Program while publishing Junk Social Science papers for others of their ilk to cite in a Freemasonry of grubbing for tenure.
Let us now consider Delong's four arguments-
1) Pinning blame on foreigners or immigrants means either committing to certain policies or, like Karl Leuger (the Anti Semitic Austrian politician) making it clear that only foreigners or immigrants who support you are fine upstanding people while anyone who opposes you is in the pay of those evil furriners.
Anti Globalisation is different, however, from Anti Semitism because ultimately that poison did seep into people's minds. Leuger would probably have been horrified by what Hitler did. Yet, he bears much of the blame because he helped create that noxious atmosphere in which Hitler's evil had its genesis.
By contrast, there is no reason why there should not be 'Tiebout sorting' such that different countries can have a different material culture based on non tariff barriers. Economists assume that these are always either 'cheating' or else 'rent seeking'. The truth is quite different. Maybe Rome shouldn't have burger joints. Perhaps the British should be allowed to keep their beloved NHS. There may be good reasons why National Sovereignty should be restored retrospectively despite binding Treaties which unwittingly tilted the balance of power to Corporations.
Economic theory suffers no great scandal or damage by mix and matching existing theories so as to describe and prescribe for Real World preferences. This is not the same at all as endorsing an evil racialist ideology which was based on Hateful Slander & Pseudo Science.
2) People are as worried about chrematistic (wealth) effects as they are about slow economic growth. Moreover, they are concerned with something Biological or Cultural which Econ is not fine grained enough to capture. It is quite unfair to say we are looking for scapegoats. We don't want any innocent to be killed or unjustly deprived of their property. Even Bannon, who reads Girard, is not baying for the blood of Muslims. There are plenty of decent people who voted for Trump. Unlike Hitler's Germany, hardly any of us harbors genocidal hatred of foreigners or immigrants. Perhaps I am wrong. If so, there are worse things out there than Trump or even Le Pen.
There are Econ theories which can tackle Chrematistic issues and there is a Mechanism Design which can redistribute positional goods in a manner which boosts allocative and dynamic efficiency. Standard Econ analysis may be too lazy to do the job but this is a failure of the Academo-Bureaucratic nexus. Let's start ridiculing Econ Professors every time they say something silly. Maybe they'll get the message.
3) In the Thirties there were two successful ideologies predicated on genocide. The Bolsheviks had successfully murdered or imprisoned or chased away an entire class of people. 'Class War' meant actual war- killing actual human beings. The Nazis went one step further. They killed people on the basis of some utterly bogus 'racial' origin.
The situation we are in now is completely different. America has had a very successful 2 term President whose father was foreign. Apart from Japan, every single traditionally Democratic 'Global North' country has senior politicians of foreign origin.
It is true that 'standard Econ theory' has been lazy and stupid and more concerned with virtue signalling than alethic describing and prescribing, but we can use Google to find out in 5 minutes why 'standard Econ theory' has no relation at all to the real world. We don't need to listen to it. We can demand something better.
4) State capacity has declined because of a 'rules based' approach. In Greek this was called 'akribeia' and is the enemy of 'oikonomia'- i.e. mindlessly following rules with precision and exactitude destroys the capacity to manage 'the household' in a sensible manner.
Part of the reason for this decline is that younger politicians learned bad Econ, bad Philosophy, silly Political theories from the Seventies onward. The pedagogues were seeking to make them selves 'relevant' but they poisoned not just Paideia (which does't matter much) but the Polis itself.
In conclusion, is it really helpful to say 'Anti-globalism' = 'Anti-Semitism'= Hitler & Stalin? What policy prescription does it imply? That we should nuke West Virginia?
There is a sensible way forward. Call it 'Globally regret-minimizing Tiebout subsidiarity' or something similarly impressive if that's what it takes to get the Intellectuals on board. Or don't. We're better off without them. Read more
Comment Commented Florian Strahberger
OK. I like your analogy. In the same way how the fools in these times were fooled by the capitalists and their NAZI-regime who told them, that ALL of the rich landlords, sweatshop-owners, and all these bad exploiters which are in cahoots together are Jewish, Jewish behavior, Jewish culture and therefore the Jews are responsible for their bad living conditions, the anti-globalization-fraction now blames the globalization for being responsible for everything what is not running well, like the shrinking middle-class and the resulting situation that the future is becoming not better and better from one generation to the next, but worse and worser for more and more people in the North.
So, just as little as it was not a question of religion - but a question of ownership in the 1930ies
it is not a question of globalization - but a question of ownership in our times.
From my perspective, the time for political interventions has not come yet.
There is still too much hope among the population - and if you force a change too early, you risk a "Dolchstosslegende"...
