الإصلاح الضريبي وعجز الموازنة في أميركا

كمبريدج ــ على مدى أكثر من عام، كان قادة الحزب الجمهوري في مجلس النواب في الولايات المتحدة عاكفين على تصميم إصلاح رئيسي للضرائب الشخصية وضرائب الشركات. ومع اقتراب الانتخابات في عام 2018، يبدو أن الجمهوريين في مجلس النواب عازمون على تسليم حزمة الإصلاح وإرسالها إلى مجلس الشيوخ لإقرارها كقانون.
وسوف يختلف هذا الإصلاح تمام الاختلاف عن آخر إصلاح ضريبي رئيسي، والذي صدر في عام 1986. فقد ركز قانون الإصلاح الضريبي لعام 1986 على ضريبة الدخل الشخصي، وخفض المعدل الأعلى من 50% إلى 28%، وخفض المعدلات لدافعي الضرائب من ذوي الدخول الأدنى. وجرى التعويض عن الخسارة في الإيرادات بتغيير الاقتطاعات الضريبية وغير ذلك من القواعد المحاسبية، فأنتج ذلك إصلاحا محايدا للإيرادات على كل من مستويات الدخل، حتى بدون الأخذ في الاعتبار أثر انخفاض معدلات الضرائب على زيادة النمو الاقتصادي والدخل الخاضع للضريبة.
في السنوات الثلاثين منذ عام 1986، ارتفعت معدلات الضرائب على دافعي الضرائب من ذوي الدخل المرتفع بشكل كبير، من 28% إلى 39.6%، مع ضريبة إضافية بنسبة 3.8% على دخل استثمارات دافعي الضرائب هؤلاء. وقد خلصت دراسة تفصيلية أجراها مكتب الموازنة في الكونجرس على الضرائب في الفترة من 1979 إلى 2013 إلى أنه على الرغم من انخفاض معدل الضريبة الفعلي في كل من فئات توزيع الدخل الخمس، فإنه ارتفع فوق متوسط هذه الفترة (35 عاما) لدافعي الضرائب الذين ينتمون إلى أعلى 1% من توزيع الدخل.
تقضي خطة الجمهوريين في مجلس النواب بخفض معدل الضريبة الأعلى إلى 30% أو أقل، مع تخفيضات مماثلة لصالح أولئك الذي يواجهون الآن معدلات ضريبية أقل. وقد يتبع قانون الضرائب الجديد أيضا المثال الكندي ويلغي ضريبة الأملاك، في حين يفرض ضريبة على المكاسب الرأسمالية الحادثة قبل وفاة دافع الضرائب. وللتعويض عن بعض الخسائر في العائدات نتيجة لذلك، فربما يلغي القانون الجديد التخفيضات للضرائب الحكومية والمحلية، ويفرض ضريبة على بعض المزايا الإضافية المستبعدة حاليا من الدخل الخاضع للضريبة.
الفارق الكبير بين خطة الجمهوريين في مجلس النواب والإصلاح الضريبي لعام 1986 هو أن الاقتراح الحالي يتناول أيضا المعالجة الضريبية لأرباح الشركات وغير ذلك من دخل الأعمال. الآن يبلغ معدل الضريبة القانوني على أرباح الشركات 35%، وهو الأعلى في منظمة التعاون الاقتصادي والتنمية. ويقضي التشريع الجديد بخفض هذا المعدل إلى 25% أو أقل، وهذا من شأنه أن يحفز تحول تدفقات رأس المال بعيدا عن الاستثمار في الإسكان والزراعة، وإلى الاستثمار في الشركات المحلية.
ومن المرجح أيضا أن يعمل قانون الضرائب الجديد على تعزيز الاستثمار في الشركات المحلية عن طريق تغيير المعالجة الضريبية لأرباح الشركات الأجنبية التابعة لشركات في الولايات المتحدة. بموجب القانون الحالي، تقوم الشركة التابعة بسداد الضريبة على الأرباح لحكومة الدولة التي تحصل فيها على هذه الأرباح. ويمكن بعد ذلك استثمار أرباح ما بعد الضريبة في أي مكان في العالم خارج الولايات المتحدة. ولكن إذا أعادت الشركة التابعة هذه الأموال إلى الولايات المتحدة للاستثمار أو دفع الأرباح للمساهمين، فيتعين عليها أن تدفع معدل ضريبة الشركات الأميركية كاملا، مع رصيد دائن للضريبة المدفوعة بالفعل للحكومة الأجنبية.
