美国的税收改革和预算赤字

坎布里奇—一年多来，美国众议院共和党领袖一直在竭尽全力制定个人和公司税重大改革方案。随着2018年选举的临近，众议院共和党决定要拿出一揽子改革方案，送参议院表决执行。
这份改革方案与1986年实施的上一次重大税改截然不同。1986年税收改革法的重点是个人所得税，最高个人所得税率从50%下调到28%，同时也降低了较低收入纳税人的税率。由此导致的税收收入下降通过税收抵扣和其他会计规则抵消，最终形成了一个在每个所得水平上都实现税收收入中性的改革，并且是在考虑到降低税率对提高经济增长和应税所得的效应之前实现。
1986年以来的30年中，高收入纳税人所得税率大幅提高，从28%增长到39.6%，而他们的投资收益还要额外缴纳3.8%的税收。国会预算办公室（CBO）对1979年至2013年间税收的详细研究表明，尽管收入分布的每一个五分位的有效税率都有所下降，但对于收入分布最顶层的1%纳税人，税率大大高于35年平均水平。
国会共和党的计划将把最高税率重新下调到30%或以下，现在就享受较低税率的群体也能获得可比的降幅。新税法还将效仿加拿大，取消遗产税，但对于纳税人死前所发生的资本收益，仍要征税。为了抵消由此带来的一些税收收入损失，新税法可能会取消州和地方税收抵扣，并对某些目前享受非税待遇的福利性收入征税。
国会共和党的计划与1986年税收改革之间的重大区别在于现在的方案还将处理公司利润和其他企业收益的税收待遇。目前，法定公司利润税率为35%，为经合组织最高。新立法将把该税率降低到25%或以下，促使资本从房地产和农业投资流向国内公司投资。
新税法还有望通过改变美国公司海外分支利润的税收待遇刺激国内公司投资。根据现有法律，美国公司海外分支向利润产生地政府缴纳利润税。然后它就可以将税后利润用于美国之外的世界任何地区的投资。但如果它想把这些资金转移到美国进行投资或向股东支付股利，就必须按照美国公司税率全额纳税，已经支付给外国政府的税额可以免征。
这一对汇回资金的惩罚导致美国企业将这些税收利润留在海外。美国财政部估算，美国公司海外分支的离岸投资规模超过2.5万亿美元。
这一向海外分支利润征税的方式为美国独有。即使是其他工业国，也采用所谓的领地原则，本国公司海外分支的利润转移回国不需要或仅需要略微缴纳额外税收。共和党的方案将把美国也改成这种制度，这将刺激部分囤积在海外的资金回流，也会增加未来海外利润流入。
所有这些对预算意味着什么？CBO估算，即使税收规则不发生变化，未来十年赤字也将从GDP的3.4%增加到4%以上。降低个人所得税率和公司利润税率的直接影响将是降低税收收入，增加预算赤字。但限制个人税收抵扣和豁免将抵消这一效应，而随着个人收入增加和薪酬从福利性收入转变为应税现金，个人所得税率的降低还能够提振应税所得。类似地，将公司税制改为领地制将提高应税利润，特别是在短期，因为公司将汇回部分海外资金存量。
尽管净税收变化可能会在短期扩大预算赤字，但降低税率的激励效应和资本积累的增加意味着经济增长加速和真实所得提高，这两者有利于提高应税所得、缩小长期赤字。
出于一个重要的立法原因，未来预期预算将转为盈余。共和党在参议院仅占微弱多数，而参议院的冗长演说规则要求大部分立法需���五分之三多数才能通过，因此，民主党有能力阻挠共和党的税收日程。但一个例外可以让税收和支出法案在简单多数情况下获得通过，即预算能够在十年后转为盈余。共和党可以据此设计税收和支出规则，逐步提高未来税收收入增量，实现必要的长期盈余。
因此，我对于有利于增加资本形成和增长的税收改革能够通过持乐观态度，对于由此导致的一切预算赤字的增加都只是暂时现象也持乐观态度。
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (6)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Marc Laventurier
"I am optimistic that a tax reform serving to increase capital formation and growth will be enacted, and that any resulting increase in the budget deficit will be only temporary."