The next step of globalization means global staffing in virtual, project-organized corporations on time(VIPOCs) and will create a global market-price for knowledge-workers.
Their competitive advantage is no longer based on regional clusters (like described by Michael E. Porter), but on the agility to create projects with optimized staffing-technologies for assigning work with workers on a global basis and with team-mates which are collaborating through an advanced, ai-backed digital workplace solution in their globally distributed workforce-configuration.
I think we do not need to fear the ai and ict based disruptive, creative destruction - I really believe, that this will prepare the ground for the change.
(disclaimer: I am building such an ai-backed digital workplace solution - so my perspective might be too positive about their impact) Read more
Comment Commented David Olson
Article: "People believe that they have a right to live in healthy communities, hold stable occupations, and earn a decent income that rises over time."
-- People might believe that, but that doesn't make it so. The one that is least sustainable is "a decent income that rises over time." It isn't hard to imagine industries, such as growing tobacco, where your market and your income is gradually dying. Read more
Comment Commented Kamil Bayye
If a business benefits from restrictions on free trade it is rent-seeker. If a business benefits from free trade, even as a monopolist, it is profit-seeker(?) a good enterprise. Why? Also the concept of rent-seeking does not include workers in these different sectors of the economy who seek or oppose ‘rent-seeking’ policies. Rent-seeking is an ill-defined concept. Read more
Comment Commented Rick Puglisi
It is sad that authoritarian solutions are always suggested by the left. The structural changes that free trade imposes are not necessarily bad. What is bad is that our economist do not understand where profits come from. They do not understand Kalecki's profit equation and how China steals our profits to enhance their political control. We then compensate with housing bubbles, student loan debts, govt debts (with low rates) that are financed by money printing to replace these lost profits. Then the left says that we should be more authoritarian like China! The solution is to enforce balanced trade by taxing official foreign reserves that finance trade deficits. No overall trade deficit? No Tax. No official foreign reserve growth? No tax. Money is fungible which means that it is the proper instrument to use the enforce balanced trade (rather than targeting industries). This would be the most efficient. Unfortunately, our economist today have analyzed the theory of economics backwards (using correlation rather than causation) and think the investment/savings imbalance is the reason why people start businesses and hire employees instead of the true answer of profits. Understand profits and how they are financed and you understand economics. Read more
Comment Commented brian jones
to Rick Puglisi/ BINGO! Balanced Trade...but what does Warren Buffett know anyway...the Ivory Tower is where the answers lie... not. Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
Could the fact that construction is pretty much all illegal aliens, and services and caretaking don't pay worth spit have something to with the resistance to your beloved globalization. It has nothing to do with scapegoating and everything to do with sinking further and further down the economic ladder. And has you and everyone else who reads this should know redistribution is a fantasy and talking point it is never ever going to happen. you know it I know it.
Secondly there are only so many openings as a consultants in steel & glass eyries as you put it. Do you really honestly believe that anyone wants their or there children's future's to be as you so eloquently put it "as, say, janitors and housekeepers in motels outside of Yellowstone National Park. " ????????????????
Globalization as sodomized a truly astonishing amount of the population and you think we should suck it ip with a smile, WHY??? Read more
Comment Commented Hank Bones
I wonder, Mark Sagan. When Nike moves its factories from the US to China, and saves huge amounts on labor costs, where do the benefits go?
Do they go to the consumer? Nike's prices remain unchanged, so apparently not.
Do they go to the former Nike factory workers? Those workers are out of the job, so it seems not there either.
Does Nike give its Chinese employees a raise? No, they don't get one either.
Where does all that money go? It doesn't just disappear, does it?
No, of course not. It goes to the shareholders. Who are the shareholders? Well, some of them are upper middle class individuals with 401(k)s. Most of them are trust funds, hedge funds, and banks.
Thus, even though GDP goes up, there is in effect a transfer of wealth. American lower and middle classes make significantly less. Chinese lower and middle classes make slightly more. And America elites make buckets and barrels and truckloads more.
Now along come the middle class. They're not quite at pitchforks and guillotines yet. They say well, we have this governmental system - let's vote for politicians who will put OUR interests first!
So they vote for guys like Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama, all of whom promise these things. And yet the march continues toward more and more globalization. So they elect Donald Trump. And this guy is actually serious about going to bat for them. Oh, but there's Congress, and most of Congress has been funded by the trust funds, hedge funds, and banks. And they like things just the way they are, thanks very much.
What you have is a new aristocracy, where members of the government grease the wheels for the rich, who then provide sizeable windfalls for those same members of the government.