الواقع أن هذه العقوبة المفروضة على إعادة الأموال تدفع الشركات في الولايات المتحدة إلى ترك هذه الأرباح بعد خصم الضرائب في الخارج. وتشير تقديرات وزارة الخزانة الأميركية إلى أن استثمارات الشركات التابعة الأميركية في الخارج تتجاوز 2.5 تريليون دولار أميركي.
تتفرد الولايات المتحدة بهذه الطريقة في فرض الضريبة على أرباح الشركات التابعة الأجنبية. إذ تستخدم كل الدول الصناعية الأخرى ما يُعرَف بالطريقة الإقليمية، حيث يمكن إعادة أرباح الشركات التابعة الأجنبية إلى الوطن مع سداد ضريبة صغيرة أو من دون ضريبة على الإطلاق. ومن خلال تحويل الولايات المتحدة نحو مثل هذا النظام، يحفز الاقتراح الجمهوري إعادة بعض الأموال المتراكمة في الخارج، فضلا عن زيادة تدفقات الأرباح الأجنبية إلى الداخل في المستقبل.
ولكن ماذا يعني كل هذا لعجز الميزانية؟ تشير تقديرات مكتب الموازنة في الكونجرس إلى أن العجز سوف يرتفع من 3.4% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي إلى أكثر من 4% على مدار السنوات العشر المقبلة، حتى بدون أي تغيير للقواعد الضريبية. وسوف يتمثل الأثر المباشر لخفض معدلات الضرائب على الدخل الشخصي وأرباح الشركات في تقليص الإيرادات الضريبية وزيادة عجز الموازنة. ولكن سوف يجري التعويض عن هذا من خلال تقييد التخفيضات على الضريبة الشخصية وأشكال الاستبعاد، وسوف تعمل معدلات الضريبة الأقل على الدخل الشخصي على تعزيز الدخول الخاضعة للضريبة مع زيادة الأفراد لأرباحهم وتحول التعويضات من المزايا الهامشية إلى نقود خاضعة للضريبة. وعلى نحو مماثل، سوف يعمل الانتقال إلى نظام ضريبي إقليمي على زيادة الأرباح الخاضعة للضريبة، وخاصة في الأمد القريب، مع إعادة الشركات لبعض مخزونها الحالي من الأموال في الخارج.
رغم أن صافي التغيرات الضريبية ربما يوسع عجز الموازنة في الأمد القريب، فإن التأثيرات الحافزة المترتبة على معدلات الضريبة الأقل والتراكم المتزايد لرؤوس الأموال سوف يعني زيادة سرعة النمو الاقتصادي وارتفاع الدخول الحقيقية، وكل من هذا وذاك من شأنه أن يؤدي إلى زيادة الدخول الخاضعة للضريبة وانخفاض العجز في الأمد البعيد.
والأمر يشتمل على سبب تشريعي مهم وراء عودة الميزانية المتوقعة إلى الفائض في المستقبل. فالأغلبية الجمهورية ضئيلة للغاية في مجلس الشيوخ، حيث تتطلب قاعدة إعاقة التشريع أغلبية الثلاثة أخماس لتمرير أغلب التشريعات، مما يمنح الديمقراطيين القدرة على منع الأجندة الضريبية الجمهورية. ولكن الاستثناء يسمح بإقرار مشروعي قانون الضرائب والإنفاق بأغلبية بسيطة إذا عادت الميزانية الناتجة إلى الفائض بعد عشر سنوات. ومن خلال تصميم القواعد الضريبية وقواعد الإنفاق وفقا لذلك فضلا عن الإدخال التدريجي لزيادات الإيرادات في المستقبل، يستطيع الجمهوريون أن يحققوا الفوائض اللازمة في الأمد البعيد.
ونتيجة لهذا فأنا متفائل بإمكانية استنان تشريع الإصلاح الضريبي الذي يعمل على زيادة تكوين رأسمال والنمو، وسوف تكون أي زيادة ناجمة عن ذلك في عجز الموازنة مؤقتة.
