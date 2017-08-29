Riforma fiscale e deficit di bilancio in America

CAMBRIDGE – I leader del partito repubblicano della Camera dei rappresentanti degli Stati Uniti lavorano duramente da oltre un anno per ideare una grande riforma sulle imposte personali e societarie. Con l’avvicinarsi delle elezioni nel 2018, i repubblicani sono determinati a presentare il pacchetto di riforme e a inviarlo al Senato per la sua attuazione.
La riforma sarà molto diversa dall’ultima principale revisione fiscale entrata in vigore nel 1986. La Tax Reform Act del 1986 ha posto l’attenzione sull’imposta sul reddito, riducendo l’aliquota più alta dal 50% al 28% e tagliando le aliquote per i contribuenti dal reddito più basso. La perdita di ricavi è stata controbilanciata dalle modifiche nelle detrazioni fiscali e altre regole contabili, producendo una riforma neutrale dal punto di vista dei ricavi a ogni livello di reddito, anche senza tenere in considerazione gli effetti delle aliquote fiscali più basse sulla crescita economica in aumento e sui redditi imponibili.
Nei 30 anni dal 1986, le aliquote fiscali per i contribuenti dal reddito elevato sono aumentate in maniera significativa, dal 28% al 39,6%, con una tassa extra del 3,8% sui redditi da investimenti dei contribuenti. Uno studio dettagliato del Congressional Budget Office (CBO) sulle tasse nel periodo tra il 1979 e il 2013 è giunto alla conclusione che mentre l’aliquota effettiva è scesa in ogni quintile della distribuzione del reddito, è salita ben al di sopra della media di 35 anni per i contribuenti che rientrano nell’1% migliore della distribuzione del reddito.
Il piano dei repubblicani taglierà l’aliquota fiscale principale al 30% o meno, con riduzioni equivalenti per quelli che hanno aliquote più basse. La nuova legge fiscale potrebbe anche seguire l’esempio canadese ed eliminare l’imposta sulle successioni, imponendo allo stesso tempo una tassa sulle plusvalenze maturate prima della morte del contribuente. Per compensare alcune delle conseguenti perdite di ricavi, la nuova legge potrebbe eliminare le detrazioni fiscali per le imposte locali e statali, e tassare alcuni dei benefici che sono attualmente esclusi dal reddito imponibile.
La grande differenza tra il piano dei repubblicani e la riforma fiscale del 1986 è che la proposta attuale interesserebbe anche il trattamento fiscale dei profitti delle società e altri redditi di impresa. Per legge l’aliquota fiscale sui profitti delle società è ora al 35%, la più alta dell’Ocse. La nuova legge ridurrebbe tale aliquota al 35% o meno, portando a uno spostamento del flusso di capitali da investimenti nel settore immobiliare e nell’agricoltura a investimenti nelle aziende a livello nazionale.
La nuova legge fiscale probabilmente incoraggerà anche gli investimenti aziendali nazionali cambiando il trattamento fiscale dei profitti delle controllate estere delle società statunitensi. Secondo la legge vigente, una controllata paga un'imposta sui profitti al governo del paese in cui questi profitti sono guadagnati. Può quindi investire i profitti netti in tutto il mondo al di fuori degli Stati Uniti. Ma se riporta questi fondi negli Stati Uniti per investire o pagare dividendi agli azionisti, deve pagare l'intera aliquota d'imposta societaria statunitense, con un credito per l'imposta già pagata al governo estero.
Questa sanzione sul rimpatrio dei fondi ha come effetto che le imprese statunitensi lasciano questi profitti netti all'estero. Il Tesoro statunitense stima che gli investimenti offshore delle controllate statunitensi siano superiori a 2.500 miliardi di dollari.
Questo metodo di tassazione degli utili delle controllate estere esiste solo negli Stati Uniti. Ogni altro paese industriale utilizza il cosiddetto metodo territoriale, in cui i profitti delle controllate estere possono essere portati a casa con poche o nessuna tassa extra. Spostando gli Stati Uniti verso un tale sistema, la proposta repubblicana stimolerebbe il rimpatrio di alcuni fondi accumulati all'estero e un aumento dei flussi di profitti esteri futuri.
