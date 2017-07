La jeunesse vénézuélienne mobilisée pour une cause

Francesco D'Allessandro JUL 18, 2017

These thoughts highlight the ongoing crisis that Venezuela is currently undergoing but at the end when you state: "Venezuelans have spoken loud and clear: they are tired of populism, and they will not tire of the streets" it becomes muddled for it is not populism that the citizenry have grown fed up with of but the so called "socialist" economic policies that have left the country in ruins. Though one can make the argument of dubbing President Maduro as a populist, and certainly he has traits that will make him so, he is nothing more than a wannabe socialist dictator following the footsteps of his icon Fidel Castro.



Also when you expressed that "it is betraying its supporters' children with the violence it once reserved for the country's elites", you also missed the mark for both Chavez and Maduro have been an equal opportunity dispenser of violence directed at whoever dissents with their views whether elite, high, middle or poor class.