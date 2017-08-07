19

新愚人社会主义

伯克利—根据主流经济学理论，全球化会“让所有船都浮起来”，而对于广义收入分配，几乎没有影响。但“全球化”并不只是取消关税和其他让本国有政治影响力的生产商拥有寻租优势的进口壁垒。哈佛大学经济学家丹尼·罗德里克（Dani Rodrik）频繁指出，经济学理论预测，消除关税和非关税壁垒确实会带来净收益；但也会造成大规模再分配，其中消除较小壁垒所带来的再分配相对净收益更大。

出于目的的不同，全球化也有所不同。它应该被理解为一个过程，在这个过程中，减小运输和通讯成本的技术进步让世界变得日益联动。

诚然，这种形式的全球化让外国生产商以更低的成本向遥远的市场出口商品和服务。但它也为另一方打开了出口市场，降低了成本。最终，消费者以更少的前买到了更多的东西。

根据标准经济学理论，只有在一国的出口所需要的生产要素与其进口截然不同时，才会发生再分配。但当今全球经济中并不具备这样的不同。

在美国，金融收支盈余意味着更多的美国人从事建筑工人、资本品生产者和护士和家庭健康助手等工作。类似地，服务业盈余意味着较多的美国人不仅仅在钢筋玻璃幕墙大厦里从事高学历（和高薪）的咨询工作，也在黄石国家公园外的汽车旅馆里当门卫和清洁工。

与此同时，制造业赤字可能给劳动力成本相对资本较低的国家制造更多的海外制造业岗位；但它并没有毁掉多少美国的就业，因为美国制造业已经是一个资本密集程度很高的行业。斯坦福大学经济学家罗伯特·霍尔（Robert Hall）三十年来一直在强调，在美国，汽车销售员比制造汽车的工人数量更多。美国从国外进口的商品需要大量技能相对较低的劳动力生产，但他们并不会大量取代美国的低技能劳动力。

因此，至少在理论上，美国就业从流水线制造业转向建筑业、服务业和护理业可能对性别间的总体收入分配形成了而一些影响，但对阶级收入分配来说并没有。那么，二十一世纪为什么还有那么强烈的抵制全球化的情绪？我看到了四个原因。

首先也是最重要的是，政客将国家的问题归咎于外国人和没有投票权的移民是很容易的。1890年，哈布斯堡帝国的政治家们就惯于将各种社会经济病归咎于犹太人。奥地利异见者费迪南·克罗纳维特（Ferdinand Kronawetter）有一个著名的观察：“Der Antisemitismus ist der Sozialismus der dummen Kerle”，即反犹是愚人社会主义。今天的反全球化也是如此。

其次，全球北方国家一代人以来的既不公平，又不及预期的经济增长，造就了强烈的政治和心理需要，必须找到替罪羊。人们想要一个简单的叙事来解释为何他们没有赶上曾经蝴蝶许诺的繁荣，以及为何越来越富有的卓越阶级和其他人之间的差距这么大，并且还在不断扩大。

第三，中国的经济崛起恰逢全球北方国家难以实现充分就业的时期。与哈耶克和安德鲁· 梅隆（Andrew Mellon）的追随者们经常宣称的相反，经济再调整（readjustments）并没有发生在破产迫使劳动力和资本退出低生产率、低需求的行业时，而是发生在繁荣将劳动力和资本推向高生产率、高需求的行业时。

因此，新自由主义不但要求开放和竞争的市场、全球变革以及价格稳定。它依赖于充分就业和几乎永恒的繁荣，一如经济学家凯恩斯在20世纪二三十年代所警告的那样��在最近几十年中，新自由主义秩序没有实现其中的任何一个条件，最有可能的原因是，即使最优秀的政客在台上，也不可能实现这些条件。

第四，决策者没有用更激进的社会政策和经济和地理再分配来足够多地补偿这一失败。美国总统特朗普最近告诉纽约北部居民，他们应该离开该地区，去别处找工作，这无非是全球北方国家过去一代政客们的老生常谈。

全球北方国家当前的政治和经济困境与20世纪二三十年代并没有很大的不同。当时，凯恩斯就指出，关键在于创造和维持充分就业，这样，大部分其他问题自然就能解决。

而奥地利-匈牙利经济学家卡尔·波兰尼（Karl Planyi）指出，保护社会经济权利是政府的角色。人们认为他们有权利生活在健康的社会中，拥有稳定的工作，获得一份随时间不断增加的体面收入。但这些假定的权利并不是财产权利和稀缺资源权利——即新自由主义的的通货——的应有之义。

全球金融危机和全球北方国家发生“大衰退”已经过去了十年。政府仍然没有修复这些事件所造成的伤害。如果它们不尽快修复的话，愚人“XX主义”将在未来几十年中不断地造成严重破坏。