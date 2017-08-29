6

الإصلاح الضريبي وعجز الموازنة في أميركا

كمبريدج ــ على مدى أكثر من عام، كان قادة الحزب الجمهوري في مجلس النواب في الولايات المتحدة عاكفين على تصميم إصلاح رئيسي للضرائب الشخصية وضرائب الشركات. ومع اقتراب الانتخابات في عام 2018، يبدو أن الجمهوريين في مجلس النواب عازمون على تسليم حزمة الإصلاح وإرسالها إلى مجلس الشيوخ لإقرارها كقانون.

وسوف يختلف هذا الإصلاح تمام الاختلاف عن آخر إصلاح ضريبي رئيسي، والذي صدر في عام 1986. فقد ركز قانون الإصلاح الضريبي لعام 1986 على ضريبة الدخل الشخصي، وخفض المعدل الأعلى من 50% إلى 28%، وخفض المعدلات لدافعي الضرائب من ذوي الدخول الأدنى. وجرى التعويض عن الخسارة في الإيرادات بتغيير الاقتطاعات الضريبية وغير ذلك من القواعد المحاسبية، فأنتج ذلك إصلاحا محايدا للإيرادات على كل من مستويات الدخل، حتى بدون الأخذ في الاعتبار أثر انخفاض معدلات الضرائب على زيادة النمو الاقتصادي والدخل الخاضع للضريبة.

في السنوات الثلاثين منذ عام 1986، ارتفعت معدلات الضرائب على دافعي الضرائب من ذوي الدخل المرتفع بشكل كبير، من 28% إلى 39.6%، مع ضريبة إضافية بنسبة 3.8% على دخل استثمارات دافعي الضرائب هؤلاء. وقد خلصت دراسة تفصيلية أجراها مكتب الموازنة في الكونجرس على الضرائب في الفترة من 1979 إلى 2013 إلى أنه على الرغم من انخفاض معدل الضريبة الفعلي في كل من فئات توزيع الدخل الخمس، فإنه ارتفع فوق متوسط هذه الفترة (35 عاما) لدافعي الضرائب الذين ينتمون إلى أعلى 1% من توزيع الدخل.

تقضي خطة الجمهوريين في مجلس النواب بخفض معدل الضريبة الأعلى إلى 30% أو أقل، مع تخفيضات مماثلة لصالح أولئك الذي يواجهون الآن معدلات ضريبية أقل. وقد يتبع قانون الضرائب الجديد أيضا المثال الكندي ويلغي ضريبة الأملاك، في حين يفرض ضريبة على المكاسب الرأسمالية الحادثة قبل وفاة دافع الضرائب. وللتعويض عن بعض الخسائر في العائدات نتيجة لذلك، فربما يلغي القانون الجديد التخفيضات للضرائب الحكومية والمحلية، ويفرض ضريبة على بعض المزايا الإضافية المستبعدة حاليا من الدخل الخاضع للضريبة.

الفارق الكبير بين خطة الجمهوريين في مجلس النواب والإصلاح الضريبي لعام 1986 هو أن الاقتراح الحالي يتناول أيضا المعالجة الضريبية لأرباح الشركات وغير ذلك من دخل الأعمال. الآن يبلغ معدل الضريبة القانوني على أرباح الشركات 35%، وهو الأعلى في منظمة التعاون الاقتصادي والتنمية. ويقضي التشريع الجديد بخفض هذا المعدل إلى 25% أو أقل، وهذا من شأنه أن يحفز تحول تدفقات رأس المال بعيدا عن الاستثمار في الإسكان والزراعة، وإلى الاستثمار في الشركات المحلية.

ومن المرجح أيضا أن يعمل قانون الضرائب الجديد على تعزيز الاستثمار في الشركات المحلية عن طريق تغيير المعالجة الضريبية لأرباح الشركات الأجنبية التابعة لشركات في الولايات المتحدة. بموجب القانون الحالي، تقوم الشركة التابعة بسداد الضريبة على الأرباح لحكومة الدولة التي تحصل فيها على هذه الأرباح. ويمكن بعد ذلك استثمار أرباح ما بعد الضريبة في أي مكان في العالم خارج الولايات المتحدة. ولكن إذا أعادت الشركة التابعة هذه الأموال إلى الولايات المتحدة للاستثمار أو دفع الأرباح للمساهمين، فيتعين عليها أن تدفع معدل ضريبة الشركات الأميركية كاملا، مع رصيد دائن للضريبة المدفوعة بالفعل للحكومة الأجنبية.