Marty, you should seriously consider this as your epitaph. Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
Those hopes and claims are more or less as expected. To make a long story short, this sounds a lot like "Reaganomics".
While it's true that rates tax rates rates rose at the upper end, all present trends indicate that the both wealth and income inequality are worsening steadily. Every indication is that the "reforms" being debated will make them worse still. We are experiencing the effects of that already. Do we really want to accelerate the trend? Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Martin,
I agree that tax reform needs to occur in the United States and that it's well overdue.
I feel the corporate tax rate should be harmonized with Canada's rate (14.5%) and that taxes should be paid via the territorial method. Then watch all the money stay in the United States instead of leaving for competitor nations.
GDP would rise by a minimum of $2.5 trillion (obviously) which would cause the U.S. Debt-to-GDP to fall accordingly, as that money is repatriated to America, sans penalties.
Yes, personal taxes would rise -- as they should. (Aren't all taxes 'personal taxes' in the end anyways?)
Nobody should ever pay more than 50% tax on their wages or investments, so if we make that the cap, it's just a matter of deciding how many quintiles pay that top tax rate.
I suggest that (concomitant with the other changes I've suggested) only the top quintile would need to pay the top tax rate, while the second quintile would need to be set at 35%, and the third quintile at 30% and so on.
Anyone who earns less than $25,000/yr can't afford to live, let alone pay income tax, therefore they shouldn't have to pay any income tax -- but they should be required by law to file their taxes each year anyway.
I also agree that the estate tax should be eliminated and "while imposing a tax on capital gains accrued before the taxpayer’s death."-- Martin Feldstein
In short, I believe in harmonizing America's tax and regulatory environment with Canada's -- and that the UK and the other Commonwealth nations should then harmonize their tax and financial regulations with that new, U.S/Canada/UK standard.
In that way we will be strengthening America and her close allies. We should also would stop strengthening our competitor nations. (Nothing against those competitor nations, I'm talking about principle here!)
Of course I want (and we need!) China and the other developing nations to do well (very well!) as they are of prime importance to the global economy -- it's just that American companies shouldn't be paying for it, and they do so to the very great detriment of the American economy.
America and the Commonwealth should be the tax havens -- these are the most stable economies in the world.
And we should be allowed to reward those countries for the great economic and political stability they have created. Reverting to low corporate taxes / highish personal taxes / no estate tax / no repatriation penalties / and no income taxes for poor people, it would re-energize the North American economy (almost off the scale) along with the economies of America's best allies.
Thank you for writing this important essay and for posting it publicly at ProSyn!
As always, very best regards, JBS
Read more
Comment Commented Paul Daley
Actually, the US treatment of the worldwide profits would be the best way of controlling the use of tax incentives to distort investment flows, if the income was taxed when earned rather than when it was repatriated. That is the portion of the law that needs amendment; deferring taxes on funds held abroad makes no sense at all. Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
If experience is any guide it will lead to:
1) Lot's of investment in Malaysia, Vietnam, China and Bangladesh, in the US not so much.
2) The stockpiling of profits in tax free spots such has Bermuda pending the tax free repatriation of profits.
3) The payment of what profits they will admit to has "Licensing Fees" to wholly owned subsidiaries in Ireland, Bermuda and the Caymen islands.
And Oh Yes
4) Really Really big campaign donations to Republican Lawmakers.
We have heard that "Tax Cuts will Pay for themselves" way to often and instead result is "Because of Risings Deficits Services for the Poor and Middle Class must be cut."
Conclusion given the track record of all previous Tax cuts:
WE DON"T BELIEVE THE "EXPERTS."
It is the same Fertilizer that told us before every other Tax cut on the Rich that NEVER actually happens!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Read more
Comment Commented Rick Puglisi
A tax "to increase capital formation and growth" should be a tax on foreign exchange reserves that finance trade deficits. If we taxed the currency manipulators, we would get balanced trade, a large reduction in govt deficits, higher business investment, and strong wage growth. Of course, this would come at the expense of the elite and their relative position. Read more
