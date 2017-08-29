9

Riforma fiscale e deficit di bilancio in America

CAMBRIDGE – I leader del partito repubblicano della Camera dei rappresentanti degli Stati Uniti lavorano duramente da oltre un anno per ideare una grande riforma sulle imposte personali e societarie. Con l’avvicinarsi delle elezioni nel 2018, i repubblicani sono determinati a presentare il pacchetto di riforme e a inviarlo al Senato per la sua attuazione.

La riforma sarà molto diversa dall’ultima principale revisione fiscale entrata in vigore nel 1986. La Tax Reform Act del 1986 ha posto l’attenzione sull’imposta sul reddito, riducendo l’aliquota più alta dal 50% al 28% e tagliando le aliquote per i contribuenti dal reddito più basso. La perdita di ricavi è stata controbilanciata dalle modifiche nelle detrazioni fiscali e altre regole contabili, producendo una riforma neutrale dal punto di vista dei ricavi a ogni livello di reddito, anche senza tenere in considerazione gli effetti delle aliquote fiscali più basse sulla crescita economica in aumento e sui redditi imponibili.

Nei 30 anni dal 1986, le aliquote fiscali per i contribuenti dal reddito elevato sono aumentate in maniera significativa, dal 28% al 39,6%, con una tassa extra del 3,8% sui redditi da investimenti dei contribuenti. Uno studio dettagliato del Congressional Budget Office (CBO) sulle tasse nel periodo tra il 1979 e il 2013 è giunto alla conclusione che mentre l’aliquota effettiva è scesa in ogni quintile della distribuzione del reddito, è salita ben al di sopra della media di 35 anni per i contribuenti che rientrano nell’1% migliore della distribuzione del reddito.

Il piano dei repubblicani taglierà l’aliquota fiscale principale al 30% o meno, con riduzioni equivalenti per quelli che hanno aliquote più basse. La nuova legge fiscale potrebbe anche seguire l’esempio canadese ed eliminare l’imposta sulle successioni, imponendo allo stesso tempo una tassa sulle plusvalenze maturate prima della morte del contribuente. Per compensare alcune delle conseguenti perdite di ricavi, la nuova legge potrebbe eliminare le detrazioni fiscali per le imposte locali e statali, e tassare alcuni dei benefici che sono attualmente esclusi dal reddito imponibile.

La grande differenza tra il piano dei repubblicani e la riforma fiscale del 1986 è che la proposta attuale interesserebbe anche il trattamento fiscale dei profitti delle società e altri redditi di impresa. Per legge l’aliquota fiscale sui profitti delle società è ora al 35%, la più alta dell’Ocse. La nuova legge ridurrebbe tale aliquota al 35% o meno, portando a uno spostamento del flusso di capitali da investimenti nel settore immobiliare e nell’agricoltura a investimenti nelle aziende a livello nazionale.

La nuova legge fiscale probabilmente incoraggerà anche gli investimenti aziendali nazionali cambiando il trattamento fiscale dei profitti delle controllate estere delle società statunitensi. Secondo la legge vigente, una controllata paga un'imposta sui profitti al governo del paese in cui questi profitti sono guadagnati. Può quindi investire i profitti netti in tutto il mondo al di fuori degli Stati Uniti. Ma se riporta questi fondi negli Stati Uniti per investire o pagare dividendi agli azionisti, deve pagare l'intera aliquota d'imposta societaria statunitense, con un credito per l'imposta già pagata al governo estero.

Questa sanzione sul rimpatrio dei fondi ha come effetto che le imprese statunitensi lasciano questi profitti netti all'estero. Il Tesoro statunitense stima che gli investimenti offshore delle controllate statunitensi siano superiori a 2.500 miliardi di dollari.

Questo metodo di tassazione degli utili delle controllate estere esiste solo negli Stati Uniti. Ogni altro paese industriale utilizza il cosiddetto metodo territoriale, in cui i profitti delle controllate estere possono essere portati a casa con poche o nessuna tassa extra. Spostando gli Stati Uniti verso un tale sistema, la proposta repubblicana stimolerebbe il rimpatrio di alcuni fondi accumulati all'estero e un aumento dei flussi di profitti esteri futuri.

Cosa significa tutto questo per il deficit di bilancio? Il CBO stima che il disavanzo aumenterà dal 3,4% del Pil a oltre il 4% nei prossimi dieci anni, anche senza modificare le regole fiscali. L'impatto diretto dell'abbassamento delle aliquote fiscali sul reddito e sui profitti delle imprese sarà quello di ridurre le entrate fiscali e di aumentare il disavanzo di bilancio. Tuttavia ciò sarà compensato dai limiti delle detrazioni e delle esenzioni fiscali personali, e le aliquote fiscali più basse sul reddito incrementeranno i redditi imponibili poiché gli individui aumentano i guadagni e la retribuzione si sposta da benefici accessori a contanti imponibili. Allo stesso modo, il passaggio a un sistema fiscale territoriale creerà profitti imponibili, soprattutto nel breve termine, poiché le aziende rimpatriano alcuni fondi esteri.

Sebbene le modifiche fiscali nette possano allargare il deficit di bilancio nel breve termine, gli effetti incentivanti delle aliquote fiscali più basse e l'aumento dell’accumulo di capitale significheranno una crescita economica più rapida e un aumento dei redditi reali. Entrambi causeranno un aumento dei redditi imponibili e diminuiranno i deficit nel lungo termine.

C'è una ragione legislativa importante per cui il bilancio previsto tornerà in attivo in futuro. I repubblicani hanno solo una piccola maggioranza al Senato, dove la regola dell’ostruzionismo richiede una maggioranza di tre quinti per far passare la maggior parte della legislazione, consentendo ai democratici di bloccare l'agenda fiscale repubblicana. Ma un'eccezione permette che la legge fiscale e di spesa passi con una maggioranza semplice se il bilancio risultante ritorna in attivo dopo dieci anni. Progettando le norme di tassazione e di spesa in modo appropriato e inserendo gradualmente i futuri incrementi dei ricavi, i repubblicani possono raggiungere le eccedenze a lungo termine necessarie.

Di conseguenza, sono ottimista che venga promulgata una riforma fiscale volta ad aumentare la formazione e la crescita del capitale, e che qualsiasi conseguente aumento del disavanzo di bilancio sarà solo temporaneo.