At some point, either the common man is successful in ousting the lawmakers beholden to globalization. Or he isn't, he loses faith in his government, and now it's pitchforks and guillotines time.
It's my hope the American system will serve as intended and allow electoral defeat of globalist politicians. I have less hope for this in Europe, which has a less democratic history and practices much greater restriction of speech. We may yet be able to avoid pitchforks and guillotines on this side of the Atlantic. Our friends on the other side of the pond, however, may not have the electoral option available to them.
Note I'm not arguing which system is better, or right, or wrong. It is in every business's interest to lower its costs as much as possible while still producing quality product. That way, it can pay its shareholders more. Likewise, it is in the interest of its shareholders to fund politicians to lobby to let the gravy train continue.
However, it is also in private citizens' interest to vote for policies that will bring jobs to their country, and against policies that will take jobs away. There is a natural tension in this way between the capital owning classes and the rest of the population. Read more
Comment Commented Marc Sargen
Why shouldn't Michigan or Pennsylvania ban or prohibit autos produced in Georgia or job being moved to Texas?
Much of the political issue is based on the hollowing out of middle America, the fly-over areas, & the movement of the people to the large cities. If your argument works for countries, it've just as valid for state that create an unfair advantage due to work rules, tax preferences, & infrastructure deal or for rural counties to deal with urban counties.
While you don't want your kids working as janitors outside of Yellowstone, you sure don't want them work a repetitive manual job, in a hazardous work environment, living in the company bunkhouse & eating in the company cafeteria while they earn $1.50 an hour which is a common position in China or Mexico. Maybe you prefer them trying to sell $400 Nike knockoff produced form 100% hand-sewn US production. We could easily ban all trade with China & see our trade deficit migrate to Poland, Brazil, Nigeria, or Indonesia as they buy & assemble sub-part that they buy from China & Mexico. Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
You can distill any product or service to its labor cost. Globalization is great when you import labor at $10 an hour and export labor at $1000 an hour. But at a certain point countries like China and India no longer want your labor at a $1000 an hour (they simply have their own people do that work) and trade becomes one sided, an in short order, so does employment. Once employment is dysfunctional anything can happen, including Trump, the 3rd Reich, October Revolution, the French Revolution and so on. Nothing affect the man in the street more than dysfunctional employment. Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
While I agree with the conclusion, this comes across as an obstinate refusal to face lots of ground-level realities.
FIrst, the manufactured goods imported by the US contain an absolutely enormous amount of labor. There are simply not that many hours out there for highly educated and highly paid consultants.
Second, the natural response - to reduce hours worked per day - is rejected. The labor suppliers were stripped of their "rent seeking" ability faster than the labor consumers (large businesses in international markers), who could and did blame foreign competition, and either moved operations outside of the borders, or escaped previous contracts, as well as avoided paying taxes and thus leaving individuals to pay for more public services.
Some of the upwards redistribution was just plain policy - pay those already close to the top in stock options rather than cash, then tax those at a lower rate. When that trick eventually becomes public knowledge there will be some seriously disillusioned voters, ready to do who-knows-what.
At the moment, unskilled jobs mostly don't pay well. Soon we will discover that skilled jobs can be outsourced, first tech jobs, then, with the potential for global harmonization of regulations, jobs in law, medicine, and business.
This is all perfectly fine. Outsourced suppliers of all these labor functions generally do a better job anyway. The thing we have to remember to do is to bribe the local unused labor generously, otherwise they make trouble. I don't know why this is such a hard thing to understand. Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Bradford,
It's easy to agree that "a rising tide lifts all boats" and it's true that globalization (by which I mean liberalized international trade) increases the GDP of almost every nation that participates in globalization.
Indeed, it would be the extremely rare case where a country opens trade to the world (lowering trade barriers of all types, including tariffs) and didn't increase GDP.
But as has been so well written, "You Can't Feed a Family With GDP" by Neil Irwin: https://www.nytimes.com/2014/09/17/upshot/you-cant-feed-a-family-with-gdp.html the GDP measure is but one metric to consider when assessing any economy.
GDP is but one measure of the benefits of liberalized international trade -- but very unfortunately for too many politicians and economists it has become ALL ABOUT GDP and NOT ABOUT how globalization serves the citizens, who are, after all, the 'end-users' of economic policy.
Yes, it's exciting to see the GDP ramping-up every year, but GDP is a highly arbitrary measure of how a society and how a country is faring.
The UN Happiness Index is a far more useful measure of how an economy is faring and how economic policy is succeeding, or failing.
Similar can be said about the SDI (Index) where the end-users of economic policy (de facto) inform policymakers how successful or unsuccessful their policies are.
What I'm saying is that economic policy is nothing but a tool to serve the needs of the people.
