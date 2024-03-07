The Economic Power of Gender Equality

Pursuing diversity and an equal role for women in the economy, in decision-making, and in policy debates is not just about social justice or correcting current and past wrongs. There is ample empirical research demonstrating that it also delivers better results for people, for the planet, and for profits.
LUXEMBOURG – It is hard to find a word that is more relevant to the world’s greatest challenges and policy priorities than “inclusion,” the theme of this year’s International Women’s Day. Inclusive, green economic growth that benefits all of society is an essential component of sustainable prosperity, social cohesion, competitiveness, and geopolitical stability. Supporting a “just transition” that includes all members of our societies is crucial to ensuring that climate action and the digital transformation lead to a more sustainable and secure world.
Gender equality and equal rights are not just a matter of equity; they are also of paramount economic importance. Research from the International Monetary Fund suggests that narrowing the gender gap in labor markets could increase GDP in emerging markets and developing economies by almost 8%. The gains from fully closing the gender gap would be even higher, lifting GDP in those countries by 23% on average.
Simply put, diversity and an equal role for women in the economy, in decision-making, and in policy debates bring better results. Mobilizing all available talent maximizes productivity and competitiveness, which will be crucial for addressing climate change and promoting global prosperity. It is especially important at a time when the combined effects of the climate crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threaten to reverse many of the achievements we thought we had secured.