Comment Commented Marc Laventurier
"I am optimistic that a tax reform serving to increase capital formation and growth will be enacted, and that any resulting increase in the budget deficit will be only temporary."
Marty, you should seriously consider this as your epitaph. Read more
Comment Commented Petey Bee
Those hopes and claims are more or less as expected. To make a long story short, this sounds a lot like "Reaganomics".
While it's true that rates tax rates rates rose at the upper end, all present trends indicate that the both wealth and income inequality are worsening steadily. Every indication is that the "reforms" being debated will make them worse still. We are experiencing the effects of that already. Do we really want to accelerate the trend? Read more
Comment Commented John Brian Shannon
Hi Martin,
I agree that tax reform needs to occur in the United States and that it's well overdue.
I feel the corporate tax rate should be harmonized with Canada's rate (14.5%) and that taxes should be paid via the territorial method. Then watch all the money stay in the United States instead of leaving for competitor nations.
GDP would rise by a minimum of $2.5 trillion (obviously) which would cause the U.S. Debt-to-GDP to fall accordingly, as that money is repatriated to America, sans penalties.
Yes, personal taxes would rise -- as they should. (Aren't all taxes 'personal taxes' in the end anyways?)
Nobody should ever pay more than 50% tax on their wages or investments, so if we make that the cap, it's just a matter of deciding how many quintiles pay that top tax rate.
I suggest that (concomitant with the other changes I've suggested) only the top quintile would need to pay the top tax rate, while the second quintile would need to be set at 35%, and the third quintile at 30% and so on.
Anyone who earns less than $25,000/yr can't afford to live, let alone pay income tax, therefore they shouldn't have to pay any income tax -- but they should be required by law to file their taxes each year anyway.
I also agree that the estate tax should be eliminated and "while imposing a tax on capital gains accrued before the taxpayer’s death."-- Martin Feldstein
In short, I believe in harmonizing America's tax and regulatory environment with Canada's -- and that the UK and the other Commonwealth nations should then harmonize their tax and financial regulations with that new, U.S/Canada/UK standard.
In that way we will be strengthening America and her close allies. We should also would stop strengthening our competitor nations. (Nothing against those competitor nations, I'm talking about principle here!)
Of course I want (and we need!) China and the other developing nations to do well (very well!) as they are of prime importance to the global economy -- it's just that American companies shouldn't be paying for it, and they do so to the very great detriment of the American economy.
America and the Commonwealth should be the tax havens -- these are the most stable economies in the world.
And we should be allowed to reward those countries for the great economic and political stability they have created. Reverting to low corporate taxes / highish personal taxes / no estate tax / no repatriation penalties / and no income taxes for poor people, it would re-energize the North American economy (almost off the scale) along with the economies of America's best allies.
Thank you for writing this important essay and for posting it publicly at ProSyn!
As always, very best regards, JBS
Read more
Comment Commented Paul Daley
Actually, the US treatment of the worldwide profits would be the best way of controlling the use of tax incentives to distort investment flows, if the income was taxed when earned rather than when it was repatriated. That is the portion of the law that needs amendment; deferring taxes on funds held abroad makes no sense at all. Read more
Comment Commented stephan Edwards
If experience is any guide it will lead to:
1) Lot's of investment in Malaysia, Vietnam, China and Bangladesh, in the US not so much.
2) The stockpiling of profits in tax free spots such has Bermuda pending the tax free repatriation of profits.
3) The payment of what profits they will admit to has "Licensing Fees" to wholly owned subsidiaries in Ireland, Bermuda and the Caymen islands.
And Oh Yes
4) Really Really big campaign donations to Republican Lawmakers.
We have heard that "Tax Cuts will Pay for themselves" way to often and instead result is "Because of Risings Deficits Services for the Poor and Middle Class must be cut."
Conclusion given the track record of all previous Tax cuts:
WE DON"T BELIEVE THE "EXPERTS."
It is the same Fertilizer that told us before every other Tax cut on the Rich that NEVER actually happens!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Read more
Comment Commented Rick Puglisi
A tax "to increase capital formation and growth" should be a tax on foreign exchange reserves that finance trade deficits. If we taxed the currency manipulators, we would get balanced trade, a large reduction in govt deficits, higher business investment, and strong wage growth. Of course, this would come at the expense of the elite and their relative position. Read more