Far too many politicians and economists see economic policy as an end in itself, that gross total GDP gains are to be glorified, and that nothing else really matters.
For me, what matters is where the rubber hits the road on economic policy outcomes at the citizen level.
Ergo: If the vast majority of people are faring well economically and feel positive about their lives and their future prospects, then we obviously have the right economic policies!
And of course, the reverse is true! When there is far too much focus on GDP and not enough focus on how that increased GDP is distributed among citizens, the seeds are set for revolt.
With regards to low wages relative to living costs, we see what happened in the former USSR, where the ubiquitous phrase among workers was, "As long as they pretend to pay us, we will pretend to work." -- and we saw how that turned out.
A country was brought to it's knees by under-appreciated workers.
Yet, the USSR economy was strong for decades and no doubt, Soviet economists were busy fawning over the latest GDP figures the whole time.
Contrast that with Henry Ford, who single-handedly created the Middle Class in America...
"Henry Ford created the Middle Class and the modern economy by simply paying workers $5 an hour, twice as much as the national average at the time. People flocked to get a job at his factory. Other companies followed suit realizing that great, qualified employees were lining up at Ford’s doors. This unprecedented gamble by Ford paid off and America was on its way to becoming an economic giant. Henry Ford was behind the success of the American Middle class, and he did not do it by lowering wages.
In fact, he is quoted as saying:
“Low wages are the most costly any employer can pay. It is like using low-grade material — the waste makes it very expensive in the end. There is no economy in cheap labor or cheap material. The hardest thing I ever had to do was to reduce wages.” — Henry Ford"
Excerpt from Raising the Minimum Wage: The Birth of the American Middle Class by The Daily Kos
http://www.dailykos.com/story/2014/2/1/1274198/-Raising-the-Minimum-Wage-The-Birth-of-the-American-Middle-Class
So saith Henry Ford, creator of the American middle class...
Summary:
Globalization is a great thing. Free trade is a great thing, fair trade is an even greater thing.
But ensuring that a country's GDP works for everyone is the greatest thing of all.
That point has been quite forgotten by policymakers since the 1970's.
And it isn't going to end well, IMHO. (I hope I'm wrong)
https://johnbrianshannon.com/2017/07/05/g20-hamburg-opportunity-success/
It was great to read your insightful and compelling essay. Thank you for publicly posting it at ProSyn!
As always, very best regards, JBS
Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
John B
I'm not convinced about this boat thing. The ice caps melting will lift all boats but not help us much. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Or to put it another way society drifts to the Left in good times and moves to the Right when times are hard, because the Left are largely incapable of doing anything outside their mantra and are a like a rabbit in a car's headlights. We are left as it were with the Right and creative (sic) destruction. Polarisation of society follows QED, along with invasion of privacy and loss of liberty. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Michael
Hungry man has a ticket given to him for a meal so goes into the only restaurant in town and is offered a small number of different meals. Bit like Goldilocks and the 3 bears. He says I tried that and last time it made me sick. That one didnt do me much good. Goes down the line, last choice, hasnt tried it before, Has nice write up on the ticket, told its the healthy option - so goes for that one. Votes Macron with Cheese. Other diners do the same. A little while later Macron with Cheese falls out of favour as question arise about the real benefits of the Macron diet Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Before this election America had only left and right. Now they also have up (Hillary, Ted Cruz) and down (Bernie, Trump). For me, what is more important than why the right won with +-50% (left vs right is always close to 50/50) is why the bottom went from 0% of the vote to 50% of the vote in four years. That is a tectonic shift in the politics. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
John B
Creative destruction is only creative it does not affect you. In the same way a minor operation in hospital is only one somebody else has. Regards ; ) Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Well said, Steve.
Wrong economic policy can have profound effects on society, and both the right and left have made their fair share of mistakes over the decades.
Which is why I support less emphasis on GDP and more emphasis on 'end-user' statistics, such as the UN Happiness Index and the SDI (Index) to inform policymakers as to whether their policies are successful, or not.
As always, best regards, JBS Read more
Featured
The Noose Tightens
Elizabeth Drew doubts that even a new chief of staff can save US President Donald Trump from himself.
A Dim Outlook for Trumponomics
Nouriel Roubini assesses the prospects for the US economy and economic policy at the president's six-month mark.
Protectionism Will Not Protect Jobs Anywhere
Kenneth Rogoff emphasizes the increasing trade permeation of even service-sector employment.
PS authors in concise videos
Trump’s Yes to NATO
Jacek Rostowski discusses whether Donald Trump’s commitment in Warsaw to Article 5 of the NATO Treaty was the result of a carefully laid plot.