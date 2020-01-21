 Skip to main content

Cookies and Privacy

We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. To find out more, read our updated Cookie policy, Privacy policy and Terms & Conditions

English

The Middle East’s New Eruption

Podcasts

Fears of an escalated conflict between the United States and Iran have quieted in the weeks since a US drone strike killed Qassem Suleimani, but the assassination’s long-term consequences remain the subject of heated speculation. What did US President Donald Trump overlook when he ordered the killing of Iran’s second-most powerful leader?

Listen and subscribe to all episodes from your favorite podcast app. Find Opinion Has It on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, or via RSS Feed.

Featured

https://prosyn.org/NEDgYV6;
  8. skidelsky147_Christoph Soederpicture alliance via Getty Images_policechristmasmarketgermany Christoph Soeder/picture alliance via Getty Images

    The Terrorism Paradox

    Robert Skidelsky

    As the number of deaths from terrorism in Western Europe declines, public alarm about terrorist attacks grows. But citizens should stay calm and not give governments the tools they increasingly demand to win the “battle” against terrorism, crime, or any other technically avoidable misfortune that life throws up.