The Middle East’s New Eruption
Fears of an escalated conflict between the United States and Iran have quieted in the weeks since a US drone strike killed Qassem Suleimani, but the assassination’s long-term consequences remain the subject of heated speculation. What did US President Donald Trump overlook when he ordered the killing of Iran’s second-most powerful leader?