Cosa significa tutto questo per il deficit di bilancio? Il CBO stima che il disavanzo aumenterà dal 3,4% del Pil a oltre il 4% nei prossimi dieci anni, anche senza modificare le regole fiscali. L'impatto diretto dell'abbassamento delle aliquote fiscali sul reddito e sui profitti delle imprese sarà quello di ridurre le entrate fiscali e di aumentare il disavanzo di bilancio. Tuttavia ciò sarà compensato dai limiti delle detrazioni e delle esenzioni fiscali personali, e le aliquote fiscali più basse sul reddito incrementeranno i redditi imponibili poiché gli individui aumentano i guadagni e la retribuzione si sposta da benefici accessori a contanti imponibili. Allo stesso modo, il passaggio a un sistema fiscale territoriale creerà profitti imponibili, soprattutto nel breve termine, poiché le aziende rimpatriano alcuni fondi esteri.
Sebbene le modifiche fiscali nette possano allargare il deficit di bilancio nel breve termine, gli effetti incentivanti delle aliquote fiscali più basse e l'aumento dell’accumulo di capitale significheranno una crescita economica più rapida e un aumento dei redditi reali. Entrambi causeranno un aumento dei redditi imponibili e diminuiranno i deficit nel lungo termine.
C'è una ragione legislativa importante per cui il bilancio previsto tornerà in attivo in futuro. I repubblicani hanno solo una piccola maggioranza al Senato, dove la regola dell’ostruzionismo richiede una maggioranza di tre quinti per far passare la maggior parte della legislazione, consentendo ai democratici di bloccare l'agenda fiscale repubblicana. Ma un'eccezione permette che la legge fiscale e di spesa passi con una maggioranza semplice se il bilancio risultante ritorna in attivo dopo dieci anni. Progettando le norme di tassazione e di spesa in modo appropriato e inserendo gradualmente i futuri incrementi dei ricavi, i repubblicani possono raggiungere le eccedenze a lungo termine necessarie.
Di conseguenza, sono ottimista che venga promulgata una riforma fiscale volta ad aumentare la formazione e la crescita del capitale, e che qualsiasi conseguente aumento del disavanzo di bilancio sarà solo temporaneo.
Comment Commented B Wilds
A recent article pointing out little is getting done in Washington already needs an update. The fact is little progress has been made on healthcare reform and we cannot cut taxes while increasing spending at the same time without exploding an already massive national deficit.
Ironically the one thing both Democrats and Republicans can agree upon is the importance of avoiding the real work of addressing the problems plaguing America. It is difficult to argue with the fact America's capital is locked in a dysfunctional mindset. More on the sad state of affairs in our nation's capital in the article below.
http://brucewilds.blogspot.com/2017/06/polarized-america-taking-course-of.html Read more
Comment Commented Mauricio Duran-Loriga
Under ZIRP or next to ZIRP, together with QE, who cares fiscal deficits? Seriously.
The FED monetizes any fiscal deficit although pretends it does not.
Interest payment of existing debt is minimal.
Therefore if tax reform effectively puts dollars into the private sector, next decade's higher deficits is nobody's worry.
When the deficits will grow over the coming decade, the FED will suck every single US bond that the private sector does not absorb.
And FED press conferences will assure the public that pink elephants can hang from their rooftops tied to a daisy and will never fell neither crash. And we all will laugh all the way to the bank's. Read more
Comment Commented Marendo Müller
Taxing the profits of foreign subsidiaries is a practice compatible with the empire like behavior and role of the US, stopping this practice might consequently indicate a shift of the geopolitical identity of the US from empire-like to kingdom-like. Read more
Comment Commented Marc Laventurier
"I am optimistic that a tax reform serving to increase capital formation and growth will be enacted, and that any resulting increase in the budget deficit will be only temporary."
