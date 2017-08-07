19

Le nouveau socialisme des imbéciles

BERKELEY – D'après la théorie économique classique, la mondialisation bénéficie de la même manière à tous et n'a que peu d'effet sur la distribution des revenus. Mais "mondialisation" ne signifie pas suppression des barrières douanières et non-douanières aux importations qui avantagent les producteurs nationaux influents. Ainsi que le souligne fréquemment Dani Rodrik, un économiste de Harvard, selon la théorie économique, la suppression de ces barrières conduit à des gains nets, avec un effet redistributif important - cet effet étant d'autant plus important que la barrière est petite.

Dans cette perspective, la mondialisation est quelque chose d'autre, c'est un processus dans lequel le monde est de plus en plus interconnecté grâce aux progrès technologiques qui diminuent le coût du transport et des communications. Cela permet d'exporter et d'importer à grande distance et à moindre coût biens et services, ce qui se traduit par une hausse du pouvoir d'achat des consommateurs.

Selon la théorie économique classique, il y a effet redistributif quand importations et exportations nécessitent des ressources très différentes. Mais ces différences n'existent pas dans l'économie mondiale d'aujourd'hui.

Aux USA, du fait de l'excédent de la balance des capitaux, de plus en plus d'Américains travailleront dans la construction, la production de biens d'équipement, deviendront infirmiers  ou aides-soignants. De la même manière, du fait de l'excédent dans le domaine des services, de plus en plus d'Américains travailleront non seulement comme consultants hautement qualifiés (et bien rémunérés) dans des bâtiments ultramodernes, mais également comme concierges ou personnel d'entretien par exemple.

Le déficit dans le secteur manufacturier supprime relativement peu d'emplois aux USA où ce secteur nécessite avant tout des capitaux importants, mais il peut susciter la création d'emplois à l'étranger, dans des pays où le coût de la main d'œuvre est faible. Ainsi que le souligne depuis 30 ans Robert Hall, un économiste de Stanford, davantage d'Américains travaillent à vendre des voitures qu'à les fabriquer. Les importations américaines reposent sur le travail de nombreux travailleurs peu qualifiés à l'étranger, mais n'exigent pas la venue aux USA de travailleurs non qualifiés étrangers.

Aussi, au moins en théorie, le déplacement des emplois des chaînes de production vers la construction, les services techniques et les services à la personne a peut-être eu un impact sur la distribution des revenus entre hommes et femmes, mais pas en terme de classes. Dans ces conditions, pourquoi y a-t-il une telle opposition à la mondialisation au 21° siècle ? J'y vois quatre raisons :

1) Avant tout, il est facile aux dirigeants politiques de faire porter la responsabilité des problèmes d'un pays aux étrangers et aux immigrés qui ne votent pas. Déjà en 1890, alors que les politiciens dans l'empire des Hasbourg accusaient les juifs d'être responsables de nombreux problèmes socio-économiques, le dissident autrichien Ferdinand Kronawetter a eu cette fameuse formule : "L'antisémitisme est le socialisme des imbéciles". On peut en dire autant du mouvement antimondialisation d'aujourd'hui.

2) Une croissance inéquitable et inférieure aux attentes pendant plus d'une génération dans l'hémisphère Nord a généré le besoin pressant, tant sur le plan politique que psychologique, d'un bouc émissaire. Les gens veulent une explication simple à l'absence de la prospérité qui leur avait été promise et au fossé croissant entre la plus grande partie de la population et une fraction de plus en plus riche.

3) La montée en puissance de la Chine a coïncidé avec une période durant laquelle les pays du Nord se débattaient pour atteindre le plein emploi. Contrairement à ce qu'ont toujours cru les partisans de Friedrich von Hayek et de Andrew Mellon, les réajustements économiques ne se produisent pas quand les faillites contraignent la main d'œuvre et le capital à se retirer des secteurs à faible productivité et faible demande, mais plutôt quand un boom économique les aspire vers les secteurs à haute productivité et forte demande.

Aussi le néolibéralisme n'exige pas seulement des marchés ouverts et concurrentiels et la stabilité des prix, mais également le plein emploi et un boom économique quasi permanent. Keynes signalait déjà cette difficulté dans les années 1920 et 1930. Or lors des dernières décennies, ces conditions n'étaient pas au rendez-vous de l'ordre néolibéral, probablement parce qu'il était impossible de les réunir.

4) Les dirigeants politiques n'ont pas compensé ce manque par une politique sociale et une redistribution économique et géographique suffisamment volontaristes. En déclarant récemment aux habitants du nord de l'Etat de New-York qu'ils feraient bien de quitter la région pour chercher du travail ailleurs, Trump copiait les politiciens de centre-droit des pays du Nord de la génération précédente.

Les dilemmes politiques et économiques d'aujourd'hui dans les pays du Nord ressemblent à ceux des années 1920 et 1930. Ainsi que Keynes l'a noté, il faudrait parvenir au plein emploi dans la durée, de manière à ce que la plupart des autres problèmes se dissipent.

Et comme l'avançait l'économiste austro-hongrois Karl Polanyi, il n'est pas du rôle de l'Etat de veiller aux droits socio-économiques. Beaucoup de gens croient qu'ils ont le droit de vivre dans un environnement sain, d'avoir un métier stable et de gagner un salaire correct qui augmente au cours du temps. Mais ces droits supposés ne sont pas la conséquence naturelle du droit de propriété, le cœur même du néolibéralisme.

Dix ans se sont passés depuis la crise financière mondiale et le début de la "Grande récession" dans l'hémisphère Nord, mais les Etats n'ont pas encore réparé les dégâts. S'ils ne le font pas rapidement, les "idées" des imbéciles continueront à semer le désordre au cours des prochaines décennies.

Traduit de l’anglais par Patrice Horovitz