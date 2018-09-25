Ten Years After the Crisis: An Economic Parley

Ten years ago, asset prices were in free fall, credit markets had seized up, and millions of people were losing their homes, jobs, and livelihoods. In this extended episode, we talk to economists Jeffrey Sachs, Teresa Ghilarducci, Angus Deaton, Robert Shiller, and Stephen Roach about what we’ve learned – or should have learned – from the Great Recession.