Marty, you should seriously consider this as your epitaph. Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
Those hopes and claims are more or less as expected. To make a long story short, this sounds a lot like "Reaganomics".
While it's true that rates tax rates rates rose at the upper end, all present trends indicate that the both wealth and income inequality are worsening steadily. Every indication is that the "reforms" being debated will make them worse still. We are experiencing the effects of that already. Do we really want to accelerate the trend? Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Martin,
I agree that tax reform needs to occur in the United States and that it's well overdue.
I feel the corporate tax rate should be harmonized with Canada's rate (14.5%) and that taxes should be paid via the territorial method. Then watch all the money stay in the United States instead of leaving for competitor nations.
GDP would rise by a minimum of $2.5 trillion (obviously) which would cause the U.S. Debt-to-GDP to fall accordingly, as that money is repatriated to America, sans penalties.
Yes, personal taxes would rise -- as they should. (Aren't all taxes 'personal taxes' in the end anyways?)
Nobody should ever pay more than 50% tax on their wages or investments, so if we make that the cap, it's just a matter of deciding how many quintiles pay that top tax rate.
I suggest that (concomitant with the other changes I've suggested) only the top quintile would need to pay the top tax rate, while the second quintile would need to be set at 35%, and the third quintile at 30% and so on.
Anyone who earns less than $25,000/yr can't afford to live, let alone pay income tax, therefore they shouldn't have to pay any income tax -- but they should be required by law to file their taxes each year anyway.
I also agree that the estate tax should be eliminated and "while imposing a tax on capital gains accrued before the taxpayer’s death."-- Martin Feldstein
In short, I believe in harmonizing America's tax and regulatory environment with Canada's -- and that the UK and the other Commonwealth nations should then harmonize their tax and financial regulations with that new, U.S/Canada/UK standard.
In that way we will be strengthening America and her close allies. We should also would stop strengthening our competitor nations. (Nothing against those competitor nations, I'm talking about principle here!)
Of course I want (and we need!) China and the other developing nations to do well (very well!) as they are of prime importance to the global economy -- it's just that American companies shouldn't be paying for it, and they do so to the very great detriment of the American economy.
America and the Commonwealth should be the tax havens -- these are the most stable economies in the world.
And we should be allowed to reward those countries for the great economic and political stability they have created. Reverting to low corporate taxes / highish personal taxes / no estate tax / no repatriation penalties / and no income taxes for poor people, it would re-energize the North American economy (almost off the scale) along with the economies of America's best allies.
Thank you for writing this important essay and for posting it publicly at ProSyn!
As always, very best regards, JBS
Read more
Comment Commented Paul Daley
Actually, the US treatment of the worldwide profits would be the best way of controlling the use of tax incentives to distort investment flows, if the income was taxed when earned rather than when it was repatriated. That is the portion of the law that needs amendment; deferring taxes on funds held abroad makes no sense at all. Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
If experience is any guide it will lead to:
1) Lot's of investment in Malaysia, Vietnam, China and Bangladesh, in the US not so much.
2) The stockpiling of profits in tax free spots such has Bermuda pending the tax free repatriation of profits.
3) The payment of what profits they will admit to has "Licensing Fees" to wholly owned subsidiaries in Ireland, Bermuda and the Caymen islands.
And Oh Yes
4) Really Really big campaign donations to Republican Lawmakers.
We have heard that "Tax Cuts will Pay for themselves" way to often and instead result is "Because of Risings Deficits Services for the Poor and Middle Class must be cut."
Conclusion given the track record of all previous Tax cuts:
WE DON"T BELIEVE THE "EXPERTS."
It is the same Fertilizer that told us before every other Tax cut on the Rich that NEVER actually happens!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Read more
Comment Commented Rick Puglisi
A tax "to increase capital formation and growth" should be a tax on foreign exchange reserves that finance trade deficits. If we taxed the currency manipulators, we would get balanced trade, a large reduction in govt deficits, higher business investment, and strong wage growth. Of course, this would come at the expense of the elite and their relative position. Read more