الواقع أن هذه العقوبة المفروضة على إعادة الأموال تدفع الشركات في الولايات المتحدة إلى ترك هذه الأرباح بعد خصم الضرائب في الخارج. وتشير تقديرات وزارة الخزانة الأميركية إلى أن استثمارات الشركات التابعة الأميركية في الخارج تتجاوز 2.5 تريليون دولار أميركي.

تتفرد الولايات المتحدة بهذه الطريقة في فرض الضريبة على أرباح الشركات التابعة الأجنبية. إذ تستخدم كل الدول الصناعية الأخرى ما يُعرَف بالطريقة الإقليمية، حيث يمكن إعادة أرباح الشركات التابعة الأجنبية إلى الوطن مع سداد ضريبة صغيرة أو من دون ضريبة على الإطلاق. ومن خلال تحويل الولايات المتحدة نحو مثل هذا النظام، يحفز الاقتراح الجمهوري إعادة بعض الأموال المتراكمة في الخارج، فضلا عن زيادة تدفقات الأرباح الأجنبية إلى الداخل في المستقبل.

ولكن ماذا يعني كل هذا لعجز الميزانية؟ تشير تقديرات مكتب الموازنة في الكونجرس إلى أن العجز سوف يرتفع من 3.4% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي إلى أكثر من 4% على مدار السنوات العشر المقبلة، حتى بدون أي تغيير للقواعد الضريبية. وسوف يتمثل الأثر المباشر لخفض معدلات الضرائب على الدخل الشخصي وأرباح الشركات في تقليص الإيرادات الضريبية وزيادة عجز الموازنة. ولكن سوف يجري التعويض عن هذا من خلال تقييد التخفيضات على الضريبة الشخصية وأشكال الاستبعاد، وسوف تعمل معدلات الضريبة الأقل على الدخل الشخصي على تعزيز الدخول الخاضعة للضريبة مع زيادة الأفراد لأرباحهم وتحول التعويضات من المزايا الهامشية إلى نقود خاضعة للضريبة. وعلى نحو مماثل، سوف يعمل الانتقال إلى نظام ضريبي إقليمي على زيادة الأرباح الخاضعة للضريبة، وخاصة في الأمد القريب، مع إعادة الشركات لبعض مخزونها الحالي من الأموال في الخارج.

رغم أن صافي التغيرات الضريبية ربما يوسع عجز الموازنة في الأمد القريب، فإن التأثيرات الحافزة المترتبة على معدلات الضريبة الأقل والتراكم المتزايد لرؤوس الأموال سوف يعني زيادة سرعة النمو الاقتصادي وارتفاع الدخول الحقيقية، وكل من هذا وذاك من شأنه أن يؤدي إلى زيادة الدخول الخاضعة للضريبة وانخفاض العجز في الأمد البعيد.

والأمر يشتمل على سبب تشريعي مهم وراء عودة الميزانية المتوقعة إلى الفائض في المستقبل. فالأغلبية الجمهورية ضئيلة للغاية في مجلس الشيوخ، حيث تتطلب قاعدة إعاقة التشريع أغلبية الثلاثة أخماس لتمرير أغلب التشريعات، مما يمنح الديمقراطيين القدرة على منع الأجندة الضريبية الجمهورية. ولكن الاستثناء يسمح بإقرار مشروعي قانون الضرائب والإنفاق بأغلبية بسيطة إذا عادت الميزانية الناتجة إلى الفائض بعد عشر سنوات. ومن خلال تصميم القواعد الضريبية وقواعد الإنفاق وفقا لذلك فضلا عن الإدخال التدريجي لزيادات الإيرادات في المستقبل، يستطيع الجمهوريون أن يحققوا الفوائض اللازمة في الأمد البعيد.

ونتيجة لهذا فأنا متفائل بإمكانية استنان تشريع الإصلاح الضريبي الذي يعمل على زيادة تكوين رأسمال والنمو، وسوف تكون أي زيادة ناجمة عن ذلك في عجز الموازنة مؤقتة.

ترجمة: مايسة كامل          Translated by: Maysa Kamel