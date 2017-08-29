Riforma fiscale e deficit di bilancio in America

John Brian Shannon AUG 29, 2017

Hi Martin,



I agree that tax reform needs to occur in the United States and that it's well overdue.



I feel the corporate tax rate should be harmonized with Canada's rate (14.5%) and that taxes should be paid via the territorial method. Then watch all the money stay in the United States instead of leaving for competitor nations.



GDP would rise by a minimum of $2.5 trillion (obviously) which would cause the U.S. Debt-to-GDP to fall accordingly, as that money is repatriated to America, sans penalties.



Yes, personal taxes would rise -- as they should. (Aren't all taxes 'personal taxes' in the end anyways?)



Nobody should ever pay more than 50% tax on their wages or investments, so if we make that the cap, it's just a matter of deciding how many quintiles pay that top tax rate.



I suggest that (concomitant with the other changes I've suggested) only the top quintile would need to pay the top tax rate, while the second quintile would need to be set at 35%, and the third quintile at 30% and so on.



Anyone who earns less than $25,000/yr can't afford to live, let alone pay income tax, therefore they shouldn't have to pay any income tax -- but they should be required by law to file their taxes each year anyway.



I also agree that the estate tax should be eliminated and "while imposing a tax on capital gains accrued before the taxpayer’s death."-- Martin Feldstein



In short, I believe in harmonizing America's tax and regulatory environment with Canada's -- and that the UK and the other Commonwealth nations should then harmonize their tax and financial regulations with that new, U.S/Canada/UK standard.



In that way we will be strengthening America and her close allies. We should also would stop strengthening our competitor nations. (Nothing against those competitor nations, I'm talking about principle here!)



Of course I want (and we need!) China and the other developing nations to do well (very well!) as they are of prime importance to the global economy -- it's just that American companies shouldn't be paying for it, and they do so to the very great detriment of the American economy.



America and the Commonwealth should be the tax havens -- these are the most stable economies in the world.



And we should be allowed to reward those countries for the great economic and political stability they have created. Reverting to low corporate taxes / highish personal taxes / no estate tax / no repatriation penalties / and no income taxes for poor people, it would re-energize the North American economy (almost off the scale) along with the economies of America's best allies.



Thank you for writing this important essay and for posting it publicly at ProSyn!



As always, very best regards, JBS



