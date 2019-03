According to Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s co-founder and CEO, his creation was supposed “to make the world more open and connected.” After massive privacy breaches and the proliferation of misinformation and hate speech, that mission lies in ruins. Roger McNamee, an early investor in the platform, joins our podcast to discuss what went wrong.



